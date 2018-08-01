The 21st Century Misery Index: Labor's Share Of The Economy & Real-World Inflation

Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog,
Isn't it obvious that those at the top of the wealth-power pyramid don't want us to know how much ground we've lost while they've gorged on immense gains?
In the late 1970s and early 1980s, an era of stagflation, the Misery Index was the unemployment rate plus inflation, both of which were running hot.
Now those numbers are at 50-year lows: both the unemployment rate and inflation are about as low as they can go, reaching levels not seen since the mid-1960s. (See chart below)
By these measures, the U.S. economy's Misery Index has never been lower and hence prosperity has never been higher or more widespread.
But this simply isn't true: the top 5% are indeed doing better than ever but the bottom 80% are losing ground and the middle 15% are only appearing to do well because asset bubbles have temporarily created illusory wealth.
I propose a 21st century Misery Index: Labor's Share of the Economy and Real-World Inflation. Headlines about labor shortages and rising wages are popping up, suggesting the long-awaited boost in labor's share of the economy's growth is finally starting.
But these measures of increases are flawed. Median wage increases mask the fact that most of the gains are flowing to the top wage earners; gains are not equally distributed.
Analysts touting increases in compensation costs paid by employers don't realize much of these increases aren't going into paychecks--they're rising because employee healthcare costs are soaring.
The one metric that counts is how much of the Gross Domestic Product is going to labor compensation. As the chart below illustrates, labor's share of the economy has hit historic lows, and the recent bump up has been modest.
If we look at weekly wages for full-time employees, we find exceedingly modest gains on the order of $6 per week since the Great Recession of 2009--$300 a year.
But this inflation-adjusted number is bogus: if wages were adjusted for real-world inflation, which is on the order of 7% to 8% for those exposed to real-world prices, i.e. those whose expenses aren't subsidized, then wages have lost purchasing power since 2009.
Here's how your government figures inflation: your tuition rose by $25,000, your healthcare costs are $25,000 higher, your childcare went up by $10,000, but your last TV was $200 cheaper--mix it all up and inflation is 2%. This is of course beyond absurd, as this chart reveals:
How can 50%, 100% and 200% increases in big-ticket items that cost tens of thousands of dollars when added up be negated by tiny declines in the costs of occasional purchases of TVs and clothing?
As I've explained before, it all depends on how much of one's exposure to real-world costs are being subsidized by the government or an institution. Those without subsidies are experiencing runaway inflation in big-ticket expenses such as rent, junk fees, childcare, college tuition/fees and healthcare.
The point is: if costs are soaring, the institutions subsidizing the costs are absorbing the higher inflation; the cost of healthcare isn't low because the subsidized patient pays $10 of a $1,000 bill.
Here's official inflation, which is used to create an illusion of near-zero cost increases and phantom increases in wages:
Here's labor compensation's share of GDP: rising modestly off historic lows:
Wages are rising, but only at the top:
So wages have risen $300 a year, while real-world costs have risen $3,000:this is why people don't feel more prosperity in their paychecks: they've been losing ground for a decade or even longer.
Can we be honest for moment? Isn't it obvious that those at the top of the wealth-power pyramid don't want us to know how much ground we've lost while they've gorged on immense gains? The 21st Misery Index isn't as pretty as the the official propaganda, but choose wisely when choosing what to believe is an accurate measure of the real world.
* * *
Comments
Great intuitive pic. The shark is about 1000X too small, though.
The only reason the old Misery Index doesn't register present day misery is because they have fudged (aka lied about) all the inputs.
In reply to Great intuitive pic. The… by Last of the Mi…
Instead of blaming those at the top of the income scale for ones financial position in life, try 1) don’t buy a new car every 3 years, maintain the one you have 2) don’t go out and buy the whole family 14 dollar hamburgers 3 days a week, learn to cook a meal 3) that iPhone in your hand has 500 percent more computing power than you need, don’t buy a new one 4) put some god damn money in your savings accounts, 401ks, iras, real estate instead of going into debt to buy ridiculous crap 5) if your sick, lose some weight fatty, you’ll stay out of the hospital. Simple simon principles I was taught before reaching 10 years old that seem to be lost on the masses. And that certainly don’t work for your neighborhood socialist to get into office. Man the fuck up America.
Thanks Grandpa Simpson; we'll keep that in mind.....
In reply to Instead by PrintCash
Did you know, 83% of statistics are completely made up ? The 2% inflation figure is part of this 83%.
http://www.shadowstats.com/
Inflation is Federal Reserve gravy. Everybody gets it on their plate whether you want it or not.
And the state of florida payed my uncle to drink himself to death. And that's not being dramatic. It's really the simplest most accurate way to put it.
"Isn't it obvious that those at the top of the wealth-power pyramid don't want us to know how much ground we've lost while they've gorged on immense gains?"
It is true, this is a major topic of discussion at every one of our Top Wealthy & Powerful Elites Club, just before we roast and eat a proletariat ... but how did smith know this ????
It's the boiling frog syndrome combined with a steady dose of reality TV and drugs/alcohol to dull the senses.
The Great Unwashed will continue to support the 2fer1 Party Paradigm, as this bought & paid for Congress & Government keep chipping away at your basic rights & freedumbs.
FFS it's time for class-action against these Parasites.
Forget about labor- whatever that means to you- reason is that with mechanization, automation, and consolidation/restructuring less hours will be hired from people seeking to sell their labor. Government is different as it is never accountable.
What has to be done for clarity is to calculate all the income received by adults from all sources including all pensions, payouts, entitlements, SocSec, capital gains, insurance payouts, etc. The imputed value of free services like education should also be included
Then calculate how much of that income is received by the lower 80% of adults. It is the value of ALL income from all sources which will be a useful number.
Nothing like class warfare.