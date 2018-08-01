Baidu Tumbles On Report Google Plans Censored Search Engine For China

Shares of China's search giant Baidu are plunging, giving up an earlier earnings-driven gain, after a report that Google is reported to be pursuing a censored search engine for the China market.
Google, which has long contemplated how to enter the Chinese market but has so far resisted selling out and complying with Beijing's censorship demands, has demonstrated the app which would blacklist websites and search terms about human rights, democracy, religion and protests, to the Chinese government, The Intercept reported earlier. It adds that a final version could be rolled out in six to nine months.
Google originally shut down its Chinese search engine in 2010, citing government attempts to “limit free speech on the web" but that no longer appears to be a binding consideration. More from The Verge:
Google previously offered a censored version of its search engine in China between 2006 and 2010, before pulling out of the country after facing criticism in the US. (Politicians said the company was acting as a “functionary of the Chinese government.”) In recent months, though, the company has been attempting to reintegrate itself into the Chinese commercial market. It launched an AI research lab in Beijing last December, a mobile file management app in January, and an AI-powered doodle game just last month.
According to internal documents provided to The Intercept by a whistleblower, Google has been developing the censored version of its search engine under the codename Dragonfly since the beginning of 2017. The search engine is being built as an Android mobile app, and will reportedly “blacklist sensitive queries” and filter out all websites blocked by China’s web censors (including Wikipedia and BBC News). The censorship will extend to Google’s image search, spell check, and suggested search features.
The whistleblower who spoke to The Intercept said China engages in censorship because they were “against large companies and governments collaborating in the oppression of their people.” They also suggested that “what is done in China will become a template for many other nations.”
As The Verge notes, Patrick Poon, a researcher with Amnesty International, agreed with this assessment. Poon told The Intercept that if Google launches a censored version of its search engine in China it will “set a terrible precedent” for other companies. “The biggest search engine in the world obeying the censorship in China is a victory for the Chinese government — it sends a signal that nobody will bother to challenge the censorship any more,” said Poon.
According to The Intercept, Google faces a number of substantial barriers before it can launch its new search app in China, including approval from officials in Beijing and “confidence within Google” that the app will be better than its main rival in China, Baidu.
While Google is eager to get a slice of China’s huge market of some 750 million web users, ambitions to re-launch its search engine may yet go nowhere. Reports in past years of plans to bring the Google Play mobile store to China, for example, have so far come to nothing, and Google regularly plans out projects it ultimately rejects.
Meanwhile relations between China and the US have worsened in recent weeks due to trade tariffs imposed by President Trump. The Intercept reports that despite this Google staff have been told to be ready to launch the app at short notice. The company’s search engine chief, Ben Gomes, reportedly told employees last month that they must be prepared in case “suddenly the world changes or [President Trump] decides his new best friend is Xi Jinping.”
Baidu, China’s largest search engine, fell 7% in pre-market trading in New York; as Bloomberg notes, the stock had climbed as much as 2.2% earlier after the company reported late on Tuesday Q2 revenue and profit that topped analyst estimates.
Comments
Yeah chinese will definitely allow this...
So how many Google engineers worked on this while screeching about 'dictator' Trump?
In reply to Yeah chinese will definitely… by boostedhorse
Don't be Evil...
Actually go ahead and be a little evil. Fuck Google
In reply to So how many Google engineers… by Gaius Frakkin'…
Google is the largest intelligence organization on the planet; they're not an advertising platform, or search engine, email, etc. The best part (for them), is they don't have to do any active collection...just sit back and let it all come to them.
Alphabet orgs? Shit, that's why scrOOGle's parent company is named "Alphabet..."
In reply to Don't be Evil... Actually go… by Hefalonicle
so. . . . they're using the same one they use in the US?
In reply to Google is the largest… by Wild Bill Steamcock
I suppose that might explain why Google seems to give away a lot of stuff for 'free'...
In reply to so. . . . they're using the… by Last of the Mi…
Baidu and Ali Baba need to open in the USA.
In reply to I by eforce
So the See-Eye-Aye has more influence in China than China? Come on this is pure BS. And we are being inundated with it today (India story etc etc)??
In reply to Baidu and Ali Baba need to… by 847328_3527
Google, you think China will let you in. Haven't you heard of Facebook??
In reply to Don't be Evil... Actually go… by Hefalonicle
I'm sure Google would sell any morals or ethics out the window for the Chinese market. So as it goes, the Chinese government says to Google "We let you in because we believe you can spy better than the competition." (Which is probably true, Google's been practicing on US citizens for years). So Google will screw the Chinese citizen over, no holds barred, just to make a buck. And in the meantime, I'm sure the US government loves the idea, as they have a wealth of information on the heartbeat of China coming in from Google. Yep, everybody wins (except for the average Chinese citizen).
In reply to Google, you think China will… by Panic Mode
The hypocrisy of the SJWs on issues like this is beyond insane.
In reply to So how many Google engineers… by Gaius Frakkin'…
Hell, their hypocrisy on everything is beyond insane
In reply to The hypocrisy of the SJWs on… by LetThemEatRand
I think you got it wrong. When it suits them, it is 100% faultless like God. When it's not, it is hypocrisy.
In reply to The hypocrisy of the SJWs on… by LetThemEatRand
Yep ... and protested AI research.
In reply to So how many Google engineers… by Gaius Frakkin'…
They certainly will. The Chicoms will then ask Google for the algorithms and code. It will be handed over to Baidu. It will become mandatory for all search engines used in China. Once perfected, Google will begin deploying it worldwide.
https://www.infowars.com/emergency-report-the-censorship-master-plan-de…
In reply to Yeah chinese will definitely… by boostedhorse
Google, chinese will only trust chinese. Look at your friend, what's his name? Yes, Zuckerberg. Name said it all.
In reply to Yeah chinese will definitely… by boostedhorse
Suckerman thought if he married a Chinese they'd be his friend. But my guess it's just the opposite. Chinese Mainlanders hate white guys "stealing their women."
In reply to Google, chinese will only… by Panic Mode
Gobble:
listen up pee ons
censorship is not evil
we said so
In reply to Yeah chinese will definitely… by boostedhorse
Goebbels would have loved Google ... if only they knew then.
www.traderzoogold.blogspot.com
OT...Tommy FREE!!!
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6013407/Tommy-Robinson-learn-ap…
Google wanting to work the the regime? Where have I seen that before? Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
ZH has realized that stocks do not drop, plunge, crater or crash anymore so they need to get some good use out of the old adjectives. Going forward the new thresholds will be;
Drop - up less than .02%
Plunge - Flat
Crater - Down less than .02%
Crash - Down more than .02%
I think the real reason why Google is banned is because the nasty/evil Chinese government, and don't let anyone try to convince you otherwise, don't want a US company getting hold of all that data the users will be submitting.
The Chinese government can be assured a censored search engine works well because google has one here for its US users, too, i.e., one that censors conservative and libertarian thought.
It is all to benefit users, don't you know.
After ZTE incident, I doubt China will be able to trust us made. If Google landed, it can become the tool to toppled the communists.
I wonder if this was part of the Trade and Tariff negotiations. China would be fools to allow what is in effect NSA spyware into their country.
It is clear that Trump's trade negotiations are not on behalf of the american public, so they must be looking out for someone's interests.