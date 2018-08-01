Debunking "Earth Overshoot Day" Pessimists

Authored by Jonathan Newman via The Mises Institute,
According to the Global Footprint Network, humans have already used a year’s worth of Earth’s resources in 2018. “Earth Overshoot Day” has crept up the calendar from December 29th in 1970 to August 1st in 2018.
Source: https://www.overshootday.org/newsroom/past-earth-overshoot-days/
The more we consume beyond their estimate of Earth’s ability to regenerate resources, the earlier the date: “The date of Earth Overshoot Day is calculated by comparing humanity’s total yearly consumption (Ecological Footprint) with Earth’s capacity to regenerate renewable natural resources in that year (biocapacity).”
By my calculations, their dates mean that we have consumed about 60% of Earth’s annual resource capacity in 48 years since 1970. The difference is 12 Earth-years of resources, which sounds like a gigantic debt, payable by riding a bike to work, going vegan, enforcing strict population limits, and returning to pre-industrial living conditions wherever possible. Yuck!
Commenters at various sites where the Earth Overshoot Day was published overwhelmingly blame capitalism and overpopulation as root causes of our resource overconsumption. Private businesses have no incentive to maintain resources — greed leads them to exploit the earth for profits today with no regard for tomorrow. The lack of government-provided birth control and sex education because of misogynistic politicians has allowed birth rates in some parts of the world to remain high, putting undue strain on our scarce resources.
The problem with this is that neither economic theory nor global indicators of human well-being bear this out.
What economic theory says about resource use
Economic theory does not say that entrepreneurs disregard the future availability of some productive resource. Entrepreneurs are not in the business of making money today — they are interested in earning profits across time and they will use their resources accordingly.
Even if some resource is exhausted, all it means is that entrepreneurs satisfied consumer demands when consumers wanted them satisfied. It is wrong to blame the producers for resource exhaustion because they are subject to the consumers.
Consumers are also interested in the maintenance of resources, too, though. The way we balance the use of resources today and tomorrow depends on everybody’s rate of time preference, the premium we place on present consumption over future consumption.
We are more likely to save and maintain resources when we expect the future consumption to be greater or better. This is why we don’t eat all of the grapes today, but use some to make wine for future consumption. It’s also why farmers are careful to rotate crops and not overfarm their land so that it will be as productive as possible for as long as possible.
Therefore, the best policies for the maintenance of resources are private property and allowing entrepreneurs to utilize and experiment with new technologies that might decrease costs (using less resources) and increase production (making the future payoff greater). Productivity is not a drain on the Earth’s resources, but a great incentive to entrepreneurs and consumers to save and invest for the future.
Of course, one kind of policy that encourages profligacy is expansionary monetary policy. Inflationary environments lead everyone to consume more than they would have, because holding on to cash while prices are rising is a losing position. Credit expansion also causes entrepreneurs to waste productive resources by pursuing the wrong lines of production — consider the empty mansions in the wake of the Fed-fueled housing bubble that popped in 2007–2008.
Economic theory is clear, then, on what actually leads to overconsumption and malinvestment of present resources. But what about the data? Should we be afraid of overpopulation or dwindling natural resources?
Every indicator of human well-being looks great
In short, no. Every conceivable indicator of human well-being shows that the world is much better off with 7.6 billion people in 2018 than we were with half that in the early 1970s. Earth’s population has doubled, but the share of the population in extreme poverty has been slashed from about 60% in 1970 to less than 10% today.
The illiteracy rate has shrunk from 44% to 14% since 1970. The number of people without access to improved water sources has halved just since 1990. The global average life expectancy has increased by over 12 years since 1973. If you are doubtful that humans are broadly and significantly better off compared to 1970, then browse ourworldindata.org, where I found all of this data, and see for yourself.
So, humans are better off, but what about the Earth? Have we prospered at the expense of our planet?
Is the Earth turning into a desert planet?
Well, the Earth got 14% greener from 1986 to 2016. Aquaculture fish production is significantly outpacing wild-caught fishing, which has flatlined since the 1980s (PDF here, graph below). Cereal production has more than tripled since the 1960s, far outpacing population increases, even though land used for cereal production has stayed about the same (graph below).
Source: FAO, “The State of World Fisheries and Aquaculture” 2016
In 2017, BP estimated that we had 1696.6 billion barrels of proved oil reserves. They project that it is enough for 50 years, but this estimate is based on maintaining 2017 production levels, when it is more than reasonable to expect demand to fall and production to become more efficient. Also, we can expect new technologies to make previously unproved, inaccessible oil reserves accessible. Speaking of energy, net electricity production from nuclear sources has increased 3473% from 1970 to 2013, based on data from the Earth Policy Institute.
Conclusion
We are wealthier and more productive than ever and we seem to be maintaining and even expanding Earth’s capacity to meet our needs. I’m optimistic on this front.
Perhaps the only cause for alarm is that so many people are pessimistic about the world population and our natural resources despite the astounding progress we’ve made just in the last 50 years. Pessimists ask for governments to intervene, but the interventions are either unnecessary or harmful to the progress made possible by the market economy.
Comments
Time for another world war with a side of Spanish flu.
Productivity that benefits whom?
You getting your share of GDP?
Fucking retards never stop pushing this shit...
In reply to . by any_mouse
I KNOW! SO FUCKING OLD... grrrr. "Derp. there is no way humanity could ever become more efficient. No sir... square foot gardening instead of a lawn? No way... people need to die because... too much people. Well, too many *other* people. You need me and mine here to tell you plebes what reality is... so me, mine and our lawn should survive. You plebes? Not so much." :-/
BTW "climate change" will save us. Greenhouse gasses? You know what grows in a greenhouse? EVERYTHING, and much more and faster. Those CO2 levels get up there and ~ BOOM BABY ~ our yields are going to increase in direct proportion.
In reply to Fucking retards never stop… by dilligaff
Where is this "market economy" of which they speak? All I see is manipulation and crony capitalism. Shouldn't Mises be more aware of this than anyone?
In reply to I NOW! SO FUCKING OLD… by Dane Bramage
I noticed this, too, philipat.
But let's cut the Mises folks some slack. It ain't easy pumping honesty and personal responsibility in this day and age. Probably never has been.
In reply to to the progress made… by philipat
It is a religion.
In reply to Fucking retards never stop… by dilligaff
The religion of death.
In reply to It is a religion. by Cloud9.5
Malthus was wrong, since he didn't accommodate for human ingenuity. Kinda' like the Socialists with their "fixed pie size" explanation.
Doom porn is OK, though. ;-)
In reply to Fucking retards never stop… by dilligaff
Not retards: psychopaths. Oligarchical collectivism is a mechanism for empowering psychopaths, and psychopaths are power junkies, and so in order to make you accept their dominion, they gotta pump fortunes into think tanks whose primary purpose is to devise new mechanisms and excuses to exert and expand their CONTROL. It’s why they staged the “Cold War,” “Al Qaeda,” ”Global Warming,” and now (again) “Russians.”
The article doesn’t bring a lens to the resource imbalances that result from the machinations of a “dominant minority” of psychopaths. A perfect example of capital misallocation on a grand scale is the Military Industrial Complex.
Psychopaths are natural destroyers and spoilers. Suggested reading: “Political Ponerology” (look it up: I’m using someone else’s tablet and can’t paste the URL).
In reply to Fucking retards never stop… by dilligaff
Don't worry about this. Someone in the Ruling Class will unleash a virus soon enough. These are the people who justified killing 500,000 Iraqi children to bring them "democracy."
You think these people won't cull the herd?
In reply to . by any_mouse
what pisses me off is that during the 70s' and 80s there was so much push for abortions and "family planning" and "population control" and it was in your face all the time. Now they got that going we have to import an endless supply of illegals to make up for all that population control. SUCKS!
That's the thing...the importation of third (turd) worlders is totally unnecessary. In fact, we have plenty of labor....when the rates are decent. What we have is too many poor people on generational public services, and this will get worse as we import more third world scum. If the population reduces over time, that's fine, we can easily adjust with technology. yes, a few industries may have some effects, but the teeter totter of populations has been going on forever. What we have now is a demolition of working people who must now support the poor and the retired. I don't mind supporting the retired. I mind supporting generational poor people who have no right to social benefits, and who typically cause most of your urban crime.
In reply to what pisses me off is that… by hardmedicine
Common Core is the doctrine of a STEM illiterate cult of nihilists. It's not all bad. When you are indoctrinated to the first degree you get a pussy hat! We used to call them Moonies. Ever seen a Moonie beat down a Moonie chick? Just like Islam.
Tesla stock up 9% after hours lol. Get on board the ponzi or get crushed. Same old story.
If I were a rabbit, I'd f'cka lot! Humans need to f'ck more and have plenty of kids!
Odd article to be coming out of Mises, I expected better. A summer intern maybe?
"...the interventions are either unnecessary or harmful to the progress made possible by the market economy."
What market economy? If you can ctrl+p enough money to bail out the stockholders and management of big banks, insurance and autos, you should be able to ctrl+p enogh money for everyone to have enough food and adequate shelter.
There was a far better article by Chris Hamilton about the relationship of demographics and the Ponzi economy yesterday..,
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-07-31/what-are-financial-profession…
Where's the Sarc tag?
Infinite growth meets finite system.
Guess who wins.
If I am out in the middle of the desert (Way more common in real life than you think) and I run out of water I shouldn't worry because the free market will step in any minute now and open a Starbucks right next to that cactus over there.
Lower birth rates all by design...
ROFL
Humans are totally retarded. Only a completely stupid species would destroy their own paradise for no other reason than to show off, make loud noises, get all excited over nothing, and show off. Did I mention showing off?
I swear thats the one thing about humans that erk me the most is that they gotta be showing off 24/7/365 a year just as soon as they walk out the door and right up until they fall asleep.
Everything the humans do, everything they have, everything they want is for showing off.
Now as far as the using up resources faster than you can shake a stick so they can constantly show off. What about the 7 bags of trash it takes to make that one bag of trash that you take to the dump? Huh? Oh never mind. Did you check out my new boat?
Heres a pic of me in it going a million miles an hour and burning thru 50 gallons of gas. Check out my smile! See me laughing? You could be laughing too, if you were only me. Check out my wife's face! What a riot! Dont you wish you were me? I do. I wish... I was me! I wish, I wish, I wish I could even go faster, and have a bigger boat! WoW! Imagine my pictures on Fakebook and my videos on MeTube then! Everybody would want to be me!
Everybody wants to be me! Just look at me! Just look at my STUFF! And its bigger STUFF than you have too, so I beat you at showing off. I'm a WINNER! I'm THE WINNER!
It sure is easy to convince dumb people that the sky is falling.
The sky is falling....slowly.
In reply to It sure is easy to convince… by Sam Spayed
LOL....The stupid indoctrinated twat...
ROFL
..."harmful to the progress made by the market economy"
If there's no profit in it --- nothing gets done. Everybody know that except clueless brainwashed fucking tools.
Surprise surprise !! The rule still goes unchallenged:
You can always always count on "The Mises Institute" to spew dumb simplistic bullshit for the intellectually defenseless.
The "Mises Institute" is like Newt Gingrich: It's what a dumb person imagines a smart person is like...
#Bullshit!
Send the Annunanki home, bind Satan and send him to hell and let us run our own planet.