Ferrari Crashes After New CEO Throws Marchionne Under The Bus

Ferrari stock prices are collapsing after the new CEO said that former CEO Marchionne's 2022 targets for the company were "aspirational" which has seemingly been interpreted by investors as 'make-believe'.
-
*FERRARI CEO CAMILLERI SPEAKS ON CALL WITH ANALYSTS
-
*FERRARI CEO: 2022 TARGET SET BY MARCHIONNE WAS `ASPIRATIONAL'
-
*FERRARI CEO: 2022 TARGETS BRING RISK, OPPORTUNITIES
Camilleri confirmed that the company will lay out a strategy for reaching the targets in September, suggesting to investors that there is no clear strategy currently.
RACE is now down 11%...
Under a bus...
Comments
RACE to the bottom!
Aspirational comment: My dick is going to be 10" long soon.
Outright lying about projected future revenues and earnings of a public corporation is a different word: fraud.
In reply to RACE to the bottom! by konputa
You don't even have a 10" dick?
In reply to Aspirational comment: My… by NoDebt
Elon? is that you...
In reply to You don't even have a 10"… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Given his emotional instability, I wouldn't be surprised if one day Elon made a ZH account to lash out at us. It'd be glorious if he did.
In reply to Elon? is that you... by Mr. Universe
I think it'd be safe to say that ZH will have jumped the shark if Elon starts trolling people here.
In reply to Given his emotional… by FullHedge1
You mean 10 centimeters, right?
In reply to Aspirational comment: My… by NoDebt
Smart- admit that you're nowhere near as smart as Marchionne on your first day of the job........
In reply to RACE to the bottom! by konputa
That broad running GM is smarter than Marchionne. She got more bailouts.
In reply to Smart- admit that you're… by jcaz
Business School 101: Managing Expectations
In reply to Smart- admit that you're… by jcaz
Mama Mia
For the .0001% who give a fuck, carry on.....
First day on job cya?
Bean counters rule just like Cerberus
Timid no spend policy of bland just good enough shitboxes
They won't get it that people have choices in cars
Blame it on the dead guy.
Nice.
Normally aspirational or turbocharged?
You deserve a new car for that comment. ;)
In reply to Normally aspirational or… by Arne Saknussemm
:)
In reply to You deserve a new car for… by konputa
Whilst the turbo-ing has indeed helped seat-of-the-pants bang (and getting it past emissions) there is nothing quite like a normally aspirated high-perf engine at 5k RPM from 2nd to 3rd gear.
In reply to Normally aspirational or… by Arne Saknussemm
I see you have driven a Corolla too!
That engine whine is only bested by that slight shimmy crossing over the 70 mph threshold.
Makes me hard just thinking about it.
But hey, gets 35 mpg.
I already got a whopper downstairs, no need to try and make up for anything.
In reply to Whilst the turbo-ing has… by Consuelo
My lo mi 2004 corolla easily cruises at 85 on the highway, no shake. That said if I hit a tree....carne muerto.
35 avg mpg. 5 spd. Great easy low status transport.
In reply to I see you have driven a… by pods
Horse Shit! I say. :)
Two walking dead stocks one is Oracle, just absolutely impossible to call them and get a sales person on the phone to answer a succinct question. Try reading the material at their website it is like an attorney fornicated with a technical writer and asking a simple question: What support is available for Java SE Development Kit 8 and 32-support post 2019 and what is that costs? Nobody swear to fucking God can answer the question: This is now a company so nailed to the floor by their testicles to SAP that they cannot answer a fucking question about taking an order! To make it worse their "techno speak" does not in plain fucking english explain the terms and conditions of the new licensing policy, it is a shit-show, and that is not because they are busy booking new sales.. nope.. just fucking incompetent.. new Fang death watch.. I'll link this and come back and rain-dance this one.. way ahead my friends.. Oracle buying Java was a disaster and now a fucking joke.. eliminates any reason to have anything to do with this company.. what a shit show they should change their name to SAP, and then again.. no barrier to entry.. short the cunts
As an Oracle user, well spoken! No support for legacy installs, constant dumb-down of new versions. They keep customers like a pusher does, by diminishing the quality of the smack, keeping the same price, and juicing the addict until he dies.
In reply to Two walking dead stocks one… by Dilluminati
I cannot share the specifics but as God as my witness I have contacted them 4 times, What support will be provided for Java SE Development Kit 8 32-bit version post Jan 1st 2019. If there is support what is the costs?
This is simple options analysis how much runway in time and what is the burn rate of upgrade, and what items can be superseded with inline deliverable? Simple questions. And license could be cheap to buy runway..
But they are galactic cunts.. and tell me to check my online licensing agreement, and I just keep fucking asking that same question and like stupid parrots the cocksuckers haven't answered it now for going on a week. SHORT THEM their sales lines are broken.. their options for calling in go in a circle... the quality is worse than Chiplote food poisoning I don't know who the fuck wrote the material at their site, but here is their announced changes.. now if commercial buy support.. dumb cocksuckers cannot communicate their product and price.
What support will be provided for Java SE Development Kit 8 32-bit version post Jan 1st 2019. If there is support what is the costs?
Let's see if that takes another week? I don't care the price, don't care if they support or don't, care if the stupid cocksuckers waste me time!!! What a shit show... yesterdays company.. stale brand name.. no barrier to entry for SAP.
In reply to As an Oracle user, well… by ParkAveFlasher
their short % of float is way too low to make them a screaming buy. ;)
In reply to Two walking dead stocks one… by Dilluminati
Watch.. em.. again growth by acquisition is over.. Sun was bought and what Oracle didn't fuck up they shit on instead, there isn't a single defining document on what they mean by support.. if that is to mean you buy support for say oracle12 and they promise Java won't break it? I mean what the fuck? It was Oracle that decided to change the deal and charge support for Java to commercial accounts not me.. but again when companies get so fucking stupid they:
Cannot define their market quadrant
Take an order and cash the check
they are done...
Oracle has failed at both now for greater than a week and 5 contacts
In reply to their short % of float is… by buzzsaw99
BFD, Tesla does it all the time.
Yeah, but Tesla has a submarine and rockets and shit.
(never hurts to have a large standing order of government cheese either)
In reply to BFD, Tesla does it all the… by MARDUKTA
Speaking of the surreal, Konigsegg Regara sold out. All 80 units at $1.9M/ea. In fact, his entire line is sold out. If you follow this stuff, it has been supercar heaven for the past 8+ years.
My heaven is to purchase one of these with 2 or 3 gold eagles or maple leafs when the opportunity presents. Don't laugh - highly discretionary 'assets' are going to be had on the cheap.
Just bury the guy Car and All, who says you can't take it with You.
Once upon a time Ferrari's were bitchin rides. They still are, but all that F1 claptrap has really diminished the appeal, they're like a motive video game, how F'ng dull and sterile
The 70s Daytonas. Most beautiful
In reply to Once upon a time Ferrari's… by south40_dreams
An honest assessment of a companies outlook and the markets react negatively? No wonder CEO's lie, if this is the reaction. This type of environment wilfully encourages lying, or being "economical with the truth" as we Brits would say. Such is the reality in our crooked economic system.
How about lowing the prices?
There may well be no reason to lower prices. As is, you pay for your car and then receive it in 2 or 3 years.
In reply to How about lowing the prices? by robertocarlos
BTFD
Oh Lord Please no! What will we do without all those show offs? How can we possibly advance without people with more money than brains?
Oh the irony!
That gives a strange feeling about Marchionne's death.