Ferrari Crashes After New CEO Throws Marchionne Under The Bus

Ferrari stock prices are collapsing after the new CEO said that former CEO Marchionne's 2022 targets for the company were "aspirational" which has seemingly been interpreted by investors as 'make-believe'.

*FERRARI CEO CAMILLERI SPEAKS ON CALL WITH ANALYSTS

*FERRARI CEO: 2022 TARGET SET BY MARCHIONNE WAS `ASPIRATIONAL'

*FERRARI CEO: 2022 TARGETS BRING RISK, OPPORTUNITIES

Camilleri confirmed that the company will lay out a strategy for reaching the targets in September, suggesting to investors that there is no clear strategy currently.

RACE is now down 11%...

Under a bus...