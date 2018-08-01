Ferrari Crashes After New CEO Throws Marchionne Under The Bus

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/01/2018 - 11:34

Ferrari stock prices are collapsing after the new CEO said that former CEO Marchionne's 2022 targets for the company were "aspirational" which has seemingly been interpreted by investors as 'make-believe'.

  • *FERRARI CEO CAMILLERI SPEAKS ON CALL WITH ANALYSTS

  • *FERRARI CEO: 2022 TARGET SET BY MARCHIONNE WAS `ASPIRATIONAL'

  • *FERRARI CEO: 2022 TARGETS BRING RISK, OPPORTUNITIES

Camilleri confirmed that the company will lay out a strategy for reaching the targets in September, suggesting to investors that there is no clear strategy currently.

RACE is now down 11%...

Under a bus...

 

 

Consuelo Wed, 08/01/2018 - 11:48 Permalink

Speaking of the surreal, Konigsegg Regara sold out.   All 80 units at $1.9M/ea.   In fact, his entire line is sold out.   If you follow this stuff, it has been supercar heaven for the past 8+ years.

My heaven is to purchase one of these with 2 or 3 gold eagles or maple leafs when the opportunity presents.   Don't laugh - highly discretionary 'assets' are going to be had on the cheap.

 

 

south40_dreams Wed, 08/01/2018 - 12:00 Permalink

Once upon a time Ferrari's were bitchin rides.  They still are, but all that F1 claptrap has really diminished the appeal, they're like a motive video game, how F'ng dull and sterile

To Hell In A H… Wed, 08/01/2018 - 12:11 Permalink

An honest assessment of a companies outlook and the markets react negatively? No wonder CEO's lie, if this is the reaction. This type of environment wilfully encourages lying, or being "economical with the truth" as we Brits would say. Such is the reality in our crooked economic system.