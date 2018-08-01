Fidelity Becomes First Company To Offer A No Fee Index Fund

In the relentless war to capture market share by slashing fees on passive market instruments such as index funds and ETFs, it was only a matter of time before someone eventually cut fees to zero. Today, Fidelity did just that.
In a statement, the closely-held Fidelity announced it would offer two new index funds to individual investors with a zero expense ratio. The funds, which will track indexes Fidelity created, will give investors exposure to the total U.S. stock market and an international benchmark.
Fidelity said in the statement it will also cut fees by an average of 35% on its existing index mutual funds, and allow investors to open accounts with no minimum balance required.
In recent years, Fidelity has been engaged in a relentless price-cutting war with Vanguard, BlackRock and Charles Schwab, all of whom have also reduced fees dramatically on index mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
“Fidelity is once again rewriting the rules of investing to deliver the unparalleled value and straightforward investing options that individuals need and deserve,” said Kathleen Murphy, president of Fidelity’s personal investing business, adding that the firm’s index funds are now priced lower than the cheapest share class available at Vanguard, the longtime leader in low-cost investing. The two zero-fee products will be available Friday. The other pricing changes took effect today.
"We are charting a new course in index investing that benefits investors of all ages – from millennials to baby boomers – and at all affluence levels and stages of their lives. The ground-breaking zero expense ratio index funds combined with industry-leading zero minimums for account opening, zero investment minimums, zero account fees, zero domestic money movement fees and significantly reduced index pricing are unmatched by any other financial services company."
Murphy also told Bloomberg that “we are using our scale to provide more benefits to our clients,” a tactic quite familiar to the likes of Jeff Bezos.
While Fidelity, which manages $2.5 trillion, is best known for its actively-managed funds, in the past few years it has aggressively gone after rivals in the "passive" index arena, and now has about $400 billion in index mutual funds according to Bloomberg.
Russel Kinnel, director of manager research at Morningstar, said the zero-price funds might attract new business. “Fidelity has lots of ways to make money from customers once they are in the door,” he said. “This could work for them.”
It sure could: in kneejerk reaction, shares of its biggest competitors slumped, with BlackRock falling as much as 4.8% on and T. Rowe Price down as much as 4%, the largest decline since April for both firms.
And if zero cost doesn't win you market share, at least it's free marketing as this post confirms.
Inconceivable!
This is brilliant - cut the fees as the biggest bull fvcking bubble in history comes to peak, and the people will indeed come rolling in. "There's still time to get in!"
In reply to Inconceivable! by Bigly
It IS brilliant. It's all about data collection on the sheep, ask Bezos....
In reply to This is brilliant - cut the… by Skateboarder
Oh shit!
There goes my $685,000 Broker's bonus.....I'll have to live with only a $400k bonus at Christmas...
Oh, the horror!!!!
In reply to It IS brilliant. It's all… by Timmay
Free swimming!
Everyone in the risk pool!
Bring granny and the kids, too!
Just hold on to each other, float around up there on top, and you can kick and scream all you want.
Enjoy yourselves!
Wave, laugh, and call out to entice any of your silly friends that stayed on shore because they are afraid.
You can ignore the shadows below you in The Dark Pool.
We have the finest safety nets available, government approved, so that anything you may or may not see cannot possibly be man-eating sharks and/or killer whales.
It is very important that you stay together, do not panic, or get out of the water, no matter what happens.
-The Management
In reply to Oh shit! There goes my $685… by 847328_3527
Is it possible their $0 fee ETF only covers stocks that Fidelity is actively trying to sell from their internal portfolio?
In reply to Free swim! by hedgeless_horseman
It's OK, they'll make it up in volume.
In reply to Is it possible their $0 fee… by Uchtdorf
I want to buy an index fund that tracks the fiat price of one loaf of bread into the stratosphere.
0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000's as far as the eye can see!
In reply to It's OK, they'll make it up… by NoDebt
Big Woooo. Spanish Bank gave me a free Spider Man Towel.
In reply to It's OK, they'll make it up… by NoDebt
Gee, I hope that's a Baby Ruth floating by.
In reply to Free swim! by hedgeless_horseman
It's really funny when you think about it. The wealth that supposedly exists right now will inevitably evaporate in the near future. It's just a matter who will hold the bag and how much of it they will hold. It's like we are in "Back to the Keynesian Future"
In reply to This is brilliant - cut the… by Skateboarder
Jekyll Island, Georgia, a location which will live in infamy forever.
In reply to It's really funny when you… by DingleBarryObummer
Indeed
In reply to Jekyll Island, Georgia, a… by Uchtdorf
Skateboarder Bigly ....."There's still time to get in!"
It's a cook book!!!!!!!!!
In reply to This is brilliant - cut the… by Skateboarder
All their “active management” funds are closet-indexers anyway.
It’s about time they did it for free!
In reply to Inconceivable! by Bigly
No free toaster?
No, but, a Spider Man towel. You know, to dry your tears with later.
In reply to No free toaster? by NuYawkFrankie
Because it's a wonderful time to be a passive investor. </s>
'You get what you pay for '... and all that.
gotta do what they can to get the goyim in to take the other sides of their trades once this shit goes tits up
I'm holding out for a negative expense ratio.
definitely. they gotta be skimming dividends or something.
In reply to I'm holding out for a… by alter_
MSM blames the Tariffs also.
In reply to definitely. they gotta be… by buzzsaw99
boo hoo for BlackRock.
There goes that Wile E. Coyote sound again.
How about we just CUT the PIGS AND the Banks outta our lives!
Watch this PIG stare at Flat Earth Activist and threaten her with a "citation"! PIGS!!!!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VqJieo5B_EU
Hyuk hyuk hyuk.
That's all there is to say about that.
In reply to How about we just CUT the… by ffed
Yeah but they still charge you $25/year for having a %$#^ IRA account!
That's a nice effort Fidelity, but I won't be happy until expense ratios are negative!
Instead of no fees, they should actually pay "clients" to "invest" in their funds, i.e. to become their bagholders.
THERE IT IS. When Fidelity tries to get you to double down, they're either out or getting out. Fuck you, Fidelity. PS - I'll be back after a 25% haircut to try your free shit.
There is a method to the madness. If you can get the money in house it means you can eventually screw the sheeple of it all.
How Do We Do It!??
VOLUME!!!
As I get older, I tend to repeat myself - I'll never forget those fucks having a corporation wide call with us, thousands of us sheep, in 2008. ALL IS WELL. STAY THE COURSE. And then the bottom fell out, for any 9 year olds out there.
They just went ZIRP! Wait til Blackrock goes NIRP!
sorry guys, it's a muskjob. they're offering the no-fee funds only in accounts that charge a management fee. can't get these in the regular brokerage accounts.
better off with vanguard....this month they'll be dropping the commissions on all etf's.
"On a long enough timeline..."
And I assume - like all mutual funds - the the punters will not be able to buy and sell until the end of the day. What protection does that offer in a market meltdown?