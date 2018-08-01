Ron Paul: Government-Funded 'Free' Healthcare Is "Preposterous & Deadly"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/01/2018 - 09:16

Day after day, the newly minted hordes of 'Democratic Socialists' proclaim "free stuff" for all as their platform to grabbing the greater fool's marginal vote.

And finally, after Ocasio-Cortez' embarrassing display of ignorance, Mike Shedlock notes, cost estimates for "free stuff" are pouring in. The sticker price for "Medicare for All" is shocking.

"Medicare for All" sounds great. And every unthinking socialist wants it. But here's the deal: ‘Medicare for All’ Would Cost $32.6 Trillion Over 10 Years.

Sen. Bernie Sanders' "Medicare for all" plan would boost government health spending by $32.6 trillion over 10 years, requiring historic tax hikes, says a study released Monday by a university-based libertarian policy center.

That's trillion with a "T."

The latest plan from the Vermont independent would deliver significant savings on administration and drug costs, but increased demand for care would drive up spending, according to the analysis by the Mercatus Center at George Mason University in Virginia. Doubling federal individual and corporate income tax receipts would not cover the full cost, the study said.

The Mercatus analysis estimated the 10-year cost of "Medicare for all" from 2022 to 2031, after an initial phase-in. Its findings are similar to those of several independent studies of Sanders' 2016 plan. Those studies found increases in federal spending over 10 years that ranged from $24.7 trillion to $34.7 trillion.

Ron Paul raged on his Facebook page$32 Trillion! ... that's how much "FREE" costs.

Government intrusion (often welcomed by crony corporations) has ruined the healthcare industry in America.

The idea that government needs to go all the way with "FREE" care is preposterous, and deadly.

The solution is in the opposite direction.

Get government OUT of healthcare, and return it to the free marketplace.

*  *  *

Mish exclaims, I am not at all surprised by the estimated cost but I do have a question: How do we afford $3.4 trillion a year for 10 years of "free" stuff?

And Medicare is just a start. There are proposals for free college tuition and free universal pre-kindergarten among other things.

J S Bach silverer Wed, 08/01/2018 - 09:27

Certain aspects of socialism can work, but there are strict requirements:

The country adopting it must consist of a racially homogeneous people with the same work ethic, religious sentiment and morality.  The United States does not fit this definition.  In fact, it is quite the opposite.  There are the givers (taxpayers) and the takers (ne'er-do-wells and corporations).  So, socialism is doomed to failure as we are soon to find out once the dollar loses its World Reserve Currency status.

RedBaron616 NoDebt Wed, 08/01/2018 - 09:41

The GOP is right behind them. Did they get rid of ObamaCare? How about welfare? EBT cards? Section 8 Housing? No? Wonder why? Social Security is Socialism. You pay for other retirees and you HOPE you will get the same, but the Ponzi Scheme is ending as less and less workers support more and more retirees.

FireBrander Stan522 Wed, 08/01/2018 - 09:50

Government funded, aka Socialized, Health Care doesn't work...only a "Free Market" system can possibly work!

Yet, for some odd reason, the ENTIRE FUCKING PLANET has rejected the "Free Market" system?

Please explain Ron?

Hypothetical:

If I, and my fellow doctors, have the skill to save your life, would you be ok if we demanded 100% of your assets as the fee? And after we've taken 100% of your assets, and you're busted ass broke, if you need more care, we refuse and let you die!

No problemo?

Maximizing Profit + Health Care = Disaster

Truly "Socialized" and "Free Market" health systems are BOTH a disaster in the making....the solution is in the middle.

I Am Jack's Ma… tmosley Wed, 08/01/2018 - 09:50

the Dems love sin taxes to ‘reduce’ smoking and drinking but never seem concerned that raising income taxes might ‘reduce’ how much someone wants to work.

In the past, as a contractor, I’ve opted not to work past around 50 hours. I still made money of course but I was just so fucking pissed at the money for the feds and NY state that meant at around that point I wouldnt do it.  It was like taking a pay  it for working my ass off all to support people getting money they didnt earn and people getting bombed who were no threat to me.

Buckaroo Banzai J S Bach Wed, 08/01/2018 - 09:33

Yep. Countries like Sweden, or even Italy, could make government-run healthcare work, back when their respective populations were 100% Swedish and 100% Italian. But since they opened their borders to third-world freeloading aliens, their nice welfare programs are starting to buckle.

The idea that the US could implement full-on, socialized, government-run healthcare is fucking absurd. Medicare and Medicaid were already on a completely unsustainable financial trajectory back in the 1980s when the US was still 80%+ white. Now that we are ~60% white, it's utterly hopeless.

RedBaron616 new game Wed, 08/01/2018 - 09:44

We have had Socialism for years. What do you think Social Security is? Ever notice that there is no money set aside for you? That's because SS is a tax and there is no guarantee you'll see any. Your money goes to current retirees and since the workforce is continually shrinking, good luck getting yours! You can thank FDR, the first major Presidential Socialist, for that one.

I Am Jack's Ma… COSMOS Wed, 08/01/2018 - 09:23

What’s truly astounding is these people want all this, and regardless of the wishes of the citizenry or the law also want de facto open borders and voting for illegals...

Their slogan should be:

 

”America is not for its citizens*, but for the world”

*citizens responsible for healthcare, food, housing, safe spaces, and ofher rights for any person who can cross the border.

Posa COSMOS Wed, 08/01/2018 - 09:39

Correct. Ron Paul is  vicious, bloody minded Market Fundamentalist...

"but increased demand for care would drive up spending"... so in Dr Paul's book, the solution is for many people to do without healthcare...

 

Meanwhile, maybe we should be looking first at the Pharma Cartel and doctor shortage, before we condemn our fellow citizens to an early death for "budgetary reasons"...

the rest of the developed world can afford quality medical care... why not the USA? (except for massive corruption and goons like Ron Paul putting the Moloch first over his patients)

RedBaron616 Posa Wed, 08/01/2018 - 09:57

No, the point is that everything the government injects itself into becomes unbelievably expensive. College was extremely affordable until the government started passing out grants and loans. This is all very clearly documented. In many states, you have to get permission to build a hospital because they don't want much competition. They have to have a "certificate of need." Is that insane? So government ensures no real competition and the federal government, with its low Medicare/Medicaid payouts, push prices through the roof for the rest of us.

What doctor shortage? I have no problem seeing my doctor and he's not foreign-born, either.

If you think Socialized Medicine in the rest of the developed world is so great, why are there lines to get care? Why do they deny care (which they lie about, naturally)? Why do Canadians come to the US for procedures? Because they would die in Canada before their number came up! Please move to one of these Socialist paradises and let us know how it works out!

Heroic Couplet Wed, 08/01/2018 - 09:18

Sure, let's spend on military misadventures. Capitalism at its finest: to date, the military and the NFL have spent 54 million dollars to have the NFL teams leave the locker room and come onto the football field for the national anthem. We can't afford health care?

libertysghost Heroic Couplet Wed, 08/01/2018 - 09:37

ONE IS ALREADY AN OUTRAGEOUS BOONDOGGLE (there ya happy?)...so add another? Saying we should be competing with the MIC on screwing US citizens isn't a good argument, and since you already realize how out of control the government will get when given this kind of power (with the military spending etc.), why would you want to reward them with control over your health too?

monad spastic_colon Wed, 08/01/2018 - 09:27

It's not failure. It's total domination of everything the oligarchs allow us to see and hear, as they squeeze us quickly through, so we don't notice the cheap sets, cog diss, total fuckups and recycled bad actors in their scam.

https://www.corbettreport.com/episode-310-rise-of-the-oiligarchs/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T6eSsaoLSfE

A stock villain
https://www.larouchepub.com/eiw/public/2008/eirv35n26-20080704/eirv35n2…

roadhazard Wed, 08/01/2018 - 09:23

The FIRST thing to do is regulate (drop) the cost of health care. Americans are being raped in the billing. Get rid of Insurance companies. Then single payer. This is the ONLY way.

I Am Jack's Ma… roadhazard Wed, 08/01/2018 - 09:33

I think you may be right.

I am not averse to finding ways to make sure everyone gets medical care, in fact I think that’s the right thing to do, and right way to value things.

Doesnt mean wanting government to be actually running shit, but acting as a single payer should drop costs.

Nothing wrong with the goal of getting healthcare for everyone...  

But anyone talking about “free” shit should be barred from any serious further discussion.

 

SWCroaker Wed, 08/01/2018 - 09:24

“The condition upon which God hath given liberty to man is eternal vigilance.”  - John Philpot Curran

He was saying, in the 1700s, that people free from the burden of vigilantly stopping government from making stupid decisions were in fact dooming themselves to slavery, and it was thier own fault.   Freedom's cost comes from the masses being smart enough to never allow this type of stuff to ever get a foothold.     We are so far from that, it isn't even worth a head shake.

Chippewa Partners Wed, 08/01/2018 - 09:27

$10 pair of walking shoes and send them out for a 2 mile walk.   Every day.

That's a start to health.  Where does personal responsibility fit in with a progressive socialist?

PiratePiggy Wed, 08/01/2018 - 09:29

Where is Barack Obama? $32.6 Trillion for the first 10 years is cheap. Gruber, give him his DemonRat talking points for another grand taxpayer sponsored tour :

 

"If you like your present age, you can keep your present age."

 

"If you like your present health, you can keep your present health."

 

moobra Wed, 08/01/2018 - 09:31

And as if insurance in anything actually works. All you get are inflated prices and rising premiums. Get a car repair quote and it almost doubles when it's an insurance job vs you pay for all of it. The idea that a simple broken leg can cost you a year's salary in scans and an overnight stay is just obscene. I'm no socialist but providing free tuition to doctors in return for say 3-5 years of government work is a good deal. It's the way that teachers were once provide for remote areas. The US seems to be happy with the idea of providing labour to the defence force in a national emergency (AKA as the draft) but the idea that some OTHER forms of labour are also in the national interest is hated.

Seems me that if unlimited free enterprise and insurance markets are so great then get a tender for the fucking army and hire mercenaries just to demonstrate the power of the market. There are limits to everything and every concept