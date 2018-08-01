Ron Paul: Government-Funded 'Free' Healthcare Is "Preposterous & Deadly"

Day after day, the newly minted hordes of 'Democratic Socialists' proclaim "free stuff" for all as their platform to grabbing the greater fool's marginal vote.
And finally, after Ocasio-Cortez' embarrassing display of ignorance, Mike Shedlock notes, cost estimates for "free stuff" are pouring in. The sticker price for "Medicare for All" is shocking.
"Medicare for All" sounds great. And every unthinking socialist wants it. But here's the deal: ‘Medicare for All’ Would Cost $32.6 Trillion Over 10 Years.
Sen. Bernie Sanders' "Medicare for all" plan would boost government health spending by $32.6 trillion over 10 years, requiring historic tax hikes, says a study released Monday by a university-based libertarian policy center.
That's trillion with a "T."
The latest plan from the Vermont independent would deliver significant savings on administration and drug costs, but increased demand for care would drive up spending, according to the analysis by the Mercatus Center at George Mason University in Virginia. Doubling federal individual and corporate income tax receipts would not cover the full cost, the study said.
The Mercatus analysis estimated the 10-year cost of "Medicare for all" from 2022 to 2031, after an initial phase-in. Its findings are similar to those of several independent studies of Sanders' 2016 plan. Those studies found increases in federal spending over 10 years that ranged from $24.7 trillion to $34.7 trillion.
Ron Paul raged on his Facebook page: $32 Trillion! ... that's how much "FREE" costs.
Government intrusion (often welcomed by crony corporations) has ruined the healthcare industry in America.
The idea that government needs to go all the way with "FREE" care is preposterous, and deadly.
The solution is in the opposite direction.
Get government OUT of healthcare, and return it to the free marketplace.
Mish exclaims, I am not at all surprised by the estimated cost but I do have a question: How do we afford $3.4 trillion a year for 10 years of "free" stuff?
And Medicare is just a start. There are proposals for free college tuition and free universal pre-kindergarten among other things.
Comments
So is a huge defense budget to the well being of American citizens and foreigners.
The democrats always seem to be standing around with gas cans and matches. You have to watch them every second.
In reply to So is a big defense budget. by COSMOS
Certain aspects of socialism can work, but there are strict requirements:
The country adopting it must consist of a racially homogeneous people with the same work ethic, religious sentiment and morality. The United States does not fit this definition. In fact, it is quite the opposite. There are the givers (taxpayers) and the takers (ne'er-do-wells and corporations). So, socialism is doomed to failure as we are soon to find out once the dollar loses its World Reserve Currency status.
In reply to The democrats always seem to… by silverer
It really doesn't, no matter how "strict" you are.
The fact is, you have to motivate people to work by allowing them to keep what they make or they WON'T FUCKING WORK.
In reply to Certain aspects of socialism… by J S Bach
I told you the Ds were going to go full-avowed-socialist. They really had no place left to go after Hillary. And sure enough, here we are.
In reply to It really doesn't, no matter… by tmosley
The GOP is right behind them. Did they get rid of ObamaCare? How about welfare? EBT cards? Section 8 Housing? No? Wonder why? Social Security is Socialism. You pay for other retirees and you HOPE you will get the same, but the Ponzi Scheme is ending as less and less workers support more and more retirees.
In reply to I told you the Ds were going… by NoDebt
Free government health care....
With the compassion of the IRS and the efficiency of the US Postal Service and the access as the VA
Give me Mor!
In reply to The GOP is right behind them… by RedBaron616
Government funded, aka Socialized, Health Care doesn't work...only a "Free Market" system can possibly work!
Yet, for some odd reason, the ENTIRE FUCKING PLANET has rejected the "Free Market" system?
Please explain Ron?
Hypothetical:
If I, and my fellow doctors, have the skill to save your life, would you be ok if we demanded 100% of your assets as the fee? And after we've taken 100% of your assets, and you're busted ass broke, if you need more care, we refuse and let you die!
No problemo?
Maximizing Profit + Health Care = Disaster
Truly "Socialized" and "Free Market" health systems are BOTH a disaster in the making....the solution is in the middle.
In reply to Free government health care… by Stan522
the Dems love sin taxes to ‘reduce’ smoking and drinking but never seem concerned that raising income taxes might ‘reduce’ how much someone wants to work.
In the past, as a contractor, I’ve opted not to work past around 50 hours. I still made money of course but I was just so fucking pissed at the money for the feds and NY state that meant at around that point I wouldnt do it. It was like taking a pay it for working my ass off all to support people getting money they didnt earn and people getting bombed who were no threat to me.
In reply to It really doesn't, no matter… by tmosley
Yep. Countries like Sweden, or even Italy, could make government-run healthcare work, back when their respective populations were 100% Swedish and 100% Italian. But since they opened their borders to third-world freeloading aliens, their nice welfare programs are starting to buckle.
The idea that the US could implement full-on, socialized, government-run healthcare is fucking absurd. Medicare and Medicaid were already on a completely unsustainable financial trajectory back in the 1980s when the US was still 80%+ white. Now that we are ~60% white, it's utterly hopeless.
In reply to Certain aspects of socialism… by J S Bach
so the 'moa'jority are going to vote for their own economic death wish?
interesting tymes a coming to merica...
In reply to Yep. Countries like Sweden,… by Buckaroo Banzai
We have had Socialism for years. What do you think Social Security is? Ever notice that there is no money set aside for you? That's because SS is a tax and there is no guarantee you'll see any. Your money goes to current retirees and since the workforce is continually shrinking, good luck getting yours! You can thank FDR, the first major Presidential Socialist, for that one.
In reply to so the 'moa'jority are going… by new game
Regardless of if it works or not (and I say it does not ever, long-term), the point is that Socialism tramples individual liberty and freedom. No longer is the individual valued, it is the masses that are catered to and if we stomp on your liberty and freedoms, so be it. This is why Socialism is ALWAYS a BAD idea.
In reply to Certain aspects of socialism… by J S Bach
" Certain aspects of socialism can work "
Sure can. I like the Trump tariffs which make industry economically competitive, but not so competitive that they still require bailouts.
In reply to Certain aspects of socialism… by J S Bach
How much extra do we pay to keep all the health insurance skimmers employed. An army of back office workers and overpaid management just to pay the doctor and his back office crew?
Why?
https://www.fiercehealthcare.com/payer/health-insurance-ceo-pay-tops-ou…
In reply to Certain aspects of socialism… by J S Bach
UK NHS costs 150Billion GBP / year for ~65 million people.
And that gets you a queue of ~4 million people in front of you.
Extrapolating that to the US, it's about $990 Billion a year, to have a queue of around 20 million people in front of you for medical service.
In reply to The democrats always seem to… by silverer
Socialism is the best system there is........until you run out of other peoples' money.
In reply to So is a big defense budget. by COSMOS
the root problem with all collective systems is that they all require, on some level, government force and threat of force - not sure why so called peace-loving hippies are ok with this fact.
In reply to Socialism is the best system… by mtl4
Because they're complete morons.
In reply to the root problem with all… by Garciathinksso
and I never get a reply when I post similar comments, never, why? because it is true. Most of my friends lean 'economic left' and they never have a cogent rebuttal to that comment -- gets them every time
In reply to Because they're complete… by Meat Hammer
What’s truly astounding is these people want all this, and regardless of the wishes of the citizenry or the law also want de facto open borders and voting for illegals...
Their slogan should be:
”America is not for its citizens*, but for the world”
*citizens responsible for healthcare, food, housing, safe spaces, and ofher rights for any person who can cross the border.
In reply to So is a big defense budget. by COSMOS
Try and keep up, Ron Paul never advocates a huge defense budget, mostly the opposite, but keep on being ignorant
In reply to So is a big defense budget. by COSMOS
Correct. Ron Paul is vicious, bloody minded Market Fundamentalist...
"but increased demand for care would drive up spending"... so in Dr Paul's book, the solution is for many people to do without healthcare...
Meanwhile, maybe we should be looking first at the Pharma Cartel and doctor shortage, before we condemn our fellow citizens to an early death for "budgetary reasons"...
the rest of the developed world can afford quality medical care... why not the USA? (except for massive corruption and goons like Ron Paul putting the Moloch first over his patients)
In reply to So is a big defense budget. by COSMOS
why does the left have to characterize the free market and profit as the boogey man? I thought Liberals do not fear the unknown. Econ 101 will help you sleep at night
In reply to Correct. Ron Paul is … by Posa
No, the point is that everything the government injects itself into becomes unbelievably expensive. College was extremely affordable until the government started passing out grants and loans. This is all very clearly documented. In many states, you have to get permission to build a hospital because they don't want much competition. They have to have a "certificate of need." Is that insane? So government ensures no real competition and the federal government, with its low Medicare/Medicaid payouts, push prices through the roof for the rest of us.
What doctor shortage? I have no problem seeing my doctor and he's not foreign-born, either.
If you think Socialized Medicine in the rest of the developed world is so great, why are there lines to get care? Why do they deny care (which they lie about, naturally)? Why do Canadians come to the US for procedures? Because they would die in Canada before their number came up! Please move to one of these Socialist paradises and let us know how it works out!
In reply to Correct. Ron Paul is … by Posa
Nope...so lets not create another beast that needs slaying.
In reply to So is a big defense budget. by COSMOS
Sure, let's spend on military misadventures. Capitalism at its finest: to date, the military and the NFL have spent 54 million dollars to have the NFL teams leave the locker room and come onto the football field for the national anthem. We can't afford health care?
Nations regardless of politics ALWAYS have plenty of money for the military and 'law enforcement'.
In reply to Sure, let's spend on… by Heroic Couplet
ONE IS ALREADY AN OUTRAGEOUS BOONDOGGLE (there ya happy?)...so add another? Saying we should be competing with the MIC on screwing US citizens isn't a good argument, and since you already realize how out of control the government will get when given this kind of power (with the military spending etc.), why would you want to reward them with control over your health too?
In reply to Sure, let's spend on… by Heroic Couplet
the fact that "free" anything is even being talked about or covered in the news cycle is proof of the enormous failing of our educational system.
Yup.
In reply to the fact that "free"… by spastic_colon
It's not failure. It's total domination of everything the oligarchs allow us to see and hear, as they squeeze us quickly through, so we don't notice the cheap sets, cog diss, total fuckups and recycled bad actors in their scam.
https://www.corbettreport.com/episode-310-rise-of-the-oiligarchs/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T6eSsaoLSfE
A stock villain
https://www.larouchepub.com/eiw/public/2008/eirv35n26-20080704/eirv35n2…
In reply to the fact that "free"… by spastic_colon
According to the Mayo Clinic, injecting blood obtained from rich oligarchs helps reduce inflammation and a number of cancer markers and also decreases your biological age.
In reply to It's not failure. It's total… by monad
You never know how much something's going to cost until you get it for "free".
Except for every other fucking country on the planet.
Anyone sick and/or aged should get one cyanide capsule or join the military to fight __________________
The FIRST thing to do is regulate (drop) the cost of health care. Americans are being raped in the billing. Get rid of Insurance companies. Then single payer. This is the ONLY way.
I think you may be right.
I am not averse to finding ways to make sure everyone gets medical care, in fact I think that’s the right thing to do, and right way to value things.
Doesnt mean wanting government to be actually running shit, but acting as a single payer should drop costs.
Nothing wrong with the goal of getting healthcare for everyone...
But anyone talking about “free” shit should be barred from any serious further discussion.
In reply to The FIRST thing to do is… by roadhazard
best way to cut costs is via market competition and price shopping among consumers and yet you want to make it a single payer (because the government has proven how accountable it is, right? see 20 trillion), ah fuck, why do I bother
In reply to I think you may be right. I… by I Am Jack's Ma…
"its the only way" no it's YOUR way and your way may not be my way, so fuck you
In reply to The FIRST thing to do is… by roadhazard
“The condition upon which God hath given liberty to man is eternal vigilance.” - John Philpot Curran
He was saying, in the 1700s, that people free from the burden of vigilantly stopping government from making stupid decisions were in fact dooming themselves to slavery, and it was thier own fault. Freedom's cost comes from the masses being smart enough to never allow this type of stuff to ever get a foothold. We are so far from that, it isn't even worth a head shake.
Have you guys seen the people roaming this beautiful land. Cows and hogs, gorging at a trough filled w/ HFC, White Bread, Mayonaise, fake cheese, all fried in death.....I refuse to care for these fat...uggh...Wilford Brimley for the win: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hNu1I9r_1A
$10 pair of walking shoes and send them out for a 2 mile walk. Every day.
That's a start to health. Where does personal responsibility fit in with a progressive socialist?
im pretty sure Russia provides health care for its people and they have a lower tax rate.....
Pretty sure = you have no fucking idea what you're talking about. Maybe try doing some actual research? Just a thought.
In reply to im pretty sure Russia… by Idiocracy's Not Sure
Where is Barack Obama? $32.6 Trillion for the first 10 years is cheap. Gruber, give him his DemonRat talking points for another grand taxpayer sponsored tour :
"If you like your present age, you can keep your present age."
"If you like your present health, you can keep your present health."
And as if insurance in anything actually works. All you get are inflated prices and rising premiums. Get a car repair quote and it almost doubles when it's an insurance job vs you pay for all of it. The idea that a simple broken leg can cost you a year's salary in scans and an overnight stay is just obscene. I'm no socialist but providing free tuition to doctors in return for say 3-5 years of government work is a good deal. It's the way that teachers were once provide for remote areas. The US seems to be happy with the idea of providing labour to the defence force in a national emergency (AKA as the draft) but the idea that some OTHER forms of labour are also in the national interest is hated.
Seems me that if unlimited free enterprise and insurance markets are so great then get a tender for the fucking army and hire mercenaries just to demonstrate the power of the market. There are limits to everything and every concept
describing the current healthcare system in America as "free market" is forest gump stupid.
In reply to And as if insurance in… by moobra
Government funded Wars are more Deadly
Fuck Ron Paul. Every country on plant earth has better heath care than this fucking shithole cuntree.