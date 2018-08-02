3% Treasuries, Say Hello To Trillion Dollar Deficits

Submitted by Nicholas Colas of DataTrek Research
In two months we will be in fiscal 2019 for the US government, and the OMB projects +$1 trillion/year deficits until 2021. Ten year Treasuries nosed over 3% today on news of some small but unexpected issuance, so where will rates go once deficits kick into high gear? And how will stocks discount higher rates, regardless of reason? Our answers below.
If the 10 Year Treasury were 4.0% at the end of 2019, would you expect US equities to be higher or lower then? It is easy enough to tell a story either way:
- Bullish for stocks. Rising inflation caused by economic growth lifts both bond yields and corporate earnings. Companies push for greater efficiency to offset labor/materials costs, limiting margin erosion and (finally) increasing workforce productivity. PE multiples contract, but earnings growth more than offsets the decline and stocks rise.
- Bearish for stocks. Rising inflation caused by escalating trade frictions lifts interest rates, but has a chilling effect on the economy and corporate earnings. The Federal Reserve likely avoids going full Volcker, and simply keeps rates constant in 2019 knowing an inflation-induced recession will take inflation lower without their having to become a political pariah. Multiples contract due to higher rates, but earnings are down 10% rather than the current forecast of +10%. The combination pushes US stocks lower.
Capital markets currently see the bull case as much more likely, and the other end of the yield curve – 2 Year Treasuries – supports that interpretation. It sits at 2.68% today, just 1 basis point off its post-Financial Crisis high, and has been moving upward all year. This is entirely consistent with the view that the Federal Reserve will respond to a strengthening US economy with higher rates through 2019. A trade war recession isn’t priced in at all.
The Fed Funds Futures market tells a similar story:
- The odds of 2 more rate hikes in 2018 is up to 67% versus just 44% a month ago.
- Futures also price in an all-but certain 50 basis point increase in 2019 (2 hikes), and a growing chance of 3 rate increases.
So far we’ve tread familiar ground, but we also want to point out one risk factor for Treasury yields that doesn’t get enough attention: rising levels of new issuance. This was one less-reported factor in today’s move over 3.0% in 10-Year bonds. The US Treasury surprised debt markets by announcing a new 2-month bill, an increase in the size of this quarter’s note auctions by $1 billion/month, and an August increase in bond auctions of a similar amount. More paper coming, in other words, and higher yields needed to clear them.
This announcement sent us to the Daily Treasury Statement (essentially the nation’s checkbook) to assess YTD tax/withholding receipts. These have been harder to predict in 2018, given tax reform and changes to withholding tables. The data:
- 2018 Calendar YTD Tax/Withholding (Individual and Corporate): $1,752 billion
- 2017 Calendar YTD: $1,769 billion
- Difference: $17 billion, or 1% lower this year
- This decline, while small, compares to a modest expected increase (0.2%) in 2018FY receipts as published by the Office of Management and Budget in their Mid-Session review last month.
The bottom line is that Treasury’s announcement likely stems from a revenue shortfall in 2018. Again, this is understandable. Tax reform happened at the very end of last year, and many companies were slow to change withholding tables or have their employees complete new tax forms.
This unexpected revenue miss is important, because it ties to how poorly the US balance sheet is set up for the next recession. Small shortfalls are OK, but the 2000-2003 recessionary experience (a pretty normal recession) saw a 12% decline in receipts over 3 years. Part of that was fiscal stimulus, and part was lower receipts. In total these swung the US deficit by $614 billion into the red.
The US faces a larger challenge now, because the OMB is looking for +$1 trillion deficits from 2019FY to 2021FY and there are no recessions baked into their numbers. Debt held by the public – the sort that markets actually have to absorb – rises by $3.4 trillion over that 3-year period. And remember that government fiscal years start in October, so we are 2 months away from a $1 trillion deficit run rate sitting here in August.
Pulling this discussion back to US equity prices, we have one question from all this: are markets ready for higher US Treasury rates if they are caused by incremental issuance and (perhaps) overly optimistic revenue estimates? Long-term rates are important mechanisms that allow the economy to self-correct in a recession. And whenever that comes, deficits will be larger than during any other non-recessionary period in history.
Comments
Everything is awesome. Soon it will be $10T market caps everywhere. Melt up bitchez - raise the 10 year to 15% and we got $100T market caps. This world has lost its mind!
No one is gonna pay it back any way so if your sitting there thinking being debt free is gonna save you think again . Best to pile on the debt make the minimum payment so you can get more debt and enjoy yourself cause when it blows this is the final kaboom.
In reply to Everything is awesome. Soon… by AynRandObjectivist
AAPL will make us whole again.
In reply to No one is gonna pay it back… by Bill of Rights
Higher. Always higher.
In reply to APPL will make us whole… by Cryptopithicus Homme
Almost there.
In reply to Higher. Always higher. by StackShinyStuff
I personally look forward to 5-6% again. Deficits be damned!
Bush and Obama spent trillions on their wars killing people (and lining the pockets of the MIC pricks like Brennan and McStain) so it's time for the average ("dumbass fucking white") working American to get sumthink on their savings. I'm sure black people want more on their savings too, not only "dumbass" crackers.
We are going to see higher prices no matter what so why not get a few pennies more on savings.
PS: I'm glad the gook jeong didn't call us "deplorable, uneducated and irredeemable" Americans again, like that fat "dumbass fucking white" woman, Hillary Clinton used ta. That's so old hat.
In reply to Almost there. by NidStyles
negative REAL rates are here to stay
In reply to I personally look forward to… by CheapBastard
WOW! Looky dat, I click on a story and whens I come back to the main page it's all greyed out!
Neat-o! Man I justs luvs me some hi-tech!
When can we get 300 comments per page back and have it stick?
In reply to I personally look forward to… by CheapBastard
There is wisdom in what you suggest, but I have no confidence in our illustrious DC not re-creating debtor's prisons. 2 sets of rules isn't going away anytime soon
I'd rather keep debt to the absolute minimum.
In reply to No one is gonna pay it back… by Bill of Rights
They already have by allowing the IRS to prohibit debtors from leaving the US and blocking use of their US passport. Good luck trying to fly commercial or leave the country, legally.
Plenty of private pilots and boat captains out and about. Visit your local small airfield or yacht club and make friends. Most will take silver or gold or cash for fuel and their services.
In reply to There is wisdom in what you… by dirty fingernails
Trump: I will eliminate U.S. debt in 8 years
http://thehill.com/blogs/ballot-box/presidential-races/275003-trump-i-w…
In reply to There is wisdom in what you… by dirty fingernails
In reply to Trump: I will eliminate U.S… by DingleBarryObummer
Which is exactly what is happening.
In reply to Trump insisted in… by DingleBarryObummer
did you go to kindergarten? Can you count: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, etc?
In reply to Which is exactly what is… by Oliver Klozoff
I say rack up the Federal debt payments. The more money spent on debt payments, the less money to spend on telling me what to do, when to do, how long I can do it for, and how much do I have to pay to keep doing it.
In reply to No one is gonna pay it back… by Bill of Rights
Eat, drink, fuck, and be merry.
Also learn to shoot and keep a little ammo handy.
In reply to No one is gonna pay it back… by Bill of Rights
I am seriously considering that, at least when it comes to buying a home. If I can get a nice $400k home with hardly any money down (since that money is going to gold instead), I would make the absolute minimum payments on a 30yr. Dont care about filing bankruptcy when shtf because credit scores will mean nothing soon. Dont care what happens to the house 5yrs from now because gold holders will be able to sweep up the good stuff by then.
In reply to No one is gonna pay it back… by Bill of Rights
Who is actually buying this?
Wouldn't even keep up with Inflation!
What a Clown-show!
In reply to Everything is awesome. Soon… by AynRandObjectivist
I think a lot of dipshits got burned buying at the lowest rates expecting a nominal turn negative. They're not saving, so inflation isn't a concern.
Whoops.
In reply to Who is actually buying this?… by 1777
The debt will never be repaid, only endlessly rolled over, until it can't.
Bank slaves, MOAR DEBT!
In reply to The debt will never be… by Brazen Heist II
If US Equities were 30% lower at the end of 2019 would Bond prices be higher or lower?
2019 DOOM
In reply to If US Equities were 30%… by taketheredpill
Buy buy buy Mortimer!!!
Pork belly’s going up!
Increasing spending while cutting revenue, or shifting it to the backs of those nearly broken by their current debts, has consequences. Greed always ends the same way
Well, sometimes we get a Magna Carta, and sometimes we get slaughtered.
Either way, a lot of non-wanted violence is involved.
In reply to Increasing spending while… by dirty fingernails
If our country will eventually be in the hands of foreign nationals (illegal aliens, Zionists, etc.), give them the U.S.A. in a state of insolvency. They deserve it.
If we're not careful our country will be in the hands of violent Communists of all stripes.
They're really pushing all this 'Purge' violence, as if they are training videos, and a lot of the new rap vids are the same.
The push for legalizing pedophilia is starting to take a back seat to pushing full on organized comic book anarchy violence, all aimed at white people.
If they grab the Second Amendment...
In reply to If our country will… by Pollygotacracker
My Masters Degree in Economics and Financing, (found it in a gutter at the local state funded college) is up for auction. Mom stopped doing my laundry. Dad threw away my gaming software. And now, I hear that the Government is raising yields on the ten year to near 4 percent? I am so pissed right now! Doom 2019! Next!
Or, considering that the federal government is running trillion dollar deficits. maybe it's more like "pork's going belly up!"
Don't know if stocks go up or down, but I do know I've bought a lot less of everything this year due to unattractive prices.
A brief history of the word "trillion", 2007-2011
http://recordings.talkshoe.com/TC-140803/TS-1169204.mp3
So whatever happens, it seems that QE works...?
/s (but not totally...)
Under no scenario will 4% Treasury yields result in higher stock prices. A lot of corporate debt issued in an ~2% treasury environment will have to roll over in a ~4% treasury environment. At best you can expect a sideways move.
With some of these folks I don't know how they reason these things out. Inflation caused by economic growth? Seriously? How about inflation cause independently of growth by tariffs for the express purpose of passing the burden of debt down the food chain? Does the Federal Reserve have the final say on interest rates? What happens if defaults increase drastically without their permission? What happens if the central banks lose control of the equities market?
http://quillian.net/blog/young-socialists/