Bannon: Trump Should Fire Rosenstein Within 72 Hours 

Steve Bannon says that President Trump should fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein within the next 72 hours for "clearly obstructing justice if the DOJ doesn't coughg up all the documents sought by Congressional investigators.
Trump's former chief strategist told The Hill on Wednesday: "If he doesn’t do it in 72 hours, he’s fired. I’d fire him."
House conservatives threatened to impeach Rosenstein last week, only to walk back the threat days later after Speaker Paul Ryan came out against it, and Freedom Caucus co-founder Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) announced a bid to replace Ryan after the speakership opens up due to Ryan retiring after this year.
Bannon, a controversial figure who left the White House a year ago and was derided by Trump after the publication of Michael Wolff’s exposé “Fire and Fury,” insisted that there would eventually be a commission set up to look at anti-Trump malfeasance by intelligence agencies during the initial investigations into ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.
The president’s allies have long alleged that the investigation has been marked by bias, pointing to examples such as text messages between FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. -The Hill
Bannon's call to remove Rosenstein should not be confused with efforts to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller - a suggestion tweeted by President Trump on Wednesday when he said "This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!"
..This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018
Trump may have been referring to Mueller's longstanding friendship with fired FBI Director James Comey. As radio host Mark Levin noted last June:
John Legato is a former deep cover FBI special agent - and he writes that Comey and Mueller -their families have vacationed together, have had picnics together, hours spent at the office together, had a few cocktails after work. So Mueller can't possibly be impartial here. Not when he's very close friends with a key witness.
The point is this - he's not independent
And as the Weekly Standard wrote in July:
Mueller fought alongside Comey in Washington’s trenches, the sort of brothers-in-arms political battles that might forge lifelong bonds. Comey has been described as viewing Mueller as the “one person in government whom he could confide in and trust.” But for all that, is theirs “a personal or political relationship” of the sort DoJ regulations count as a conflict of interest?
...
However one describes Robert Mueller’s relationship with James Comey, there is clearly a relationship. And there is no disputing Mueller’s longstanding and career-defining relationship with the FBI. Both Comey and the FBI are central to the investigation into Trump; both have a huge stake in the outcome of that investigation. But it might be asked why the question of conflicts matters now? After all, Mueller’s relationships with Comey and the FBI were clearly known before he was appointed special counsel. Rosenstein must have, at the very least, considered the question before giving Mueller this crucial assignment. Or did he? The appointment of the special counsel all happened very fast and the deputy attorney general may, in his haste, have glossed over the obligations of 28 C.F.R. 45.2. -Weekly Standard
That said, Bannon has nothing but good things to say about Mueller, calling him "a good man, a combat-veteran Marine." He did agree, however, that the probe should be "brought to a conclusion" since there was "obviously no collusion," though he thinks Mueller should issue a report prior to midterm elections for public consumption.
“Let the American people, on Nov. 6, let them decide,” Bannon insisted, referring to the midterm elections. “They are going to say that is too thin a reed to hang anything serious on.” -The Hill
When asked about Trump's reference to Jeff Sessions in his Wednesday tweet, Bannon said "I think the president's just expressing his frustration."
Trump's former chief strategist also commented on some of Rudy Giuliani's antics on various TV networks, saying "I love me some Rudy but I understand Rudy has good appearances and some maybe that are not of the [same] Rudy quality."
On former Trump attorney Michael Cohen - who appears to be in the process of flipping on Trump, Bannon said he had "known Michael for years," but not well.
"When I first took over the [Trump] campaign, I was pretty direct with him that there couldn’t be any involvement in the campaign, and he really shouldn’t be down on the 14th floor," said Bannon, in reference to the campaign's headquarters within Trump Tower. He says he did this to avoid "intermingling" between Trump's presidential campaign and the Trump organization.
And finally, on the question of whether Trump knew about the infamous Trump Tower meeting in advance, Bannon said "No, not at all," before insisting that people should focus on Rosenstein and the DOJ.
“There is a cover-up right now,” said Bannon.
Comments
72 hours is generous
Sessions has already told WH council that he would resign if Rosenstein was fired; so win win ?
In reply to 72 hours is generous by Arne Saknussemm
screw sessions...
In reply to Sessions has already told WH… by curbjob
I disagree with Bannon- Trump should have fired Rosenshit 72 hours (or weeks) ago!
If for nothing else signing the FISA warrant applications, he either didn't do his due diligence on the information (incompetence) or worse he's complicit (conduct unbecoming for interfering with a political candidate and/or sedition upon a duly elected President).
In reply to screw sessions... by SmallerGovNow2
Fire him and arrest him on the spot! If Sessons does not fully support our President, fire him also.
Enuff of this BS!
No pensions either.
In reply to I disagree with Bannon-… by Occams_Razor_Trader
Why the hatred towards Bannon? This was the one guy who was trying to keep the President on track, get things done and MAGA. Instead he fires Bannon and surrounds himself with Goldman alumni and do-nothings like Sessions and you turd munchers cheer him on? What the fuck is wrong with you people?
In reply to Fire him and arrest him on… by 847328_3527
Yup, Doug Jones can't stop thanking him
In reply to WEhy by Cryptopithicus Homme
Bannon has nothing but good things to say about Mueller, calling him "a good man, a combat-veteran Marine."
They are NOT good men. They are rotten, dishonorable, corrupt garbage. Stop saying they are good or honorable. We all know they ARE NOT.
This shit has got to stop.
In reply to Yup, Doug Jones can't stop… by curbjob
collusion-ocaust of the 6 gorillion
poor Trump, the persecuted underdog
In reply to They by GoFuqYourself
Every one of them are coxukers.
In reply to They by GoFuqYourself
Bannon is addled. Mueller is a career hit man of a corrupt prosecutor. Many examples of framing people for political gain. He does the deep state’s bidding. Bad cop on call.
In reply to They by GoFuqYourself
@Cryptopithicus Homme,
Trump knows Bannon is OK.
He has to get people he suspects in close so that he can give them enough rope to hang themselves and be happy that he has got the suspected traitor firmly in his sights.
I think Bannon will be back once he has got most of the shit out of the swamp.
In reply to WEhy by Cryptopithicus Homme
You know, there's naive; there's not bright & also naive; & then there's.....you
In reply to @Cryptopithicus Homme, Trump… by adonisdemilo
Bannon is also a Goldman alum, and a Hollywood insider. He's also the head of the International Union of Nationalists, a global attempt to unite populists into one voice, one nation, one people. Free pizza at the inaugural meeting.
In reply to WEhy by Cryptopithicus Homme
Sounds downright Globalist, really. Is true? Oi.
"Free pizza at the inaugural meeting."
Um, with or without legs, that pizza? And that is all. 0{:-|o[
In reply to Bannon is also a Goldman… by Yukon Cornholius
Yukon tells no lies...
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-07-28/bannon-sets-eu-showdown-georg…
In reply to Sounds downright Globalist,… by Walking Turtle
Just run Rosenstein through the legal system, that way he will be bankrupt. That is the tactic of the statists aka lefetists.
In reply to Fire him and arrest him on… by 847328_3527
Sessions is screwing Trump.
In reply to screw sessions... by SmallerGovNow2
I'm curious how many will see failure to prosecute anybody *before* the midterms as a final nail in the coffin of the red team.
I know of two for certain.
In reply to Sessions is screwing Trump. by loveyajimbo
@loveyajimbo,
Sessions is screwing himself, and everybody else with anything to do with the B/S propagated by the DNC.
I know that, I've been there in a professional sense.
Promote the self important know all's to positions that you can monitor directly and build a case to make sure that they are finished in their chosen careers.
It didn't used to be that difficult, but what with litigation from parasitic law firms and bottomless pits of money and encouragement from "human rights" combined with complicit lackeys in Government you have to be able to prove that your target IS a complete and utter NO GOOD ARSEHOLE.
In reply to Sessions is screwing Trump. by loveyajimbo
Drumpf COULD attempt to fire Rosenstein - like he fired Preet so as to keep the trail leading to his Turco-Kazakh-talmudic buddies from getting too warm... but that's like keeping the fox outta the henhouse for one more night...
ALL dem bones gonna rise agin! And the more he tries to tamp down the topsoil round his BLUEBEARD-style estate, the more them ghastly Tevfik Arif/Musa Bazhaev/Alijan Ibragimov/Patokh Chodiev/Sapir Tamir/Felix Sater bodies gonna get up and do the HustleRustle in a GROOVEYARD kinda production which will spar the fear/panic and total chaos in certain capitals o certain alleged alliances tween such unlikely parders as the Mischlinger in Moscow, Phony Persian Rug Mullahs in Tehran, and holders of multiple Maltese bank accounts in Ankara.
In other words - EVERYBODY is in for the high jump. As I warned youse disbelieven wastrels waay backs
GOLD FOR OIL OIL BLOOD...it's a MONSTER MASH of a party comin right for yas tardnationals!
In reply to screw sessions... by SmallerGovNow2
This game is being played on a deep level. I dont think the players even know who is on whos team or which team THEY are on.
edit: Thats why all this is taking so long. They dont know who they can show their real cards to.
In reply to Sessions has already told WH… by curbjob
i dig this mick
In reply to Sessions has already told WH… by curbjob
About 71.9999 hours too generous...
In reply to 72 hours is generous by Arne Saknussemm
Yep, I agree. It's been too quiet.
Sessions steps into the newscycle late Friday or Sat. hopefully.
In reply to 72 hours is generous by Arne Saknussemm
Bannon is slime, therefore let the slime’s partner in chief’ Sessions fire him!
In reply to 72 hours is generous by Arne Saknussemm
Never interrupt an enemy when they are destroying themselves. RR signed all the FISA aps. Pain is coming!
In reply to 72 hours is generous by Arne Saknussemm
What about the fact that MUELLER, hand delivered the sample of URANIUM, into PUTINS hands in Moscow, finalixong the sale of 20% of the US URANIUM STOCKPILE to RUSSIA??? When is Mueller going to stand to account for TREASON and collusion with RUSSIA??
In reply to 72 hours is generous by Arne Saknussemm
Indeed it is...far too generous...
yet....
NOTHING.WILL.COME.OF.THIS
In reply to 72 hours is generous by Arne Saknussemm
It's already habbening. The Q is out of the bag!
In reply to Indeed it is...far too… by SidSays
Firing is generous. Quantico, Gitmo, testify, last meal, last words.
In reply to 72 hours is generous by Arne Saknussemm
Let’s follow the trail......Here's what it looks like when all the pieces are sewn together. It smells like conspiracy and treason. Everyone needs to read this. Slowly, and patiently, because it’s very important......
From 2001 to 2005 there was an ongoing investigation into the Clinton Foundation.
A Grand Jury had been empanelled.
Governments from around the world had donated to the “Charity”.
Yet, from 2001 to 2003 none of those “Donations” to the Clinton Foundation were declared.
Hmmm, now you would think that an honest investigator would be able to figure this out.
Guess who took over this investigation in 2002?
Bet you can’t guess.
None other than James Comey.
Now, that’s interesting, isn’t it?
Guess who was transferred in to the Internal Revenue Service to run the Tax Exemption Branch of the IRS?
Your friend and mine, Lois “Be on The Look Out” (BOLO) Lerner.
Now, that’s interesting, isn’t it?
It gets better, well not really, but this is all just a series of strange coincidences, right?
Guess who ran the Tax Division inside the Department of Injustice from 2001 to 2005?
No other than the Assistant Attorney General of the United States, Rod Rosenstein.
Now, that’s interesting, isn’t it?
Guess who was the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation during this time frame?
I know, it’s a miracle, just a coincidence, just an anomaly in statistics and chances, but it was Robert Mueller.
What do all four casting characters have in common?
They all were briefed and/or were front line investigators into the Clinton Foundation Investigation.
Now that’s just a coincidence, right?
Ok, lets chalk the last one up to mere chance.
Let’s fast forward to 2009......
James Comey leaves the Justice Department to go and cash-in at Lockheed Martin.
Hillary Clinton is running the State Department, on her own personal email server by the way.
The Uranium One “issue” comes to the attention of the Hillary.
Like all good public servants do, you know looking out for America’s best interest, she decides to support the decision and approve the sale of 20% of US Uranium to no other than, the Russians.
Now you would think that this is a fairly straight up deal, except it wasn’t, the People got absolutely nothing out of it.
However, prior to the sales approval, no other than Bill Clinton goes to Moscow, gets paid 500K for a one hour speech then meets with Vladimir Putin at his home for a few hours.
Ok, no big deal right?
Well, not so fast, the FBI had a mole inside the money laundering and bribery scheme.
Guess who was the FBI Director during this time frame?
Yep, Robert Mueller.
He even delivered a Uranium Sample to Moscow in 2009.
Guess who was handling that case within the Justice Department out of the US Attorney’s Office in Maryland?
No other than, Rod Rosenstein.
Guess what happened to the informant?
The Department of Justice placed a GAG order on him and threatened to lock him up if he spoke out about it.
How does 20% of the most strategic asset of the United States of America end up in Russian hands when the FBI has an informant, a mole providing inside information to the FBI on the criminal enterprise?
Guess what happened soon after the sale was approved?
~145 million dollars in “donations” made their way into the Clinton Foundation from entities directly connected to the Uranium One deal.
Guess who was still at the Internal Revenue Service working the Charitable Division?
No other than, Lois Lerner.
Ok, that’s all just another series of coincidences, nothing to see here, right?
Let’s fast forward to 2015.
Due to a series of tragic events in Benghazi and after the 9 “investigations” the House, Senate and at State Department, Trey Gowdy who was running the 10th investigation as Chairman of the Select Committee on Benghazi discovers that the Hillary ran the State Department on an unclassified, unauthorized, outlaw personal email server.
He also discovered that none of those emails had been turned over when she departed her “Public Service” as Secretary of State which was required by law.
He also discovered that there was Top Secret information contained within her personally archived email.
Sparing you the State Departments cover up, the nostrums they floated, the delay tactics that were employed and the outright lies that were spewed forth from the necks of the Kerry State Department, we shall leave it with this…… they did everything humanly possible to cover for Hillary.
Now this is amazing, guess who became FBI Director in 2013?
Guess who secured 17 no bid contracts for his employer (Lockheed Martin) with the State Department and was rewarded with a six million dollar thank you present when he departed his employer?
No other than James Comey.
Amazing how all those no-bids just went right through at State, huh?
Now he is the FBI Director in charge of the “Clinton Email Investigation” after of course his FBI Investigates the Lois Lerner “Matter” at the Internal Revenue Service and exonerates her.
Nope.... couldn’t find any crimes there.
Can you guess what happened next?
In April 2016, James Comey drafts an exoneration letter of Hillary Rodham Clinton, meanwhile the DOJ is handing out immunity deals like candy.
They didn’t even convene a Grand Jury.
Like a lightning bolt of statistical impossibility, like a miracle from God himself, like the true “Gangsta” Homey is, James steps out into the cameras of an awaiting press conference on July the 8th of 2016, and exonerates the Hillary from any wrongdoing.
Can you see the pattern?
It goes on and on, Rosensteinbecomes Asst. Attorney General,Comey gets fired based upon a letter by Rosenstein, Comey leaks government information to the press, Mueller is assigned to the Russian Investigation sham by Rosenstein to provide cover for decades of malfeasance within the FBI and DOJ and the story continues.
FISA Abuse, political espionage..... pick a crime, any crime, chances are...... this group and a few others did it.
All the same players.
All compromised and conflicted.
All working fervently to NOT go to jail themselves.
All connected in one way or another to the Clinton's.
They are like battery acid, they corrode and corrupt everything they touch.
How many lives have these two destroyed?
As of this writing, the Clinton Foundation, in its 20+ years of operation of being the largest International Charity Fraud in the history of mankind, has never been audited by the Internal Revenue Service.
Let us not forget that Comey's brother works for DLA Piper, the law firm that does the Clinton Foundation's taxes.
And,
See the person that is the common denominator to all the crimes above and still doing her evil escape legal maneuvers at the top of the 3 Letter USA Agencies? Yep, that would be Hillary R. Clinton.
WHO IS LISA BARSOOMIAN?
Let’s learn a little about Mrs. Lisa H. Barsoomian’s background.
Lisa H. Barsoomian, a US Attorney that graduated from Georgetown Law, is a protege of James Comey and Robert Mueller.
Barsoomian, with her boss R. Craig Lawrence, represented Bill Clinton in 1998.
Lawrence also represented:
Robert Mueller three times;
James Comey five times;
Barack Obama 45 times;
Kathleen Sebelius 56 times;
Bill Clinton 40 times; and
Hillary Clinton 17 times.
Between 1998 and 2017, Barsoomian herself represented the FBI at least five times.
You may be saying to yourself, OK, who cares? Who cares about the
work history of this Barsoomian woman?
Apparently someone does, because someone out there cares so much
that they’ve “purged” all Barsoomian court documents for her Clinton
representation in Hamburg vs. Clinton in 1998 and its appeal in 1999
from the DC District and Appeals Court dockets (?). Someone out there
cares so much that the internet has been “purged” of all information
pertaining to Barsoomian.
Historically, this indicates that the individual is a protected CIA operative.
Additionally, Lisa Barsoomian has specialized in opposing Freedom of
Information Act requests on behalf of the intelligence community.
And, although Barsoomian has been involved in hundreds of cases
representing the DC Office of the US Attorney, her email address is
Lisa Barsoomian at NIH gov. The NIH stands for National Institutes of
Health.
This is a tactic routinely used by the CIA to protect an operative by
using another government organization to shield their activities.
It’s a cover, so big deal right? I mean what does one more attorney
with ties to the US intelligence community really matter?
It deals with Trump and his recent tariffs on Chinese steel and
aluminum imports, the border wall, DACA, everything coming out of
California, the Uni-party unrelenting opposition to President Trump,
the Clapper leaks, the Comey leaks, Attorney General Jeff Sessions
recusal and subsequent 14 month nap with occasional forays into the
marijuana legalization mix …. and last but not least Mueller’s
never-ending investigation into collusion between the Trump team and
the Russians.
Why does Barsoomian, CIA operative, merit any mention?
BECAUSE….
She is Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s WIFE….That’s why!!
In reply to 72 hours is generous by Arne Saknussemm
Go Trump!!!
I think maybe someone is waiting for some 'evidence' to be destroyed.
10 boxes of Bleach Bit were delivered to Rosenberg office last week.
Looks suspicious.
In reply to I think maybe someone is… by Pumpkin
Especially in light of the reality that the BleachBit app can be had for NO MONEY from virtually any Linux repository worth its keep. So HOW MUCH did that scumbag skim-off to pay at full retail for those boxen?
Inquiring Minds MUST know. And that is all. 0{:-\o[
In reply to 10 boxes of Bleach Bit were… by 847328_3527
“There is a cover-up right now,” said Bannon. Really? woah! let me go check the news outlets...[sarc off]
https://www.exopolitics.org/qanon-links-us-attorney-with-thousands-of-s…
It will be uncovered soon.
The Session-Trump dust-up is pure theatre. Jeff has been a very, very busy man (40K sealed indictments busy).
Not sure about Mueller but his office just referred Tony Podesta to the SDNY for investigation.
Let the hand play out. Place your bets soon, however.
In reply to “There is a cover-up right… by you_are_cleared_hot
As a taxpayer, I'm furious my taxes pay for overly generous pensions and health care for these ass holes. Really, all federal and state workers DO NOT deserve benefits that are 10 times better than 90% of the normal people receive.
Well then anyone taking the jobs now shouldn't get them but anyone who took the job with that as part of their compensation should keep it.
In reply to As a taxpayer, I'm furious… by J Mahoney
In a perfect world they should. As should all the people who work for private corporations that go bankrupt and default on their pension plans. Unfortunately it doesn't work that way. The gov is beyond insolvent and has been for decades so why should gov employees be made whole at the expense of taxpayers for promises they were made that cannot be fulfilled when employees of private corporations are not? By that logic we should all work for fedgov. It's the only way to have a secure retirement.
In reply to Well then anyone taking the… by JimmyJones
"It's the only way to have a secure retirement" Yes, it is
In reply to In a perfect world they… by bowie28
The Department of Injustice is a completely captured organ of the Deep State/Wall Street.
So sick of seeing these corrupt and degenerate white collar cucks wandering around like peacocks. Its time to put their heads on some pikes and get law and order in the beltway. A society run by these weasels is on the road to extinction.
This so obviously stinks to high heaven. It's like they're pulling off a frame-up in broad daylight, with the complete connivance of the news media. It's disgusting and a little bit scary.
The FBI is now a rogue, criminal organization. At taxpayer expense, no less.
"The FBI is now a rogue, criminal organization. "
When were they not ?
In reply to The FBI is now a rogue,… by Consuelo
Rosenstein is on the schedule. A few things need to fall into place.
Bannon's alcohol cosumption seems to have reached new heights.
Somebody should fire on Steve Bannon in the next 72 hours
peter strzok worked for Mueller as well, as Comey....ONE GIANT ROTTEN STINKING FESTERING PILE