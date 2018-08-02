Israel Threatens Military Response If 'Iran-backed' Houthis Block Red Sea Strait

Will the war in Yemen become the next battleground in the ongoing Iran-Israel proxy war for the Middle East?
The past year has witnessed a more out in the open proxy war between the two grow in Syria, but the role of both in Yemen has been more obscured: Israel has echoed US charges that Iran supplies Yemen's Shia Houthi rebels with ballistic missiles capable of hitting Riyadh, while the Shia rebels have accused the "Zionist" Saudis of massacring the civilian population as the kingdom's covert intelligence sharing alliance with Israel has become public knowledge of late.
While the two have waged what is largely up to this point a war of words in Yemen, trading accusations of operating in the shadows, Israel has now openly threatened to intervene off the coast of Yemen if Houthi forces block the vital waterway through which cargo ships bound for Israel pass from Asia.
According to a breaking Reuters story, "Israel would deploy its military if Iran were to try to block the Bab al-Mandeb strait that links the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday."
This is the first significant threat of deploying military force issued from Tel Aviv in the Yemeni theater, and comes after the temporary halt in shipments through the strategic Bab el Mandeb strait which began a week ago. The halt followed a Saudi accusation that Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen had attacked two Saudi oil tankers traversing the waterway, driving home the threat that the conflict poses to a key chokepoint in international trade and the flow of Gulf oil to world markets. The Houthis for their part claimed they had actually attacked a Saudi warship rather than oil tankers.
Saudis have in previous months accused the Houthis of attacking Saudi commercial ships passing through the strait with surface-to-surface missiles supplied by Iran. In early April, for example, the coalition said a Saudi oil tanker in the Red Sea was hit in a Houthi attack off Yemen’s main port city of Hodeidah, and escaped with minor damage after another coalition ship intervened.
An estimated 4.8 million barrels of oil are shipped daily through Bab al Mandeb that connects the Red Sea with the Arabian Sea off the coast of Yemen, Djibouti, and Eritrea.
Meanwhile major Western media have largely ignored the devastating Saudi military intervention in Yemen, now in its third year, which has resulted in possibly up to 70,000 deaths, according to some humanitarian and activists group accounts.
Yemen's Houthis have on several occasions threatened to block the vital Bab al-Mandeb strait along with last week announcing naval capabilities of striking Saudi ports.
Simultaneously, there's a growing standoff in another major oil transit point, the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf, where Iranian military leadership (specifically the elite IRGC) and the Pentagon have exchanged threats over oil tankers' safe passage. Though Iran has issued veiled threats of blocking the Hormuz strait, it's not directly addressed fighting near Bab al-Mandeb, possibly playing a much more behind the scenes and reserved role in Yemen.
On Wednesday, Netanyahu announced the following at a military parade in Haifa: “If Iran will try to block the straits of Bab al-Mandeb, I am certain that it will find itself confronting an international coalition that will be determined to prevent this, and this coalition will also include all of Israel’s military branches.”
Netanyahu further called recent alleged incidents of Houthi attacks on Saudi ships "a sharp clash with Iran's satellites who tried to sabotage international shipping" at the mouth of the Red Sea.
Israel's defence minister, Avigdor Lieberman, in a separate speech echoed the prime minister's charge at the same event, saying he had "recently heard of threats to harm Israeli ships in the Red Sea" while giving no further specifics to back the claim.
The halt of oil shipments could provoke an escalation of the conflict with external powers intervening in a bid to assist Saudi Arabia and the UAE in defeating the Houthis and dealing a blow to Iran’s alleged regional presence.
By the same token, the halt potentially offers Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates an opportunity to focus international attention on resolving a civil war aggravated and turned into a regional conflict by the two Gulf states’ military intervention in March 2015.
Rather than proving to be a swift campaign that would have subdued the Houthis, the intervention has turned into a quagmire and a public relations fiasco for Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
International criticism of their conduct of the war is mounting as a result of its devastating human cost. Voices in the US Congress, the British parliament and other Western legislatures as well as human rights groups calling for a halt of arms sales to Saudi Arabia are growing ever louder.
In other words, Israel is preparing everything that can float to travel on the Red Sea, just looking for an excuse to use military action.
"In other words, Israel is preparing everything that can float to travel on the Red Sea .. "
Why; I thought they could walk on water ?
Only one Israeli did that. And that was about 2000 years ago.
clue: he wasn't an Israeli. Israel only came into being in 1947. He was an Essene. (assuming he existed at all)
Everything was simpler when they just had slingshots.
And here I thought the kikes would love to see the Red Sea parted again.
They will get their asses kicked out a few times and still be very sorry to have started messing around with Yemen...
Let Yemen be their little Afghanistan.
I just can't wait for that to happen.
I laugh at you Jew haters. You have nothing, are nothing and know nothing. Thank G-d for ZH or no one would listen to you; though no one cares about you, still.
The US has a huge base on the coast of Djibouti, Camp Lemmonier, near Bab el Mandeb.
From there all sorts of false flag events can happen.
Do the White Helmets have boats?
The Israelis seem to have a thing against Yemen. In the late 1940's and early 1950's between 1000 and 5000 children of new, mostly Yemeni, Israel immigrants disappeared while in hospital. The children were all aged under 3 years. Some were given to childless holocaust survivors.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yemenite_Children_Affair
And while the warmongering jew supremacists continue to agitate for more & more wars, and continue to attack Iran & Syria on every hand by any and all means as well as the entire world; Lest we forget (((their))) past war crimes:
"Operation Gomorrah: Firestorm created ‘Germany’s Nagasaki’"
"There is no doubt in my mind that the Allied bombing campaign against Germany in WW2 was one of the worst war crimes ever committed. While certain despicable self-proclaimed intelligence experts laud the deaths of German civilians as a result of the bombing as a ‘glorious slaughter’ and lament that ‘we didn’t kill enough of them’ I feel only disgust and revulsion at what was done to the German people by my forebears."
Here:
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/08/02/operation-gomorrah-firestorm-c…
Also Read:
"The Bad War" M.S. King (banned by jewmazon at the demands of the jwc)
"Against Our Better Judgement" Allison Weir
"MegaCaust" Michael Walsh
Amazing how the truth comes out. So the Yemen war is all about this strategic strait (more or less, I know they also grow coffee and have oil).
So it seems to me Israel (and their 'secret' ally, House of Saud) doesn't like their chances against Syria, Russia, Iran, if they can close those two straits (Strait of Hormuz being the other)....
Check out what other countries have bases there too.
Call me naive, but I'm continually baffled by the viral antisemitism on this web site. Commenters I agree with on most other issues seem to lose there mind when it comes to anything about Israel.
I understand that Israel is far from perfect, but compared to the rest of the countries on the earth, it's still a whole lot better than most.
I, being a Christian, would rather live in Israel than China, India, or any Moslem Hell hole.
To bad they don’t accept you. Your not a Jew they will drive over you with a tank if you get in their way. Brainwashed goym. Ready to be a Zionist Slave
Israel is the State of Rothschild. Don't think just because it has a Biblical name that it is a Biblical nation.
This ^
"I understand that Israel is far from perfect" Man, get a clue.
“Never Interfere With an Enemy While He’s in the Process of Destroying Himself.” Q
Half-wit Christian imbeciles like you are why I quit church, why many Christians have also quit, and why many lost people will not endure the Gospel.
To wit, you have obviously never been to China, or you would not make such an ignorant comparison.
You conflate modern Israel with Biblical Israel, when they have nothing at all in common apart from some geography.
You virtue signal for a nation that uses a Demonic symbol (Remphan is a Demon) for its national symbol; Biblical Israel’s symbol is the fig tree.
You cheerlead for a nation whose government rejects the blood atonement for sin on the Cross by the Lord Jesus Christ while it bombs AND KILLS innocent Syrians who have done NOTHING to attack or harm Israelis.
You cheerlead for a nation that backstops Islamic State and willfully ignores the torture and murder of Syrian Christians.
You are the POSTER BOY for a church that has been effectively Judaized, despite ALL THE WARNINGS of Paul, of James, and of the other Apostles.
You words testify that Christianity has been superseded by Churchianity.
Dolts like you are the low-hanging fruit for everyone from AIPAC to Lior Gantz, to whom you have outsourced the brain that the Lord gave you.
For shame.
Sounds like you've got a pretty deep guilt complex of your own. Either that or yourey just another run of the mill idiot who never learned history and who's perspective is limited to your own lifetime.
Non sequiter, idiotic ad hominem.
Try again, Miss.
Nope never been to China, but I've spoken with many Christian Chinese refugees. But I'm sure they were all lying to me and you are the fountain of truth.
It's probably a good thing that people like you leave the church, we have a hard enough time with the Christian sinners, the godless in our midst make it even more difficult.
I don't "cheerlead" for Israel, I just don't like Muslims, and the enemy of my enemy is my friend.
Most of you post is a bunch of blather, since you don't know me and just set up a bunch of straw men.
You’re revealing yourself as an ignorant, uniformed cretin.
You bait ZHers to “tell me where I am wrong” then reject what they tell,you rather than investigate because it doesn’t fit with your childishly uninformed worldview.
You are an answer in search of a question, altogether disingenuous: you have neither traveled to, nor lived or worked in, any of the places you praise or denounce. You have never spent time around Muslims yourself, and you don’t personally know any. Your background on every last subject is limited to “someone told me...”
Had you read, understood, and believed your Bible you’d never espouse the infantile values you publicly spout, but you don’t, and so you continue down the dark path you tread upon, ignorant and unaware, throwing around catch phrases the meaning of which you cannot comprehend.
Praise the Lord I have escaped self-righteous, self-serving religious frauds and charlatans, like you.
A bit testy today aren't we. It's amazing how much you think you know about me.
I guess name calling is the sign of a lost argument.
Not “name calling” you, Madam - I am affixing the correct label to your dress.
Ignorance is your trademark and Imbecile is your title, and you should wear it as it fits you, tailored.
You and people like you make all Bible-believing, born again followers of the Lord Jesus Christ, look bad.
well said!
The truth is not popular here with hasbara trolls.
So many!
Your g0d - is a faggot.
https://www.controversyofzion.info/Controversybook/Controversybook_eng_Appendix.htm
Hedge accordingly.
Stop trying to conflate disliking the warmongering and increasingly desperate antics of the Zionist state with hating Jews.
My wife is from a secular Jewish family, I am one quarter Jewish, and through my business I know many Jews both as friends and clients.
But I am a Christian. I know that needless war is evil and costly. Many empires have been crushed by war and you who cheer-lead for endless wars are fools. And Israel- which could be a great trading hub, is instead a apartheid fortress, spewing its cancerous message to an increasingly hostile world.
The Zionist virus in bed with the Saudi savages oppressing Yemen, who would have thought these darlings of the American empire are such paragons of virtue.
The Jews and their fake Muslim bootlickers in Riyadh are angry about their losses in Syria and now they want to scale back a little win in Yemen, don't you just feel sorry for them.
Of course the big Orange Jew is waiting in the wings to join the party against Iran!
Not going to be allowed to happen. Higher powers in play now.
Here’s an idea.
Immediately, FULL STOP. PERIOD!
End all Foreign Aide to Israel & all Foreign Countries.
Immediately end & outlaw any Individual running for political office from having Duel Citizenship.
One bright aspect is the Anti-Isreal / Jew Zionist movement is gaining steam. More & more Individuals are speaking openly against Israel’s War Crimes, False Flag involvements, The Yinon Plan along with Pro Zionist immigrantion policy of migrating Muslim’s & Arabs to the EU & US without fear of retribution. Pro migration policy which supports territory boarder expansion via the Yinon Plan & ethnic cleansing & migration of Arabs & Muslim’s.
Not to mention the Billions in US foreign aid, AIPAC, ZioNeoConFascist NGO’s & dual Israeli Citizen’s which hold Political Office in CONgress. Which must be outlawed.
That said. the Pure Evil Santanic Lucerferian’s are already attempting & countering by passing “Laws” in the US & Zionist Israel persecuting those who speak of their Crimes or are Anti Isreal.
This position has been brought under the spotlight by the news that the municipality of Dickinson, in Texas, demanded that people agree to not boycott Israel as a pre-condition to qualify for relief funds after hurricane Harvey. This is not an independent action taken by Dickinson, however, but merely an initiative to comply with a Texas state law, which came into effect on Sept. 1, and requires companies and individuals taking on state contracts and disposing of public funds to sign an affidavit in which they declare not to participate in boycott campaigns against Israel.
https://qz.com/1111720/the-us-government-is-willing-to-defend-hate-spee…
And, just posted here two months or so ago yesterday on ZH.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-26/proposed-israeli-law-criminal…
Oded Yinon Plan: Reduce the population of neighboring countries, through conflict, war, turmoil, starvation, etc. Expand the borders of Eretz (Greater) Israel.
Coudenhove-Kalergi Plan: Get those fleeing the wars, starvation, turmoil to move to Europe. The idea is to destroy European culture, tradition, history, solidarity, homogeneity. Divide and CONQUER.
"Howz about youz and him fight?"
Historically, who acted as the middle man between Muslims and Christians? What is the middle man's end game? What is his worst case scenario?
Imagine if Russia moved into Yemen to help the government like Syria?
Israel and Zionism is in the Dead Red Sea. At the bottom of it. When you have a scum based 'religion' that's where you end up. The Satanic Judaic cult was always Black Magic. Black Magic lowers others, in this case, to the level of animals—all in order to raise itself up. Black Magic always loses and is for losers. As the Jewish cult is at the bottom of the Dead Red Sea, so is it being burned off of the World Stage. Permanently. Right here and now.
@ Socrates,
Even Atheist’s can see there is & has been an ongoing fight between Light & Dark.
Significant numbers of Jewish people are not Zionists and oppose that appalling creed while many Zionists are not Jewish. These include the Christian Zionists and Obama’s vice-president, Joe Biden, who told Israeli television ‘I’m a Zionist’. If, as Biden rightly says, you don’t have to be a Jew to be a Zionist, how can it be a racial rather than a political movement? It can’t. It’s just made to appear like that to manipulate public perception because opposing Zionism then becomes opposing Jewish people as a whole and the ‘you’re a racist’ card can be played over and over.
This is clearly a fight between the Illumination of Light (Truth) and the suppression of it (Dark).
Quad--
You must have learned your history at government run public school. Jesus was a Jewish Rabbi who lived in what was is now the modern (and ancient) country of Israel.
You think that the Palestinians have a greater claim to the land that the Jews? We'll I've done a little title search and here's what I came up with.
So the Jews were given the land by the British in 1948. The British seized that land after conquering the Ottoman Turks in WW1. The Ottoman’s had stolen the land from the Egyptian Mamluks immediately following the Crusading era. Of course the Mamluks had stolen it from the resurgent Christian empire who had just retaken it from the Kurds. The Kurds, led by the famous Saladin had slaughtered the Christians before that to gain the land. Of course the Christian had retaken the land before that from the Muslim Arabs in approx.. 1090. The Muslims had gained the land by killing all the Byzantine Christians who had lived there since around 300ad.
Now the Byzantines had been granted the land from Constantine who had it after his Roman ancestors had brutally driven out the Jews twice. Most notably in 70ad. The Jews had lived in the land since it was decreed that they should by Cyrus the Meade round about 500bc. Cyrus had stolen the title to the land from the Babylonians when he had conquered them. Before that it was inhabited by the Samaritans, a mixed race of apostate Jews and Assyrians, who took over the place after the Babylonians had removed all the Jews from the land.
The Jews had lived in the land prior to the Babylonians for about 900 years before that. That is when Joshua, the Jewish general, had brutally killed most the Canaanites who were the predominant inhabitants prior to that time.
Now… one can argue that Canaan, the grandson of Noah, found the land uninhabited, due to the fact that all people had been wiped off the face of the earth at the time of the flood. So if you can trace your lineage back to Canaan the grandson of Noah, then you may be the only one with legitimate title to the land of Israel/ Palestine/Canaan.
(please note that this surely isn’t a complete abstract of the title to the land, I may very well have missed a number of conquests)
This land has been fought over and occupied by Pagans, Jews, Christians and Muslims for over 4000 years. To think that any one people has an innate claim is silly and shows a lack of historical knowledge.
For those giving me down arrows, please point out where my historical facts are incorrect.
If you don't like my opinions, please downgrade me all day long. But facts are a stubborn thing that I will be happy to correct if I am wrong.
Excellent post. No down vote here, you know your history N.B. however condensed due to space & time give. Peace.
FWIW, you start off with denying what may be true. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Essenes
The concept you are pushing is certainly correct, that that real estate has changed hands many time.
The people that stole it last are very evil.
@ N.B.
Great post. You’re well read. I’ve included the Balfour Letter to Lord Rothschild.
All the Jews were killed in 70AD by the Romans as Jesus predicted.
They're all gone the current ones are impostors.
'The New Jew Review' is composed of nomadic Turk's (Khazarians) who were residents of the Crimea region when they adopted Judaism on the orders of their King, who got his orders from the Russian Tsar at the time (around 700 AD.)
They are not Semites at all. Khazarian Jews are not Semites.
Sepharad was located in Mede where Iran is today (i.e., the land of the 3 wise Magi who paid homage to the infant Jesus). Therefore, people from Sepharad were not descendants of Abraham either, because the Medes of Northwest Iran were not Semites but Madaites, of Madai son of Japheth, uncle of Ashkenaz. Thus, the people from Sepharad, or the Madaites/Medes/Midianites, now known as Sephardic Jews, are Gentile JAPHETITES, not Semites.
Interestingly, when Modern Israel was founded in 1948 the only Muslim countries to have recognized it first were the non-Semitic, non-Arab countries of Turkey and Iran, because the people of these two countries share the same bloodline as both the Ashkenazim and the Sephardim.
Christ called the followers of the Talmud, the Pharisees, Sons of Satan.
So Christ will give Christian Palestinians their land back.
But Christ will not follow the dictates of the false Zionist Scoffield Bible Apocalypse.
The true Apocalypse (meaning unveiling) will be pulling back the curtain on the Wizards of Zion, the Lucifarian Rothschilds. Then will Humanity be free of their debt slavery.
The way I look at it as an ex catholic is a “Jew” Zionist is a person who is like Abraham. If you are ready to murder your own child then you understand what it takes to advance in this cult.
... in order to understand what the Talmud is about without reading the massive volumes, here’s a short summary excerpt from the book, The New Babylon, pp 61-62 ...
... “ ... Dr. Auguste Rohling, a professor at the University of Prague in the late 19th Century was a student of Hebrew and assembled a translation of the Talmud. This is what Rohling described as the basis of the Talmud:
1) The soul of the Jew is part of God Himself; the souls of the other peoples come from the Devil and resemble those of brutes;
2) Domination over other peoples is the right of Jews alone;
3) Awaiting the coming of the Messiah, the Jews live in a con- tinsel state of war with other peoples;
4) When the victory of the Jews is won, other peoples will accept the Jewish religion; however the Christians will not be given this privilege, but will be exterminated because they belong to the Devil.
5) The Jew is the substance of God; a Gentile who strikes him deserves death;
6) Non-Jews are created to serve Jews;
7) A Jew is forbidden to show mercy to his enemies;
8) A Jew may be a hypocrite to a non-Jew;
9) To despoil a non-Jew is permitted;
10) If anyone returns to a Christian something he has lost, God will not pardon him;
11) God has ordained that the Jew shall take usury from the non-Jew in order to injure him;
12) The best of the non-Jews should be exterminated; the honest life of a Gentile should be the object of hate;
13) If a Jew can deceive a Gentile by pretending to be a non-Jew, he is permitted to do so. ... “ ...
Dear Lord Rothschild,
I have much pleasure in conveying to you on behalf of His Majesty's Government the following declaration of sympathy with Jewish Zionist aspirations, which has been submitted to and approved by the Cabinet:
"His Majesty's Government view with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, and will use their best endeavours to facilitate the achievement of this object, it being clearly understood that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine or the rights and political status enjoyed by Jews in any other country."
I should be grateful if you would bring this Declaration to the knowledge of the Zionist Federation.
Yours sincerely,
Arthur James Balfour.[1]
@Chupie, GREAT POST. As usual.
Khazaria, I don't know if they were in Crimea, but were controlling the Don-Volga portage. They were located in the North Caucasus, and were heavily involved in slavery (the word Slav and Slave being strongly connected), and trade.
"Sarkel was built to defend a vital portage between the Don and the Volga from the Rus' Khaganate."
" The city served as a bustling commercial center, as it controlled the Volga-Don portage, which was used by the Rus to cross from the Black Sea to the Volga and thence to the Caspian and Baltic; the route was known as the "Khazarian Way"
" The Khazars asked their ally, Byzantine emperor Theophilus, for engineers to build a fortified capital, and Theophilus sent his chief engineer Petronas Kamateros. In recompense for these services, the Khazar khagan ceded Chersonesos (Crimea) and some other Crimean dependencies to Byzantium. "
Also see: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wild_Fields
So the other 93% of Palestinians are fucked? ---> "So Christ will give Christian Palestinians their land back".
Logic police making an arrest--woo-woo (Ted of King Julien fame).
Love many of your posts, but Romans took thousands of Jewish slaves (who likely built the Coliseum). Different versions of the Bible were constructed in part by consulting Jewish authorities prior to the Khazar conversion. And the Khazar king must've been in consultation with Jews in order to pick the religion. Jews didn't disappear in 70AD; far from it.
You assert: "All the Jews were killed in 70AD by the Romans as Jesus predicted.
They're all gone the current ones are impostors."
I offer refutation.
https://ritabay.com/2012/02/07/todays-post-jewish-slaves-the-roman-econ…
Jewish slaves lived in Rome prior to the Diaspora, too:
https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/rome-jewish-history-tour
from the below:
"Today tourguides at the Roman Coliseum, probably the most visited tourist site in Rome outside of the Vatican, casual mentioned that it was built by 20,000 Jewish slaves brought back after the Romans destroyed Jerusalem and the Second Temple.
The emperor Titus brought 20,000 Jewish slaves to Rome, slaves used to bulid the Roman Coliseum. Proof of this lies in the Arch of Titus, which depicts a menorah as part of the bounty from Jerusalem. To this day, the Talmud forbids Jews from walking under the Arch.. After Titus destroyed Jerusalem, Babylonia arose as the new Jewish center.
Academics generally agree that the Jewish presence in Italy began in 161 BCE when Judah Macabee sent a delegation to the Roman Emperor. Four families of Jewish nobility settled in southern Italy and were dependent on Jerusalem for law and prayer. To this day Italian Jews remain loyal to the Jerusalem Talmud.
This is significant because it shows the why the earliest Italian Jews placed heavy emphasis in the study of Tannach; had different Hebrew grammar; learned cabala and Midrash; and wrote Piyutim, when those who followed the Babylonian Talmud did not write piyutim or learn midrash. For example, Israel allowed the recital of the piyutim in the first three verses of piyutim, while Babylonia forbid this practice. Jews in Italy, as later in Ashkenaz, followed the Jerusalem practice. In addition, Italian Jews gave extra significance to custom, to the extent that at times it could over ride Halacha, something that ould never happen in Bablylonia. Few people understand that the roots of minhag in Ashkenazic Jewry originate from the first Jews to arrive in Italy.
In 632, Islam began to spread and 90 percent of the world’s Jews come under Islamic rule by the end of the 7th Century. Eliezer ben Yehudah of Worms, a descendent from the four original families to come to Italy, wrote that there was major migration from 914 to 957 of Italian Jews moving north who found communities along the way."
https://www.jewishgen.org/Sephardic/coliseum.htm
https://www.quora.com/Was-the-Roman-Colosseum-built-mostly-by-Jewish-sl…
On biblical councils consulting Jews:
http://www.bible.ca/b-canon-council-of-jamnia.htm
from the below:
5. Jerome was soon convinced of the necessity of undertaking a new translation of the Old Testament from the original Hebrew. To this arduous task he addressed himself with great earnestness, availing himself of the help of Jewish scholars to complete his knowledge of the Hebrew. The whole work occupied his time, with periods of intermission, from A.D.385 to A.D.405. See in Horne, vol.2, p.89. He did not venture, however, to make a new version from the Hebrew of the book of Psalms, the constant use of which in the church service was a barrier to the substitution of a new translation. He accordingly retained his second revision from the Septuagint, which is called the Gallican Psalter. Of the Apocryphal books he translated only two, Judith and Tobit. The remaining Apocryphal writings were retained in their old form. The Latin bible thus in part revised and in part translated by Jerome (most of the Apocryphal writings being left unrevised) is called the Vulgate, that is common or current version, although this term belonged, before the days of Jerome, to the Old Latin itself. Its diversified character is thus briefly indicated by Westcott. -- "(1.) Unrevised Old Latin: Wisdom, Eccl., 1, 2 Macc., Baruch. (2.) Old Latin revised, from the LXX.: Psalter. (3.) Jerome's free translation from the original text: Judith, Tobit. (4.) Jerome's translation from the original: Old Testament except Psalter. (5.) Old Latin revised from Greek MSS.: Gospels. (6.) Old Latin cursorily revised: the remainder of New Testament." In Smith's Bible Dict.; Art. Vulgate.
https://biblehub.com/library/barrows/companion_to_the_bible/chapter_xxv…
Various peoples who today call themselves Jews are not descended from the ancient Hebrews. European Jews are shown by recent genetic research to be not of Levantine origin, but from a group of villages in Turkey, the Ashkenaz villages. Moroccan Jews are Berber in origin. And so on. The Israeli historian Shlomo Sand has written extensively about it. The people who can claim major descent from the Hebrews are the Jews of Yemen - and tbe Palestiniams, now almost all either Christian or Muslim. Palestine is not even the original homeland of the Jews. That was the southwest coast of the Arabian peninsula. The whole tribe was captured, along with other trouble makers in the area, and forced to live in exile, in Babylon. By the time Cyrus the great freed them, they had forgotten where their original homeland was, and they ended up by mistake in Palestine. The scholar Ashraf Ezzat has written about it. (A key to his research is that the kings of Egypt were never called pharaohs. Those were very minor rulers off the coast near Yemen who for a while enslaved the Hebrews.) The real Jerusalem was a village of a few thousand people. Maybe Netanyahu would like to stake s claim, but he's a Polak of Turkic descent.
750k natives were expelled by force by jews who were immigrants or the soms of immigrants to the land. Thats not good title, its theft. If you claim right by conquest, why then arguecthe tenuous relationship between modern jews and ancient hebrews?
Israel was NEVER only populated by Hebrews or Jews. Jerusalem was settled before Jews.
And the Hebrew bible is not a reliable source.
Living Descendants of Biblical Canaanites Identified Via DNA - Genome sequenced from 3,700-year-old remains is found in today's residents of Lebanon.
https://news.nationalgeographic.com/2017/07/canaanite-bible-ancient-dna-lebanon-genetics-archaeology/
You lying piece of motherfucking disgusting shit. Saladin, in human history, did something extremely rare if not elusive. He let every single European leave along with their belongings after the Crusaders who went on a murdering trail of any population they got within their reach including Arab Christians when Crusaders finally entered the city of Jerusalem after a month long siege.
Brutality was used as a weapon against a stronger foe but it still hurt.
So much for the validity of the claim based on total lie. No wonder you stand with Israel.
