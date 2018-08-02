Israel Threatens Military Response If 'Iran-backed' Houthis Block Red Sea Strait

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/02/2018 - 08:16

Will the war in Yemen become the next battleground in the ongoing Iran-Israel proxy war for the Middle East?

The past year has witnessed a more out in the open proxy war between the two grow in Syria, but the role of both in Yemen has been more obscured: Israel has echoed US charges that Iran supplies Yemen's Shia Houthi rebels with ballistic missiles capable of hitting Riyadh, while the Shia rebels have accused the "Zionist" Saudis of massacring the civilian population as the kingdom's covert intelligence sharing alliance with Israel has become public knowledge of late

While the two have waged what is largely up to this point a war of words in Yemen, trading accusations of operating in the shadows, Israel has now openly threatened to intervene off the coast of Yemen if Houthi forces block the vital waterway through which cargo ships bound for Israel pass from Asia

According to a breaking Reuters story, "Israel would deploy its military if Iran were to try to block the Bab al-Mandeb strait that links the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday."

This is the first significant threat of deploying military force issued from Tel Aviv in the Yemeni theater, and comes after the temporary halt in shipments through the strategic Bab el Mandeb strait which began a week ago. The halt followed a Saudi accusation that Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen had attacked two Saudi oil tankers traversing the waterway, driving home the threat that the conflict poses to a key chokepoint in international trade and the flow of Gulf oil to world markets. The Houthis for their part claimed they had actually attacked a Saudi warship rather than oil tankers.

Saudis have in previous months accused the Houthis of attacking Saudi commercial ships passing through the strait with surface-to-surface missiles supplied by Iran. In early April, for example, the coalition said a Saudi oil tanker in the Red Sea was hit in a Houthi attack off Yemen’s main port city of Hodeidah, and escaped with minor damage after another coalition ship intervened. 

An estimated 4.8 million barrels of oil are shipped daily through Bab al Mandeb that connects the Red Sea with the Arabian Sea off the coast of Yemen, Djibouti, and Eritrea.

Meanwhile major Western media have largely ignored the devastating Saudi military intervention in Yemen, now in its third year, which has resulted in possibly up to 70,000 deaths, according to some humanitarian and activists group accounts. 

Yemen's Houthis have on several occasions threatened to block the vital Bab al-Mandeb strait along with last week announcing naval capabilities of striking Saudi ports. 

Simultaneously, there's a growing standoff in another major oil transit point, the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf, where Iranian military leadership (specifically the elite IRGC) and the Pentagon have exchanged threats over oil tankers' safe passage. Though Iran has issued veiled threats of blocking the Hormuz strait, it's not directly addressed fighting near Bab al-Mandeb, possibly playing a much more behind the scenes and reserved role in Yemen. 

On Wednesday, Netanyahu announced the following at a military parade in Haifa: “If Iran will try to block the straits of Bab al-Mandeb, I am certain that it will find itself confronting an international coalition that will be determined to prevent this, and this coalition will also include all of Israel’s military branches.”

Netanyahu further called recent alleged incidents of Houthi attacks on Saudi ships "a sharp clash with Iran's satellites who tried to sabotage international shipping" at the mouth of the Red Sea.

Israel's defence minister, Avigdor Lieberman, in a separate speech echoed the prime minister's charge at the same event, saying he had "recently heard of threats to harm Israeli ships in the Red Sea" while giving no further specifics to back the claim.

The halt of oil shipments could provoke an escalation of the conflict with external powers intervening in a bid to assist Saudi Arabia and the UAE in defeating the Houthis and dealing a blow to Iran’s alleged regional presence.

By the same token, the halt potentially offers Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates an opportunity to focus international attention on resolving a civil war aggravated and turned into a regional conflict by the two Gulf states’ military intervention in March 2015.

Rather than proving to be a swift campaign that would have subdued the Houthis, the intervention has turned into a quagmire and a public relations fiasco for Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

International criticism of their conduct of the war is mounting as a result of its devastating human cost. Voices in the US Congress, the British parliament and other Western legislatures as well as human rights groups calling for a halt of arms sales to Saudi Arabia are growing ever louder.

SocratesSolutions Brazen Heist II Thu, 08/02/2018 - 09:55 Permalink

Israel and Zionism is in the Dead Red Sea. At the bottom of it. When you have a scum based 'religion' that's where you end up. The Satanic Judaic cult was always Black Magic. Black Magic lowers others, in this case, to the level of animals—all in order to raise itself up. Black Magic always loses and is for losers. As the Jewish cult is at the bottom of the Dead Red Sea, so is it being burned off of the World Stage. Permanently. Right here and now. 

N. B. Forrest two hoots Thu, 08/02/2018 - 09:19 Permalink

Quad--

 

You must have learned your history at government run public school.  Jesus was a Jewish Rabbi who lived in what was is now the modern (and ancient) country of Israel. 

You think that the Palestinians have a greater claim to the land that the Jews? We'll I've done a little title search and here's what I came up with.

So the Jews were given the land by the British in 1948. The British seized that land after conquering the Ottoman Turks in WW1. The Ottoman’s had stolen the land from the Egyptian Mamluks immediately following the Crusading era. Of course the Mamluks had stolen it from the resurgent Christian empire who had just retaken it from the Kurds. The Kurds, led by the famous Saladin had slaughtered the Christians before that to gain the land. Of course the Christian had retaken the land before that from the Muslim Arabs in approx.. 1090. The Muslims had gained the land by killing all the Byzantine Christians who had lived there since around 300ad.

Now the Byzantines had been granted the land from Constantine who had it after his Roman ancestors had brutally driven out the Jews twice. Most notably in 70ad. The Jews had lived in the land since it was decreed that they should by Cyrus the Meade round about 500bc. Cyrus had stolen the title to the land from the Babylonians when he had conquered them. Before that it was inhabited by the Samaritans, a mixed race of apostate Jews and Assyrians, who took over the place after the Babylonians had removed all the Jews from the land.

The Jews had lived in the land prior to the Babylonians for about 900 years before that. That is when Joshua, the Jewish general, had brutally killed most the Canaanites who were the predominant inhabitants prior to that time.

Now… one can argue that Canaan, the grandson of Noah, found the land uninhabited, due to the fact that all people had been wiped off the face of the earth at the time of the flood. So if you can trace your lineage back to Canaan the grandson of Noah, then you may be the only one with legitimate title to the land of Israel/ Palestine/Canaan.

(please note that this surely isn’t a complete abstract of the title to the land, I may very well have missed a number of conquests)

This land has been fought over and occupied by Pagans, Jews, Christians and Muslims for over 4000 years. To think that any one people has an innate claim is silly and shows a lack of historical knowledge.

Son of Captain Nemo Thu, 08/02/2018 - 08:23 Permalink

It's inevitable... WWIII I mean (https://southfront.org/iran-prepares-for-large-scale-naval-drills-in-pe…)!...

Especially when you see Western CBs doing shit like this to their own debt and not factoring in the unfunded liability that keeps metastasizing (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-02/rollercoaster-session-japanes…)!!!

The game of "fiat fractional reserve musical chairs" of the past century is coming to it's well deserved close. And the dance floor is being cleared between the energy have(s)/BRICTS... And the energy have not(s) the Anglo-Zionisit(s) United States of Israel!

P.S.

Too bad we didn't stop it (https://www.wikispooks.com/wiki/9-11/Israel_did_it) after it was allowed to take U.S. to this place 17 years later?!!!

Ink Pusher Thu, 08/02/2018 - 08:28 Permalink

Saudi Arabia and Israel are in cooperation mode.

The Iranian backed Houthis are going to get stomped.

The UAE is dependent upon Saudi/US backing.

Iran is bucking for a war and has been for over a decade.

Screwing with oil shipments is a great way to escalate the ongoing conflicts and will never resolve them.

Side-note: There's no such animal as a "Zionist Saudi ".

bowie28 Thu, 08/02/2018 - 08:30 Permalink

Israel acting as proxy for Trump to box in Iranian regime and force them to negotiate.

If Trump is seen to be aggressively escalating towards war with Iran he will be attacked by MSM and Dems.  Plus that would force Iranians to escalate rhetoric so they don't look weak.

The US swamp and MSM dare not criticize Israel so Trump is playing "good cop" (asking for a meeting with no preconditions) while Bibi is the bad cop.  It's working.

bowie28 new game Thu, 08/02/2018 - 09:09 Permalink

The most important question - Why will Iran not meet with Trump?

He has clearly said he only wants to negotiate a new agreement that actually provides the assurances they claim they already agreed to in the "secret" JCPOA.  If they are telling the truth they could have a meeting and make their argument as to why he is wrong with the entire world watching.  What do they have to lose?  What are they afraid of revealing?

Note: This is the opposite tactic of previous admins.  Their game was to make demands and set preconditions they KNEW the other side would not agree to and then use the refusal to agree as justification for war.  They intentionally sabotaged any chance for negotiation before it began.  Trump is asking for meeting with NO PRECONDITIONS.  He is pushing them to meet and talk and not placing any obstacles in the way.  Big difference.

 

 

Ink Pusher Thu, 08/02/2018 - 08:33 Permalink

Israel has at least 6 German built attack subs in its fleet, you can bet they are strategically deployed to keep the oil shipping lanes open at any cost.