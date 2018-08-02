Victor Orban's 5 Tenets To Rebuild Europe

Excerpted from Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s speech at the 29th Bálványos Summer Open University and Student Camp:
...I have formulated five tenets for the project of building up Central Europe.
The first is that every European country has the right to defend its Christian culture, and the right to reject the ideology of multiculturalism.
Our second tenet is that every country has the right to defend the traditional family model, and is entitled to assert that every child has the right to a mother and a father.
The third Central European tenet is that every Central European country has the right to defend the nationally strategic economic sectors and markets which are of crucial importance to it.
The fourth tenet is that every country has the right to defend its borders, and it has the right to reject immigration.
And the fifth tenet is that every European country has the right to insist on the principle of one nation, one vote on the most important issues, and that this right must not be denied in the European Union.
In other words, we Central Europeans claim that there is life beyond globalism, which is not the only path. Central Europe’s path is the path of an alliance of free nations.
* * *
It’s amazing when you consider that exhibiting common sense now makes you a “right-wing extremist”.
There it is.
a man with vision. and balls.
no wonder TPTB hate him so much
YES!
Simple and simply put. This is the compass and direction of free European countries.
As Victoria Nuland so wisely said: "Fuck the €U"
Why didn't he make a human sacrifice of a globalist/moslem invaders during his speech?
Let the jewess supremacist Barbara Spectre clue you in on the jew supremacist Kalergi Plan:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=72RYO3L58OM
Kalergi married a jewess, and all of hell's angels were let loose on the White Race & Their Culture.
"According to his (Kalergi) autobiography, at the beginning of 1924 his (jew) friend Baron Louis de Rothschild introduced him to (jew) Max Warburg who offered to finance his movement for the next 3 years by giving him 60,000 gold marks. Warburg remained sincerely interested in the movement for the remainder of his life and served as an intermediate (aka Director) for Coudenhove-Kalergi with influential Americans such as (jew) banker Paul Warburg and financier (jew)Bernard Baruch.
In April 1924, Coudenhove-Kalergi (financed by the jews) founded the journal Paneuropa (1924–1938) of which he was editor and principal author (with (((they))) above, behind the curtains).
The next year he started publishing his (((their))) main work, the Kampf um Paneuropa (The fight for Paneuropa, 1925–1928, three volumes). In 1926, the first Congress of the Pan-European Union was held in Vienna and the 2,000 delegates elected Coudenhove-Kalergi as president of the Central Council, a position he held until his death in 1972." Does the quote above ring a bell, when I say "C.I Scofield"? IT SURE SHOULD! another like jew supremacist creation.
Both the Kalergi Plan & C.I. Scofield's Commentaries were created by the jews, financed by the jews, and shoved down the White western worlds throat by the jew supremacists and their cucked boot-licking goyim dupes such as Kalergi & Scofield.
The #6 tenet should be to jail/capture and or kill George Soros
I'm still surprised that no government has tried to take him out.
Trump will. Orban has castrated Soros in Hungary where Gyorgy Soros was hatched. When in Budapes earlier this year there were posters all over the place outing Soros for the globalist rat that he is.
His pernicious NGO's and "universities" in Hungary have been shuttered.
Go ORBAN!
what ′HE′ said ^
I'm pretty sure that is all hate speech...
/sarc
And the sixth tenet- bomb the Reichstag in Berlin.
End of Nazi / Communism!
The Charles Martel of the 21st century.
3...2....1 fascist nazi racist misogynist islamophobe bigot brownshirt populist scum
Color revolution coming to Hungary soon
See how they use their fingers. Measuring their penis.
Intriguing.... .simply fascinating. And "their" means to say their own or....opp?
And other EU countries have the right to not give any f...ing euro to the central european countries in subsidies and help as they do now.
F..k Orban, the worst example of obscurantist culture. Not different from the iranian ayatollah or saudi mullah.
not wanting to give away everything your ancestors did? How obscurantist you bigot.
Yeah good call,dumbass...Germany and France gave so much they are now the richest states in europe...
Iranians and saudis have good prospects to exist in the future...You not so much...
Is there a production of mouthbreathers or do you retards pop out like flowers?
Orban speaks for the vast majority of Europeans.
Give this guy $200,000 for speaking fees instead of the Clinton treason twins.