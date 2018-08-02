Victor Orban's 5 Tenets To Rebuild Europe

Excerpted from Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s speech at the 29th Bálványos Summer Open University and Student Camp:

...I have formulated five tenets for the project of building up Central Europe.

The first is that every European country has the right to defend its Christian culture, and the right to reject the ideology of multiculturalism.

Our second tenet is that every country has the right to defend the traditional family model, and is entitled to assert that every child has the right to a mother and a father.

The third Central European tenet is that every Central European country has the right to defend the nationally strategic economic sectors and markets which are of crucial importance to it.

The fourth tenet is that every country has the right to defend its borders, and it has the right to reject immigration.

And the fifth tenet is that every European country has the right to insist on the principle of one nation, one vote on the most important issues, and that this right must not be denied in the European Union.