All Clear Given At Wright-Patterson Air Force Base After Active-Shooter Lockdown

Update: An all clear has been given to base personnel, reports WHIO.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base east of Dayton, Ohio was placed on lockdown on Thursday as emergency personnel responded to a reported active shooter incident in building 830 of the Wright-Pratt Hospital. Base personnel have been instructed to shelter in place until further notice.

A worker at the hospital says there was an active shooter drill this afternoon, which concluded minutes before the situation began. Montgomery County Coroner's Office says they have NOT been called to the base as of 2 pm. Base officials tell 2 NEWS the base is on lockdown and employees have been told to shelter in place. 2 NEWS has confirmed from a law enforcement source that a man has barricaded himself on the fourth floor of the base hospital. -2News

At approximately 12:40 p.m. today, base emergency responders, including security forces and fire department, responded to a reported incident in building 830, the Wright-Patt Hospital. There are no additional details at this time. Information will be released as it is available — Wright-Patterson AFB (@WrightPattAFB) August 2, 2018

At approximately 12:40 p.m., base emergency responders (security forces, fire department) responded to a reported Active Shooter incident at the base hospital.



Base personnel have been directed to shelter in place until the incident is investigated — Wright-Patterson AFB (@WrightPattAFB) August 2, 2018

Our first priority in any emergency incident is to protect the men and women at Wright-Patt. Our base security forces defenders and fire department personnel are trained to quickly assess situations and take necessary action. An investigation is under way. — Wright-Patterson AFB (@WrightPattAFB) August 2, 2018

BREAKING: ATF Columbus Field Division is responding to reports of an active shooter at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/ycVlbpZzYE — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) August 2, 2018

Ohio Senator Rob Portman (R) thanked first responders in a tweet:

Jane and I are following the events unfolding at Wright-Patt. We thank our first responders for their efforts & are praying for a safe conclusion for everyone involved. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) August 2, 2018

