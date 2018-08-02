All Clear Given At Wright-Patterson Air Force Base After Active-Shooter Lockdown

Update: An all clear has been given to base personnel, reports WHIO.
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base east of Dayton, Ohio was placed on lockdown on Thursday as emergency personnel responded to a reported active shooter incident in building 830 of the Wright-Pratt Hospital. Base personnel have been instructed to shelter in place until further notice.
A worker at the hospital says there was an active shooter drill this afternoon, which concluded minutes before the situation began.
Montgomery County Coroner's Office says they have NOT been called to the base as of 2 pm.
Base officials tell 2 NEWS the base is on lockdown and employees have been told to shelter in place.
2 NEWS has confirmed from a law enforcement source that a man has barricaded himself on the fourth floor of the base hospital. -2News
At approximately 12:40 p.m. today, base emergency responders, including security forces and fire department, responded to a reported incident in building 830, the Wright-Patt Hospital. There are no additional details at this time. Information will be released as it is available— Wright-Patterson AFB (@WrightPattAFB) August 2, 2018
At approximately 12:40 p.m., base emergency responders (security forces, fire department) responded to a reported Active Shooter incident at the base hospital.— Wright-Patterson AFB (@WrightPattAFB) August 2, 2018
Base personnel have been directed to shelter in place until the incident is investigated
Our first priority in any emergency incident is to protect the men and women at Wright-Patt. Our base security forces defenders and fire department personnel are trained to quickly assess situations and take necessary action. An investigation is under way.— Wright-Patterson AFB (@WrightPattAFB) August 2, 2018
BREAKING: ATF Columbus Field Division is responding to reports of an active shooter at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/ycVlbpZzYE— ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) August 2, 2018
Ohio Senator Rob Portman (R) thanked first responders in a tweet:
Jane and I are following the events unfolding at Wright-Patt. We thank our first responders for their efforts & are praying for a safe conclusion for everyone involved.— Rob Portman (@senrobportman) August 2, 2018
I can feel for these military families with loved ones on base. It's probably almost as horrible as having your wedding party blown up by a Hellfire missile, or your hospital lit up by an AC-130 gunship, or having your village blown up by American bombers.
Are US military bases still gun free zones?
Back in 2009, 13 people are killed and 32 others are wounded when a U.S. Army officer, Major Nidal Hasan, an Army psychiatrist, goes on a shooting rampage at Fort Hood in central Texas.
Blowback is a motherfucker.
Yes.
Not only are they gun-free, after the Navy Yard shooting, most installations have become even more strict about it. Sad to see.
In reply to Gun free zone. by hedgeless_horseman
Joomanji
In reply to Yes. by Killtruck
Wonder what big news this is a distraction from.
In reply to Joomanji by WTFRLY
It’s just a good thing that there is no Second Amendment protection on the base.
We would not want Defense Department personnel to defend themselves.
In reply to Wonder what big news this is… by TeamDepends
Active shooter drills are staged to make sure the shooter has enough victims and time to kill them.
In reply to Wonder what big news this is… by TeamDepends
Quick!! Shelter in place and cower under your desks! Thanks Clinton, for disarming our boys/girls in uniform on base, that wanker!
Slick Willy indeed.
In reply to Active shooter drills are… by SILVERGEDDON
THIS IS ONLY A DRILL... awww fuck.. nevermind... THIS IS NOT A DRILL
off topic, why is there a bureau of "Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives"? is there ever a time when those four are grouped together other than when someone going batshit crazy wants to go out with a bang?
In reply to Gun free zone. by hedgeless_horseman
Remember the Branch Davidian episode at Waco, Texas?
The FBI and the ATF were involved in that fiasco.
Go figure that one out.
In reply to THIS IS ONLY A DRILL... awww… by ted41776
Only military or security police are armed and have ammo outside of the firing ranges.
In reply to Gun free zone. by hedgeless_horseman
Yup. The US military saw how well being a gun-free zone works in other places like Chicago, etc..
So they figured that would be the way to go.
/sarc
In reply to Only military or security… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I wasn't joking.
In reply to Yup. The US military saw how… by Village-idiot
You don't want personnel trained to dispatch the enemy with weapons to be able to defend themselves - it fucks up the whole narrative, and reduces the body count to one - the perpetrator.
Really lame six o'clock news when just the bad guy gets shot.
In reply to Gun free zone. by hedgeless_horseman
Best description of an oxymoron HH!
In reply to Gun free zone. by hedgeless_horseman
Why would you make a statement like that, apparently you have never been in a gunfight, where it is play for keeps, those instances you alluded to, were on a battlefield, with "real" bad guys who actually sought and at times were successful in Killing or maiming American Personnel who signed up to do a Job that most wouldn`t dream of, Furthermore being unarmed and stalked is not blowback, it`s a killing field against Americans. You do not know the 1st thing about Predator and prey, you`re a keyboard warrior with no backbone or balls
In reply to Gun free zone. by hedgeless_horseman
No, they were all three in the victims' homelands, where the invading US troops are the "real" bad guys.
And regarding this...
I'd rather be that than than a mindless murder-for-hire retard, totally incapable of critical thinking, invading some poor nation on the other side of the planet, shooting them and bombing the fuck out of their homes so that some bankers can steal their life, liberty, and property.
I agree with USMC Major General Smedley Butler, Two-Time Recipient of The Congressional Medal of Honor...
In reply to Why would you make a… by HenryJ
Hey asshole, those people you are defending, want to take your way of life away, not too mention ruthlessly savage this Nation, in the most inhumane ways you have "Never" Dreamed of, the only thing stopping them are Professional Men & Woman who are willing to face evil as opposed to protest about it in the comfort of their office or home .
"Find the enemy that wants to end this experiment (in American democracy) and kill every one of them until they’re so sick of the killing that they leave us and our freedoms intact."................James Mattis
3/5 Darkhorse, Get Some
In reply to those instances you… by hedgeless_horseman
that is not the "only" thing stopping them, dip stick. The "professionals" are the cannon fodder to buy time for the rest of us "former" professionals to get our weapons out of hiding! ;-)
Semper fi, pal.
In reply to Hey asshole, those people… by HenryJ
So people like you must go to Syria, Afghanistan, and Yemen and kill the people there before they come here to the United States and kill people like me?
You really buy that horseshit?
In reply to that is not the "only" thing… by jughead
Good night, Chesty, wherever you are.
In reply to that is not the "only" thing… by jughead
How come there are always a 'drill' right before a mass-shooting ???
NORAD comes to mind on 9/11
In reply to How come there are always a … by Yellow_Snow
How would you propose to put the critical assets in place unnoticed?
In reply to How come there are always a … by Yellow_Snow
A possible non-conspiracy reason could be that a lone operator figures waiting for a drill would give good cover. Like if tornadoes could plan their attack, what better time than when the drill sirens are going off?
In reply to How come there are always a … by Yellow_Snow
if there wasn't a drill first, how do you expect the feds to get it right? Shit, even after the drill it STILL gets fucked up!
In reply to How come there are always a … by Yellow_Snow
Another Trumptard Shooter!
Hopefully a stray makes it your way..Between the eyes works.
In reply to Another Trumptard Shooter! by GoHillary2016
Another disaffected libtard shooter.
FIFY
In reply to Another Trumptard Shooter! by GoHillary2016
Poor thing, you seem to think you are still relevant.
In reply to Another Trumptard Shooter! by GoHillary2016
Shiny Penny.
It was probably the flat earth chick trying to recover the Roswell alien bodies.
What is it about all these live fire drills that happen right before an actual live fire (terrorist incident) situation? Hmmmm, very strange don’t ya think?
Probably pissed off because they cut off OH444 thru Fairborn. The pricks!
Lol...Does suck.
In reply to Probably pissed off because… by Megaton Jim
Sounds like another good cover story for the deep state to go in and whack a few top brass who aren't cooperating enough with the "tunnel operations"
And isn't it ironic....don't ya think? A little too ironic.....Yaeh I really do think.
Irony makes the world go 'round.
And meth. Lots and lots of meth.
In reply to And isn't it ironic....don't… by crghill
I see what you did there
In reply to And isn't it ironic....don't… by crghill
Everyone should be armed.
Yawn...
With all the holes in the other false flag "active shooter" shit, they've finally figured out having the event on military bases is ideal, it's a "closed set" and it uncomplicated things immensely. It avoids hiring crisis actors off of Craigslist, you can avoid pesky videos from popping up. Besides, half the time the crises actor is filmed guffawing just before he starts bawling for the camera. How about that fat coroner who was speaking pure gibber and photographed earlier as a cop and didn't know how to hold a rifle (Sandy Hook).
Sounds like it was over pretty quickly, opening up roads and gates...
What is an inactive shooter? A shooter having a piss break?
Dead.
In reply to What is an inactive shooter?… by Meat Hammer
That reporter looks like a hooker that just rolled out of the rack.
Wait, wait, wait......another 'drill' right before an 'actual' active shooter? Unpossible I tell ya!
It's like some dip shit is watching the drill and really doesn't want it to end, so.....
In reply to Wait, wait, wait… by spieslikeus
Military bases are gun free zones the irony of it is epic.
I guess they didn't tell everyone about the drill
When the politicians and the banks fail to maintain order and civil unrest soon spreads across the nation, convenience stores will post signs saying "ATF Supplies Sold Here".