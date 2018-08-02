All Clear Given At Wright-Patterson Air Force Base After Active-Shooter Lockdown

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/02/2018 - 14:49

Update: An all clear has been given to base personnel, reports WHIO. 

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base east of Dayton, Ohio was placed on lockdown on Thursday as emergency personnel responded to a reported active shooter incident in building 830 of the Wright-Pratt Hospital. Base personnel have been instructed to shelter in place until further notice. 

A worker at the hospital says there was an active shooter drill this afternoon, which concluded minutes before the situation began.

Montgomery County Coroner's Office says they have NOT been called to the base as of 2 pm.

Base officials tell 2 NEWS the base is on lockdown and employees have been told to shelter in place.

2 NEWS has confirmed from a law enforcement source that a man has barricaded himself on the fourth floor of the base hospital. -2News

Watch live: 

Ohio Senator Rob Portman (R) thanked first responders in a tweet: 

Developing... 

Tags
Disaster Accident

Comments

Vote up!
 17
Vote down!
 4
hedgeless_horseman Thu, 08/02/2018 - 14:50 Permalink

 

I can feel for these military families with loved ones on base.  It's probably almost as horrible as having your wedding party blown up by a Hellfire missile, or your hospital lit up by an AC-130 gunship, or having your village blown up by American bombers.

Are US military bases still gun free zones?  

Back in 2009, 13 people are killed and 32 others are wounded when a U.S. Army officer, Major Nidal Hasan, an Army psychiatrist, goes on a shooting rampage at Fort Hood in central Texas. 

Blowback is a motherfucker. 

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
HenryJ hedgeless_horseman Thu, 08/02/2018 - 15:18 Permalink

Why would you make a statement like that, apparently you have never been in a gunfight, where it is play for keeps, those instances you alluded to, were on a battlefield, with "real" bad guys who actually sought and at times were successful in Killing or maiming American Personnel who signed up to do a Job that most wouldn`t dream of, Furthermore being unarmed and stalked is not blowback, it`s a killing field against Americans. You do not know the 1st thing about Predator and prey, you`re a keyboard warrior with no backbone or balls

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
hedgeless_horseman HenryJ Thu, 08/02/2018 - 15:26 Permalink

 

those instances you alluded to, were on a battlefield, with "real" bad guys

No, they were all three in the victims' homelands, where the invading US troops are the "real" bad guys.

The Soldiers' Honor Fallacy. The ancient fallacy that all who wore a uniform, fought hard and followed orders are worthy of some special honor or glory or are even "heroes," whether they fought for freedom or fought to defend slavery, marched under Grant or Lee, Hitler, Stalin or McArthur, fought to defend their homes, fought for oil or to spread empire, or even fought against and killed U.S. soldiers!. A corrupt argument from ethos (that of a soldier), closely related to the "Finish the Job" fallacy ("Sure, he died for a lie, but he deserves honor because he followed orders and did his job to the end!"). See also "Heroes All." This fallacy was recognized and decisively refuted at the Nuremburg Trials after World War II but remains powerful to this day nonetheless. See also "Blind Loyalty." Related is the State Actor Fallacy, that those who fight and die for a country (America, Russia, Iran, the Third Reich, etc.) are worthy of honor or at least pardonable while those who fight for a non-state actor (abolitionists, guerrillas, freedom-fighters, jihadis) are not and remain "terrorists" no matter how noble or vile their cause, until or unless they are adopted by a state after the fact.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-10-31/what-have-you-done-me-lately

And regarding this...

you`re a keyboard warrior with no backbone or balls

I'd rather be that than than a mindless murder-for-hire retard, totally incapable of critical thinking, invading some poor nation on the other side of the planet, shooting them and bombing the fuck out of their homes so that some bankers can steal their life, liberty, and property.  

I agree with USMC Major General Smedley Butler, Two-Time Recipient of The Congressional Medal of Honor...

War is a racket!

https://archive.org/details/WarIsARacket

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
HenryJ hedgeless_horseman Thu, 08/02/2018 - 16:01 Permalink

Hey asshole, those people you are defending, want to take your way of life away, not too mention ruthlessly savage this Nation, in the most inhumane ways you have "Never" Dreamed of, the only thing stopping them are Professional Men & Woman who are willing to face evil as opposed to protest about it in the comfort of their office or home .

 

  "Find the enemy that wants to end this experiment (in American democracy) and kill every one of them until they’re so sick of the killing that they leave us and our freedoms intact."................James Mattis

 

3/5 Darkhorse,  Get Some

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Cash Is King Thu, 08/02/2018 - 14:57 Permalink

What is it about all these live fire drills that happen right before an actual live fire (terrorist incident) situation? Hmmmm, very strange don’t ya think?

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Idiocracy Thu, 08/02/2018 - 14:58 Permalink

Sounds like another good cover story for the deep state to go in and whack a few top brass who aren't cooperating enough with the "tunnel operations"

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Kendle C Thu, 08/02/2018 - 15:06 Permalink

With all the holes in the other false flag "active shooter" shit, they've finally figured out having the event on military bases is ideal, it's a "closed set" and it uncomplicated things immensely. It avoids hiring crisis actors off of Craigslist, you can avoid pesky videos from popping up. Besides, half the time the crises actor is filmed guffawing just before he starts bawling for the camera. How about that fat coroner who was speaking pure gibber and photographed earlier as a cop and didn't know how to hold a rifle (Sandy Hook).

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
franzpick Thu, 08/02/2018 - 15:33 Permalink

When the politicians and the banks fail to maintain order and civil unrest soon spreads across the nation, convenience stores will post signs saying "ATF Supplies Sold Here".