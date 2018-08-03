92% Of Turks Believe In Human Rights...

A new Ipsos MORI poll of 23,249 adults in 28 countries has explored feelings about human rights across the world.

As Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, one of its core findings is that 43 percent of people globally agree that everyone in their country enjoys the same basic human rights. When asked if there is such thing as human rights, opinion varied hugely by country, with a selection of countries polled visualized on the following infographic.

In Turkey, 92 percent of those polled said there is such thing as human rights while only five percent said there is not.

85 percent of Chinese respondents also agreed there is such thing as human rights, along with 80 percent of Americans.

Interestingly, only 29 percent of people in Poland say there is no such thing as human rights.