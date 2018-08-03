Americans' Real Earnings Slump Most Since 2012 In July

But, but, but... there's no slack in the labor force, we're at maximum employment, this is the best economy ever?
For four years, Americans have hoped for 'more' - specifically higher household incomes - and that hope has accelerated since President Trump's election. Today, we got yet another confirmation that hope is not a strategy as real average hourly earnings turned negative year-over-year...
In fact this is the weakest YoY shift in real average hourly earnings since October 2012...
All of which is rather paradoxical given that just this week, Cheesecake Factory stock crashed after its earnings collapsed due to soaring labor costs.
Comments
This is not good! I see a lot of jobs being posted, but the salaries are weak. What is the driving force here? Anyone wanna enlighten?
Is it employers are squeezed? Or is it greed?
Doesn't make sense?
H1B.
In reply to This is not good! by Free This
But, but, but... Wilbur...
In reply to H1B. by FrankieGoesToH…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=21gb2Lyh6nE
In reply to But, but, but... by BaBaBouy
Notice the labor demographic of Home Depot, Lowes , Wal-Mart ?
30 years ago, the majority of their sales associates would have been school leavers, today they're people who can't afford to retire ... with the associated desperation factor.
For the corporations who hire broke boomers, it's win win; they come with years of work experience, they are less impulsive and, they aren't likely at their age to ever consider unionizing. .
In reply to This is not good! by Free This
I gave what ever Tyler is on the board this:https://www.oftwominds.com/blog.html
A decent explanation of what is going on!
The bitch responds with this BS! More doom from the ABC Media Tylers! What a fucking joke!!!
In reply to This is not good! by Free This
Absolutely nothing will change until labor starts breaking heads (again) or, the labor pool is drastically reduced with the resultant wage inflation.
Haymarket or Bubonic plague ... anyones guess.
In reply to I gave what ever Tyler is on… by MozartIII
Thank god we have dumb fuck like you to point this out.
In reply to This is not good! by Free This
gdp last quarter rose over 4% MAGA
in 6 months it will get revised down markedly, but we will all be looking at the next fake number so no one will notice.
In reply to gdp last quarter rose over 4… by fuzh007
Declining empires plunder the domestic economy; concentrated wealth as the expense of the labor force, heedless of the diminution of its health and life expectancy. As a result deteriorating empires experience an increasing rate of mortality; homeownership and land is concentrated in an elite of renters living off of unearned wealth via inheritance, speculation, rents which degrades productive work based on skill and knowledge.
Declining empires are cause and consequence of deteriorating families composed of opioid addicted workers suffering from rising inequalities between rulers and ruled.
The US imperial experience over the past century embodies the trajectory of the rise and fall of empires. The past quarter century describes the relations between rulers and ruled at a time of declining empire.
Living standards of Americans have decline precipitously. Employers have ceased paying for pensions; reduced or eliminated health coverage; reduced corporate taxes thus lowering the quality for public education.
You hit all the talking points there.
At least those in 'public education' haven't lost their pensions!
In reply to Declining empires plunder… by Justin Case
Fake news
Real U3 is 8 percent. Anyone can calculate it based on labor participation (down from 66% in 2008 to 62.9% now) and population growth.
Is anything coming out of the US for REAL?
Feminism and Depression?
In reply to Is anything coming out of… by WTFUD
Nothing, Mr.Pig Eyes is a professional conman.
In reply to Is anything coming out of… by WTFUD
Moderate liver-eating jihadis, annonymous TOW missile systems, enormously fat idiots
In reply to Is anything coming out of… by WTFUD
Tariffs or not, stagflation is coming.
Ignore the man behind the black curtain... I am the GREAT OZ!!!
Fake GDP with imputed gains and ignored losses
rising rents = +GDP
rising bank fees =+GDP
under-reporting inflation = +GDP
https://www.counterpunch.org/2018/08/03/the-next-financial-crisis/
[and in general, wasteful and
environmentally destructive military production = +GDP]
Fuck the greedy bastards that are Corporate Amerika. Sick of the "we cannot find enough qualified people...." They don't WANT to find qualified Americans. Plenty of qualified workers out there....but not for the shit wages/benefits offered. They want to hire CHEAP from India, China etc. If you believe anything else....you have not been paying attention.
There was an article a few weeks back where some industry wanker admitted that they finally held complete power over US workers wages and hours and they wouldn't let it go, ever.
Now all they need is a gutting of UE and welfare/EBT to push people into slave wage jobs that you can't live on.
In reply to Fuck the greedy bastards… by TabakLover
The application fee for an H1B should be +$100k for starters. Put a tariff on H1B.
In reply to Fuck the greedy bastards… by TabakLover
This shit show is going to get worse. I say this because of quarterly earnings. They don't hire to protect those Q earnings.
I interviewed at several companies and they did not care what I knew and was capable of. I show up on time, willing to do what it took to get the job done, a team player and a lot of success in my past.
What they did care about: they were concerned of what I didnt know: They were going to have to train me on the product being marketed. WTF?
Companies work on a shoe string budget for earnings and do not have the personnel to get people up and running on their product lines, hence no hiring.
The conversation needs to be centered on wages & internal training on product lines, otherwise at 14 bucks an hour I can work at a zero stress job.
In reply to Fuck the greedy bastards… by TabakLover
STOP STOP STOP
All this MAGA is killing us!
The rubes thought the "G" in MAGA was meant for them. No, it was meant for the ogliarchs
In reply to STOP STOP STOP All this MAGA… by GotAFriendInBen
We are a few rungs up the ladder, but much is needed since the mid 90s' deceleration of AMERICAN jobs and were shipped outside of America.
In reply to STOP STOP STOP All this MAGA… by GotAFriendInBen
They always claim they "can't find people". What they mean is, they can't find people at the suppressed wages they want to pay. When you have your finger on the scale, nobody wants to deal.
Nothing will change until the short-term profit/bonus motive is eliminated in corporate America. Companies hire when they have long-term vision which is severely lacking in today's financialized economy.
Cheesecake, Factory.
That says it all.
A nation of fat broads eating cheesecake, stupid people that think shoveling cheesecake into their fat-assed broads is an industry, and idiot investors buying stock in a cheesecake factory.
The nation can't compete because its filled with fat-assed cheesecake eating women managers, that get paid because the government requires the companies to hire them. The fat-assed president thinks the solution is to tax products from the Chinese, while he golfs and eats cheesecake.
Pathetic.
Last night I had a conversation with a millennial. He was mad because he didnt like his job and is quitting without a new job...as if jobs are supposed to be fun.
He still lives with mommy and daddy
Wow, real wages have gone down since the election? Where is all that winning?
Oh yeah, Tax cuts for the rich