Americans' Real Earnings Slump Most Since 2012 In July

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/03/2018 - 09:28

But, but, but... there's no slack in the labor force, we're at maximum employment, this is the best economy ever?

For four years, Americans have hoped for 'more' - specifically higher household incomes - and that hope has accelerated since President Trump's election. Today, we got yet another confirmation that hope is not a strategy as real average hourly earnings turned negative year-over-year...

In fact this is the weakest YoY shift in real average hourly earnings since October 2012...

All of which is rather paradoxical given that just this week, Cheesecake Factory stock crashed after its earnings collapsed due to soaring labor costs.

Free This Fri, 08/03/2018 - 09:29 Permalink

This is not good! I see a lot of jobs being posted, but the salaries are weak. What is the driving force here? Anyone wanna enlighten?

Is it employers are squeezed? Or is it greed?

Doesn't make sense?

curbjob Free This Fri, 08/03/2018 - 09:45 Permalink

Notice the labor demographic of Home Depot,  Lowes , Wal-Mart ?

30 years ago, the majority of their  sales associates would have been school leavers, today they're people who can't afford to retire ... with the associated desperation factor.

For the corporations who hire broke boomers, it's win win; they come with years of work experience, they are less impulsive  and, they aren't likely at their age to ever consider unionizing.  .

Justin Case Fri, 08/03/2018 - 09:31 Permalink

Declining empires plunder the domestic economy; concentrated wealth as the expense of the labor force, heedless of the diminution of its health and life expectancy. As a result deteriorating empires experience an increasing rate of mortality; homeownership and land is concentrated in an elite of renters living off of unearned wealth via inheritance, speculation, rents which degrades productive work based on skill and knowledge.

Declining empires are cause and consequence of deteriorating families composed of opioid addicted workers suffering from rising inequalities between rulers and ruled.

The US imperial experience over the past century embodies the trajectory of the rise and fall of empires. The past quarter century describes the relations between rulers and ruled at a time of declining empire.

Living standards of Americans have decline precipitously. Employers have ceased paying for pensions; reduced or eliminated health coverage; reduced corporate taxes thus lowering the quality for public education.

Byrond Fri, 08/03/2018 - 09:33 Permalink

Real U3 is 8 percent. Anyone can calculate it based on labor participation (down from 66% in 2008 to 62.9% now) and population growth.

TabakLover Fri, 08/03/2018 - 09:38 Permalink

Fuck the greedy bastards that are Corporate Amerika.  Sick of the "we cannot find enough qualified people...."  They don't WANT to find qualified Americans.  Plenty of qualified workers out there....but not for the shit wages/benefits offered.  They want to hire CHEAP from India, China etc.  If you believe anything else....you have not been paying attention.

Bricker TabakLover Fri, 08/03/2018 - 09:55 Permalink

This shit show is going to get worse. I say this because of quarterly earnings. They don't hire to protect those Q earnings.

I interviewed at several companies and they did not care what I knew and was capable of. I show up on time, willing to do what it took to get the job done, a team player and a lot of success in my past.

What they did care about: they were concerned of what I didnt know: They were going to have to train me on the product being marketed. WTF?

Companies work on a shoe string budget for earnings and do not have the personnel to get people up and running on their product lines, hence no hiring.

The conversation needs to be centered on wages & internal training on product lines, otherwise at 14 bucks an hour I can work at a zero stress job.

ZeroPoint Fri, 08/03/2018 - 09:43 Permalink

They always claim they "can't find people". What they mean is, they can't find people at the suppressed wages they want to pay. When you have your finger on the scale, nobody wants to deal.

3-fingered_chemist Fri, 08/03/2018 - 09:45 Permalink

Nothing will change until the short-term profit/bonus motive is eliminated in corporate America. Companies hire when they have long-term vision which is severely lacking in today's financialized economy. 

PitBullsRule Fri, 08/03/2018 - 09:48 Permalink

Cheesecake, Factory.

That says it all.

A nation of fat broads eating cheesecake, stupid people that think shoveling cheesecake into their fat-assed broads is an industry, and idiot investors buying stock in a cheesecake factory.

The nation can't compete because its filled with fat-assed cheesecake eating women managers, that get paid because the government requires the companies to hire them. The fat-assed president thinks the solution is to tax products from the Chinese, while he golfs and eats cheesecake.

Pathetic.

Bricker Fri, 08/03/2018 - 09:59 Permalink

Last night I had a conversation with a millennial. He was mad because he didnt like his job and is quitting without a new job...as if jobs are supposed to be fun.

He still lives with mommy and daddy