"...And Just Like That The PBOC Changed Your Day!"

We knew this week was going to momentous with multiple event risk tape-bombs every day, but aside from Apple's "four comma moment" it appears The PBOC just trumped The Fed, The BoJ, The BoE, and earnings, as former fund manager and FX trader Richard Breslow notes..."just like that the PBOC changed your day."
Via Bloomberg,
I feel utterly in-tune with the markets. It’s Friday, it’s August and I was watching the clock even before the sun rose. It was meant to be a really fun and dispositive week full of momentous news. Well, it would be a gross mis-characterization to say it was full of giggles, but we did learn some important things. Or maybe it’s better to say reminded of matters that analysts keep trying to deride but traders can’t ignore.
Ranges have been tight, volumes abysmal and most assets have “pared,” or in some cases, erased, their early extremes. Liquidity will be priced at a premium, so take things with a grain of salt.
Risk reduction before the weekend is prudent and remains standard operating procedure. Especially when news such as the PBOC raising reserve requirements on FX forwards well after the close of their official trading day could be sprung out of the blue when no one was paying attention.
Who would have thought that at 9 a.m. London time, when the on-shore yuan found a bank suddenly willing to aggressively buy the currency, that it was something everyone needed to think about? At the time it felt like that was the time-marker signaling the de facto end of the trading day rather than a recast of how things might go.
Emerging markets do remain under pressure. The number of people telling me that the carry is compelling at these cheaper valuations has dwindled as the week progressed. Turkey saw to that. Still, the small bounce in their equity markets today on the back of yesterday’s U.S. push will no doubt influence a new round of optimistic commentary. And these markets do bear watching closely. But I don’t think there need be an urgent rush to suddenly grab whatever you can get your hands on.
Stocks may behave like lemmings but currencies don’t lie. And the MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index is at a very crucial technical juncture. It sits at a level that has held multiple times going back to last year. It is also at an important retracement level of the whole move up from January 2016 to the highs of March this year. If this holds again, we will be due a bounce. If not, it won’t be an insignificant statement. There are tons of conflicting fundamental factors at play, so let the lines do the heavy lifting.
We began the week having to endure people telling us to sell dollars and, in particular, buy euros. It was the vote with your heart not your mind recommendation, that ignored the reality of rates and growth. Still, the dollar index is also getting up toward levels that have previously held. Take a look at BTP yields before assuming it’s necessarily an easy trade and the recent range inviolate. But it might be.
In a new development that should be carefully watched, the European FRA/OIS spread has been widening out as a suspected hedge against potential banking stresses in Italy. It’s a cheap and potentially lucrative form of buying insurance against trouble. And a lot less expensive than doing it in the currency option market.
I said yesterday, that I was fixated on the yuan. And I still am. The PBOC’s action today won’t have solved all of the world’s problems, but it will certainly affect short-term price action. And then we’ll see where things stand next week.
The real war with China is barely being reported except on ZH with China's harassment of philippine navy/airforce in Philippine Sea.
This is going on every day from South Korean shores all the way to Vietnam and Malaysia.
The Chinese are on Emergency frequency screaming at everyone to stay out of their waters or else.
They are trying to completely take over the south china sea and stop any country from Korea all the way south to the Philippines and Malaysia from transiting what has aways been international waters.
If you fly airliners on these routes, they are constantly harrasing and threating everyone to stay away from an area they are trying to ring fence. The entire south china sea!
Don't be fooled by this trade war BS over Nike shoes and Walmart garbage and everything else in between.
This is all about the South China Sea!
In reply to basdf by Linus2011
China is overplaying their tiny hands BIG TIME! It is going to bite them in the ass soon!
In reply to The real war with China is… by thunderchief
Damn Russians
Damn Joos
In reply to Damn Russians by tooldog
Once these actions gain momentum there will be these adjustments (from both sides and including other countries) 3....4....5....10 times a day until the train leaves the tracks.
Markets for Pols, manipulated by Pols, raped by Pols, and now it's on to next week. What a fucking sad state of affairs these Jerkwads have created.
"...but currencies don’t lie." Really?
Currencies are the current weapon of choice in a global game of chicken between aging super powers and the heirs to the throne. Using currencies to lie and deceive on behalf of their issuers is part of their function. Does anyone believe that the $USD is really as strong as its proponents/issuers pretend it is?
The US is boxed in, the strength of the dollar means its products are not competitive locally or globally. So Trump introduces tariffs to try level the field. The dollar strengthens more. The debt ballon expands. US default, the inevitable endgame, inches nearer.
Of course I am short $FXI
China won't back down, so Uncle Scam is flexing his atrophied financial muscle. Let me not confuse anybody, who is thinking I also claiming the USSA military has atrophied muscles, because I'm not. Those are some of the biggest bicep and triceps cannons and quadriceps ever to be displayed in military terms, but financially? The USSA is being called out and its got fucking Bingo-Wings in terms of its financial strength.
The USSA is a fucking money printer on a scale unsurpassed even by the Japs and an imperial parasite on 3rd and developing world resources. There is no financial strength to be had taking that position. Wall Street is a fucking lie, sustained by crime and outright fraud and the dollar is propped up due to it being yoked to the rest of the world. Add in USSA government, personal and unfunded liabilities debt? lol America is dead, because its living a fucking lie and any person cogent in thinking fucking knows it.
These Yank tariffs are having no effect, so bring them on. I'm just waiting for this tariff war to start biting into USSA producers and manufactures and to see the Trump administration spin its way out of reality.