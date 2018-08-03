How Inflation Drove Apple's Market Cap To A Trillion Dollars

Fri, 08/03/2018

10^12

Apple’s market cap hit 10^12 dollars yesterday (and just dipped below it this morning)...

Impressive but no pom-poms here at Global Macro Monitor.  We would be more impressed if Apple’s main businesses were doing better and the company was more focused on electrical engineering rather than financial engineering.

Don’t get us long, I mean wrong,  we were The Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders for Apple’s stock pre-2015.   Check the record.

Just the data, ma’am

The table below illustrates that almost all of Apple’s revenue growth was driven by inflation, that is the price increase for iPhones.  

Unit sales growth for the company’s three major products  – iPhone, iPad, and Mac – were either flatish year over year or negative.  This has been the case now for several years.

If Apple were not able to significantly raise iPhone prices (mainly through the upgrade to the X) and only grow revenues by the device’s unit sales growth of 0.67 percent,  Apple’s total revenues would have been about one third of what was posted, or 6.7 percent versus 17.3 percent.

One thousand dollar smart phones are not a sustainable proposition, in our opinion, folks.  China, or somebody, somewhere, will, or already is producing a quality equivalent smart phone for $250.

Are iPhones Peacock Feathers? 

Yes, yes, and yes, still not a Porsche.   We get it.

Our sense, however, millennials, and the youngers, are not as into conspicuous consumption as the self-absorbed boomers are.

An iPhone is not peacock feathers, folks, at least we don’t think so.

Does owning  an Apple iPhone really signal superior genes to the opposite sex?

Make sure to click on the peacock feathers link to understand what the hell we are talking about!

An Omen Of Coming Inflation?

Furthermore, Apple’s inflation driven earnings may be an omen of a larger inflation coming to the overall economy.

Of course, the  iPhone X was a much better quality phone and will almost certainly be hedonically adjusted by the BLS so it won’t show up in the CPI.

Ridiculous.   Real wages and purchasing power decline as consumers purchase higher priced items, regardless if the camera phone has a better resolution.

But, hey, if Apple can charge $1,000 for a phone why not ________  for any item.   Fill in the blank for your company and seller or supplier of choice.

Great Products, But What Have You Done For Us Lately?

We love Apple products, have loved the stock in the past, and have a double digit number of Apple devices in our household.

We will like the stock much more when they are driven more by electrical engineering(product innovation) rather than financial engineering (stock buybacks).

The New Supply-Side Economics of Asset Markets 

Finally, the limiting supply (shifting supply curve left) induced surge in Apple price shares due to buybacks is endemic of today’s asset markets, in general.  Most notable in risk-free bonds — restricting supply through QE, which distorts the risk-free interest rate,  of which all assets are priced; though this is slowly changing;   housing  with all cash investors and private equity — now the largest holder of single family homes, and gouging renters;  and equities through the massive buyback programs.

Moreover,  there is feedback loop buying bias induced by the move to passive investing.

The “Steel Bubble”

These are a few of the major factors why these overvalued asset markets are so much harder to pop than the asset bubbles of Christmas past.    See our posts on the “steel bubble.”

Apple, The Stock

Toppy.  Selling the hype and waiting for the “new, new thang.”   If they build it, I will come.

Overall market action bullish.   No sellers, until they sell.  Today’s action is a signal that no-liquidity August has arrived.   Go to the beach!

Stay tuned.

hedgeless_horseman Fri, 08/03/2018 - 11:30 Permalink

 

What is the con?  The con is that economic growth is both good and real.  It is most often neither.  The long con is nominal returns versus real returns. 

What keeps the con going?  Apart from greed?  Money printing.  

Please, understand that if the amount of money in a closed system doubles, the value of each monetary unit halves, and the price of everything, including stocks, increases 100%.

Looney LSD - Lower Sl… Fri, 08/03/2018 - 11:36 Permalink

 

Impressive, but no pom-poms here

Speaking of pom-poms…

I don’t drink beer, but those who do might find it interesting…

A Polish beer company recently came up with a new beer “The Order of Yoni” (yoni is vagina in Polish).

The beer is brewed with vaginal lactic acid bacteria, and costs a minimum of 5 euros apiece at wholesale.

Someone has finally found a way to put Yeast Infection to good use and make a few bucks (well, Euros) in the process. ;-)

Looney

el buitre hedgeless_horseman Fri, 08/03/2018 - 12:38 Permalink

Asking the central bankers only works when the auditors come in SWAT gear, locked and loaded.  Interesting that the discovery by former HUD secretary Catherine Austin Fitts of a missing and unaccounted for $22 TRILLION  in the DoD is never mentioned by the Tylers or the commentariat.  This was later verified by Prof.  Mark Skidmore of Michigab State U and his team of graduate students.  HUD accounted for an additional trillion.  They speculate that if all the executive departments were audited in a similar fashion, the sum would come to $50 TRILLION.  Since this money didn't come from CONgressional budgets including black ones, it must have been printed surreptitiously.  I suspect the Exchange Stabilization Fund, a criminal branch of the Treasury Dept which was founded and funded in 1934 by FDR with the profits made by the gold confiscation and revaluation from $20.67 to $35, which instantly made the ESF the deepest pockets on the planet.

Juggernaut x2 Fri, 08/03/2018 - 11:33 Permalink

Because tariffs and MAGA, Dron Drumpf is going to get American workers to build those iPhones for $30/hr+benis instead of the Chinese doing it for $2.50/hr.

Let it Go Fri, 08/03/2018 - 11:44 Permalink

Apple has risen on stock buybacks and ETF buying not its merit. Interestingly both Apple and Amazon share an ugly truth and that is their strong ties to America's government has in many ways allowed them to create a persona or facade that far outshines reality. This allows each company in its own way to exploit us while masking the huge amount of income they pluck from our government on all levels.

The article below explores how each of these companies feed at the tit of our government. The fact is both are sucking in a slew of American tax dollars while displaying tactics that harm the society they claim to serve.

Agent P Fri, 08/03/2018 - 11:44 Permalink

Apple's success is part status symbol, part ease of use.  The former is what allows them to have $1,000+ models in their lineup (that and monthly financing), but the latter is why a $250 competitor won't knock them off the top of the mountain...people just aren't going to leave the Apple ecosystem for Android, Microsoft, etc.  But don't expect the majority of their user base to move up to $1,000 phones and $150 earbuds...those are for the status crowd, which is the minority (though still a big group).

Consuelo Fri, 08/03/2018 - 11:54 Permalink

Nice to see Global Macro Monitor, monitoring ZH...   And producing a table which has been discussed on this board for years now.   That being chiefly, a company essentially riding on (1) product line to float its now $Trillion dollar market cap.

Pension funds in CA rejoice...!!