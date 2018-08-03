How Inflation Drove Apple's Market Cap To A Trillion Dollars

10^12
Apple’s market cap hit 10^12 dollars yesterday (and just dipped below it this morning)...
Impressive but no pom-poms here at Global Macro Monitor. We would be more impressed if Apple’s main businesses were doing better and the company was more focused on electrical engineering rather than financial engineering.
Don’t get us long, I mean wrong, we were The Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders for Apple’s stock pre-2015. Check the record.
Just the data, ma’am
The table below illustrates that almost all of Apple’s revenue growth was driven by inflation, that is the price increase for iPhones.
Unit sales growth for the company’s three major products – iPhone, iPad, and Mac – were either flatish year over year or negative. This has been the case now for several years.
If Apple were not able to significantly raise iPhone prices (mainly through the upgrade to the X) and only grow revenues by the device’s unit sales growth of 0.67 percent, Apple’s total revenues would have been about one third of what was posted, or 6.7 percent versus 17.3 percent.
One thousand dollar smart phones are not a sustainable proposition, in our opinion, folks. China, or somebody, somewhere, will, or already is producing a quality equivalent smart phone for $250.
Are iPhones Peacock Feathers?
Yes, yes, and yes, still not a Porsche. We get it.
Our sense, however, millennials, and the youngers, are not as into conspicuous consumption as the self-absorbed boomers are.
An iPhone is not peacock feathers, folks, at least we don’t think so.
Does owning an Apple iPhone really signal superior genes to the opposite sex?
Make sure to click on the peacock feathers link to understand what the hell we are talking about!
An Omen Of Coming Inflation?
Furthermore, Apple’s inflation driven earnings may be an omen of a larger inflation coming to the overall economy.
Of course, the iPhone X was a much better quality phone and will almost certainly be hedonically adjusted by the BLS so it won’t show up in the CPI.
Ridiculous. Real wages and purchasing power decline as consumers purchase higher priced items, regardless if the camera phone has a better resolution.
But, hey, if Apple can charge $1,000 for a phone why not ________ for any item. Fill in the blank for your company and seller or supplier of choice.
Great Products, But What Have You Done For Us Lately?
We love Apple products, have loved the stock in the past, and have a double digit number of Apple devices in our household.
We will like the stock much more when they are driven more by electrical engineering(product innovation) rather than financial engineering (stock buybacks).
The New Supply-Side Economics of Asset Markets
Finally, the limiting supply (shifting supply curve left) induced surge in Apple price shares due to buybacks is endemic of today’s asset markets, in general. Most notable in risk-free bonds — restricting supply through QE, which distorts the risk-free interest rate, of which all assets are priced; though this is slowly changing; housing with all cash investors and private equity — now the largest holder of single family homes, and gouging renters; and equities through the massive buyback programs.
Moreover, there is feedback loop buying bias induced by the move to passive investing.
The “Steel Bubble”
These are a few of the major factors why these overvalued asset markets are so much harder to pop than the asset bubbles of Christmas past. See our posts on the “steel bubble.”
Apple, The Stock
Toppy. Selling the hype and waiting for the “new, new thang.” If they build it, I will come.
Overall market action bullish. No sellers, until they sell. Today’s action is a signal that no-liquidity August has arrived. Go to the beach!
Stay tuned.
Comments
Dallas Cowboy's cheerleaders do cause inflation. Just not the financial kind.
In reply to Casino by hedgeless_horseman
… Impressive, but no pom-poms here
Speaking of pom-poms…
I don’t drink beer, but those who do might find it interesting…
A Polish beer company recently came up with a new beer “The Order of Yoni” (yoni is vagina in Polish).
The beer is brewed with vaginal lactic acid bacteria, and costs a minimum of 5 euros apiece at wholesale.
Someone has finally found a way to put Yeast Infection to good use and make a few bucks (well, Euros) in the process. ;-)
Looney
In reply to Dallas Cowboy's cheerleaders… by LSD - Lower Sl…
I don't see the ad on ZH where we can buy the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader calendar?
Their the only good thing left in the NFL, the cheerleaders.
The felons can kiss my arse.
In reply to … Impressive, but no pom… by Looney
There's a bar right off the exit in Arlington called Redneck Haven. Last time I was there, one of the bar maids had a painted-on "bra" in the liking of the Pabst Blue Ribbon logo, but instead saying "Pure White Trash." lol.
In reply to I don't see the ad on ZH… by Handful of Dust
Inflation is everywhere, running >10%...
Housing, healthcare, education, food, childcare, stawks...
Only commodities are cold...
Looks and smells like Stagflation...
In reply to There's a bar right off the… by Skateboarder
The Fed's best game is forcing the stocks and bonds market on the populace as the new preferred fiat. Debase everything else and force the money where you want it to go.
Hell of a job if you can get it. Or better yet know what the plan will be ahead of all others. QE: We bring dead stocks to life!
In reply to I don't see the ad on ZH… by Handful of Dust
I love beer, and I think I'm gonna be si-*HURL*
In reply to … Impressive, but no pom… by Looney
I like Funky Buddha Hop Gun.
In reply to … Impressive, but no pom… by Looney
To be perfectly candida, I can't see people thrushing to buy that!
In reply to … Impressive, but no pom… by Looney
This is all well and good but has the supply of money DOUBLED? We see parabolic rises in asset prices which would imply a much larger infusion of "money" into the economy.
That or every dollar that is pumped into the system goes to a handful of places <ding ding ding>
In reply to Casino by hedgeless_horseman
Just ask the central banks of Switzerland, Japan, Europe, England, China, Venezuela, Argentina, and the USA.
In reply to This is all well and good… by Blue Snowflake
Asking the central bankers only works when the auditors come in SWAT gear, locked and loaded. Interesting that the discovery by former HUD secretary Catherine Austin Fitts of a missing and unaccounted for $22 TRILLION in the DoD is never mentioned by the Tylers or the commentariat. This was later verified by Prof. Mark Skidmore of Michigab State U and his team of graduate students. HUD accounted for an additional trillion. They speculate that if all the executive departments were audited in a similar fashion, the sum would come to $50 TRILLION. Since this money didn't come from CONgressional budgets including black ones, it must have been printed surreptitiously. I suspect the Exchange Stabilization Fund, a criminal branch of the Treasury Dept which was founded and funded in 1934 by FDR with the profits made by the gold confiscation and revaluation from $20.67 to $35, which instantly made the ESF the deepest pockets on the planet.
In reply to This is all well and good… by hedgeless_horseman
I remember in my entry-level college Econ class that one of the measures of inflation was expansion in the money supply (M1, M2, etc.) . Funny how no one talks about that anymore.
In reply to This is all well and good… by Blue Snowflake
Because tariffs and MAGA, Dron Drumpf is going to get American workers to build those iPhones for $30/hr+benis instead of the Chinese doing it for $2.50/hr.
Tariffs cause inflation ha ha ha thats a good one, NO REALLY.
In reply to Just wait- Dron Drumpf is… by Juggernaut x2
I'm sure it has nothing to do with facebook's, netflix's and tesla's mindless investor fan base rotating into the last rat fang.
In reply to Tariffs cause inflation ha… by Bill of Rights
It helps that the Android phone business model is in warp drive invading privacy. The Apple Premium no longer looks ridiculous.
In reply to Tariffs cause inflation ha… by Bill of Rights
Damn Joos
Apple has risen on stock buybacks and ETF buying not its merit. Interestingly both Apple and Amazon share an ugly truth and that is their strong ties to America's government has in many ways allowed them to create a persona or facade that far outshines reality. This allows each company in its own way to exploit us while masking the huge amount of income they pluck from our government on all levels.
The article below explores how each of these companies feed at the tit of our government. The fact is both are sucking in a slew of American tax dollars while displaying tactics that harm the society they claim to serve.
http://Apple And Amazon Share An Ugly Truth - They Exploit Us! .html
Apple's success is part status symbol, part ease of use. The former is what allows them to have $1,000+ models in their lineup (that and monthly financing), but the latter is why a $250 competitor won't knock them off the top of the mountain...people just aren't going to leave the Apple ecosystem for Android, Microsoft, etc. But don't expect the majority of their user base to move up to $1,000 phones and $150 earbuds...those are for the status crowd, which is the minority (though still a big group).
All I want to know is...
What happens to fake tits at age 45...?
Re-engineered or removed as appropriate.
In reply to All I want to know is… by Consuelo
When does this trial start?
Details Surface About Chinese Spy Who Worked For Sen. Feinstein
https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2018/08/01/details-chinese-spy-dianne…
Trials (plural) should have started way back in 1992, beginning with Charlie Tre...
It's been going on a long time...
In reply to When does this trial start? … by Bill of Rights
Yuck me, and I lost 80%+ in silver miners(among other things) just should have bough APPL instead
Nice to see Global Macro Monitor, monitoring ZH... And producing a table which has been discussed on this board for years now. That being chiefly, a company essentially riding on (1) product line to float its now $Trillion dollar market cap.
Pension funds in CA rejoice...!!
The original trillion-dollar company was made in China