Liberal Hero Chomsky Admits "Israeli Intervention In US Elections Overwhelms Anything Russia Has Done"

Well, this is going to make the weekend's political conversations a little more awkward around America.
As the mainstream media (and even the leftist politicians) begin to back quietly away from the "collusion" narrative, they remain increasingly focused on Russia's "evil" efforts at "meddling" in the US election and "interfering with our democracy," or some such hysterical phrase.
And that is what makes the comments by mainstay of world-renowned political dissident and liberal-thinking hero Noam Chomsky's comments in the following interview with Democracy Now so 'awkward' for the Trump-hating members of society.
...so, take, say, the huge issue of interference in our pristine elections. Did the Russians interfere in our elections? An issue of overwhelming concern in the media. I mean, in most of the world, that’s almost a joke.
First of all, if you’re interested in foreign interference in our elections, whatever the Russians may have done barely counts or weighs in the balance as compared with what another state does, openly, brazenly and with enormous support.
Israeli intervention in U.S. elections vastly overwhelms anything the Russians may have done...
I mean, even to the point where the prime minister of Israel, Netanyahu, goes directly to Congress, without even informing the president, and speaks to Congress, with overwhelming applause, to try to undermine the president’s policies - what happened with Obama and Netanyahu in 2015....
Did Putin come to give an address to the joint sessions of Congress trying to - calling on them to reverse U.S. policy, without even informing the president? And that’s just a tiny bit of this overwhelming influence.
So if you happen to be interested in influence of - foreign influence on elections, there are places to look. But even that is a joke.
I mean, one of the most elementary principles of a functioning democracy is that elected representatives should be responsive to those who elected them. There’s nothing more elementary than that. But we know very well that that is simply not the case in the United States.
There’s ample literature in mainstream academic political science simply comparing voters’ attitudes with the policies pursued by their representatives, and it shows that for a large majority of the population, they’re basically disenfranchised. Their own representatives pay no attention to their voices. They listen to the voices of the famous 1 percent - the rich and the powerful, the corporate sector.
The elections—Tom Ferguson’s stellar work has demonstrated, very conclusively, that for a long period, way back, U.S. elections have been pretty much bought. You can predict the outcome of a presidential or congressional election with remarkable precision by simply looking at campaign spending. That’s only one part of it. Lobbyists practically write legislation in congressional offices. In massive ways, the concentrated private capital, corporate sector, super wealth, intervene in our elections, massively, overwhelmingly, to the extent that the most elementary principles of democracy are undermined. Now, of course, all that is technically legal, but that tells you something about the way the society functions.
So, if you’re concerned with our elections and how they operate and how they relate to what would happen in a democratic society, taking a look at Russian hacking is absolutely the wrong place to look. Well, you see occasionally some attention to these matters in the media, but very minor as compared with the extremely marginal question of Russian hacking.
And I think we find this on issue after issue, also on issues on which what Trump says, for whatever reason, is not unreasonable. So, he’s perfectly right when he says we should have better relations with Russia.
Being dragged through the mud for that is outlandish, makes - Russia shouldn’t refuse to deal with the United States because the U.S. carried out the worst crime of the century in the invasion of Iraq, much worse than anything Russia has done.
But they shouldn’t refuse to deal with us for that reason, and we shouldn’t refuse to deal with them for whatever infractions they may have carried out, which certainly exist. This is just absurd. We have to move towards better - right at the Russian border, there are very extreme tensions, that could blow up anytime and lead to what would in fact be a terminal nuclear war, terminal for the species and life on Earth. We’re very close to that.
Now, we could ask why. First of all, we should do things to ameliorate it. Secondly, we should ask why. Well, it’s because NATO expanded after the collapse of the Soviet Union, in violation of verbal promises to Mikhail Gorbachev, mostly under Clinton, partly under first Bush, then Clinton expanded right to the Russian border, expanded further under Obama.
The U.S. has offered to bring Ukraine into NATO. That’s the kind of a heartland of Russian geostrategic concerns.
So, yes, there’s tensions at the Russian border - and not, notice, at the Mexican border. Well, those are all issues that should be of primary concern.
The fate of - the fate of organized human society, even of the survival of the species, depends on this. How much attention is given to these things as compared with, you know, whether Trump lied about something? I think those seem to me the fundamental criticisms of the media.
So to sum up - Trump's right about better relations with Russia - the fate of the world depends on it, Russia did nothing of note, Russian hacking is extremely marginal, Israel is the real meddler, US democracy no longer exists, the billionaire corporatocracy runs America.
Is Noam Chomsky a "puppet of Putin"? Did the veteran political dissident just become a "useful idiot"? Well he must be an anti-semite, right? We look forward to Adam Schiff's response to this crushing blow to the left's 'russia-russia-russia' narrative.
Israel's secret agenda for America is much worse than anyone knows.
http://themillenniumreport.com/2015/03/bibi-baal-beelzebub-just-who-rea…
And the quote in this link was in Netanyahu's own words! ? ! ?
In reply to If he is liberal he must be… by HilteryTrumpkin
Liberal Cannibalism... there's almost nothing better in life.
In reply to http://themillenniumreport… by Super Sleuth
chomsky must be out of rehab. this is the first time he has ever criticized israel.
In reply to Liberal Cannibalism... … by Bud Dry
A nuclear bomb for weekend commentary has been detonated.
That or the legacy media can ignore it and hit new lows on relevancy.
In reply to chomsky must be out of rehab… by besnook
MSM will just completely ignore this.., as if it never happened.
Like a fly hitting your windshield...
In reply to LMAO by Gaius Frakkin'…
Yes, but this does not fit the Lib narrative and the insurance policy and the moronic excuses exuded by hillary and her sycophant's in the mainstream media.... It is only fodder for all of those who one-tracked-minded on Israel.....
In reply to Noam Communitsky lol what a… by Free This
For those keeping tabs the MSM is indeed ignoring this story. 5:49pm ET still no hits. Check Noam Chomsky in Google News with relevance set to last 7 days. Maybe early but still nowhere to be found. The independent and a few others (gatestone) have written about it already.
In reply to LMAO by Gaius Frakkin'…
Makes him my hero
In reply to chomsky must be out of rehab… by besnook
I had this up from yesterday, video of Chomsky saying Real Wages are Stagnant or Declining (6-7 minutes in).
Noam Chomsky on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “Spectacular” Victory & Growing Split in Democratic Party
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OUHEP4YXCDg
In reply to Makes him my hero by researchfix
Maybe he took his cue from fellow tribalist Stephen Cohen . That CNN interview with the other two tribe Deep State war propagandist shills was pretty damming and awesome to watch .
In reply to chomsky must be out of rehab… by besnook
You obviously never read Chomsky. He translates Zio documents from Hebrew to English and hangs them with their own words.
In reply to chomsky must be out of rehab… by besnook
He criticizes Izrahole often. They even put on a show of giving him trouble regarding access. It is a show, but still....
https://www.democracynow.org/2014/8/8/noam_chomsky_what_israel_is_doing
https://chomsky.info/dissent01/
https://thetech.com/2009/01/14/chomskytalk-v128-n63
https://www.quora.com/What-do-Israelis-think-of-Noam-Chomskys-criticism…
https://www.msn.com/en-ae/news/other/5-prominent-jews-who-have-criticiz…
https://www.counterpunch.org/2018/04/06/noam-chomsky-why-does-the-u-s-s…
The links below are on the bans Chomsky has endured from Izrahole:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2010/may/16/israel-noam-chomsky-pales…
https://www.csmonitor.com/Photo-Galleries/Lists/Banned-by-Israel-Noam-C…
https://www.quora.com/Why-does-Israel-ban-Jewish-intellectuals-like-Noa…
https://www.jewishpress.com/indepth/opinions/thoughts-on-israels-chomsk…
Hmm, what's the moral of this story? Maybe don't talk shit about people when you don't know the truth? Misinfo is bad for us all?Something like that.
In reply to chomsky must be out of rehab… by besnook
In reply to He criticizes Izrahole often… by Clashfan
No. He has a long history of criticising Israeli policies and by extension Israel.
In reply to chomsky must be out of rehab… by besnook
You don't know squat. CHomsky has been dissing Israel for decades. It's you warmongering scumbags on the right that have been massaging Israel's genitals for decades, although there are plenty of yid supporters on the left as well, particularly domestic policy. However, the real stalwarts for the neocon Yids were THIS century under Bush Cheney Rumsfeld. You righties have zero memory. Must be all the dementia. CHomsky gets ZERO time on the yid mass media which is majority right-wing corporate owned, no matter how much you fools on the right are told the media is left leaning. It's gay and women and minority leaning sure, but when it comes to invasion time, US media is TOTALLY right-wing.
CHomsky skewers American legitimacy with a coldly effective mocking glee that is NOT going to get any exposure off of Youtube. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised to see him get the Alex Jones treatment before long.
He IS a favorite of many on the left, precisely because of his work AGAINST right-wing militarism in Iraq. I wonder what he thinks of Crimea, which is NOT Ukrainian, despite what our stupid media, including super-left Steven Colbert parrot. I can't even tell my liberal relatives about Crimea, they go into a fit about Russia, even though anyone who reads history can get the real info.
It sucks when both sides are victims of brainwashing, and when people who claim they are immune are clearly buying a line fed them.
In reply to chomsky must be out of rehab… by besnook
The Chompster is getting close to that long goodnight and I think he wasn't to be on the rational side of this issue. Either that or the political landscape has just shifted again and now he's a rational libertarian.
In reply to chomsky must be out of rehab… by besnook
Not cannibalism. Now you know what a real liberal sounds like, not those phonies in the (D).
In reply to Liberal Cannibalism... … by Bud Dry
In reply to Not cannibalism. Now you… by wwwww
Chomsky is no liberal. He's practically an anarcho-syndicalist. I like a lot of his analysis, including what's presented here, but when he prescribes economic solutions he's out to lunch.
In reply to Liberal Cannibalism... … by Bud Dry
yup, they are using the word liberal pretty loosely here.
In reply to Chomsky is no liberal. He's… by anarchitect
In reply to Chomsky is no liberal. He's… by anarchitect
CHomsky has criticized the Dems as well. He's a equal opportunity disdainer of American corporate militarist arrogance, which has been the norm since WWII, but is beginning to flame out, or maybe not, since the rest of the world is still neanderthals as well.
In reply to Chomsky is no liberal. He's… by anarchitect
He isn't practically an anarcho-syndicalist... that's EXACTLY what he is. People who think he is a liberal are fucking ignorant. It just so happens that, on certain occasions, the liberal view (on certain issues) and his view (on certain issues) overlap.
In reply to Chomsky is no liberal. He's… by anarchitect
In reply to http://themillenniumreport… by Super Sleuth
You mean Benjamin "America is a thing you can move very easily, move it in the right direction" Mielekowsky?
In reply to http://themillenniumreport… by Super Sleuth
Chomsky is a lying gatekeeper on JFK and 911. He still makes a lot of good, eloquent, and meticulously supported points in his many fine books; however, the lies significantly mar both his legacy and reputation, sadly.
In reply to http://themillenniumreport… by Super Sleuth
Agreed. They have lost enough ground that they now have to shift positions to remain at the forefront of all of your various political contingents. Otherwise they get replaced and can lose control. He is a Bernie style Marxist.
In reply to Chomsky is a lying… by Clashfan
"He is a Bernie style Marxist."
Well you know what that means. Washermam Shultz and the DNC will take him out. No worries. He'll be toast by Monday. But seriously, I mean the guy has a point or two in there no? Now certainly we could argue the fact that on it's face, fairly much meaningless, for the reasons he pointed out himself, and other's.
In reply to Agreed. They have lost… by Ms No
Netanyahu is the current head pastor at the Synagogue of Satan.
In reply to http://themillenniumreport… by Super Sleuth
If it can't vote, it should not be able to..
1. Contribute to the political campaign of any US domestic politician at any level; federal, state or local
2. Contribute to any "foundation" directly linked to any political party or candidate at any level; federal, state or local
List of "things" that cannot vote.
a. foreign governments
b. foreign individuals
c. corporations
d. foundations
In reply to http://themillenniumreport… by Super Sleuth
That's the key, right there.
It'll only happen after the government falls.
In reply to If it can't vote, it should… by Antifaschistische
I don t know how many would care to click your link so I do you a favor. Here is the first part of the article you linked.
“If we get caught they will just replace us with persons of the same cloth. So it doesn’t matter what you do. America is a Golden Calf and we will suck it dry, chop it up, and sell it off piece by piece until there is nothing left but the World’s biggest welfare state that we will create and control. Why? Because it’s God’s will and America is big enough to take the hit so we can do it again, again and again. This is what we do to countries that we hate. We destroy them very slowly and make them suffer for refusing to be our slaves.”
— Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu
In reply to http://themillenniumreport… by Super Sleuth
Yet Bibi goes ‘cap in hand’ to visit Vlad !!
Would Putin let Bibi address the Duma ??
I don’t FUCKING think so !
Russia’s missile defense systems have rendered US missile’s completely FUCKING useless !
Russia now has nuclear powered missiles with UNLIMITED range - they cannot be ‘detected’ by any known radar !!
Bibi (the Rothschild stooge) had it ALL !
Then along came Vlad - You don’t FUCK with Vlad !
The ‘tipping’ point was when 224 innocent Russian lives were lost in a MOSSAD operation over the Sinai and blamed on ISIS ( by deception .... bullshit )
The Rothschild’s are on notice !!
In reply to http://themillenniumreport… by Super Sleuth
In reply to If he is liberal he must be… by HilteryTrumpkin
Truth is that Jews owned both candidates and no real surprise. They take the money we give them in aid and recycle it to our crooked politicians. Weapons too of course.
Unbelievable that our politicians our so corrupt they allow this shit to happen.
The power of Rothschild printed money is just too much to overcome.
In reply to Stop being an asshole. by Ecclesia Militans
"Is Noam Chomsky a "puppet of Putin"? Did the veteran political dissident just become a "useful idiot"? Well he must be an anti-semite, right? We look forward to Adam Schiff's response to this crushing blow to the left's 'russia-russia-russia' narrative."
In reply to If he is liberal he must be… by HilteryTrumpkin
i hope this means israel can be bombed now.
In reply to "Is Noam Chomsky a "puppet… by Teamtc321
sanctions
and tariffs (we have a trade deficit with Israel)
In reply to i hope this means israel can… by besnook
I'd be happy just to see 'foreign aid' cut off and no more 'loans' (each and every one of which has been 'forgiven' without so much as a single cent being repaid.)
In reply to sanctions and tariffs (we… by DingleBarryObummer
In reply to i hope this means israel can… by besnook
In reply to i hope this means israel can… by besnook
In reply to If he is liberal he must be… by HilteryTrumpkin
Let the truth be told...
They are Amerika's real enemy...
And Yes, they really do want to kill you... (9-11 and 'The Liberty')
In reply to forgot the sarcastic /tag eh? by HoyeruNew
Israel hacked our presidential elections... hmm
Now that's some "three D" chess...
In reply to If he is liberal he must be… by HilteryTrumpkin
Chomsky has been an invaluable asset in awakening humanity to the awful truth of the US/Western, corporate-puppeteer-ed, so-called "Democracy". Liberal/Conservative- these are just useless labels that prejudice us to the important facts that show us the truth. One should spend their time studying issues, not making snap judgments based on fucking useless, divisive-by-design, labels.
In reply to If he is liberal he must be… by HilteryTrumpkin