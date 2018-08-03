New Age Fiscal Stimulus Is Unprecedented - And Ominous

Authored by John Rubino via DollarCollapse.com,
In a normal business cycle, the economy expands for a while and businesses hire lots of new people at somewhat higher wages, generating enough tax revenue to shrink the government’s budget deficit – and in rare cases produce a surplus. So, for a while, the government borrows less money.
Not this time. The current recovery is nearly ten years old and the labor market is so tight that desperate companies are trying all kinds of new tricks to attract workers – including higher wages.
Yet the US just announced its intention to borrow $1.3 trillion in this fiscal year, the most since the depths of the Great Recession.
And this isn’t a one-shot deal. Trillion-dollar deficits are now projected for as far as the eye can see:
What does this mean? The US has decided that since we’ve borrowed a lot of money in the past and are still here, debt must not matter.
Voters don’t care, the markets don’t care, so why not spend money we don’t have on cool stuff in the here-and-now. A new generation of super-weapons? Sure. A wall across 3,000 miles of southern border, check. Tax cuts for people who already more than they’re able to spend? Why not?
But here’s the problem – or the short-term one, anyhow: Using debt to push an expansion beyond its natural lifetime (this one is approaching the longest ever) makes the imbalances that normally end expansions much, much worse. The aforementioned labor shortage, for instance, will only become more extreme if the economy keeps growing. Interest rates, already rising, will keep going up.
So think of the current bout of late-cycle New Age fiscal stimulus as an experiment in the style of QE and ZIRP. That is, something that hasn’t been done in the past but – given the alternatives – seems like the least risky option.
And as with QE, the US isn’t alone. Japan has given up trying to balance its budget and is now looking for new things to buy with fresh-off-the-press yen. China, faced with a manufacturing slowdown and incipient trade war, is “going for growth” via a domestic infrastructure program – after a decade of the biggest infrastructure build-out in world history.
It’s useful to note that even Keynesianism, generally the most debt-friendly (or debt-oblivious) school of economic thought, views deficit spending as a cyclical stabilizer. That is, in bad times governments should borrow and spend to keep the economy growing while in good times governments should scale back borrowing – and ideally run surpluses – to keep things from overheating.
But now we seem to have turned that logic on its head, with fiscal stimulus ramping up in the best of times, when unemployment is low, stock prices high and inflation stirring. New Age fiscal policy seems to call for continuous and growing deficits pretty much forever.
As I said, unprecedented and definitely ominous.
Comments
Who pays it off when it’s due?The Oligarchs?
massive deficits and negative real interest rates forever
in a free market i would expect interest rates at 5-10%
Who pays ... is the next generation problem
Bwahah ahahahahahaha
I know this is crazy for a pedo but didn't Bill Clinton run a surplus?
Yep, from tech bubble taxes.
Things were going so "well" that he was able to get NAFTA passed.
clinton had a one year tiny surplus in the hey day of the dot com bubble
Only because he borrowed money from Social Security.
That is precisely how he did it, but to this day the chicanery is still used to point at that period of time and political leanings as when all was good & proper...
Too bad more people don't know that. He stole the Social Security Trust Funds and used them to fund his budget and called it a surplus. He was a thief nothing more.
Not without connection to previous administration's policies.
Oh yeah NAFTA, that's how Trump's banker pals could outsource US manufacturing to Mexico and make a fortune on the middle class' back.
ever heard of Newt Gingrich...that is why Bill ran a surplus. Today's RINO's would rape their mother for a dime
Plus the boomers were in their peak earning and household formation years. Demographics determines 9/10 of everything.
Chris Hamilton had an excellent analysis on this very problem that was republished here other day...
Trickery with social security.
He sold oil out of the SPR to show a surplus -
But if you look at the amount of treasury debt outstanding - it still grows each and every year.
Nothing ominous here.
CBs blow up the markets for everything with shitloads of cheap money. End of story. Not going to end well.
Real inflation will sooner rather than later put an end to this party.
CBO ten year projections ain't worth the napkin they're written on.
Paging Rosy Scenario !
The hangover after this binge is going to be something else. How can interest rates ever increase substantially? The federal budget would get annihilated. Yet inflation is all around.
just get a mechanical finger to keep pressing zeros on the FED keyboard and it will be ok. one new zero per second.
The plan is: the destruction of the currency.
Stimulus is only a word. There is no chance and their never has been a chance that stimulus is anything but a device for transferring wealth. It never will be anything else.
You've got to get up with the times man. Look into Modern Monetary Theory, or if you're a neoclassical, Market Monetarism. The main mistake governments are making with this fiscal stimulus is not doing enough of it, spending it inefficiently, and thinking they have to issue bonds to 'fund' it rather than just printing the money necessary.