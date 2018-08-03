Top New Hampshire Dem Arrested For Allegedly Biting, Attacking Woman

A top New Hampshire Democrat was arrested Thursday for a variety of assault and domestic violence allegations, after a woman reported that he bit her at least two times, struck her in the stomach, and threw a cup of water and the cup at her after breaking into her residence, according to New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.

Jeff Woodburn, 53, is the Democratic leader of the New Hampshire state Senate. In total, he was charged with four counts of simple assault, two counts of domestic violence, two counts of criminal mischief and one count of criminal trespassing. From the AG's office:

Two counts of simple assault (RSA 631:2-a) charging Mr. Woodburn with causing unprivileged physical contact to the adult female victim by: (1) throwing a cup of water in her face and then throwing the empty cup at her as well, striking her in the face on August 10, 2017; and (2) striking the victim in the stomach with his hand on December 24 , 2017.

One count of criminal trespass (RSA 635:2) charging Mr. Woodburn with entering or remaining in the residence of the adult female victim, after forcing open the locked door to the residence, an occupied structure as defined in RSA 635:1, III, knowing that he was not licensed or privileged to do so on December 24, 2017.

Two counts of domestic violence (RSA 631:2-b) charging Mr. Woodburn with causing bodily injury to the adult female victim, an intimate partner as defined in RSA 631:2-b, III(b), by use of physical force, by: (1) biting the victim on her left hand, resulting in bruising on December 15, 2017; and (2) biting the victim on her right forearm, resulting in bruising, on or between June 9, 2018 and June 10, 2018.

In response to the arrest, several New Hampshire Democrats have called for Woodburn to resign, including NH Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley, who told the Concord Monitor:

"The New Hampshire Democratic Party stands firm in our belief that any form of sexual harassment, sexual assault, or domestic violence is completely unacceptable behavior for anyone, let alone our public officials who should all be held to a higher standard.

We take these accusations against Senator Jeff Woodburn very seriously and stand with his accuser and support her during this unimaginably painful time. We are asking Senator Woodburn to resign from office immediately."

LAST NIGHT at the start of the @NHDems #nh01 congressional candidates forum in Exeter, @ChairmanBuckley re-read his statement issued around 90 minutes earlier calling on @TheNHSenate Democratic Leader @SenJeffWoodburn to resign #nhpolitcs pic.twitter.com/AheSIDJxSU — Paul Steinhauser (@steinhauserNH1) August 3, 2018

Woodburn, a third-term senator, represents 58 towns in the North Country and has led the Democratic Senate caucus since 2014. The Democrat has no primary challengers but does face a Republican opponent in the general election: David Starr of Franconia. -Concord Monitor

Woodburn was booked by by the Concord Police and released on a $500 cash bail and $10,000 personal recognizance. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 10:30 a.m. on August 20 at the Lancaster 1st Circuit Court District Division.

“These charges are serious,” said Lyn Schollett, executive director for the coalition. “New Hampshire communities expect elected officials to uphold the laws they pass. We stand by this victim and all survivors in accessing resources and support and seeking justice.”