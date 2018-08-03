US Multiple Jobholders Soar By 453,000; Highest Since 1999

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/03/2018 - 10:00

One of the recurring complaints about the job market - at least from the perspective of employers - has been the scarcity of workers, with the number of job openings now greater than the number of unemployed Americans (although a big question here that has so far been unanswered is why don't employers simply raised wages to find more appropriate candidates than hiring convicts and drug addicts).

Meanwhile, the picture from the perspective of workers is quite different, and while today's jobs report was overall solid when one excludes the Toys "R" Us liquidation and the layoffs associated with school vacations, there was one number that stood out: the surging number of multiple job holders.

According to the latest payrolls report, in July, the number of Americans holding multiple jobs soared by 453,000, the second highest on record, and only lower than the 487,000 multiple jobholder increase in October 2014. As a result, the total number of multiple jobholders in the US spiked to 8.072 million, surpassing the recession high of 8.071 million hit in August 2008, and the highest all the way back to 1999.

There was offsetting good news, as the number of full-time workers jumping by 453K in July, while part-time workers declined by 36,000.

And yet, by far the worst news in today's report was that despite the 2.7% nominal increase in average hourly earnings, when netting out the 2.9% increase in inflation, real wages declined by 0.2%, which was the biggest monthly drop in average hourly earning going back to 2012. This may explain why US car sales just posted their worst decline in years and why increasingly more sectors have been complaining about sluggish spending by the US consumer.

gmak Fri, 08/03/2018 - 10:03 Permalink

C/mon all you intersectional feminists and soy-boy cucks... You should be up in arms over this. Obviously, if someone has more than one job that they are doing it at the expense of those on welfare. They are oppressing those who get paid to sit around and watch TV.  Job privilege! Need to check that, no?

Free This Bill of Rights Fri, 08/03/2018 - 10:11 Permalink

I started working out of college in '84, as a programmer, we thought we hit the big time getting $16K per year and buying a nice house for $70k with interest rates of 15+%...

And all fucking people can do is complain nowadays - they got it on easy street compared!

All of these lazy millennials want life served on a platter! They stick their heads in their iThumb all day, and can't even mow their own yard, much less buy a house! They munch on other peoples time and money!

Honest days work my ass!

Who hasn't lost a job? It happens! Learn to remake yourself, go to another industry, don't sit there and cry, man up, grow a set, then some hair around it!

MusicIsYou Fri, 08/03/2018 - 10:06 Permalink

Wow, but the economy is so great, why would people need multiple jobs? It must be because the economy is a mirage like U.S oil, GDP, and women's rights. Because anyone who has the least bit of rationale knows that when somebody else endeavors to protect your rights the real effect is you're actually losing your rights because your ability to protect your own rights has been replaced. This will be down voted by many who lack comprehension. Which is why voting really does not matter, most people voting lack comprehension. And when comprehension was destroyed, so was the 2nd Amendment destroyed, in that destroying comprehension destroyed the first clause of the 2nd Amendment "A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state..."

Offthebeach MusicIsYou Fri, 08/03/2018 - 10:41 Permalink

I hang with carpenters, plumbers, painters.... None of us count total hours.  Most work Saturdays.  Ive worked, commonly, full time, dinner and a clean up, then what, veg in front of the news? I go to a off seasons customers house and continue with the remodel for 3-4 hours and a couple of beers.  

Most everyone all my life worked a couple of jobs.  Teachers waitress or bartended.  We called it hustling.  And, its not as if working in the US is a soviet salt mine, although fast food working looks pretty sucky in a lab rat factory way.

tahoebumsmith Fri, 08/03/2018 - 10:15 Permalink

Yup the American Dream.... Grandpa wakes up at 5:00 am and goes to work at Starbucks until 10:00 am. He then goes home for lunch and heads to Walmart to greet customers until 4:30. He then heads home for some Fancy Feast with grandma before driving for Uber until 10:00 pm.

Let it Go Fri, 08/03/2018 - 10:19 Permalink

On the day when the BLS releases its latest jobs report that is watched closely by economists and investors it is important to remember that the quality of those jobs is very Important. The report suggests whether the American economy is on track and its future path of the economy but should also be a reminder that Americans don't just want jobs, they want "good jobs." More on this subject in the article below.

 http://Job Friday Is A Reminder It Is Good Jobs We Want.html

Clock Crasher Fri, 08/03/2018 - 10:32 Permalink

Instead of getting 2 crappy part time jobs.  

I decided to stick with one really awful full time job, personally.  

Class War Fare

We're taking heavy fire!

Project_Engineer Fri, 08/03/2018 - 10:42 Permalink

Can we see the monthly budget of people who work 2 jobs ?

After seeing that might get to the root cause of why they need 2 jobs. After a few adjustments IE get rid of unnecessary expenses then they might only need 1 to survive. Would be interesting to see for conversation purposes. Not saying some people dont need to 2 jobs to support a family etc.

For instance there is a food bank down the street from the mfg plant I work at and there are some mighty nice cars parked out front when they have the weekly food drive. Not sure you need a fancy car if you having to go to a food bank on a weekly basis.