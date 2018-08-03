US Multiple Jobholders Soar By 453,000; Highest Since 1999

One of the recurring complaints about the job market - at least from the perspective of employers - has been the scarcity of workers, with the number of job openings now greater than the number of unemployed Americans (although a big question here that has so far been unanswered is why don't employers simply raised wages to find more appropriate candidates than hiring convicts and drug addicts).
Meanwhile, the picture from the perspective of workers is quite different, and while today's jobs report was overall solid when one excludes the Toys "R" Us liquidation and the layoffs associated with school vacations, there was one number that stood out: the surging number of multiple job holders.
According to the latest payrolls report, in July, the number of Americans holding multiple jobs soared by 453,000, the second highest on record, and only lower than the 487,000 multiple jobholder increase in October 2014. As a result, the total number of multiple jobholders in the US spiked to 8.072 million, surpassing the recession high of 8.071 million hit in August 2008, and the highest all the way back to 1999.
There was offsetting good news, as the number of full-time workers jumping by 453K in July, while part-time workers declined by 36,000.
And yet, by far the worst news in today's report was that despite the 2.7% nominal increase in average hourly earnings, when netting out the 2.9% increase in inflation, real wages declined by 0.2%, which was the biggest monthly drop in average hourly earning going back to 2012. This may explain why US car sales just posted their worst decline in years and why increasingly more sectors have been complaining about sluggish spending by the US consumer.
In reply to C/mon all you intersectional… by gmak
I started working out of college in '84, as a programmer, we thought we hit the big time getting $16K per year and buying a nice house for $70k with interest rates of 15+%...
In reply to Stupid fake Indian cunt… by Bill of Rights
In reply to I started working out of… by Free This
In reply to "All of these lazy… by wwwww
In reply to "All of these lazy… by wwwww
In reply to I started working out of… by Free This
I currently have 6 part-time jobs. The disadvantage is my hours and income vary from month to month, the advantage is if I lose one job, I have five others. I had a full-time job I lost in 2016, and that wasn't fun.
In reply to C/mon all you intersectional… by gmak
23,000,000 parasites.....
In reply to https://www.cnsnews.com/news… by Bill of Rights
Part time economy.
In reply to MAGA by foregoing sleep by GotAFriendInBen
Wow, but the economy is so great, why would people need multiple jobs? It must be because the economy is a mirage like U.S oil, GDP, and women's rights. Because anyone who has the least bit of rationale knows that when somebody else endeavors to protect your rights the real effect is you're actually losing your rights because your ability to protect your own rights has been replaced. This will be down voted by many who lack comprehension. Which is why voting really does not matter, most people voting lack comprehension. And when comprehension was destroyed, so was the 2nd Amendment destroyed, in that destroying comprehension destroyed the first clause of the 2nd Amendment "A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state..."
I hang with carpenters, plumbers, painters.... None of us count total hours. Most work Saturdays. Ive worked, commonly, full time, dinner and a clean up, then what, veg in front of the news? I go to a off seasons customers house and continue with the remodel for 3-4 hours and a couple of beers.
Most everyone all my life worked a couple of jobs. Teachers waitress or bartended. We called it hustling. And, its not as if working in the US is a soviet salt mine, although fast food working looks pretty sucky in a lab rat factory way.
In reply to Wow, but the economy is so… by MusicIsYou
duh....ever heard of dual lyft/uber drivers......yes they get counted twice.....apparently no one has a computer program smart enough to filter this out.
I know a guy who is a real estate agent and Uber driver. The top is in.
In reply to duh....ever heard of dual… by spastic_colon
Ya know what...that may be a better gauge to forecast a top then any of the bullshit numbers, charts or theories the 'brains' put out there.
Matter a fact...IT IS.
In reply to I know a guy who is a real… by FrankieGoesToH…
why would someone choose to be an uber driver?? I mean chauffeur around strangers in your own car, having to pay for all the expenses and accelerated wear and tear, plus much higher insurance rates.. I mean someone tell me, why is it there are so many uber & lyft drivers everywhere it seems now??
In reply to I know a guy who is a real… by FrankieGoesToH…
And if anyone ever develops that software the BLS will absorb the company through a shadow VC firm.
In reply to duh....ever heard of dual… by spastic_colon
Yup the American Dream.... Grandpa wakes up at 5:00 am and goes to work at Starbucks until 10:00 am. He then goes home for lunch and heads to Walmart to greet customers until 4:30. He then heads home for some Fancy Feast with grandma before driving for Uber until 10:00 pm.
This would be a good post for the $200/hr part time job spammer to leave a message......
"I made $7000 from home last month selling my offspring!"
In reply to This would be a good post… by spanish inquisition
On the day when the BLS releases its latest jobs report that is watched closely by economists and investors it is important to remember that the quality of those jobs is very Important. The report suggests whether the American economy is on track and its future path of the economy but should also be a reminder that Americans don't just want jobs, they want "good jobs." More on this subject in the article below.
Instead of getting 2 crappy part time jobs.
I decided to stick with one really awful full time job, personally.
Class War Fare
We're taking heavy fire!
Can we see the monthly budget of people who work 2 jobs ?
After seeing that might get to the root cause of why they need 2 jobs. After a few adjustments IE get rid of unnecessary expenses then they might only need 1 to survive. Would be interesting to see for conversation purposes. Not saying some people dont need to 2 jobs to support a family etc.
For instance there is a food bank down the street from the mfg plant I work at and there are some mighty nice cars parked out front when they have the weekly food drive. Not sure you need a fancy car if you having to go to a food bank on a weekly basis.
Those Nice Cars likely belong to the workers (you know the people who volunteer at such places as a way to give back to the community).
In reply to Can we see the monthly… by Project_Engineer
lol The USSA is a shit nation, where it leaves the poor to fend for themselves.
When McJob Nation loses one of their three jobs they don’t file for unemployment they find another McJob.