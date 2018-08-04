Bitcoin Battered Back Below $7,000 As Goldman "Expects Further Declines"

Despite headlines that the biggest coffee chain in the world will soon begin accepting Bitcoin, the crypto space is under pressure this morning (led by Bitcoin) following comments from Goldman Sachs that "further declines" are expected.
As TheAntiMedia.com's Carey Wedler writes, the biggest coffee chain in the world will soon begin accepting Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. Starbucks has partnered with Microsoft, Intercontinental Exchange, the Boston Consulting Group, and others to form a new company that will a “enable consumers and institutions to buy, sell, store and spend cryptocurrencies on the global network by November,” CNBC reported Friday.
The company, called Bakkt, will operate by converting Bitcoin and other digital currencies to U.S. dollars to be spent at Starbucks. According to a statement in a press release, Maria Smith, Starbuck’s vice president of partnerships and payments, said:
“As the flagship retailer, Starbucks will play a pivotal role in developing practical, trusted and regulated applications for consumers to convert their digital assets into US dollars for use at Starbucks. As a leader in Mobile Pay to our more than 15 million Starbucks Rewards members, Starbucks is committed to innovation for expanding payment options for our customers.”
But the goal is not simply to make coffee easier to buy with Bitcoin. “Bakkt is designed to serve as a scalable on-ramp for institutional, merchant and consumer participation in digital assets by promoting greater efficiency, security and utility,” said Kelly Loeffler, Bakkt’s chief executive officer. “We are collaborating to build an open platform that helps unlock the transformative potential of digital assets across global markets and commerce.”
Further, Sean Collins, a senior partner at BCG, emphasized the growing power of the blockchain.
“Blockchain technology holds tremendous potential to enable new business models and trusted ecosystems,” he said. “By leveraging and developing fundamental market infrastructure, the Bakkt platform will enable firms across industries to accelerate a range of innovation.”
If and when Starbucks adopts cryptocurrencies as a form of payment, it will join other major retailers like Overstock, CheapAir, Expedia, and Shopify. The trend of proliferating cryptocurrencies does not appear to be slowing down. Earlier this year, eBay hired Adyen, a Dutch payment processing company that partners with BitPay, a firm that facilitates cryptocurrency transactions around the world, leaving the door open for the internet retail mainstay to accept cryptocurrencies in the future.
However, that was not enough to prompt buying in cryptos...
Which seems to have been triggered by headlines from Goldman Sachs 2018 Market Outlook that highlights “cryptocurrency mania” as one of several factors that could affect their initial market outlook for this year. Other factors listed included terrorism, the rise of populism, rising geopolitical tensions, and an increasing threat of cyberattacks.
"Our view that cryptocurrencies would not retain value in their current incarnation remains intact and, in fact, has been borne out much sooner than we expected," the team lead by chief investment officer Sharmin Mossavar-Rahamani said.
"We expect further declines in the future given our view that these cryptocurrencies do not fulfill any of the three traditional roles of a currency: they are neither a medium of exchange, nor a unit of measurement, nor a store of value."
While the adjusted outlook lists cryptocurrency instability as a possible risk factor, it also states that “we continue to believe that such declines will not negatively impact the performance of broader financial assets, because cryptocurrencies represent just 0.3 percent of world GDP as of mid-2018," adding that "in fact, we believe that they garner far more traditional media and social media attention than is warranted."
All of which seems to have weighed on Bitcoin, blasted back below $7,000 briefly this morning...
Bankers try to squeeze themselves between 2 wallets in a transaction because the receiver must be so dumb. I suppose this will come at a cost...
Something really fishy here...
Why is Goldman's bashing Bitcoin precisely now ???

When...
When...
Despite NYSE's 'Biggest News of the Year' for Bitcoin...
To summarize...
"The markets’ nosedive today is in stark contrast to yesterday’s major news that Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) –– the operator of 23 leading global exchanges including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) –– plans to create a global ecosystem for digital assets that would cover the spectrum from federally regulated markets and warehousing to merchant and consumer needs.
ICE moreover plans to launch physically-delivered BTC futures contracts this November, distinct from those currently offered on CME and CBOE that are ultimately settled in fiat.
The likes of Starbucks and Microsoft are on board for the new venture, dubbed “Bakkt,” which will begin by offering Bitcoin-fiat conversion for consumers to purchase everyday goods with crypto.
ICE’s unveiling of Bakkt prompted CNBC’s Brian Kelly today to suggest that this is “the biggest Bitcoin news of the year,” advocating that now is a good “point of entry” for investors ahead of crypto’s impending institutionalization."
THIS IS VERY BULLISH FOR CRYPTO'S !!!
In reply to No sir, you are dead wrong… by Free This
Don’t forget the GS report was prepared well ahead of the announcement.
Irrespective of the report, the Starbucks announcement is seminal. It goes a long way to legitimize cryptos.

PS. I am partial to Litecoin and hold some.
PS. I am partial to Litecoin and hold some.
In reply to Something really fishy here… by Yellow_Snow
Javascript Enabled Coin (JSEcoin)
It will take you all of 4 minutes to understand their claim.
LOL.......Goldman's isn't even trading Bitcoin.
LOL.......Goldman's isn't even trading Bitcoin.
Goldman has a history of saying one thing publicly and doing the exact opposite internally. I recall their announcement of opening a BC trading desk. I for one don't believe anything any of the too big to fail banks say.
In reply to LOL.......Goldman's isn't… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
Goldman is rolling out their trading desk this month. So pretty much they want to suck up some cheap shares.
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by kr86096
The only thing GS trades are muppets...

Live ones for dead ones.
The only thing GS trades are muppets...
Live ones for dead ones.
The only thing GS trades are muppets...

Live ones for dead ones.
You are correct!
I may warn you about bitcoin though. It is the mechanism of zog, to track and control you, when cash is banned. It is my opinion only, I have no proof, but it is the logical next step in my mind. It may be a good investment now.
In reply to ANTIFA and their allies … by 38BWD22
1% of your net worth in BTC does not expose you to much risk. And the upside could be good.
In reply to You are correct! I may warn… by Free This
That's why Monero exists, but...but..but, the Secret Service hates that as that coin analysis proggy the IRS bought can't track it as they can with BTC.
In reply to You are correct! I may warn… by Free This
I didn't put anything into crypto I wasn't prepared to lose. I haven't sold it yet, and don't plan on it. Its tanked anyways, not much point haha. But, despite the trump economy euphoria that even people on here seem to be feeling, the underlying fundamentals of the stock market, American economy, and world economy aren't any better. Everyone, everywhere, is drowning in debt. City, state, and federal govt debt, corporate debt, personal debt, all still at record highs. We are still heading for the same cliff we've been heading for since 2007. The potential for something like bitcoin if a small % of whats sloshing around in the stock and bond markets was to find its way there is enormous. I find it pretty hard to believe that we won't see a big drop before trump is up for re-election. Of course I've thought the same thing for many years, so I clearly don't know what Im talking about. Either way, should be entertaining as hell to watch things come unglued....
In reply to ANTIFA and their allies … by 38BWD22
BTC and precious metals are very complementary.
1% or so in BTC, and 5% - 20% (depending on circumstances) in Au, Pt and Ag is all very reasonable. Safe & smart IMO.

Good seeing you around too!
Good seeing you around too!
In reply to Havent seen you on in a… by greenskeeper carl
I noticed a numb nut on another forum arguing about this subject yesterday. He hates how volatile BTC is, but the other party tried to convince him that the same effect will occur with the metals IF manipulation is magically removed from the mix.
In reply to BTC and precious metals… by 38BWD22
It is very true they are coming for our guns. They bankrupted the NRA. It was done intentionally. They're going after Bitcoin because of the danger to their deadly global money rackets. Peer to peer exchange, money, is mankind's only future. Buy Bitcoin.
Goldman called the top $3k last year, LOL.
Goldman called the top $3k last year, LOL.
Why do you think Bitcoin went from twenty to six last year and been sideways since? Because the big boys (banks) came to play with their deep pockets and kicked bitcoins ass that's why. Mission accomplished, now their gonna kill it a slow death . Face it, it's a dying space, bag holder. Bitcoin anyway
Ive been in crypto for six years , but no btc except at the start. There are way better "coins" out there than btc for day to day use and they are much much cheaper. All it has is name recognition. Its the Myspace of "coins".
Worthless burnt dog shit coffee, vaporizing digital clown bucks - a marriage made in heaven.
How the hell can bitcoin be a "store of value" like gold when the price is so unstable and often plunges -5% in a day ?? 🤔

Real gold is far more stable in price and value than BTC.
Real gold is far more stable in price and value than BTC.
This +10,000% motherfucking volatility worked fine for me :)
This +10,000% motherfucking volatility worked fine for me :)
And did you sell and cash out yet? If not then you gained nothing!
In a span of about 6 months last year I made 24k on a 150.00 investment. And not in Bitcoin but other crypto that will one day subplant bitcoin easily.
Real Gold is subject to being money-hammered repeatedly, wash, soak, rinse, spin, repeat via Paper Gold and the wonderful, magnificent and clearly-ongoing manipulation. Read GATA's free newsletters and over time, you'll get this..
In reply to How the hell can bitcoin be… by lester1
It's very unfortunate but clearly the elites possess the majority of cryptos and they are traded by bots.
The elites possess the majority of everything. That's why they're elite.
Goldman wants to buy lower
Kind of feel sorry for those who bought at 19,000
I don't.
Suckers in every crowd. Has McAfee lunched in his dick yet?
It's a medium-term phase and I simply yawn at the present time.
Many thought the same during Summer, '13 with Mt Gox. I shared that insane stage, complete with numerous DDoS attacks and plenty of rollercoaster swings. This ain't my first rodeo and won't be my last. Trying to determine exactly when the next ATH occurs won't be easy, but expect it later in the year.
That's nice, but at what price are the Goldmanites going to load up their vaults? That would be useful intelligence.
"Despite headlines that the biggest coffee chain in the world will soon begin accepting Bitcoin"
Maybe Because would go better there...after all, if the libtard, shoot-up shack for the homeless becomes interested in DigiTulip, I'd expect a quick reality check for some dabblers...
Blatantly obvious that crypto is going nowhere for anyone who takes more than an hour to sit down in a quiet spot and think things through on their own. All the "features" of crypto, in aggregate, don't add up when compared to the current system, in aggregate. One or two aspect of cryptos are nice, but there is an avalanche of issues that make them unattractive.
+1
Distributed ledgers and the digital currencies required by the platform to process transactions is a powerful new technology. Everything centralized will become decentralized. This technology is brand new and incomplete and it is a horse race. Thousands of projects competing to provide the fastest, fairest, securest platform. What is needed most are consumer applications that will draw the public to use the currencies to transact and make purchases with. Right now it is primarily a speculative business as there are not enough benefits for mass adoption by the public.
??? You have to carry around the whole freaking repository. When people start to actually use cryptos instead of just talk about them, that repository is going to grow to a size that is unmanageable. A day's worth of transactions is going to have to be merged into the repository every single day, and it takes time to do that merge. The whole concept is just a giant clusterfuck.
Carry around the whole repository? I'm quite certain you have no idea about how distributed ledgers, blockchain or otherwise work. Data storage implies history and companies and technologies manage the trillions of gigabytes of historical information currently being stored. You don't think that blockchains will innovate solutions to manage historical information?
The repository is currently 173 gigabytes after roughly ten years (which is about the size it would grow every single day if it were the backbone of a world "money" system). Each BitCoin node (all ~9000 of them distributed throughout the world) has a copy of the whole repository. What
Nobody has to have the whole 'repository'...
It's not 2009 anymore
