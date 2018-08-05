Black Chicagoans Blast "Con Man" Mayor Emanuel Amid Record Shooting Spree, Ask Trump For Help

77 people were shot last week in Chicago, 9 fatally, but the rate of shootings has accelerated aggressively today as 'HeyJackass' reports "30 shot in 3 hours is the most shot in the least amount of time we’ve recorded in 5+ years. The previous record was July 4-5, 2016 w/ 29 shot in 6 hours."
Amid this carnage, ABC7Chicago reports that, police said there was a "trauma lockdown" at Stroger Hospital with only immediate family members of victims are being allowed in the emergency room. A spokeswoman for Stroger Hospital disputes the police account.
"Over the past 24 hours, Stroger's trauma unit received an unusually high volume of patients. At no time did Stroger go on bypass or 'lockdown' its trauma unit," the spokeswoman said. "We are asking the families of trauma patients to limit visitation at this time to immediate family members only so staff may focus on patient care. "
This comes just days after Superintendent Eddie Johnson visited ABC7 and talked about decreasing crime numbers and overall violence in Chicago.
"I think some of our more challenging, communities, it's just imperative that police and the community work together to reduce this gun violence," Superintendent Johnson said. "We just have too many guns on the streets of Chicago."
But, judging by the protests this week - that will shock the mainstream media narrative out of much of America - Chicagoans (particularly black inner city citizens) are furious at Mayor Rahm Emanuel's impotence and are asking President Trump for help.
VIDEO: Mayor Rahm Emanuel busts a move at South Side music festivalhttps://t.co/oyld95UDz8— SnorkyJr (@SnorkyJr) August 5, 2018
(like he's dancing on the graves of the children that have been gunned down. look at me mommy, look at me!)
As Fox News reports, demonstrators took to the streets of Chicago this week to call for the resignation of Mayor Rahm Emanuel (D), blasting his administration for failing to curb the city's gun violence epidemic.
Protesters expressed their outrage over the lack of economic development on the South and West Sides of the city, compared to the North Side, as gang violence continues to plague their neighborhoods.
"Rahm Emanuel is a con man. His whole job is to keep black folks divided," one man told Fox News' Gianno Caldwell, who covered the march.
One woman said Thursday that Emanuel "doesn't care about anybody" except his own neighborhood and his own family, while another woman said Emanuel seems to care more about illegal immigrants in the city.
"African-Americans, we're citizens, and our ancestors built this country," she told Caldwell, whose younger brother survived a shooting last year that killed his best friend.
Rev. Ira Acree, one of the organizers of Thursday's protest, said residents are tired of the "tale of two cities," where one area is thriving and others are crippled by poverty and gang violence.
And finally, in the most shocking twist in today's divided nation, it is interesting to see Democratic leaders in Chicago calling for President Trump to involve the National Guard.
State Rep. La Shawn Ford, a Democrat who represents the West Side of Chicago, called on President Trump to help the city.
"Not everyone believes Chicago is a Trump-free zone. If he's serious about helping the people ... I accept his help. We can't turn any help away," said Ford, adding that seniors and children need to have safe streets and federal authorities need to help the local police.
So many people were shot last night that the relatives of the victims had to be herded into an outside overflow area at Stroger Hospital. A police officer told the Sun-Times that the current situation is "The worst I've seen it in 20 years."
In reply to So many people were shot… by vortmax
In reply to Nigga, Puleeze... by 1982xls
best possible response from Trump: "OK, folks, but I'm gonna need some help from *you* before I can move. a sign of good faith. like maybe recordings/video of any of the thousands of meetings you must have had in which prominent chicago democrats show up for their envelopes/shake you down/etc. y'all scratch my back, I'll scratch yours"
In reply to Build an Obama Library...and… by y3maxx
Lets see:
rahm emanuel son of an israeli terrorist, himself a former IDF sycho, dual citizen of so-called israel, flagrant jew supremacist- and we wonder why the mess in chicago goes on under this jews leadership.
Jews don't like blacks; Jews were the biggest of all slave traders-bar none; so-called israel is currently in the process of kicking all the Blacks out-Fact.
Remove all jew supremacists from all positions of Power-NOW!
"PayPal censors journalists who criticize Israel"
https://electronicintifada.net/content/paypal-censors-journalists-who-c…
From: RagnarRedux
"One woman said Thursday that Emanuel "doesn't care about anybody" except his own neighborhood and his own family, while another woman said Emanuel seems to care more about illegal immigrants in the city."
Well yeah, Rahm is a member of the dual-citizenship clique, what did you expect.
"US: Over 100 Jewish Organizations Endorse Illegal Immigrant Amnesty
"The fact that Jewish groups are in favor of amnesty for illegal immigrants is about as newsworthy as a report that the sun rose in the east today. But the wording of a letter organized by the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society and sent by over 100 Jewish organizations to President Obama and Congress bears mentioning."
https://davidduke.com/jewish-groups-endorse-immigration-amnesty/
https://davidduke.com/the-jewish-lobby-and-immigration-reform-a-tale-of…
In reply to best possible response from… by vato poco
I authorize .gov to use my tax dollars to drop crates of ARs and hand grenades in Chicago
In reply to PayPal censors journalists… by MoreSun
This is just begging for a GoFundMe campaign. Get that kill ratio up from 25% to 80% levels.
Let me advocate for AKs though. The benefit being you can blame Russia.
In reply to I authorize .gov to use my… by overbet
and a longer range
In reply to This is just begging for a… by css1971
"I think some of our more challenging, communities, it's just imperative that police and the community work together to reduce this gun violence," Superintendent Johnson said. "We just have too many guns on the streets of Chicago."
Once again... an inanimate object cannot be blamed. Let's clarify, shall we?
"I think some of our more challenging, communities, it's just imperative that police and the community work together to reduce this violence," Superintendent Johnson should have said. "We just have too many violent criminals on the streets of Chicago."
There... that's more like the truth.
In reply to and a longer range by Oldguy05
Crawl, grovel you 9 fingered moron - so Trump can kick you in the teeth, and all your liberal democrat idiots that run the joint can suck wind.
In reply to "I think some of our more… by J S Bach
In all seriousness this would be a golden opportunity at the Govenors behest to send in the national guard. No Sarc..... Taking back the streets is a huge step in taking back the black vote.
No SARC take a step back and think about it.
In reply to Crawl by Free This
Hopefully you two ("Free This" & lock-stick") can duke it out at the next ZH meetup. Perhaps streamed live on ZH. Then the real fight club can begin, and the rest of us will be able to enjoy some peace.
In reply to list up shit-stick - I have… by Free This
In reply to •• More Sun (it's the JOOS!!… by lock-stick
"Taking back the streets is a huge step in taking back the black vote."
In 'normal' times I would agree with you, but now Trump would be crucified for sending in the Guard. They would all say he has gone all Fascist and intends on crushing the left with the military.
In reply to In all seriousness this… by gatorengineer
SEND IN THE UN FIRST! The leftists will love that! UN not so much..
In reply to "Taking back the streets is… by malcolmevans
I would tend to agree, that place is out of control, lock up the criminals running the place too while they are at it.
In reply to In all seriousness this… by gatorengineer
The President (and the nation) would be well-served for some common sense interdiction by the federal government to reduce violence. A Trump initiative to assist these blighted neighborhoods and their citizens can only improve society overall, take the funds from Planned Parenthood and put federal police in those areas while hiring locals to clean the place up.
Then follow the Huey Newton and Bobby Seals model and arm responsible men and women in those neighborhoods to police themselves. Training and a fraction of the funds spent on current "services" could be the tipping point to illustrate who is actually exploiting who with all of the class warfare rhetoric beginning long before I was even born.
In reply to I would tend to agree, that… by Free This
What makes you think this isn't all according to plan? Let coloreds shoot each other while whites OD on pills.
In reply to In all seriousness this… by gatorengineer
If we had a law where they had markings on those shell casings, everything would be fine.
Just fine.
In reply to "I think some of our more… by J S Bach
"Con Man" Mayor Emanuel
Descended from a long line of societal underworld dwellers that provide a necessary service that is hidden because of the vile and horrific nature of it: Politician
In reply to "I think some of our more… by J S Bach
Ya, theres not fixing that problem. In any place that has a large black population, this is going to happen and there's nothing that can be done to stop it. Low IQ combined with poor impulse control. One thing I remember from a psych class I took as an elective in college - the presence of a strong male figure in the life of a child is the number one determining factor in whether or not that child develops empathy. It happens by age 8 or so, and after that its too late. I would have thought it would be the mother than emparted that characteristic in children, but its a father. So, in addition to low IQ/poor impulse control, you have the fact that the majority of these kids have no father or father figure in their lives, which exacerbates the other two factors. And this is the result.
In reply to "I think some of our more… by J S Bach
The final component is lack of future-time orientation.
In reply to Ya, theres not fixing that… by greenskeeper carl
Mandatory range practice a condition to receive EBT card.
In reply to and a longer range by Oldguy05
Good time for a Democratic convention
In reply to With black thug picture… by Oldguy05
Agreed.
Too many making it to the emergency room.
One shot, one kill.
In reply to Mandatory range practice a… by overbet
"Rahm Emanuel is a con man. His whole job is to keep black folks divided,"
I'll buy the first part but it looks like them black folks is doing the dividing...
Between the living and the dead.
In reply to Mandatory range practice a… by overbet
In reply to I authorize .gov to use my… by overbet
"remove all jew supremacists from positions of power now." Here's a quote from the Fourth Lateran Council canon 69 year 1215:
"Since it is absurd that a blasphemer of Christ exercise authority over Christians, we on account of the boldness of transgressors renew in this general council what the Synod of Toledo (589) wisely enacted in this matter, prohibiting Jews from being given preference in the matter of public offices, since in such capacity they are most troublesome to the Christians. But if anyone should commit such an office to them, let him, after previous warning, be restrained by such punishment as seems proper by the provincial synod which we command to be celebrated every year."
It was the law of the land, once upon a time.
In reply to PayPal censors journalists… by MoreSun
Trump should do nothing - once involved you own it - this is Dem Problem created by Dems - let it go to term - we need 1,000 a day shot for the good of Chicago long term - the problem is the people ---
not the guns / not the government / not the income / not the schools / its the .....PEOPLE
no different than Baltimore nor Oakland - The cops need to clear out and let nature take its course
In reply to best possible response from… by vato poco
The problem is leftist Alynskyite dems running the cities.
In reply to Trump should do nothing -… by Omen IV
Prove it Chicago.
The elections are less than 90 days away.
Let’s see some bizarro ( beside ballot stuffing and dead people voting) results. Maybe the Republicans pull of some first time wins.....
In reply to The problem is leftist dems… by Oldguy05
Blacks were marching last month with Jesse Jackson and the white priest whose life seems to be aimed at disarming White males.
Gun control, Rahm Israel Emanuel was a very vicious anti-gunner.
Marvin Harris, one of the world's most noted anthropologists, wrote a book in 1980. This title was previously available as America Now: The Anthropology of a Changing Culture. New York: Simon & Schuster. The new title is Why Nothing Works: The Anthropology of Daily Life 1981.
In the chapter titled: Why There's Terror on the Streets, he demonstrates that American White men have violent crime rates LOWER than English in England and the Japanese in Japan. So why does America have such a high level of violent crime? Dr Harris puts it quite plainly: Blacks and Hispanics. That's the story. He also pointed out that the average gun owner is a middle-aged, middle class White guy.
Did He Just Say That? A Review of “Someone Has to Say It: The Hidden History of How America Was Lost” by Tom Kawczynski August 1, 2018
Dr.William Pierce January 29th, 1994
GUN CONTROL: Not What It Seems
In reply to Nigga, Puleeze... by 1982xls
"Globalist" ideas, ideals and chicanery.
In reply to Quite right. Blacks were… by Skip
What caused people’s attitudes to change so radically?
Oh where do we begin.....
Obama & Holder & Clinton & identity politics plus the gasoline on the fire of hate: the MSM with its constant 24/7 race baiting, lies and hate, hate, hate.
and let's not forget the schools and universities with their brain washing
If we understand the mechanisms and motives of the group mind, it is now possible to control and regiment the masses according to our will without their knowing it In almost every act of our daily lives, whether in the sphere of politics or business, in our social conduct or our ethical thinking, we are dominated by the relatively small number of persons who understand the mental processes and social patterns of the masses. It is they who pull the wires which control the public mind.
- Edward Bernays
Think of the press as a great keyboard on which the government can play.
- Joseph Goebbels
"All past oligarchies have fallen from power either because they ossified or because they grew soft. Either they became stupid and arrogant, failed to adjust themselves to changing circumstances, and were overthrown; or they became liberal and cowardly, made concessions when they should have used force, and once again were overthrown. ... It is in the ranks of the Party, and above all the Inner Party, that the true war enthusiasm is found. ... If human equality is to be for ever averted -- if the High, as we have called them, are to keep their places permanently -- then the prevailing mental condition must be controlled insanity."
- Orwell
In reply to "Globalist" ideas, ideals… by Oldguy05
Give them space to vent, ex mayor of Baltimore
In reply to "Globalist" ideas, ideals… by Oldguy05
Come on, blacks get jail for weed while wall street powders it's nose. Black people are people the same as everyone else.
What would whites be like if the incarceration rates were similar? US has fallen apart since the war on drugs. Too much resources spent on drugs and locking people up when drugs should be legal.
In reply to Quite right. Blacks were… by Skip
i think you are disillusionary in your thought process that the dindu nuffins crowd,mostly in jail for weed,lmao!!!! more like arm robbery,rape,murder,pillaging and all other felonious crimes that perpetuate on a daily basics
In reply to Come on, blacks get jail for… by mcsean2163
the 1950's also sucked ... think I'll pass on going back to bullshit of last century.
59K killed in Korea -- fuck the 50's ... hell, there's a small chance at hand that the Korean War between N and S Korea may actually end
fuck last century !
In reply to Quite right. Blacks were… by Skip
A gun killed and wounded those people,” they say.
Umm, no. No sane person ever says that.
And that's all there is to it.
In reply to Quite right. Blacks were… by Skip
