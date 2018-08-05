Black Chicagoans Blast "Con Man" Mayor Emanuel Amid Record Shooting Spree, Ask Trump For Help

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 08/05/2018 - 18:30

77 people were shot last week in Chicago, 9 fatally, but the rate of shootings has accelerated aggressively today as 'HeyJackass' reports "30 shot in 3 hours is the most shot in the least amount of time we’ve recorded in 5+ years. The previous record was July 4-5, 2016 w/ 29 shot in 6 hours."

Amid this carnage, ABC7Chicago reports that, police said there was a "trauma lockdown" at Stroger Hospital with only immediate family members of victims are being allowed in the emergency room. A spokeswoman for Stroger Hospital disputes the police account.

"Over the past 24 hours, Stroger's trauma unit received an unusually high volume of patients. At no time did Stroger go on bypass or 'lockdown' its trauma unit," the spokeswoman said. "We are asking the families of trauma patients to limit visitation at this time to immediate family members only so staff may focus on patient care. "

This comes just days after Superintendent Eddie Johnson visited ABC7 and talked about decreasing crime numbers and overall violence in Chicago.

"I think some of our more challenging, communities, it's just imperative that police and the community work together to reduce this gun violence," Superintendent Johnson said. "We just have too many guns on the streets of Chicago."

But, judging by the protests this week - that will shock the mainstream media narrative out of much of America - Chicagoans (particularly black inner city citizens) are furious at Mayor Rahm Emanuel's impotence and are asking President Trump for help.

As Fox News reports, demonstrators took to the streets of Chicago this week to call for the resignation of Mayor Rahm Emanuel (D), blasting his administration for failing to curb the city's gun violence epidemic.

Protesters expressed their outrage over the lack of economic development on the South and West Sides of the city, compared to the North Side, as gang violence continues to plague their neighborhoods.

"Rahm Emanuel is a con man. His whole job is to keep black folks divided," one man told Fox News' Gianno Caldwell, who covered the march.

One woman said Thursday that Emanuel "doesn't care about anybody" except his own neighborhood and his own family, while another woman said Emanuel seems to care more about illegal immigrants in the city.

"African-Americans, we're citizens, and our ancestors built this country," she told Caldwell, whose younger brother survived a shooting last year that killed his best friend.

Rev. Ira Acree, one of the organizers of Thursday's protest, said residents are tired of the "tale of two cities," where one area is thriving and others are crippled by poverty and gang violence.

And finally, in the most shocking twist in today's divided nation, it is interesting to see Democratic leaders in Chicago calling for President Trump to involve the National Guard.

State Rep. La Shawn Ford, a Democrat who represents the West Side of Chicago, called on President Trump to help the city.

"Not everyone believes Chicago is a Trump-free zone. If he's serious about helping the people ... I accept his help. We can't turn any help away," said Ford, adding that seniors and children need to have safe streets and federal authorities need to help the local police.  

Comments

Vote up!
 24
Vote down!
 0
vortmax Sun, 08/05/2018 - 18:31 Permalink

So many people were shot last night that the relatives of the victims had to be herded into an outside overflow area at Stroger Hospital. A police officer told the Sun-Times that the current situation is "The worst I've seen it in 20 years."

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 1
vato poco y3maxx Sun, 08/05/2018 - 18:37 Permalink

best possible response from Trump: "OK, folks, but I'm gonna need some help from *you* before I can move. a sign of good faith. like maybe recordings/video of any of the thousands of meetings you must have had in which prominent chicago democrats show up for their envelopes/shake you down/etc. y'all scratch my back, I'll scratch yours"

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 5
MoreSun vato poco Sun, 08/05/2018 - 18:44 Permalink

Lets see:

rahm emanuel son of an israeli terrorist, himself a former IDF sycho, dual citizen of so-called israel, flagrant jew supremacist- and we wonder why the mess in chicago goes on under this jews leadership.

Jews don't like blacks; Jews were the biggest of all slave traders-bar none; so-called israel is currently in the process of kicking all the Blacks out-Fact.

Remove all jew supremacists from all positions of Power-NOW!

 

"PayPal censors journalists who criticize Israel"

https://electronicintifada.net/content/paypal-censors-journalists-who-c…

 

From: RagnarRedux

"One woman said Thursday that Emanuel "doesn't care about anybody" except his own neighborhood and his own family, while another woman said Emanuel seems to care more about illegal immigrants in the city."

Well yeah, Rahm is a member of the dual-citizenship clique, what did you expect. 

"US: Over 100 Jewish Organizations Endorse Illegal Immigrant Amnesty

"The fact that Jewish groups are in favor of amnesty for illegal immigrants is about as newsworthy as a report that the sun rose in the east today. But the wording of a letter organized by the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society and sent by over 100 Jewish organizations to President Obama and Congress bears mentioning."

https://davidduke.com/jewish-groups-endorse-immigration-amnesty/

https://davidduke.com/the-jewish-lobby-and-immigration-reform-a-tale-of…

 

 

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 1
J S Bach Oldguy05 Sun, 08/05/2018 - 18:56 Permalink

"I think some of our more challenging, communities, it's just imperative that police and the community work together to reduce this gun violence," Superintendent Johnson said. "We just have too many guns on the streets of Chicago."

Once again... an inanimate object cannot be blamed.  Let's clarify, shall we?

"I think some of our more challenging, communities, it's just imperative that police and the community work together to reduce this savage nigger violence," Superintendent Johnson should have said. "We just have too many savage niggers on the streets of Chicago."

There... that's more like the truth.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 2
gatorengineer Free This Sun, 08/05/2018 - 19:06 Permalink

In all seriousness this would be a golden opportunity at the Govenors behest to send in the national guard.  No Sarc.....  Taking back the streets is a huge step in taking back the black vote.

No SARC take a step back and think about it.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 3
lock-stick gatorengineer Sun, 08/05/2018 - 19:09 Permalink

•• More Sun (it's the JOOS!! -- whack job extraordinaire)

•• Free This  (same WHACK JOB -- formerly known as "Mr Hankey" -- also banned)

•• kr86096  (same WHACK JOB "I suck DICK on the Internet for Land Rovers!")

•• Adolfsteinbergovich  (another imaginary friend)

ONE DEEPLY DISTURBED INDIVIDUAL, alone in his leaky moldy single wide, playing with little action figures and his own microdick, answering his own posts.  GOOD TIMES!!! 

ONE whackjob obsessed SPAMMER -- with numerous log-ons!!!

•• monad  (A new "QAnon Action Figure" on the kitchen counter)

•• Free This  (same WHACK JOB -- used to be "Mr Hankey" -- also banned)

•• kr86096 (I suck dick on the Internet and I got a Land Rover)

•• sanctificado  (DON'T CLICK THE LINKS!!! --  Biblicism SPAMMER -- banned as powow/Wadolt/ravolla/lloll/pier/etc.)

•• Adolfsteinbergovich  (another imaginary friend)

•• Leakanthrophy  ("celebrity-leaks" porn posting whackjob)

•• Annanuki  (another imaginary friend)

•• Jumanji1959 (another imaginary friend)

•• Cryptopithicus Homme  (another "imaginary friend")

•• PrivetHedge (another imaginary friend)

 

spamming ZH for seven years --- dozens and dozens of banned log-ons

 

Write to the Tylers ::  abuse@zerohedge.com

 

ONE DEEPLY DISTURBED INDIVIDUAL, alone in his leaky moldy single wide, playing with little action figures and his own microdick, answering his own posts.  GOOD TIMES!!! 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Ecclesia Militans Free This Sun, 08/05/2018 - 19:41 Permalink

The President (and the nation) would be well-served for some common sense interdiction by the federal government to reduce violence.  A Trump initiative to assist these blighted neighborhoods and their citizens can only improve society overall, take the funds from Planned Parenthood and put federal police in those areas while hiring locals to clean the place up.

Then follow the Huey Newton and Bobby Seals model and arm responsible men and women in those neighborhoods to police themselves.  Training and a fraction of the funds spent on current "services" could be the tipping point to illustrate who is actually exploiting who with all of the class warfare rhetoric beginning long before I was even born.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
greenskeeper carl J S Bach Sun, 08/05/2018 - 19:21 Permalink

Ya, theres not fixing that problem. In any place that has a large black population, this is going to happen and there's nothing that can be done to stop it. Low IQ combined with poor impulse control. One thing I remember from a psych class I took as an elective in college - the presence of a strong male figure in the life of a child is the number one determining factor in whether or not that child develops empathy. It happens by age 8 or so, and after that its too late. I would have thought it would be the mother than emparted that characteristic in children, but its a father. So, in addition to low IQ/poor impulse control, you have the fact that the majority of these kids have no father or father figure in their lives, which exacerbates the other two factors. And this is the result.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Raymond Reason MoreSun Sun, 08/05/2018 - 19:48 Permalink

"remove all jew supremacists from positions of power now."   Here's a quote from the Fourth Lateran Council canon 69 year 1215: 

"Since it is absurd that a blasphemer of Christ exercise authority over Christians, we on account of the boldness of transgressors renew in this general council what the Synod of Toledo (589) wisely enacted in this matter, prohibiting Jews from being given preference in the matter of public offices, since in such capacity they are most troublesome to the Christians. But if anyone should commit such an office to them, let him, after previous warning, be restrained by such punishment as seems proper by the provincial synod which we command to be celebrated every year."

It was the law of the land, once upon a time. 

Vote up!
 18
Vote down!
 0
Omen IV vato poco Sun, 08/05/2018 - 18:53 Permalink

Trump should do nothing - once involved you own it - this is Dem Problem created by Dems - let it go to term - we need 1,000 a day shot for the good of Chicago long term - the problem is the people ---

not the guns  / not the government / not the income / not the schools / its the .....PEOPLE

no different than Baltimore nor Oakland - The cops need to clear out and let nature take its course

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 0
Skip 1982xls Sun, 08/05/2018 - 18:37 Permalink

Quite right.
Blacks were marching last month with Jesse Jackson and the white priest whose life seems to be aimed at disarming White males.
Gun control, Rahm Israel Emanuel was a very vicious anti-gunner.

Marvin Harris, one of the world's most noted anthropologists, wrote a book in 1980. This title was previously available as America Now: The Anthropology of a Changing Culture. New York: Simon & Schuster. The new title is Why Nothing Works: The Anthropology of Daily Life 1981.

In the chapter titled: Why There's Terror on the Streets, he demonstrates that American White men have violent crime rates LOWER than English in England and the Japanese in Japan. So why does America have such a high level of violent crime? Dr Harris puts it quite plainly: Blacks and Hispanics. That's the story. He also pointed out that the average gun owner is a middle-aged, middle class White guy.

Did He Just Say That? A Review of “Someone Has to Say It: The Hidden History of How America Was Lost” by Tom Kawczynski August 1, 2018

Do you ever wonder what happened to America? Do you wonder how we went from a stable, prosperous land in the 1950s — a land whose cities were the jewels of the world with neighborhoods where no one locked their doors and an education system that was second-to-none — to a country where it isn’t safe to walk the streets at night, and where huge numbers of people graduate high school unable to read, but fully convinced that White heterosexual men (particularly those of the working class) are StupidEvilRacistSexistNazisWhoWannaKillSixMillionJews? Do you wonder where strident feminism came from? How about the “trans-gender” agenda? Do you wonder who’s behind the rise of militant black racism or open borders? Or why radical red guard-style communists, masquerading as “anti-fascists”, are free to roam our streets attacking any White person, they deem “racist”, or “sexist”, or “homophobic”, etc., with relative impunity? In short, have you wondered how we lost America?

Dr.William Pierce January 29th, 1994
GUN CONTROL: Not What It Seems

And we can look at this divide from the standpoint of ideology: Except for a relatively small minority of very sick persons who actually relish the idea of surrender and fantasize about being victimized, those who choose to give up their arms are hoping to be protected by the government. They trust the government. They believe the government has their best interests at heart. They think of the government as a friend and generally approve of the government’s policies.

This divide becomes deeper and wider by the day. A Black with an uncontrollable hatred of Whites opens fire on a crowded subway train in New York, killing five Whites and injuring 17 more. Gun control advocates see this massacre as support for their position. “A gun killed and wounded those people,” they say. “If we get rid of all the guns, then Blacks and Whites will not be able to kill each other.” And people on their side of the divide believe them and clamor for the confiscation of guns. At the same time people on the other side of the divide rush to gun stores, determined that they will be prepared to defend themselves if any White-hating Black ever threatens them or their families.

Now, this divide certainly didn’t exist a century ago. Then every White man was armed, and every woman expected him to be. In that more civilized age violent crime was a minute fraction of what it is today. People could walk the streets of their cities at night and, in most places, leave their doors unlocked without fear. The government interfered relatively little in people’s lives. Most communities had police, but a man’s right to defend himself, his family, and his property was absolute.

What caused people’s attitudes to change so radically?

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
macholatte Oldguy05 Sun, 08/05/2018 - 19:13 Permalink

 

What caused people’s attitudes to change so radically?

 

Oh where do we begin.....

Obama & Holder & Clinton & identity politics plus the gasoline on the fire of hate: the MSM with its constant 24/7 race baiting, lies and hate, hate, hate.

  and let's not forget the schools and universities with their brain washing

 

 

If we understand the mechanisms and motives of the group mind, it is now possible to control and regiment the masses according to our will without their knowing it In almost every act of our daily lives, whether in the sphere of politics or business, in our social conduct or our ethical thinking, we are dominated by the relatively small number of persons who understand the mental processes and social patterns of the masses. It is they who pull the wires which control the public mind.

-  Edward Bernays

 

 

Think of the press as a great keyboard on which the government can play.

- Joseph Goebbels
 

"All past oligarchies have fallen from power either because they ossified or because they grew soft.  Either they became stupid and arrogant, failed to adjust themselves to changing circumstances, and were overthrown; or they became liberal and cowardly, made concessions when they should have used force, and once again were overthrown. ... It is in the ranks of the Party, and above all the Inner Party, that the true war enthusiasm is found. ... If human equality is to be for ever averted -- if the High, as we have called them, are to keep their places permanently -- then the prevailing mental condition must be controlled insanity."

- Orwell

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 4
mcsean2163 Skip Sun, 08/05/2018 - 18:54 Permalink

Come on, blacks get jail for weed while wall street powders it's nose.  Black people are people the same as everyone else.  

What would whites be like if the incarceration rates were similar?  US has fallen apart since the war on drugs.  Too much resources spent on drugs and locking people up when drugs should be legal.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
takeaction vortmax Sun, 08/05/2018 - 18:53 Permalink

"I think some of our more challenging, communities, it's just imperative that police and the community work together to reduce this gun violence,"

Some of our more "Challenging Communities"

.

Aaaaaahahahhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahha....take a breath....ahhahahahahahahahahahahaahhaa

ahhahahahahahahahaahhahaahahahh...are you kidding me?

Can you give me more insight on the definition of " A Challenging Community..."?    I can...One word....BLACK!