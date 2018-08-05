Britain Welcomes Radicals - Again And Again

Authored by Douglas Murray via The Gatestone Institute,
It is more than a year since the UK suffered three Islamist terrorist attacks in quick succession. It is also more than a year since the Prime Minister, Theresa May, stood on the steps of Downing Street and announced that 'enough is enough'.
Yet the striking aspect of the last year has been how little has changed.
Consider, for instance, the lax controls on extremist preachers that the UK had in place in 2016. As reported here at the time, in the summer of that year, two Pakistani clerics performed a tour of the UK. Their seven-week roadshow took in numerous UK hotspots including Rochdale, Rotherham, Oldham and the Prime Minister's own constituency of Maidenhead. The two clerics -- Muhammad Naqib ur Rehman and Hassan Haseeb ur Rehman -- began their tour by visiting the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, at Lambeth Palace for a meeting on 'interfaith relations'.
How expert are these two clerics at 'interfaith relations'? Well, they are so good that their main credential is their enthusiastic support for the murderer of somebody accused of 'blasphemy'. Yes -- these two preachers are famed in Pakistan for having supported Mumtaz Qadri, the murderer of the progressive Punjab Governor Salman Taseer. Because Taseer believed in a relaxation of Pakistan's barbaric blasphemy codes (specifically he opposed the execution of a Christian woman -- Asia Bibi -- who was falsely accused of blaspheming the Muslim god), Qadri -- who was meant to be guarding the governor -- instead murdered Taseer in 2011. Qadri himself was subsequently tried, sentenced to death and executed by the state. After Qadri's funeral in Rawalpindi, Hassan Haseeb ur Rehman whipped up the crowds of the murderer's mourners. Rehman acclaimed the murderer Qadri as a 'shaeed' (martyr). The crowd subsequently chanted slogans such as 'Qadri, your blood will bring revolution' and 'the punishment for a blasphemer is beheading'.
Pictured: Salman Taseer, the late Governor of Punjab, Pakistan, accompanied by his wife Aamna, prepares to meet the US Ambassador to Pakistan on November 6, 2010. (Image source: Salman Taseer/Flickr)
Despite criticism from Shahbaz Taseer (the son of the man whom Qadri had murdered), the UK government had no problem allowing into the UK these two men who, as Shahbaz Taseer said, 'teach murder and hate'. On their tour of the UK in 2016, these two preachers were reported to have spoken to mosques packed with worshipers.
A forgiving person might point out that the Archbishop of Canterbury does not know what he is talking about when he claims that Rehman and Rehman are interfaith experts, and that until 2016 the UK border agencies and other authorities could not have known that the two men are preachers of incitement in their home country. A forgiving person might even have thought all these authorities were naïve but would not be so naïve again.
In 2017, however, it did happen again. In July of last year the clerics were back, ostensibly speaking at a conference on 'counter-terrorism'. The idea that either man would know how to counter terrorism when the only expertise that either man has is in encouraging terrorism makes their presence at such an event insulting to anyone involved in countering terrorism. Even more so given that their main facilitator in the UK would appear to be the head of the one-man organisation calling itself the 'Ramadan Foundation', run by Mohammed Shafiq, a man with his own dark history of extremism and incitement.
A cynical person might assume that the UK authorities had let these radical preachers in the first time because they were ignorant, and the second time perhaps because they were slow. But how to account for events just last month? In July of this year, Hassan Haseeb ur Rehman was in the UK yet again -- and againin Oldham. Also again, his visit appears to have been facilitated by the one-man-band, Mohammed Shafiq. The latest bogus 'counter-terrorism conference' at which he was speaking also involved not only local MP (and Shadow Home Office Minister) Afzal Khan, but also the father and grandmother of one of the victims of last year's Islamist suicide bomb attack at the Manchester Arena.
Hassan Haseeb ur Rehman, in his address at the conference, reportedly said:
"I stand before you to say we as Muslims stand against terrorism, these vile people are enemies of Islam and the whole of humanity.
"My mission in life is to promote tolerance and peace, you can see from the thousands who attend my events in Pakistan there is a yearning for the true message of Islam which is Peace and tolerance.
"I am honoured to visit Manchester to remember the victims and their families of the Manchester Arena attack and say we stand with you always".
Of course the thousands who attended his events in Pakistan did not always hear this message of 'peace and tolerance'. As the evidence of the aftermath of Qadri's funeral showed, they heard a message of vengeance, blasphemy, medievalism and violence.
But that is Hassan Haseeb ur Rehman.
The bigger question is for the UK -- and specifically for the Prime Minister, Theresa May.
In the past year, the UK has banned a fair number of people from entering the country. It has, for example, barred the Canadian activist and blogger Lauren Southern. It has also banned the Austrian activist and 'identitarian' Martin Sellner. Whatever anyone's thoughts on either of these individuals, it is not possible to claim that either has ever addressed a rally of thousands of people which they have used to extol a murderer. If either of them had done so, a ban from the UK might be explicable. Yet Hassan Haseeb ur Rehman has done these things -- and yet has been allowed into the UK three years in a row. Even in the year after Theresa May pretended that 'enough is enough.'
Perhaps the British government thinks that people do not notice such things. Perhaps the organisers of the 'counter-terrorism conference' in Manchester think that people are taken in by such pretences. Perhaps they think that the people of Britain do not mind. But the people of Britain do notice and I rather suspect that they do mind. Very much, in fact.
Comments
Where the fuck is the IRA when you need them? Aye mate, there be rats spreadin in the Queens backyard an' we has ta fumigate
The Archbishop of Canterbury is a lousy complicit faggot and a dirty communist.
.... Lambeth..... what strikes a student of history about that name? Perhaps the name corresponds to the subversion of all but one Christian denomination to the task of breeding whites out of existence? It’s just a coincidence. (Edit: Plus it’s a bit uncomfortable.)
In reply to Where the fuck is the IRA… by booboo
They should recover King Charlie 1’s chopping block from basement storage in the Tower and run most of Parliament over it using an executioner with bad aim.
In reply to The Archbishop of Canterbury… by A Sentinel
Brits, including that Britbob dude, lie through their teeth for a living. What better illustration than this one:
https://gotoreportnetwork.blogspot.com/2018/08/londons-secret-nuclear-r…
Where they had a nuclear reactor in a landmark 17th century building in London whereas they declared the region nuclear free?
Trusting Brits has always been and will always constitute a hazard.
In reply to Where the fuck is the IRA… by booboo
Now you’ve gone too far!
Muh Falklands!
Nuclear free... there’s actually some idiot movement (even in fucking Texas!) to put a ribbon in front of your house to declare it a “gun free zone.” It’s un-fucking believable.
In reply to https://gotoreportnetwork… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
The Daily Gatestone..helping import the people they criticize and then using them to divide countrys.
Or perhaps they are the only ones without their head up there asses and give a sh_t about what is going on while Rome burns.
In reply to The Daily Gatestone..helping… by 07564111
LoL...Gatestone is joo shit and they are doing exactly as I point out.
Barbara Lerner Spectre
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ERmOpZrKtw&ytbChannel=BravoNolan
In reply to Or perhaps they are the only… by SoDamnMad
deep state = Vatican, globalists = Vatican, Vatican rule this world for centuries and never lost power from times of monarchies
to overcome democracy Vatican simply rule through secret societies for elites - Skull and Bones (Bush, Clinton), Knights of Malta (Soros, Rothschilds bankers of Vatican), Opus Dei, Illuminati
Skull and Bones is symbol of Borgia - creator of jesuits
Soros is christened from a child Knight of Malta, his power and orders comes from Vatican
Rothschilds are christened from first Nathan bankers of Vatican, their famous intelligence were jesuits that recruted Nathan, red shield from name and herb is symbol of roman legions, simple google check will tell you whole family is praying to Vatican big time
Vatican is luciferian - offshoot of catholicism - from almost beginning, it is stated directly in luciferian texts that Holy Ghost is Lucifer, this religion is available only for elites "world is not ready"
Jesus was socialist - this are followers of Jesus, true christians = luciferians
google "Vatican Nervi Hall interior photo" and see temple of popes in Vatican looking like a big serpent
yt JFK secret societies speech (5mins version) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FnkdfFAqsHA
google "putin hand sign horns" and see all those luciferian politicians and celebrities
google "benedict hand sign horns" to see more of luciferian Vatican
all national intelligence agencies are controlled by jesuits - intelligence of Vatican - rest is theater and actors
Banking belongs to Vatican from times of templars
communism was to weaken atheism and orthodox, it gave a lot of power back to Vatican
before communism and fascism Vatican was bankrupting (there was no country Vatican was created by Mussolini)
poor education is to keep god idea going
NWO is to keep vatican luciferian dominance for centuries - otherwise god will die and they can't allow this
religous wars still in place, we are living in middle ages
Trump is protestant
check Albert Pike world wars plans letters http://www.threeworldwars.com/albert-pike2.htm
You are missing mountains of information and that has been used by people who do not have your interest in mind to make you look like a jackass.
You’re almost on to something though. Bergoglio is an anti-pope. There is only one (pope) at a time, and his “predecessor” is still alive. (This is set out in cannon 212 of Church law: There is no “pope Francis.” The Church can never undo what Christ instituted. There was ONE Peter. Period.
bergoglio/antipope Francis is a literally diabolical figure. He’s the precise opposite to John the Baptist.
Pray.
In reply to deep state = Vatican,… by learnofjesuits
The Pope- a goat wrapped in silk is still a goat
In reply to You are missing mountains of… by A Sentinel
Politicians are criminal psychopaths willing to accept money to provide any services required if the bribes are sufficiently high and 'immigration services' are just one area of corruption.
As long as the very wealthy are rarely to never affected there is no problem with millions of ordinary people having their lives ruined, robbed, raped, and even killed.
The only caution is to keep it barely under control and bank the cash- that is the sole skill. If the UK goes up in flames later this year the wealthy will flee like they always do knowing they can buy their way in with the next country's political slobs.
What? Brittain has some stupid cunt called a queen and some faggot inbred asshole family that people are supposed to give a shit about.
On one hand is Brittain honest? They have an oligarchy. We all do you see.
One may presume that the royal family and the new breed are of like minds because certainly it would be uncivilized to permit Brittain to suffer so at the hands of such hooligans.
It is sanctioned. It has always been sanctioned. The royal house is not stuck in a pin. This is the way they want it. Someone wants it that way. So that's how it is.
Look around you and know that the way the world is is the way someone wants it to be.
Everything is just the way it's suppsed to be.
New houses are being raised and chartered. New blood is being got. You just live here.
I mean, their fkin juvenile "royal" family wasn't British even before Meg.
In reply to What? Brittain has some… by Golden Showers