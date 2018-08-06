The Curious Case Of Bill Browder

“Deserve’s got nuthin’ to do with it.”
— William Munny, Unforgiven
A couple of weeks ago I told you the first U.S. Civil War was here.
What I didn’t tell you was the face of that Civil War is Bill Browder.
Browder was responsible for The Magnitsky Act. It handed our government insane sanctions powers on individuals and companies in the name of punishing rogue, evil regimes who torture innocents.
His story is the thing of spy novels. It reeks of power politics, market collusion and psychopathology.
And if only half of it is true, he and his associates deserve a fate worse than anything dreamed up by Dante and his Inferno.
Putin tried him in absentia for $230 million in tax evasion. Browder talks about Putin’s global reach, but men like him are the real power brokers: shaping policy, moving markets and destroying lives the world over.
Their current target is President Trump.
Let’s connect some dots:
First, Facebook, to salvage its stock price, finds new “PROOF” of Russian election meddling, from the same troll farm Robert Mueller indicted in February.
Second, two days later, Lindsay Graham has a shiny new sanctions bill to get ‘tough on Putin to stop meddling.’
Graham‘s bill will:
1) Cut Russia off from selling sovereign debt,
2) Stop them from funding any energy project the world over
3) Force a two-thirds majority vote before the Trump can pull the U.S. out of NATO.
All to stop election meddling?????
That last part is “curious.”
Trump hasn’t talked about leaving NATO. So, why is Lindsay got his panties in a bunch over this?
This bill blatantly interferes with the President’s job to pursue foreign policy.
It is unconstitutional and, ultimately, unenforceable.
Graham knows this. He and McCain will ram it through committee anyway.
There’s a second bill ordering Trump to sanction all companies working on the Nordstream 2 pipeline.
Because Russia isn’t allowed to get rich and Europe isn’t allowed to be free of NATO’s control.
This is Congress over-stepping their bounds to implement a soft coup against the President.
This is espionage, if not treason.
I cover a lot of this in this 6-minute video.
Browder knows Trump will throw him to the Russian Bear if it can avert a war.
To go further, however, we have to go to Istanbul.
Turkish Prison No More
Trump is pushing Turkey and Germany into the arms of Russia through sanctions and tariffs. It’s counter-intuitive, but so is Trump. You break NATO not by pulling out yourself but by giving Turkey and Germany every reason to.
Treat them like dirt and they will declare independence.
Hmmm. Turkey froze U.S. diplomat assets after the we sanctioned them for not returning Pastor Brunson, a CIA operative.
When was the last time someone froze the assets of a U.S. Diplomat? A NATO ally no less?
Then Turkey announces Yuan-denominated bonds to wean itself off the U.S. dollar.
Both China and Turkey announce they will buy more Iranian oil after sanctions are reinstated.
China joins Turkey in stopping the U.S.’s planned balkanization of Syria by announcing military support to oust the last of the rebels in Idlib province.
If Aleppo was the Battle of the Syrian Bulge, Idlib is the March to Jihadist Berlin.
There may be a method to Trump’s madness here.
The End of History
And this is connected to Browder’s campaign to destroy Russia. Russia is the key to China’s future. Without Russia, there is no Chinese century.
Guys like Browder use these post-WWII institutions — The IMF, World Bank, NATO and the EU — as sources of ‘perfect trades’ for themselves which impoverish nations, kill millions and maintain their power.
They aren’t great investors. They are piranha who fed off the corpse of the Soviet Union. They still want Russia’s vast mineral and energy wealth for themselves.
Trump’s goal, to right the wrongs of world affairs, is the destruction of NATO and the EU.
Their goal is to stay in power and out of prison. In Browder’s case the worst prison in Russia.
“Men” like Lindsay Graham and John McCain are placed to protect them at every turn.
But Trump is vulnerable.
The Mid-Term’s the Thing
More sanctions signals these mid-terms are their last stand against Trump. They reek of desperation.
They know the poll numbers. They know the Senate map is against them.
Trump’s approval rating is 50%.
He’s up double digits, nearing 50%, with Hispanics.
He could pick up at a minimum eight Senate seats, while McCain, Feinstein and others are put out to pasture.
China outed their agent in Feinstein’s office this week to weaken her.
The Deep State needs control of Congress to impeach Trump. It needs the Senate to block him in committee.
His support from the people and the military are his bulwark against impeachment.
From here to November it will be all Russia all the time from the GOP and the DNC.
Return of the Chaos
The markets will be choppy because of this. Investors won’t know who is winning from one day to the next. But, some signals are already clear.
The dollar is rising as the world gets to cash. Rates are rising. Gold is falling. Bitcoin got whacked. Trade wars loom. Net short open interest on Gold and U.S. Treasuries are at record levels.
The Bank of Japan is losing control of its bond markets. The euro sits on support. China is actively devaluing the Yuan.
And Browder is beginning to panic. That’s the most curious signal yet for a man who’s supposed to be a champion of human rights.
* * *
Bunk this treasonous POS with Madoff.
This story has major potential
In reply to this by ???ö?
I’ma gonna go out ona limb here and say this IS the story. The rope that binds them all!
In reply to This story has major… by JimmyJones
With all the regurgitation and blather about things well known to just about anybody with their eyes open, this article is worth the read.
One exception:
... Europe isn’t allowed to be free of NATO’s control...
No.
It’s the American tax Payer who isn’t allowed to be free of Europe’s control via NATO.
In reply to I’ma gonna go out ona limb… by Giant Meteor
I disagree with the authorxs conclusion that Trump is trying to break away from the imperial ways.
In reply to I’ma gonna go out ona limb… by Giant Meteor
He looks Amish.
Yet more oppression. The boot is on our necks.
In reply to this by ???ö?
In reply to He looks Amish. Yet more… by Bigly
There is no treason in a corporation.
In reply to .x by lock-stick
With so much attention on Browder, he is now a liability. Like Berezovsky, Browder is now worth more dead than alive and Putin to blame for as a bonus.
In reply to .x by lock-stick
That would qualify as 3D chess.
Occams razor.Two years of gas-lighting drove DJT insane and his is now a captive.
In reply to That would qualify as 3D… by chunga
Just imagine for a minute the maverick and Putin talked in private about Browder. Trump says you make your deal offer publicly, I'll deny it publicly, then I'll piss off the Euros so badly it blows up NATO and the EU. ( I think that's what this author is saying)
Then the maverick declassifies a ton of nasty shit and pounds the swamp with help from Russian intel.
Fanciful?
In reply to Occams razor.Two years of… by Winston Churchill
In the current hysteria,I don't think Putin is going to stick his dick in that hornets nest.
From the Russian pov, sit back and watch DC and the empire destroy itself would be the wiser option.They are doing
a sterling job without any help from Russia.
Never get between a fighting couple, both will turn on you like banshee's.
In reply to Just imagine for a minute… by chunga
No, i’d Say more like, “plausible.” This is a conspiracy theory I can get behind ...
And also, let us now remember all that wailing and gnashing of teeth , calling for the scribes in attendance to be supeenied.
In reply to Just imagine for a minute… by chunga
Yes, fanciful. Too many other actions conflict.
But, if it did happen, I'd def give him props and cut the douchebag some slack.
In reply to Just imagine for a minute… by chunga
When the fuck is Jeff Sessions going to start doing something about this!!!!!!!
What, and have to go after his aunt Nellie? Not likely!
In reply to When the fuck is Jeff… by ZazzOne
In reply to When the fuck is Jeff… by ZazzOne
Yeah, and it gets curiouser and curiouser by the minute. Hang these bastards and be done with it!
You know.......some (many) of us would prefer to see Madame La Guillotine reintroduced to society. She was only retired by France in 1981. Plenty of life left in the old gal.
In reply to Yeah, and it gets curiouser… by Giant Meteor
Ok, but public or no deal. I might even pop for pay per view.
In reply to You know.......some (many)… by cossack55
I watched that "well constructed " video put out there by Browder and it is just sooooo slick. He's a slime ball. Plain and simple. OH IS THAT HATE SPEECH!!! ?
Hate speech IS free speech.
I don't care if facebook, twitter and youtube are private companies... BOYCOTT all of them
I deleted my facebook page today and also cancelled my youtube red and told them why
I sure hope someone gets an alternative soon and puts them all out of business.
In reply to I watched that "well… by hardmedicine
You will really enjoy watching him being disposed . First few minutes are about the parties attending and the video taping of the proceedings, which his hacks finally agreed, “under protest.” It gets really interesting from there , especially when Mr. Browder claims ignorance of Russian banking laws, after you know, he worked so hard subverting them. These are classics !
In reply to I watched that "well… by hardmedicine
Trump should lead an exodus away from Twitter. All he has to do go to Gab or whatever other platform is not censoring. Then post one last tweet telling his supporters where he went, why he left, and encouraging them to delete their accounts from the platform that hates and censors them...
What happens to TWTR if all or a large % of Trumps supporters leave?
In reply to I watched that "well… by hardmedicine
He will never do that. All those SJW's spam up his thread with russia-gate bullshit, so you can't even make a legitimate criticism; you just get lost in the retardation sauce. He's playing us all like a harp from hell.
In reply to Trump should lead an exodus… by bowie28
why do they want to get rid of Trump? Will pence be any better (for them)? Is he a "globalist"? Why would trump pick a "globalist" VP?
P.S. I know he's zionist, right? A jew worshiping zio-Christian.
My guess is there's something in the multitudes of buried, classified documents of the deep state that will come to light that will make leaving NATO look both sane and in the US interests.
I think that theme is going to be replicated a lot in the next couple years. And the deep state lizards are going to lose a lot of money (and sleep) over that happening.
NATO = child trafficking.
In reply to Trump hasn’t talked about… by seek
History Repeats Itself.
https://youtu.be/tWsZspco85Y
Psychopath.
The Magnitsky Act — Behind the Scenes https://www.newnationalist.net/2018/07/the-magnitsky-act-behind-the-scenes-video-in-english/ The film exposing Browder as a liar and possibly guilty of capital crimes is there, for now..... rush to watch because everywhere else Browder is ensuring it is silenced! One of the most important films turned documentary you will ever watch!!! Please do so quickly!
They're playing for trillions, not billions. That's the only explanation.
And if a few billion mouth breathers get exterminated, so much the better.
It will be interesting who wins this round of "poker".
That means he is not being nearly aggressive enough about booting them out.
Alex Jones and Infowars were de-platformed, today. The anniversary of the nuclear bomb being dropped on Japan. They were afraid of his impact on the upcoming elections.
And the internet is the ultimate nemesis to all these evil fucks.....
The real coup is the CIA run companies starting with the banishment of Infowars, which should be the real shot heard around the world....
Trumps may come and go, but only the truth can set you free.....
Where have I heard that before?.....
It is interesting that Mr. Putin has not released the dossier on the Browder family and it is very difficult to understand the decisions made by foreign intelligence agencies.
Perhaps a 'reader' with real understanding can assist us all. Above is the grandson of Earl Browder - head of the CPUSA, Communist Party USA and banner man for the USSR DEFINITELY on the pay sheet of Stalin through the NKVD.
So, why has Putin not exposed this person whose history and connections to Bolshevism is so explicit?? Many important business people have VERY strong connections to Intelligence Agencies, often more than one and is this such a person.
So why the seamless cover here? Flipped to the CIA, double agent for the FSB?
John McCain ; Keating Five , The Browder Boys, MIC chearleader BAG OF SHIT.
still for sale with Lindsey "the whore" Graham.
ANd if Trump is impeached, confidence in the market will falter to the point its the end of Amerika.
Again................all elites in corp/gov must be hung now.
Dang, I never would've guessed - China outed their own 'spy' to mess with Feinstein.
Can we waterboard him just because?