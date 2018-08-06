Italian Treasury Intervenes To Buy Bonds For Third Time Since May Crash

Italian bond prices rose on Monday after the Italian Treasury announced on Friday that it had intervened in the market with yet another debt buyback operation following a steep price decline on Friday.
Unwilling to wait for the ECB's generosity, late last week the Italian government bought back nearly €1bn of its own short-dated debt late last week amid concerns of another breakdown in relations with Brussels after the country’s populist coalition launched negotiations over its debut budget, prompting a sell-off.
It was the treasury’s third - and largest to date - intervention in the bond markets since the coalition took power in late May, an event which stunned investors resulting in a record plunge in Italian bond markets and a slide in Italian risk assets.
The intervention propped up yields on 2-year Italian bonds, which dropped to 0.92% in Monday trading, after blowing out as much as 1.35% on Friday. Longer-dated debt also saw selling pressure ease, with the yield on 10Y Italian paper dropping to 2.9%, down from 3.1% on Friday.
As shown in the chart below, the Italian Treasury has intervened at the bottom of every recent selloff to avoid further losses.
The interventions highlight the fragile nature of the Italian bond market’s structure, the FT notes.
During May’s sell-off, numerous hedge funds suffered dramatic losses when the sudden plunge triggered many stop-loss levels. This forced selling exacerbated the price falls, along with very thin liquidity, "a dynamic that experienced investors said was in play again during last week’s sell-off."
Some speculated that the Italian Treasury had stepped into the market to act as a buyer in a bid to ease that liquidity crunch, and they turned out to be correct.
Justifying its market intervention, the Treasury said it was simply using up spare cash when in reality it has become the buyer of last resort preventing an out-all out rout for the Italian bond market. And with the ECB's QE tapering and coming to an end in less than 5 months, it is likely that Italian bond volatility will only get worse.
Just leave! Her excellency Merkel can be the bag-holder
A Ok... Paper Fiats System functioning as ordered...
1. Lock the border and ports and shut down ILLEGAL "Immigration".
Result: Italians chear and the "immigrants" head for Spain, France, etc.
2. End all "financial support" to ILLEGAL ALIENS in Italy.
Result: They all jump a train to Germany, France, Spain, Sweden...SEE YA!
3. If Brussels complains, tell them to Fuck Off and begin warming up those Lira printing presses and start talking about how Italy's debt is due to abusive/predatory behavior on the part of Germany; that uses the EU to run/enforce it's strip mining operation of it's "poorer" neighbors.
4. Make Italy, Italy again and not a Vassal of the EU/Germany/France.
Italy needs to do a surprise default on all government debt now.
Restructure the debt quickly, start the Italexit clock, and refresh your economy.
Stop wasting precious time and get it done with.
I think Italy is ready to step outside of the EU quicker then most realize if it starts spiraling.
The recent partnership with Trump will eventually come into play and pay dividends but at the expense of the EU.
Italy is Trump's EU wedge. One word from Trump and this could get interesting pretty quick.
It’s kind of brilliant. You issued debt at par. The debt drops in price, you buy it back and retire it.
It also speaks to the silliness of bailouts. You can let the bonds collapse and buy them back on the secondary markets. But we’re always told the CBs “had to do something”. Nonsense.
I would have bought my own mortgage back at .30 to par if I could have in 2008. But we weren’t allowed. The banks balance sheets had to come first. The ECB is not bailing out Greece or Italy or Spain. They’ve been bailing out banks that owned their bonds.
So, Italy needs money so it sells debt to raise money, but cannot afford the coupon so they buy debt to depress yields thus allowing them to sell debt to raise the money needed to buy the debt to depress yields so they can sell the debt to raise the money........
Snake, meet tail.
sounds like a country near and dear.................
