Krieger: "Stop Complaining And Just Delete Facebook"

I wrote just one post last week and it centered around the dangers posed to society by U.S. tech giants. I specifically called out Facebook, pointing out how company executives are currently groveling to politicians in order to prevent legislation that might deem it a monopoly and curtail its power.
I explained how U.S. politicians prefer to use the power and reach of tech giants for their own ends rather than take them down a notch. Politicians aren’t at all concerned about the outsized influence of centralized tech behemoths engineering society using secret algorithms, they just want to be in control of how this power is abused.
Meanwhile, today’s biggest news is the uniform move by three U.S. tech giants to de-platform Alex Jones and his Infowars website. The main companies involved are Apple, Facebook and Google (via YouTube), as reported in The Guardian:
All but one of the major content platforms have banned the American conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, as the companies raced to act in the wake of Apple’s decision to remove five podcasts by Jones and his Infowars website.
Facebook unpublished four pages run by Jones for “repeated violations of community standards”, the company said on Monday. YouTube terminated Jones’s account over him repeatedly appearing in videos despite being subject to a 90-day ban from the website, and Spotify removed the entirety of one of Jones’s podcasts for “hate content”…
Facebook’s and YouTube’s enforcement action against Jones came hours after Apple removed Jones from its podcast directory. The timing of Facebook’s announcement was unusual, with the company confirming the ban at 3am local time.
Put aside what you think of Alex Jones for a moment. If they can do this to him and not fear the repercussions, they can do it to anybody. This is about power, and these platforms together account for a massive share of content distribution in the U.S. Ultimately, this is just a particularly muscular and in your face example of what’s known as Silicon Valley’s cultural imperialism.
I know a lot of people think the answer is to get Congress to do something, as if those monumentally corrupt donor puppets have any interest in helping the public.
I get it, you want Congress to call Facebook a monopoly and break it up.— Michael Krieger (@LibertyBlitz) August 6, 2018
Unfortunately,here are two hard truths:
1) Politicians would rather use Facebook as a weapon than reduce its power.
2) Politicians don't work for you.
I've been saying this for a while. The momentum isn't with the critics who would actually diminish the big tech companies' power. The momentum is with people who see the corps' concentrated influence as a tool to be used. https://t.co/FgczA4kYDj— Jesse Walker (@notjessewalker) August 6, 2018
I’d also like to point out that Facebook’s stock was up over 4% today, completely shrugging off any potential backlash from users. Executives assume its users are all addled junkies unwilling to give up convenience and their addiction no matter what the company does. Are they right?
Speaking of which, on the same day the move against Jones was announced we learn Facebook is in talks with mega banks to get your financial information.
From The Wall Street Journal:
Facebook Inc.wants your financial data.
The social media giant has asked large U.S. banks to share detailed financial information about their customers, including card transactions and checking account balances, as part of an effort to offer new services to users.
Facebook increasingly wants to be a platform where people buy and sell goods and services, besides connecting with friends. The company over the past year asked JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Co., Citigroup Inc. and U.S. Bancorp to discuss potential offerings it could host for bank customers on Facebook Messenger, said people familiar with the matter.
Facebook executives don’t actually care about anything besides their profits and power, so the only way you can take any individual action against the company is to delete your account. I haven’t engaged with Facebook since 2012, so permanently deleting it wasn’t a personal sacrifice, but I did it anyway earlier today.
Stop bitching and take action.— Michael Krieger (@LibertyBlitz) August 6, 2018
Here's how to delete Facebook, not deactivate, but DELETE (they make it hard).https://t.co/KfgGrfVOKQ
Don’t wait for other people to change things for you, stop whining and take some individual responsibility. If you agree that Facebook’s primarily a nefarious narcissism-factory wasteland masquerading as a platform just delete it... before it deletes you.
I agree... it's hypocritical for people who believe in free market capitalism to ask gov to solve this. They are private libtarded entities. Take your social media business elsewhere and...
In reply to Deleted. Wish the fucking… by NVTRIC
In reply to I by Cryptopithicus Homme
Donald Trump vs. LeBron James: What Media Won't Say
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rwZMh94LTxU
In reply to and ZH? Kill the Twitter… by small axe
Yep. Boycotting is a very powerful weapon... especially when used against (((those))) who worship money as god. Just look at the wailing and garment rendering regarding the Boycott, Divestment & Sanctions movement against the Palestine interlopers.
We need a BDS movement against Facebook, Google, YouTube, NYT, CNN and every other destructive and immoral entity in our societal body. Simply abandon them... do not patronize them... hell, don't even mention their names anymore! Believe me, it's a good feeling.
In reply to Donald Trump vs. LeBron… by Son of Loki
In reply to Yep. Boycotting is a very… by J S Bach
Facebook is going to ban climate deniers next!
https://www.mediamatters.org/blog/2018/07/31/Facebook-has-a-climate-den…
In reply to . by Team_Huli
Facebook is a joke. But it is time for all of my fellow bloggers, love him or hate him, to do the following:
I Stand With Alex Jones
Tyler, how about it?
While I do not agree with Alex all of the time, his livelihood is being attacked by the globalist left as many feared and some wise souls like Matt Drudge predicted.
Everyone who has a blog, a website, or some other way to promote Alex Jones' websites, do so. While we still can.
In reply to Facebook is going to ban… by Take-a-Dump
NO, we need to start another online/social media/internet/twitter type of business model. This facecrap, youcrap, and twitcrap is all shit. It is for really stupid vacuous people.
These "businesses" are all about control of info, and vacuuming up as much of your data they can and also leave all the "backdoors" open. They are not secure, and a business model of monitizing the ads and the videos and likes and that horseshit is no longer viable.
On Top of that, NOW they censor and select "what" information is important.
At what point is this "product" or "service" or business ow whatever is no longer in the service of "clients and customers" but in the service of their own ends which ever political and social winds are blowing.
Yes this is Over and so over. Anyone wants to be as rich as fuhurerberg or fuckerber, well, you have the model, all you have to do is deliver a service that is encrypted, secure and of service and not sell data or certain POVs.
In reply to Yep. Boycotting is a very… by J S Bach
In reply to NO, we need to start another… by Everyman
In reply to .x. by lock-stick
My wife created my account back in 2009 when she needed Farmville 'friends'.
Soon after- in 2010- I received a message from FB saying that there were new T&Cs I needed to agree to.
After reading those T&Cs I deleted my account.
In those T&Cs they mentioned that if I did not delete my account before a certain date in February they would keep my data in perpetuity even after my account was deleted. It was really easy to delete the account then.
In reply to Well, I cannot delete… by Manthong
Yeah, what about all the DS/CIA funding these digital rackets have benefited from??? Not exactly private entities.
In reply to I by Cryptopithicus Homme
In reply to Deleted. Wish the fucking… by NVTRIC
Tell her about this awesome thing called an email attachment.
In reply to Same here. Deleted 2 years… by Oldguy05
So this weekend 70 shot 11 dead in Shitcongo
Antifa reared it's ugly head in Berkeley 20 arrested - Marxism is on the rise here in America!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nShMWjHGRxk
See how that garbage head goHillary2016 and hitlerytrumpkin, etc operates - I am being targeted because I am the most vocal, trying to isolate me and marginalize my message. They dragged me down in the mud and attacked me until I lost my cool. Then dragged it all over the board, making me look like the bad guy. I refuse to answer them anymore! I will not trash the board any longer!
Classic alinsky and I fell for it, I feel like a dummy. No more though!
This is my picture and message, I am not gonna trash the board up! Just explaining how I will move forward.
In reply to Tell her about this awesome… by Cryptopithicus Homme
Shit for brains doesn't believe in freedom of the press? You are not required to have a FB page Monkey Faced Boy.
In reply to Shut em down by Free This
What to gun deaths in Chicago and Antifa have to do with Marxism? You worry about antifa an awful lot for a group of idiots that have not accomplished anything but get their own asses kicked. How many members does antifa have? Like 60 maybe. Just mere bullshit for monkey faced boy.
In reply to Shut em down by Free This
yea. People were hysterical about BLM and boy that was dud.
In reply to What to gun deaths in… by GoHillary2016
Why don't you just stick with a picture and a message.
In reply to Shut em down by Free This
In reply to Why don't you just stick… by Nunny
In reply to Tell her about this awesome… by Cryptopithicus Homme
Tmo, are you in on the accredited hashgraph saft or what?
In reply to Delete it all. Twitter… by tmosley
I hate what social media has done to the culture, the overt narcissism of your average user is absolutely frightening. I've been using the internet since the early days of dialup BBS and have come full circle, it makes me sick to even look at the shit anymore. Honestly, I believe social media has permanently altered human psychology in ways we have yet to comprehend.
In reply to Delete it all. Twitter… by tmosley
In reply to Tell her about this awesome… by Cryptopithicus Homme
They control the information. Now imagine the power these fucks will have when currency goes completely digital.
In reply to She knows. She's not even a… by Oldguy05
Exactly. Or maybe even 'text' a pic. As a Grandmother, I soured on FB a few years ago because of all the crap people 'post'. Dang shame that FB decided to ruin itself. Maybe one day we will revert to actually taking a picture and sending it via snailmail.....or as an email attachment. FB F'd itself. They took a good platform and went all political.
In reply to Tell her about this awesome… by Cryptopithicus Homme
I kept mine around but it was deactivated for years, dusted it off to spam anti-Hillary shit leading up to the election. As a result, I noticed people quietly "unfriending" me, then after Trump won I stuck around for a couple weeks to gloat and watch people lose their minds, the fun eventually wore off so I deleted it for good.
In reply to Same here. Deleted 2 years… by Oldguy05
In reply to Deleted. Wish the fucking… by NVTRIC
I love Chipped Ham!! BTW, the 'wife' is a moron....speaking as a 'wife'.
In reply to Wish the fucking wife would… by Chipped ham
In reply to Deleted. Wish the fucking… by NVTRIC
In reply to Going back to Myspace. by Mr Twitch
The latest FB push to gain access to everyone's bank account information should be a wake up call, just like their attacks on conservative points of view... FB is nothing but a societal echo chamber to support the leftist fucktard agenda, which is mind control... The problem is that FB is ingrained into an entire generation of people that haven't a clue they are being programmed to a specific point of view... Just say no, delete the shit and get a life...
Yep that's bullshit! Reminds me of the IRS being able to access healthcare records. WhyTF is there a HIPPA law?
In reply to The latest FB push to gain… by Keyser
As a nurse the whole gooberment HIPPA crap is bogus.
In reply to Yep that's bullshit! Reminds… by Oldguy05
How did you get programmed into your point of view? Have you been sharing Monkey Faced Boys Tooth brush?
In reply to The latest FB push to gain… by Keyser
I just love the trolls on this site... Funny how there were none until ZH began having more political articles than financial articles... In the mean time, you should probably change you NIC on this site, the bitch lost in 2016 in case you didn't get the memo...
In reply to How did you get programmed… by GoHillary2016
En mass!!! Absolutely! It’s the cia !
Agree delete Fakebook Tweety Googlobal and then you have just deleted every maniacal mental midget on the planet. Give them the F and then the Bird.!!!
Usually when someone is called before Congress, it means that they are not donating enough to politicians.
Metcalfe's law in reverse. Do it now.
