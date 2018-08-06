Largest US Mattress Retailer Preparing To File For Bankruptcy

Mon, 08/06/2018 - 15:43

It has long been speculated that Mattress Firm, the US mattress retailing giant, was in a solvency crisis, largely as a result of the spectacular collapse of its parent, Steinhoff International Holdings NV following an accounting scandal in late 2017 and has been struggling to restructure the debt of some subsidiaries with its creditors.

Now, according to Reuters, Mattress Firm, the largest U.S. mattress retailer, is planning to file for bankruptcy Reuters reports, as the firm struggles to exit costly store leases and shut some of its 3,000 locations that are losing money.

A bankruptcy filing would make Mattress Firm the latest U.S. retailer struggling due to competition from e-commerce firms such as Amazon.com putting pressure on brick-and-mortar retailers, as well as a decline in demand as the business model transforms. However, a key driver behind any Chapter 11 filing would be the sorry financial state of insolvent Steinhoff,  which acquired Mattress Firm for $3.8 billion in 2016 as part of an aggressive global roll-up which ultimately pushed the company into bankruptcy.

According to Reuters, both the Houston-headquartered Mattress Firm and Steinhoff have been working with distressed turnaround consultancy AlixPartners, which is often hired just ahead of a bankruptcy filing.

A bankruptcy filing, while leading to numerous store closures, would allow Mattress Firm to clean up its real estate portfolio and improve cash flow and profitability, according to Piper Jaffray analysts. In recent Chapter 11 cases, discount footwear retailer Payless ShoeSource closed roughly 700 mall-based stores in bankruptcy last year, while children’s clothing shop Gymboree Corp closed about 300.

That said, some retailers have managed to close huge swaths of their store base outside of bankruptcy, although the inability to renegitate leases - unless the landlord is especially friendly as was the case with Bebe stores - usually requires an in court process.

The loudest warning sign for Mattress Firm came last year when the retailer lost Tempur Sealy, the maker of popular mattress brand Tempur-Pedic, as a supplier last year, limiting its offerings. Mattress Firm secured a $225 million asset-backed revolving loan last year.

As part of its breakneck expansion which prompted many questions in recent years, Mattress Firm acquired HMK Mattress Holdings, the parent company of competitor Sleepy’s, in 2016 for $780 million and then rebranded the shops. Sleepy’s had over 1,050 stores on the U.S. East Coast and Illinois.

Meanwhile, Mattress Firm's parent, Steinhoff, booked a $12 billion write-down earlier this year relating to accounting irregularities. Expect a similar outcome in this case.

SloMoe Mon, 08/06/2018 - 15:44 Permalink

Is a mattress anything like a futon? I think the futon in my parent's basement is wreaking havoc on my back. Can hardly make to the unemployment office these days.

Stan522 Shitonya Serfs Mon, 08/06/2018 - 15:59 Permalink

Guess that name change did shit for them.....

The way all of these mattress retailers differentiate is by having the mattress manufacturers rename the mattresses for each big retailer, so to make it more difficult to shop and compare. The problem resides in the fact that you can buy great mattresses like Leesa, Casper and others online and have it ship right to your door avoiding the big box stores.....

spastic_colon SloMoe Mon, 08/06/2018 - 15:49 Permalink

they even could not make money after a commiefornia court years ago won a case to ban dual sided mattresses because some drunk ass person passed out while smoking in bed and caused a huge fire; they claim the cigarette got caught in the mattresses padding crease that was on the bottom at the time.  It was huge win for the mattress biz because now a mattress only lasted 1/2 as long because you could not flip them anymore.

wetwipe SloMoe Mon, 08/06/2018 - 15:51 Permalink

I blame the millennials. They're fucking faggots.

I used to have to buy a new mattress every year.

After one years use the thing was so full of puke stains, jizz and shit that it was a fuckin' health hazard. Plus all the springs were fucked from all the shagging. 

These millennials can now make a mattress in their moms basement last a generation... selfish bastards.

-Wetwipe

RubberJohnny Mon, 08/06/2018 - 15:52 Permalink

If you have a mattress already it's a tough sell to get me to buy another one.

I mean how fancy does it have to be if all you're used to doing is passing out on it in a drunken stupor?

thebriang Mon, 08/06/2018 - 15:55 Permalink

Haha, 12 Billion. Whoops, sorry guys, we accidentally dropped a zero.. or Nine.
Buy it, Bank it, Write It Off, then Bank It Again.
Seriously who the fuck makes up these rules that allow companies to just write-off Billions?

WTFUD Mon, 08/06/2018 - 15:55 Permalink

The bedroom's not seeing much action these days as folks invest a lot of their free time on social media streams just talking about sex. Yes, the iphone is the new dildo! 

BriansMushroom Mon, 08/06/2018 - 15:55 Permalink

Just like most niche market brick and mortar “ real locations” going out of business ! To many cheap Chinese knockoffs from factories afar away with no osha regulations and Low low wages. Just can’t compete. Sooner or later it will just be endless housing and every 25 miles a strip mall with the latest trendy shit and one food store! Coming soon to a city near you

666D Chess Mon, 08/06/2018 - 15:55 Permalink

Children no longer play with toys, hence no need for Toys R Us... What's going to be the explanation now to pretend that everything is awesome? Americans no longer sleep or what?

Able Ape Mon, 08/06/2018 - 16:01 Permalink

Passed by a Mattress Firm store frequently - never saw anybody inside!... My dream jobs- selling fireplaces in the summer...selling pool supplies in the winter and selling mattresses...