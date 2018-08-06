Trump To Override Rosenstein, Declassify Remaining DOJ FISA Docs: Report

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/06/2018 - 12:05

After months of dribbling out incomplete document requests made by frustrated GOP lawmakers, President Trump may be about to override Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and use his presidential authority to declassify several caches of information related to the DOJ/FBI's ongoing Trump-Russia counterintelligence operation, according to former IBD Bureau Chief Paul Sperry. 

Sperry tweeted on Sunday that President Trump may declassify: 20 redacted pages of a June, 2017 FISA renewal, "and possibly" 63 pages of emails and notes between "Ohr & Steele," and FD-302 summaries of 12 interviews - In reference to twice-demoted DOJ official Bruce Ohr and/or his wife Nellie, both of whom were working with opposition research firm Fusion GPS to investigate Trump. 

As Cristina Laila of the Gateway Pundit notes, Rosenstein and then-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe both signed off on a June 2017 FISA surveillance warrant renewal on former Trump aide Carter Page

2017 FISA renewal application (screenshot)

Meanwhile, several frustrated GOP lawmakers have called for the full release of the requested documents - with Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-NC) and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) calling for their declassification recently, and Meadows and other members drawing up articles of impeachment against Rosenstein, only to withdraw them shortly thereafter.

In June, Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee asked President Trump to declassify key sections of Carter Page's FISA warrant application, according to a letter obtained by Fox News

Let's see if the president will follow suit and declassify documents that could only help his case. Then again, the DOJ is likely to scream "sources and methods!" and claim that the lives of countless intelligence officials will be forever compromised.

Comments

Giant Meteor fauxhammer Mon, 08/06/2018 - 12:26 Permalink

Frankly, I don't want to see his moobs. But that graphic accompanying the headline! A real rouge gallery if ever there were one. Note: I only spelled it that way to piss off you happy few, you band of brothers, rogues, and of course, spelling bee aficionados ..

Edit: And may I just add here, there are a few faces missing on that wall of shame .gif for those still paying attention at home ..

Green2Delta Jim in MN Mon, 08/06/2018 - 12:14 Permalink

I haven't followed Q at all, but I noticed something this weekend and I pointed it out to my father. Bill Mahrer, Comedy Central, CNN and so on all attacked Q at the same time. They're calling it a "pro Trump conspiracy theory." That means they see this Q as a threat so they're trying to make people who follow it look crazy. I'm sure most of us on here realize that without me pointing it out. Now I plan on reading the latest Q posts thanks to the MSM hating it.

We've also seen Alex Jones under heavy attack the last few months and that got ramped up yesterday. It appears the old guard is extremely frightened. At least I hope that's what these attacks me. I'm trying to find a silver lining in all the bullshit we're facing.