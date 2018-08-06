Trump To Override Rosenstein, Declassify Remaining DOJ FISA Docs: Report

After months of dribbling out incomplete document requests made by frustrated GOP lawmakers, President Trump may be about to override Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and use his presidential authority to declassify several caches of information related to the DOJ/FBI's ongoing Trump-Russia counterintelligence operation, according to former IBD Bureau Chief Paul Sperry.
Sperry tweeted on Sunday that President Trump may declassify: 20 redacted pages of a June, 2017 FISA renewal, "and possibly" 63 pages of emails and notes between "Ohr & Steele," and FD-302 summaries of 12 interviews - In reference to twice-demoted DOJ official Bruce Ohr and/or his wife Nellie, both of whom were working with opposition research firm Fusion GPS to investigate Trump.
Look this month for POTUS to declassify ...— Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) August 5, 2018
-- 20 redacted pages of June 2017 FISA renewal
... and possibly ...
-- 63 pages of emails and notes b/t Ohr & Steele
-- FD-302 summaries of 12 FBI interviews w/ Ohr re Steele
... and watch Dems and media toadies become apoplectic
As Cristina Laila of the Gateway Pundit notes, Rosenstein and then-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe both signed off on a June 2017 FISA surveillance warrant renewal on former Trump aide Carter Page.
Meanwhile, several frustrated GOP lawmakers have called for the full release of the requested documents - with Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-NC) and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) calling for their declassification recently, and Meadows and other members drawing up articles of impeachment against Rosenstein, only to withdraw them shortly thereafter.
It has come to the point that @realDonaldTrump himself needs to & should declassify the Carter Page FISA warrant applications & ONLY redact sources & methods that must be redacted. There is NO good reason why the public has not yet seen this information.— Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) July 23, 2018
In June, Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee asked President Trump to declassify key sections of Carter Page's FISA warrant application, according to a letter obtained by Fox News.
Potentially groundbreaking development here. The Carter Page FISA docs should be declassified and further unredacted (protecting only sources and methods) so Americans can know the truth.— Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) July 22, 2018
If the previous admin was funneling campaign research toward surveillance, we need to know. https://t.co/vWfeatCdUk
Let's see if the president will follow suit and declassify documents that could only help his case. Then again, the DOJ is likely to scream "sources and methods!" and claim that the lives of countless intelligence officials will be forever compromised.
Comments
The beginning of the end.
I'm running out of popcorn....
In reply to The beginning of the end. by the artist
Sounds like another Q confirmation...
In reply to I'm running out of popcorn… by Occams_Chainsaw
Waiting for the ZH article on the Anonymous assault on Q so we can sort this shit out.
In reply to S by Croesus
Yeah they’re going for a conservative ban.
Leftists dont like the narrative so clearly they’re over the target.
In reply to Waiting for the ZH article… by Jim in MN
Told ya.
Trump will start dribbling this stuff out before the election. Gonna drive the Libtards crazy.
In reply to Yeah there going for a… by IridiumRebel
Long overdue...
In reply to Told ya. Trump will start… by Ghost of PartysOver
Time to start the ZH Pool for how much the FBI paid Steele. Not how much Perkins Coie paid him but how much the FBI...also...paid him.
I'm going with $178k ;-)
In reply to Long overdue... by gmrpeabody
I believe that was made public a long time ago. $50K iirc.
In reply to Time to start the ZH Pool… by nmewn
Keep an eye out at the Washington area's Airport departure Gates.
Look out for Hilary, other guilty Dems and Deep Staters.
In reply to I believe that was made… by TheReplacement
This is when the shit will hit the fan for many deep stater's....
In reply to It's about freaking time! by y3maxx
There IS a GOD!
hmmmmm, $250K, nice round figure for an English cuck to ask for, is my bet!
In reply to This is when the shit will… by Stan522
Que Será, Será
In reply to There IS a GOD! by Free This
Then again, the DOJ is likely to scream "sources and methods!" and claim that the lives of countless intelligence officials will be forever compromised.
In reply to Redacting is one thing,… by two hoots
Cue the Mika, Morning Joe, Joy(s) (Behar and Reid) MELTDOWN....
And or course that other guy,... what's his name? Oh yeah.. Rachel Madow.
In reply to Then again, the DOJ is… by Tarzan
Heads will roll when the lunch menu gets declassified.
In reply to Then again, the DOJ is… by Tarzan
Wow, that big a loser that people down vote you no matter what you say.
Can you say 'pariah'.......sic suckit tyranus......loser......
In reply to There IS a GOD! by Free This
"AG Sessions???"
"Has anyone seen Grandpa Jeff?!?"
"Can we get a real Attorney General in here, please? There's a national emergency going on in here and we need a real lawman, dammit!"
In reply to This is when the shit will… by Stan522
Bueller. Bueller. Bueller.
In reply to "AG Sessions???" "Has anyone… by Theosebes Goodfellow
Agreed. This was Mr. Sessions job. Which he has wrongfully woefully abdicated.
In reply to "AG Sessions???" "Has anyone… by Theosebes Goodfellow
Putting together a proper seditious conspiracy case takes a hell of
long time. Try it some time.
In reply to "AG Sessions???" "Has anyone… by Theosebes Goodfellow
if some kid lights up a pot stick ol' jeff (AKA deputydawg) is on the case
In reply to "AG Sessions???" "Has anyone… by Theosebes Goodfellow
"Has anyone seen Grandpa Jeff?!?"
Meh. Huber is the one to watch in any event.
In reply to "AG Sessions???" "Has anyone… by Theosebes Goodfellow
Probably not.
I doubt any changes will ever occur anywhere. I can’t even get people to understand I am straight.
In reply to This is when the shit will… by Stan522
Do you think that's the reason POTUS is meeting with the Kenyan president today?
Q stated that Obama would claim Kenyan citizenship.
https://imgur.com/a/HaRqc9P
In reply to It's about freaking time! by y3maxx
@TheReplacement, I'm betting his REAL take is underneath all those redactions on documents already released.
One of those redactions on the "grounds of national security" is how the public found out how much Andy McCabes new conference table cost.
Cuz, ya know, can't have the Russians or Chi-Com's finding that out! ;-)
In reply to I believe that was made… by TheReplacement
But over the weekend we learned Steele was communicating with the FBI through Ohr even AFTER he was fired in 2016. 11 times as I recall.
How much went through Ohr?
In reply to I believe that was made… by TheReplacement
They would have paid him another 50k had he been able to verify any of it.
In reply to Time to start the ZH Pool… by nmewn
I will see your $178k and raise to $500k.
In reply to Time to start the ZH Pool… by nmewn
I will see your $178k and raise to $500k.
In reply to Time to start the ZH Pool… by nmewn
+1...with the timing of the big wins to game the news cycle going into November.
In reply to Told ya. Trump will start… by Ghost of PartysOver
Oh look, another: Probably, Maybe, or Later this month
Just keeps bringing us back for more BS
I'm sure there will be an "event" sometime this month, for us to look at the other hand.
In reply to Yeah there going for a… by IridiumRebel
I hope it's true! WTF? Exposing Shitlery and Ofaggot, et al, for their crimes against humanity will be a damn good thing!
In reply to Oh look, another: Probably,… by Shitonya Serfs
If your life is compromised by info in these documents.........you should be mad at Comey, McCabe, and all of the other partisans on the top backing Hillary.
In reply to Yeah there going for a… by IridiumRebel
I’m confused- if Comey was on top of Hillary how could McCabe be taking her from the back?
eeeewwwww
In reply to If your life is compromised… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
And in the next act of this great play, OJ will threaten to fire someone he's hired.
Maybe Trey can yap some more about all this stuff? Or who is the "bad cop" du jour who is really looking out for the people?
In reply to Waiting for the ZH article… by Jim in MN
Big if true
In reply to And in the next act of this… by pods
Fuckin' Aye! Sorry, trying to curb my enthusiasm here, but if this is correct, it just made my DAY!
Sure isn't a slow news day like yesterday, my head is on a swivel!
In reply to Big if true by Buckaroo Banzai
Thanks for the info...im I sure many here have wondered what is wrong with your ( quite odious) head
In reply to Fuck! by Free This
You are too young and too fat for fight club.
In reply to Fuck! by Free This
All that fucker Gowdy is good for is harrumphing.
He's deep, deep state is my bet. Probably goes to Ryan for his doggie biscuit.
In reply to And in the next act of this… by pods
anonymous larps ..will post false info ..anything to bring down Q..it will fail.
In reply to Waiting for the ZH article… by Jim in MN
Anonymous, anonymous...
Isn't it that Golan based Israeli intelligence unit which was bombed not 3 months ago by Syria?
In reply to anonymous larps ..will post… by overmedicatedu…
Fuck this ridiculous fucking fan dance.
Show us Rosenstein's tits already
In reply to Waiting for the ZH article… by Jim in MN
Frankly, I don't want to see his moobs. But that graphic accompanying the headline! A real rouge gallery if ever there were one. Note: I only spelled it that way to piss off you happy few, you band of brothers, rogues, and of course, spelling bee aficionados ..
Edit: And may I just add here, there are a few faces missing on that wall of shame .gif for those still paying attention at home ..
In reply to Fuck this ridiculous fucking… by fauxhammer
I haven't followed Q at all, but I noticed something this weekend and I pointed it out to my father. Bill Mahrer, Comedy Central, CNN and so on all attacked Q at the same time. They're calling it a "pro Trump conspiracy theory." That means they see this Q as a threat so they're trying to make people who follow it look crazy. I'm sure most of us on here realize that without me pointing it out. Now I plan on reading the latest Q posts thanks to the MSM hating it.
We've also seen Alex Jones under heavy attack the last few months and that got ramped up yesterday. It appears the old guard is extremely frightened. At least I hope that's what these attacks me. I'm trying to find a silver lining in all the bullshit we're facing.
In reply to Waiting for the ZH article… by Jim in MN
Isolate, and marginalize is their MO! Socialists are so predictable!
Jones has his issues, but he has been out in front of this thing forever!
Poor sot looks like he has had a coronary or a stroke, or something! Kinda reminds me of Dr Strangelove any more! But he has been right!
In reply to I haven't followed Q at all,… by Green2Delta
Nad, it's just tv ...
Avoid it like the bubonic plague ..
In reply to Isolate, and marginalize is… by Free This
I haven't been able to find a cure for them that is civil!!! There is one that is a sure shot though!
In reply to Nad, it's just tv ... Avoid… by Giant Meteor
Ah hell, I'm upvotin ya you rabble you ..
In reply to I haven't been able to find… by Free This