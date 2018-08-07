10 Haunting Photos As California's Largest Wildfire Ever Spirals Out Of Control

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/07/2018 - 09:21

On Monday, the twin fires being treated as one incident north of San Francisco became the largest wildfire in state history, destroying 443 square miles (1,148 square kilometers), nearly the size of the city of Los Angeles and 45% greater than New York City. 

The Mendocino Complex grew to span 283,000 acres (114,526 hectares) on Monday when two wildfires merged at the southern tip of the Mendocino National Forest, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. The size of the fire has surpassed the previous record set by the Thomas Fire which burned 281,893 acres in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties when it destroyed more than 1,000 structures. It is now the largest of eight major fires burning out of control across California, prompting U.S. President Donald Trump to declare a “major disaster” in the state.

The wildfire about 225 miles (360 kilometers) north of San Francisco started more than two weeks ago by sparks from the steel wheel of a towed-trailer's flat tire. It killed two firefighters and four residents and displaced more than 38,000 people.

And as the record-breaking wildfire continued to grow amid hot and windy conditions, it challenged thousands of fire crews battling eight major blazes burning out of control across the state.

The Mendocino Complex, which is 30% contained, has been less destructive to property than some of the other wildfires in the state - it has so far burned down 75 homes - because it is mostly raging in remote areas. But as AP notes, officials say it threatens 11,300 buildings and some new evacuations were ordered over the weekend as the flames spread.

More than 14,000 firefighters are battling more than a dozen major blazes throughout California, state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Scott McLean told AP. "I can remember a couple of years ago when we saw 10 to 12,000 firefighters in the states of California, Oregon and Washington and never the 14,000 we see now."

Unfortunately, there is no respite in sight as temperatures could reach 110 degrees (43 Celsius) in Northern California over the next few days with gusty winds fanning the flames of the complex, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.

The 3,900 crews battling the Mendocino Complex on Monday were focusing on keeping flames from breaking through fire lines on a ridge above the foothill communities of Nice, Lucerne, Glen Haven, and Clearlake Oaks, said Tricia Austin, a spokeswoman for Cal Fire.

Elsewhere, the Carr Fire - which has torched 164,413 acres in the scenic Shasta-Trinity region north of Sacramento since breaking out on July 23 - was 47% contained according to Reuters. The Carr Fire has been blamed for seven deaths, including a 21-year-old Pacific Gas and Electric Company lineman Jay Ayeta, whom the company said on Sunday was killed in a vehicle crash as he worked with crews in dangerous terrain.

Even Trump commented on Twitter on the California conflagrations: “California wildfires are being magnified and made so much worse by the bad environmental laws which aren’t allowing massive amount of readily available water to be properly utilized."

The Northern California fires have created such a haze of smoke in the Central Valley that Sacramento County health officials advised residents to avoid outdoor activities for the entire week.

Below we shows 10 haunting photos from the wildfire, courtesy of Bloomberg:

An air tanker drops retardant on the Ranch Fire near Clearlake Oaks, California, on Aug. 5. Via Getty Images
The Ranch Fire, part of the Mendocino Complex Fire, burns near Clearlake Oaks on Aug. 5. Via Getty Images
A hillside smolders after flames passed through during the Ranch Fire on Aug. 5. Photographer: Josh Edelson/AP Photo
Firefighters retrieve supplies while battling the Ranch Fire burning near Clearlake Oaks on Aug. 5. Via Getty Images
Alex Schenck carries a water bucket while fighting to save his home from the Ranch Fire on Aug. 4. Via Getty Images
A firefighter gathers water from a pool on Aug. 4. Photographer: Noah Berger/AFP via Getty Images
A house burns near Clearlake Oaks on Aug. 4. AFP via Getty Images
A firefighter douses flames while battling the Ranch Fire on Aug. 4.
Via Getty Images
Firefighters ride in the back of a pickup truck while battling the Ranch Fire near Clearlake Oaks on Aug. 4. Via Getty Images
A tree burns from the inside during the Ranch Fire in Clearlake Oaks on Aug. 5. Via AP Photo

 

 

californiagirl Keyser Tue, 08/07/2018 - 09:37

The largest California wildfire documented was the Santiago Canyon Fire of 1889, which burned at least 300,000 acres in southern California.
Some reports indicate that the Santiago Canyon Fire may have reached a size of 495,000 acres as it merged with other large wildfires that were concurrently burning in San Diego County.

ssk81646 PitBullsRule Tue, 08/07/2018 - 09:25

PitBullsRule css1971 Tue, 08/07/2018 - 09:36

It will rain before the forest is completely gone. It does this every few years, its always the same. Some asshole starts the fire on purpose, the fire department sends out 3 guys with shovels, it grows to about 100 acres, they send out 6 more guys with shovels, it grows to about 1000 acres, they send out a helicopter to look at it, it grows to 5000 acres, they send out 100 guys and 2 bull dozers, it grows to 30,000 acres, they send out 2 slurry bombers from the 1960's, it grows to 100K acres, they send out 5000 prisoners some of them have chain saws, more slurry bombers, a spotter plane. Then it hits 200K acres and a politicians declares, "Its a disaster!" so they can raise taxes later in the year. Then it hits about 400K acres and other states start sending in guys with shovels. Then it rains, and it goes out, and the fire fighters congratulate themselves and have fancy funerals for the ones that burnt up. Then they all do nothing and it happens again the next hot dry year.

Harry Lightning Tue, 08/07/2018 - 09:24

God's judgment on the people of California ?

The first of the 12 plagues ?

Maybe the Twitter building will be next ?

The photo of the guy trying to fight the fire with a water bucket is just too California ! Right up there with all the old Valley Girl jokes.

Lost in translation Tue, 08/07/2018 - 09:25

Governor Brownstone already proclaiming that the fire “is the result of permanent drought,” and that the state will have to consider “radical action” to prevent any/all possible future fire catastrophes.

James TraffiCan't Lost in translation Tue, 08/07/2018 - 09:37

Of course, He imposed an illegal fire tax on the people a few years back. The people just bent over and took it. He's never opposed a tax he didn't like. Glad to be out of that area and of of California. 

"Sold my home there in lake County in April. Now in Florida. It rains here every couple days. Have more money in my pocket." 

Beam me up!

_SILENCER Tue, 08/07/2018 - 09:28

AGENDA 2030

Get out of those rural areas, they belong to GAIA

And by GAIA I mean US

 

You belong in a cramped mega city with spics an feral negroes.

Our federal money dwindles from our sanctuary city nonsense, so we light ourselves on fire and blame a goddamned flat tire.

We are California Government.

We know better.

 