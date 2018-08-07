10 Haunting Photos As California's Largest Wildfire Ever Spirals Out Of Control

On Monday, the twin fires being treated as one incident north of San Francisco became the largest wildfire in state history, destroying 443 square miles (1,148 square kilometers), nearly the size of the city of Los Angeles and 45% greater than New York City.
The Mendocino Complex grew to span 283,000 acres (114,526 hectares) on Monday when two wildfires merged at the southern tip of the Mendocino National Forest, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. The size of the fire has surpassed the previous record set by the Thomas Fire which burned 281,893 acres in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties when it destroyed more than 1,000 structures. It is now the largest of eight major fires burning out of control across California, prompting U.S. President Donald Trump to declare a “major disaster” in the state.
The wildfire about 225 miles (360 kilometers) north of San Francisco started more than two weeks ago by sparks from the steel wheel of a towed-trailer's flat tire. It killed two firefighters and four residents and displaced more than 38,000 people.
And as the record-breaking wildfire continued to grow amid hot and windy conditions, it challenged thousands of fire crews battling eight major blazes burning out of control across the state.
The Mendocino Complex, which is 30% contained, has been less destructive to property than some of the other wildfires in the state - it has so far burned down 75 homes - because it is mostly raging in remote areas. But as AP notes, officials say it threatens 11,300 buildings and some new evacuations were ordered over the weekend as the flames spread.
More than 14,000 firefighters are battling more than a dozen major blazes throughout California, state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Scott McLean told AP. "I can remember a couple of years ago when we saw 10 to 12,000 firefighters in the states of California, Oregon and Washington and never the 14,000 we see now."
Unfortunately, there is no respite in sight as temperatures could reach 110 degrees (43 Celsius) in Northern California over the next few days with gusty winds fanning the flames of the complex, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.
The 3,900 crews battling the Mendocino Complex on Monday were focusing on keeping flames from breaking through fire lines on a ridge above the foothill communities of Nice, Lucerne, Glen Haven, and Clearlake Oaks, said Tricia Austin, a spokeswoman for Cal Fire.
Elsewhere, the Carr Fire - which has torched 164,413 acres in the scenic Shasta-Trinity region north of Sacramento since breaking out on July 23 - was 47% contained according to Reuters. The Carr Fire has been blamed for seven deaths, including a 21-year-old Pacific Gas and Electric Company lineman Jay Ayeta, whom the company said on Sunday was killed in a vehicle crash as he worked with crews in dangerous terrain.
Even Trump commented on Twitter on the California conflagrations: “California wildfires are being magnified and made so much worse by the bad environmental laws which aren’t allowing massive amount of readily available water to be properly utilized."
The Northern California fires have created such a haze of smoke in the Central Valley that Sacramento County health officials advised residents to avoid outdoor activities for the entire week.
Below we shows 10 haunting photos from the wildfire, courtesy of Bloomberg:
Comments
How is that for CO2 emissions. Maybe Jerry Brown can make natural events illegal
a sign of things to come.
In reply to How is that for emissions by COSMOS
Sold my home there in lake County in April. Now in Florida. It rains here every couple days. Have more money in my pocket.
Beam me up!
In reply to a sign of things to come. by 07564111
Helluva to prop up the budget in Mexifornia...
https://www.breitbart.com/california/2018/08/01/stupid-people-start-90-…
In reply to Sold my home there in lake… by James TraffiCan't
The largest California wildfire documented was the Santiago Canyon Fire of 1889, which burned at least 300,000 acres in southern California.
Some reports indicate that the Santiago Canyon Fire may have reached a size of 495,000 acres as it merged with other large wildfires that were concurrently burning in San Diego County.
In reply to Helluva to prop up the… by Keyser
burn it all to the ground so the Mexicans feel more at home
In reply to Sold my home there in lake… by James TraffiCan't
They are getting what they deserve for supporting hillary.
(For the morons among us, which are legion, I am repeating the hollyweirdo's words when texas had flooding)
In reply to burn it all to tbe ground so… by dark pools of soros
But thank God they banned all the straws!!!!
In reply to How is that for emissions by COSMOS
I was excited to see the fires had engulfed both NYC and Los Angeles. Then I realized I read it out of context.
In reply to How is that for emissions by COSMOS
Im sure they can pass an ordinance to check all hydrants one hour before any major fire.
In reply to How is that for emissions by COSMOS
Yeah, it's the feedback loop - CO2 makes more CO2 - makes more CO2 - where it stops (globally) nobody knows.
In reply to How is that for emissions by COSMOS
It goes out when it rains.
★I've made $70,000 so far this year working 0nline and I am a full time college student and just working for 2 to 3 hours a day I've made such great m0ney.I am genuinely thankful to and my administrator, It's' really user friendly and I'm just so happy that I found out about it.
====http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to It goes out when it rains. by PitBullsRule
It goes out when there's no more fuel.
Lots of fuel by the looks of it.
In reply to ★I've made $70,000 s… by ssk81646
It will rain before the forest is completely gone. It does this every few years, its always the same. Some asshole starts the fire on purpose, the fire department sends out 3 guys with shovels, it grows to about 100 acres, they send out 6 more guys with shovels, it grows to about 1000 acres, they send out a helicopter to look at it, it grows to 5000 acres, they send out 100 guys and 2 bull dozers, it grows to 30,000 acres, they send out 2 slurry bombers from the 1960's, it grows to 100K acres, they send out 5000 prisoners some of them have chain saws, more slurry bombers, a spotter plane. Then it hits 200K acres and a politicians declares, "Its a disaster!" so they can raise taxes later in the year. Then it hits about 400K acres and other states start sending in guys with shovels. Then it rains, and it goes out, and the fire fighters congratulate themselves and have fancy funerals for the ones that burnt up. Then they all do nothing and it happens again the next hot dry year.
In reply to It goes out when there's no… by css1971
God's judgment on the people of California ?
The first of the 12 plagues ?
Maybe the Twitter building will be next ?
The photo of the guy trying to fight the fire with a water bucket is just too California ! Right up there with all the old Valley Girl jokes.
Should'a been pre-burning round his house.
In reply to God's judgment on the people… by Harry Lightning
You mean running past the wood pile next to his home?
Feel sorry for the man.
In reply to God's judgment on the people… by Harry Lightning
places we'd like to see burned to the ground:
- bohemian grove
- google
- apple
- twatter
- san francisco govt buildings
- fed reserve of san francisco
- 9th circuit court of appeals
- microsoft (maybe the fire will head north up I-5)
In reply to God's judgment on the people… by Harry Lightning
holocaust: great or total destruction, esp. by fire. widespread destruction, disaster. a massive slaughter.
4 min. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ehT_XyH9sMM
engineered.
The Twitter algorithm deletes your account if you dare to use the word "holocaust" except when referring to Jews in ovens.
In reply to holocaust: great or total… by WillyGroper
Governor Brownstone already proclaiming that the fire “is the result of permanent drought,” and that the state will have to consider “radical action” to prevent any/all possible future fire catastrophes.
Moonbeam's solution is to burn everything first to prevent a wildfire... Liberal logic...
In reply to Governor Brownstone already… by Lost in translation
Of course, He imposed an illegal fire tax on the people a few years back. The people just bent over and took it. He's never opposed a tax he didn't like. Glad to be out of that area and of of California.
"Sold my home there in lake County in April. Now in Florida. It rains here every couple days. Have more money in my pocket."
Beam me up!
In reply to Governor Brownstone already… by Lost in translation
What a tease! Overlaying a map of NYC.
In Israel the arabs set fires purposefully as an act of terrorism.. I hope that's not the case in Cali
AGENDA 2030
Get out of those rural areas, they belong to GAIA
And by GAIA I mean US
You belong in a cramped mega city with spics an feral negroes.
Our federal money dwindles from our sanctuary city nonsense, so we light ourselves on fire and blame a goddamned flat tire.
We are California Government.
We know better.
Haunting...hell break out the champagne!
Please burn down;
—FaceFuck
Thank You
And now for the opinion of retarded Trump Voters!
Go wash we can smell your hipster stank from here...if you dont like what we say DONT FUCKING READ IT...thats called freedom asshole.
In reply to And now for the opinion of… by HilteryTrumpkin
And a dandy opinion too! Perhaps up your game and stop feeding into the "trap" he set you.
In reply to Go wash we can smell your… by Bill of Rights
Californication.