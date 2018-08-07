3Y Note Yields Most Since May 2007 In Ugly, Tailing Auction As Foreign Buyers Flee

After yesterday's two-fer shocker, when the Treasury sold 3 and 6-month bills at the lowest Bid to Cover in a decade as demand for papers suddenly pulled away, today's 3Y coupon auction was no better, and moments ago some $34BN in 3 year paper was sold at a high yield of 2.765%, tailing the When Issued 2.763% by 0.2bps (the 5th consecutive tail in a row for this tenor), and the highest yield since May 2007.
The yield, however, was not enough to generate interest, and while the Bid to Cover rose from 2.51 last month to 2.65, but well below the 6 month average of 2.814, the internals were downright ugly, as Indirects took down just 42.7%, the lowest since December 2016, and with Directs taking 12.1%, it left Dealers taking down 45.2% of the auction, the highest share going back also to December 2016.
Overall, a very ugly auction, which better not be a harbinger of what to expect from tomorrow's benchmark 10Y sale or else the bond market may be facing a major hanogver very soon.
It will all go out in silence...
hardly a peep will be heard, and the death of the market will continue unabated.
Can we ban lock-stick?
Moneypenny, House Of Cards dossier.
Dimon says 10 year is going to 5....sure it will can you say 1 trillion + INTEREST PAYMENT. We are all Venezuela now.
3 months already over 2%.
Nobody cares - Big D will tell everybody it's GREAT and to ignore the fake news and believe him, and we'll all be fine. Nothing is real anymore.
We are all going to die.
You have never before ben so righty.
And I know most of the posters on here will be fine with that...
As long as the Joos go first.
I cant figure out who is buying them anyway and why????
The Primary Dealer banksters are obliged to buy, capiche?
You're not asking the right question. If there weren't trillions in debt issued, where would that money go?
You also are asking the wrong question.
If there weren't trillions in debt issued, would that money exist in the first place?
And you've asked the wrong question
If there weren't trillions in debt issued, would that CURRENCY exist in the first place?
The USG would like to get rid of currency altogether.
And just have Current-cy.
Once all the money only exists on the Fed's ledger...
They'll come for our guns, our gold and them tumaters I gots growin out back I wuz planning on makin some Salsa to feed alla them Mehicanos headin this way before that wall gets bilt.
So?
"or else the bond market may be facing a major hanogver very soon."
Indeed...
We don't need foreign buyers for our debt - fuck them all! We have plenty of patriotic AMERICANS ready and willing to step up to the plate and buy our debt.
LOL! Well, it's certainly better than buying German debt...
War bonds folks - we're at war with the ENTIRE world, believe me, we need your support to support our farmers, who are great, great people, as we fight this war with the world, to make America great again.
Your right its called their recently nationalized IRAs.
Are you serious??
Go ahead, sanction the world, Trump. Keep up your BS and you'll have a crisis that will dwarf all others in our nation's history. Or is that the goal?
Dont expect people to go swimming when you are constantly pissing in the pool.
yet the 10 year just sits thar STEADY AS A ROCK! wtf people . . .?