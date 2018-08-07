API Strikes Back At Cuomo For "Extreme Energy Policies"

The American Petroleum Institute has attacked New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for his energy agenda, which, API New York executive director Karen Moreau said in a statement, is hurting the most vulnerable members of society.

The statement comes in response to Governor Cuomo’s refusal to renew the air quality permit of the gas-fired Competitive Power Ventures Power Plant in the state.

“Governor Cuomo has sided with environmental extremists over New York’s most vulnerable: low-income families and seniors,” Moreau said.

“Gov. Cuomo’s actions to close Indian Point coupled with efforts to stifle new clean natural gas power generation are creating a manufactured, needless energy crisis throughout New York and the northeast that will harm residents in the region – disproportionately hurting low-income and elderly residents who rely upon affordable electricity to heat, cool, and power their homes.

The New York Governor is on a quest to put an end to fossil fuel and nuclear power use in the state, and this quest has already cost New Yorkers substantial increases in their utility bills.

A May report from the Consumer Energy Alliance found that New Yorkers pay some 44 percent more for electricity than their neighbors in Pennsylvania, which has abundant gas reserves and the pipelines to send this gas to New York. In January 2018, the Alliance said, “spot market prices in the New York City region jumped to a record high of $140.25 for natural gas, as compared to the average natural gas spot market price for New York in 2017 was $3.08. New Yorkers were subjected to prices that were $137 higher due to self-inflicted capacity constraints created by their own elected officials.”

Also in May, Governor Cuomo said all natural gas plants operating in New York will be eventually closed and that he will not approve any new gas-fired plant projects.

CheapBastard Skip Tue, 08/07/2018 - 15:22 Permalink

New Yorkers brace for more pain due to their sky high taxes:

Sellers in affluent sections of Westchester County, Connecticut and New Jersey are finding it hard to unload their upscale homes because the $10,000 cap on the deductions is complicating matters and would-be buyers are holding out for lower prices, Bloomberg reported.

But the situation is especially dire in Westchester County, which has the nation’s highest property taxes and where annual tax bills can hit $50,000 or more, the report said.

“‘Look, I’m not going to spend more than $35,000 in taxes,'” Angela Retelny, a broker at Compass, told Bloomberg about the attitude of some buyers.

Purchases in the county plummeted 18 percent in the second quarter, and the median price of a home fell 5 percent in Scarsdale and 13 percent in Mamaroneck in the first half of the year.

El Vaquero Posa Tue, 08/07/2018 - 16:05 Permalink

The problems with nuclear are 1) high up front cost, 2) long spin-up time and 3) waste storage.

 

3 is a political problem though.  No reprocessing of the fuel because MUH PROLIFORATION despite the fact that we already have multiple times the warheads needed to destroy civilization.  There will be a push against breeder reactors that can actually burn up the waste if that comes as well.  If you burn up all of the transuranic waste, the waste storage problem becomes much more simple - 350 years instead of 350,000.  

 

But yeah, breeders are the future if we wish to maintain an industrial civilization.  Fusion would be great, but it's been 20 years away for the past 30 years, and proof of concept with MSR that ran on thorium was built and operated in the late 1960s and early 1970s.  No reason uranium can't be put through a molten salt cycle.  

Handful of Dust Tue, 08/07/2018 - 14:52 Permalink

...and yet those 'low-income families' keep voting democrat...

Go figure.

I guess New Yorkers should feel lucky they are not jumping over piles of smelly warm hepatitis contaminated shit on every block, given they have a Democrat Gubnor, Democrat Mayor and had Hillary as their Senator.

That seems to be a Commiefornia quality.

izzee Tue, 08/07/2018 - 14:53 Permalink

But I thot that the US mandate (Obama) was to Close All Coal Fired plants and replace them with Nat Gas(Clean Nat Gas) plants.  Plus the US has a 1000year supply of Nat Gas, "people say".

And this guy Cuomo wants to run for El Presidente in 2020???

HilteryTrumpkin Tue, 08/07/2018 - 14:54 Permalink

Environmental Extremist is one who puts 2 GE Mach II Nuke plants on the great Lake the largest fresh water system on planet earth. Same design flaw as the reactors in Fukushima storing spent fuel on the 3rd fucking floor.

zpinch SubjectivObject Tue, 08/07/2018 - 15:00 Permalink

purchase some poutine;

 

the marcelleus shale would not be viable unless it was linked to canadian tar sands;

1 tar sands barrel takes 2 to 1 energy to get it, so you send up fracked marcelleus nat gas to canada and they use that energy to get tar sands oil out (superheat water to force out oil) and send that back down to frackers to frack more gas (thats what xl pipeline was all about, alberta aka texas north, the fat fuck pm before trudeux).

 

nice racket....meanwhile the planet burns as alaska releases in 2 years more co2 than all US comercial co2 releases in 1 year, enough for all us cars (250 million, not including us military or trucks/trains/planes/ships)...but i dont care..do you? i dont..

phaedrus1952 zpinch Tue, 08/07/2018 - 15:14 Permalink

In my ten years of following the shale developments, I have never read a statement so disconnected from facts and reality as that one. And I continue to read some Whoppers.

Congratulations.

 

For the rest of the world, Cuomo"s  hatchet job on this billion dollar plant, just weeks before going online, sends a FAR more dangerous signal to the business world. Namely, Third World strong arm is alive and well in the Empire State.

Beware.

zpinch zpinch Tue, 08/07/2018 - 15:31 Permalink

and btw as an aside i have ti SAY this, get it off my chest, superheating water to get oil out of tar and to use nuclear to heat water up for steam power when solar now can easily do the same is so dumb, when u consider the energy it takes to heat up one mole or evenone gallon of water, water is very heat intensive so to heat it up to gget oil is SO DUMB is SO OO SO SUSSUDUMB,(oil less endothermic than water, means water takes moar energy to excite, oil less, this is common sense, which lights non fire faster? oil or water? which takes LESS energy? but we use the thing that takes less energy to heatup the shit - WATER_ that takes MORe energy to heat up to PRODUCE ENERGY!!!!! hahahahahaha) and i guess to use it tto get uranium and then use the uranium to heat up water , which takes again aa LOT fo eenergy just to rpessurise a turbine seems so 18th fucking century like steam punk...

like relle its 2018 and were steaming water for energy? water? which has a huge energy gradient?...hahaha..but i guess 18th cnetruy life is so simple that poeple yearn for it...even now..

 

zpinch zpinch Tue, 08/07/2018 - 15:33 Permalink

someday soon we will have solar collectors out in space which will concentrate that energy and beam it down to a dostributor...like a laser,, itll be way more efficient..and free! truly free..excpet for the politics and people who try to recapture and redistribute it...ofcourse...