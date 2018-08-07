API Strikes Back At Cuomo For "Extreme Energy Policies"

Authored by Irina Slav via Oilprice.com,
The American Petroleum Institute has attacked New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for his energy agenda, which, API New York executive director Karen Moreau said in a statement, is hurting the most vulnerable members of society.
The statement comes in response to Governor Cuomo’s refusal to renew the air quality permit of the gas-fired Competitive Power Ventures Power Plant in the state.
“Governor Cuomo has sided with environmental extremists over New York’s most vulnerable: low-income families and seniors,” Moreau said.
“Gov. Cuomo’s actions to close Indian Point coupled with efforts to stifle new clean natural gas power generation are creating a manufactured, needless energy crisis throughout New York and the northeast that will harm residents in the region – disproportionately hurting low-income and elderly residents who rely upon affordable electricity to heat, cool, and power their homes.”
The New York Governor is on a quest to put an end to fossil fuel and nuclear power use in the state, and this quest has already cost New Yorkers substantial increases in their utility bills.
A May report from the Consumer Energy Alliance found that New Yorkers pay some 44 percent more for electricity than their neighbors in Pennsylvania, which has abundant gas reserves and the pipelines to send this gas to New York. In January 2018, the Alliance said, “spot market prices in the New York City region jumped to a record high of $140.25 for natural gas, as compared to the average natural gas spot market price for New York in 2017 was $3.08. New Yorkers were subjected to prices that were $137 higher due to self-inflicted capacity constraints created by their own elected officials.”
Also in May, Governor Cuomo said all natural gas plants operating in New York will be eventually closed and that he will not approve any new gas-fired plant projects.
there is no such thing as an environmental extremists!
reduce your carbon footprint, kill yourself now. snuff it out and save some drowning polar bears. do mooooother nature a solid and tap out. do it for the children. it's the sensible responsible thing to do. don't stand in the way of progress. forward, for the collective comrade! make manbearpig proud, end the injustice and pull it
When are these dumb motherfuckers going to get it through their heads that you CANNOT support a city of 8 million without A LOT of energy, and right now, that means fossil fuels? Energy gets shit done.
Andrew Cuomo Governor of New York State for life.
Governor Cuomo (D-NY) putting the screws to the only reason we still have any guns at all.
The NRA Says It’s in Deep Financial Trouble, May Be ‘Unable to Exist’ August 3, 2018
He really went after gun makers when he was HUD secretary under Billy The KID KILLER Clinton
New Yorkers brace for more pain due to their sky high taxes:
Sellers in affluent sections of Westchester County, Connecticut and New Jersey are finding it hard to unload their upscale homes because the $10,000 cap on the deductions is complicating matters and would-be buyers are holding out for lower prices, Bloomberg reported.
But the situation is especially dire in Westchester County, which has the nation’s highest property taxes and where annual tax bills can hit $50,000 or more, the report said.
“‘Look, I’m not going to spend more than $35,000 in taxes,'” Angela Retelny, a broker at Compass, told Bloomberg about the attitude of some buyers.
Purchases in the county plummeted 18 percent in the second quarter, and the median price of a home fell 5 percent in Scarsdale and 13 percent in Mamaroneck in the first half of the year.
https://nypost.com/2018/08/07/trump-tax-cap-making-it-tough-for-wealthy…
how does this knuckler plan on creating electricity? cold fusion??
"Under my energy plan electricity rates would necessarily sky rocket" ~Obozo
The democrat plan to solve "climate change" is akin to solving the obesity problem by making food too expensive to eat.
With similar consequences...
Fuck Cuomo the Commie, left that Shithole 20 years ago. I hope he is in for life, these morons deserve this idiot. Can't wait for the brown outs and black outs ( is that racist?). Burn baby burn and everything free in stores, rape, murder as the Democrat Klan Plantation slaves revolt because "Wes was dissed!
And nuclear.
The problems with nuclear are 1) high up front cost, 2) long spin-up time and 3) waste storage.
3 is a political problem though. No reprocessing of the fuel because MUH PROLIFORATION despite the fact that we already have multiple times the warheads needed to destroy civilization. There will be a push against breeder reactors that can actually burn up the waste if that comes as well. If you burn up all of the transuranic waste, the waste storage problem becomes much more simple - 350 years instead of 350,000.
But yeah, breeders are the future if we wish to maintain an industrial civilization. Fusion would be great, but it's been 20 years away for the past 30 years, and proof of concept with MSR that ran on thorium was built and operated in the late 1960s and early 1970s. No reason uranium can't be put through a molten salt cycle.
Ya, and snuff out those forest fires. How about capping those volcanos while you are at it.
How many centuries would my gas space heater have to run to match ONE day's worth of pollution from the Carr fire?
those fires are a perennial theme due to the massive overconsumption of water by the humans. The ground is all dried up. Let the whole state burn. Green shoots will eventually surface.
humans aren't worth saving. Consume all you can, please.
Be the first to prove your are concerned, gasoline and matches! Make a statement a la Monks. Then you will achieve conscience and praise in your religion of environmentalism!
western new york has as much nat gas as pennsylvania.
there are way too many humans anyway...PURGE!!
There is more bad people in this nation than good people. Could it be conditioning to be evil from a life time of television programming?
OK, shut down all oil and gas use right now. Then what? What are the implications? How many people do we loose in the winter? No cars, no planes. No shipping. What is next?
...and yet those 'low-income families' keep voting democrat...
Go figure.
I guess New Yorkers should feel lucky they are not jumping over piles of smelly warm hepatitis contaminated shit on every block, given they have a Democrat Gubnor, Democrat Mayor and had Hillary as their Senator.
That seems to be a Commiefornia quality.
NOT New Yorkers. New York City'ers.
Upstate NY feels the same about NYC as you do
Thats a fact. 90% of counties vote republican, but the downstate population weight kills us. Buffalo and syracuse dont help.
'Those damned politicians caused the cost of heating to go up.'
'Hey I got a check from .gov that'll pay for 90% of the increase. Woohoo, good job Andy!'
The poor get poorer. The rich get richer. The Demoncrats keep getting elected.
People are stupid.
Republicans aren't all about making poor people rich... just tax dodging for their bosses. Period. Ether way, we're screwed.
But I thot that the US mandate (Obama) was to Close All Coal Fired plants and replace them with Nat Gas(Clean Nat Gas) plants. Plus the US has a 1000year supply of Nat Gas, "people say".
And this guy Cuomo wants to run for El Presidente in 2020???
Si, amigo. Es verdad.
Cuomo/Cortez, 2020!
I can't see Cuomo without thinking of that idiot Little Carmine from The Sopranos.
An imbecile who thinks himself wise. But that's Progressives in general.
and with the backing of the koch brothers as well. even though.
Is he from "comb over" country?
The folks who elected him need to self-electrocute
Environmental Extremist is one who puts 2 GE Mach II Nuke plants on the great Lake the largest fresh water system on planet earth. Same design flaw as the reactors in Fukushima storing spent fuel on the 3rd fucking floor.
Because tsunamis happen all the time on the "great Lake".
Standard Disclaimer: Let's face facts here, you are quite possibly the most ignorant, feeble-minded person I have ever come across on ZH.
This is what happens when a non-Binary Progressive swallows too much Antifa semen!
damn, that is beating out some pretty stiff competition.
haha 100% u tell em
The only design flaw a Fukishima was at TEPCO which didn't want to spend the yen to move back up generators to higher ground for a plant entering the final years of service. None of the other nukes on the coast line were disabled by the tsunami... all had high water provisions.
i'm missing something here
if not natural gas, or nuculeer, then what?
purchase from Quebec?
purchase some poutine;
the marcelleus shale would not be viable unless it was linked to canadian tar sands;
1 tar sands barrel takes 2 to 1 energy to get it, so you send up fracked marcelleus nat gas to canada and they use that energy to get tar sands oil out (superheat water to force out oil) and send that back down to frackers to frack more gas (thats what xl pipeline was all about, alberta aka texas north, the fat fuck pm before trudeux).
nice racket....meanwhile the planet burns as alaska releases in 2 years more co2 than all US comercial co2 releases in 1 year, enough for all us cars (250 million, not including us military or trucks/trains/planes/ships)...but i dont care..do you? i dont..
In my ten years of following the shale developments, I have never read a statement so disconnected from facts and reality as that one. And I continue to read some Whoppers.
Congratulations.
For the rest of the world, Cuomo"s hatchet job on this billion dollar plant, just weeks before going online, sends a FAR more dangerous signal to the business world. Namely, Third World strong arm is alive and well in the Empire State.
Beware.
mosdef beware, but clearly u cant handle new information into ur little world model; also youve wasted at least 10 years..
and btw as an aside i have ti SAY this, get it off my chest, superheating water to get oil out of tar and to use nuclear to heat water up for steam power when solar now can easily do the same is so dumb, when u consider the energy it takes to heat up one mole or evenone gallon of water, water is very heat intensive so to heat it up to gget oil is SO DUMB is SO OO SO SUSSUDUMB,(oil less endothermic than water, means water takes moar energy to excite, oil less, this is common sense, which lights non fire faster? oil or water? which takes LESS energy? but we use the thing that takes less energy to heatup the shit - WATER_ that takes MORe energy to heat up to PRODUCE ENERGY!!!!! hahahahahaha) and i guess to use it tto get uranium and then use the uranium to heat up water , which takes again aa LOT fo eenergy just to rpessurise a turbine seems so 18th fucking century like steam punk...
like relle its 2018 and were steaming water for energy? water? which has a huge energy gradient?...hahaha..but i guess 18th cnetruy life is so simple that poeple yearn for it...even now..
someday soon we will have solar collectors out in space which will concentrate that energy and beam it down to a dostributor...like a laser,, itll be way more efficient..and free! truly free..excpet for the politics and people who try to recapture and redistribute it...ofcourse...
Yes I saw that in "Plan 9 From Outer Space"! Ed Wood was far ahead of his time.
lol nice ;)
it's all about energy gradients; symmetry breaking; eveything happens through that; are you not entertained? ;)
Yeah. But nuclear works at night and solar doesn't... that's a it a liability of you need electricity 24/7
no shit. no nukes, no coal, no natty, what does that leave?
ur kidding me right? the sun provides more energy in one hour than every gigawatt of energy produced on the planet...haha..the real funny thing is that we actually have the tehcnology to capture it and distribute it globally with 98% efficiency compared to say nuclear or coall or wind even...that's hilarious
((("they"))) want to keep us poor so most of our time is spent just taking care of survival needs. If we have too much free time, we might have time to organize and dislodge them from the top of the pyramid.
No, no, no. YOU'RE hilarious. ^_^
