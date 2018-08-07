Blowback: UniCredit Becomes First Major Corporation To Sever Ties With Facebook Over Ethics

Facebook has lost a major advertiser, UniCredit SpA, which has severed all ties alleging that the social media giant hasn't acted ethically, reports Bloomberg - which notes that "other large companies" may follow suit.
CEO Jean Pierre Mustier says the bank maintains that Facebook hasn't acted properly, and the Italian financial group will no longer have any type of business relationship with the Menlo Park, CA company.
Mustier was referring to business activities including advertising and marketing campaigns, a spokesman for UniCredit said. The bank currently has a swath of Facebook accounts -- which are regularly updated. -Bloomberg
Facebook has come under intense scrutiny for failing to safeguard user data amid the Cambridge Analytica data harvesting scandal, revealed in March by The Guardian and The New York Times. The data from up to 87 million users, and possibly more, was found to have been "harvested" via the psychological profiling app "Thisisyourdigitallife" - which was created by two psychologists (one of whom currently works for Facebook), and was specially designed to collect and share information.
Despite Facebook's attempts at damage control, UniCredit says they're done with the social media giant - and there have been others. Unilever UV and Sonos Inc. have also threatened to pull ads.
In late July, Facebook’s shares fell over 20 percent after second-quarter revenue showed the first signs of user disenchantment in the midst of public scandals over privacy and content. The company has been under fire following revelations that personal information on as many as 87 million users ended up in the hands of Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm that worked on Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Mozilla Corp., which develops the Firefox web browser, said in March it would pause its ads from appearing on Facebook as a result. -Bloomberg
Was UniCredit's decision really based on Facebook's ethics? Or was the data harvesting scandal perhaps a convenient excuse to disengage from an advertising model that wasn't worth the expense?
In late 2016, Proctor & Gamble cut $200 million in digital ad spending - including scaling back targeted ads from Facebook. In March, the company contended that too much digital ad spending is "a waste."
Once armed with more measurement data, P&G discovered that the average view time for a mobile ad appearing in a news feed, on platforms such as Facebook , was only 1.7 seconds. The Cincinnati-based company also realized some people were seeing P&G ads far too many times. -WSJ
"Once we got transparency, it illuminated what reality was," said P&G's chief brand officer, Marc Pritchard. Ad fraud was another concern.
About a year ago, Mr. Pritchard publicly issued an ultimatum for tech companies to clean up the digital ad ecosystem or it would cut spending. He called on the industry to fix the rampant digital ad fraud and asked tech giants such as Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Facebook Inc. to implement safeguards to prevent ads from appearing around controversial content and to allow independent verification of their ad measurements. -WSJ
Whatever the case, Facebook has now lost a major corporate advertiser - will others follow suit?
Bout damn time!
A trend? Hope springs eternal!
supplemental:
Their plan appears to want to expand the intrusions by social media instead of limiting it. This is pure gold for FB. Their intrusions will be in compliance with the law masquerading as regulation.
Senate Democrats Are Circulating Plans for Government Takeover of the Internet
https://reason.com/blog/2018/07/31/democrats-tech-policy-plans-leaked
Banks v Facefuck
May the ground open up and swallow them both.
These companies and this CENSORSHIP.......this shit is going to BLOW UP in their fucking face.
To take down Alex Jones in a coordinated effort like they did....Google, Spotify, Apple, Facebook...etc.
I don't give a fuck what you like or hate about him...this is a guy passionate about his beliefs and has built a life trying hard....
Then in one day 2 billion youtube views... millions of followers...
All gone
Because "They" decide to.
Wow.....nothing here that I can type can express my dismay at this. It is so blatantly clear what is going on. Alex must of been getting very close to something, or was growing so fast....He crushed CNN and MSNBC for followers and viewership. Isn't that great...instead of making your company better (CNN, MSNBC) just cry to the big corps to "Take them down". And they did. Can you imagine this shit happening in other areas. I have had an Electronics store for years...can I just make a call and have the competition taken down. Amazon and Ebay are selling some items cheaper than I pay...that is not right...Please wipe them off the net...thanks /s. Folks....and Gentlemen....this is something big. Even my Liberal leaning brother in law last night said "Something big is going to come of this...it is not right." We shall see. Think this would be happening if Hillary were in office?
Wrong. Alex got taken down because he was circulating a petition to free Julian ASSANGE (that now has 85,000 signatures, up from 36,000 YESTERDAY)...
AND Infowars approached Julian's mother for an interview.
It isn't about Alex. Ron Paul and antiwar were also censored .
All at the behest of DEMOCRATS AND some Republicans too.
Dems move to censor all platforms
Alex Jones is most likely a pied piper / limited hangout and will be used to discredit all so called "conspiracy theorists" by MSM. They will find the most ridiculous clips of him saying outrageous things for dramatic effect and keep playing it over and over and try to conflate that with other groups of Trump supporters. "They're all a bunch of crazies and their hate speech is dangerous" is the new narrative.
It may work to some extent but these social media companies are in serious trouble. TWTR also down 30% in the past week and they are going to be hit with more bad news and more enforcement action from FEC, etc so its only going to get worse.
Cuckerberg and @Jack will likely be pushed out by shareholder actions and may even face criminal prosecution for the things they have done on behalf of deep state criminals. And they deserve all of what's coming to them and more.
"The company contended that too much digital ad spending is 'a waste.' "
Only partly correct. ALL digital ad spending is a waste.
I am not a user of credit cards nor debt in general but this story makes me want to be! The world is a social marketplace and the market will eventually cast out the garbage and balance itself out. This will be a very painful process for some.
Karma's a bitch, bitchez ;-)
Zuckerpimp is fixing to find out that Cafe Karma doesn't give you a menu but you get what the fuck you deserve!
GOOD! But, but, without FB, I will not have any friends....
Fuck yeah! I'd love to see that pansy faggot Zuckerpimp go broke!
Can't these phucktards ever learn that censorship has never worked and will never work? Amazing the intelligence in Silicon Valley, but Common Sense, Integrity and Civics seem to be quite lacking in that region!
Let's boycott anyone who advertises on FB or Twitter.
WHO are they?
Here's hoping the ALL pull their ads and Facecrook goes broke. THEN I'd like to see Zuckerturd sued for his $3.5 billion in stocks sold earlier in the year--let him go broke as well, and possibly spend some time wearing a jumpsuit.
About fucking time.
This is long overdue.
Anyone, who does business with the left, feeds the left.
Stop using these platforms and all of your problems go away. You have all the power but all you do is complain about those who have no power. It is you who have created the monsters and it is only you that can kill them.
Nothing will change for the good until you accept it and move on. More government is not the answer. More self governance is the answer. If you don't like being a target then get the hell out of the way of their bullets.
Which is easier to hack...Your email or the post office?
Has someone made a list of FB major advertisers yet?
Sorry, but being "open-minded", "tolerant" and "accepting" actually includes beliefs and viewpoints other than your own! Seems our schools are failing to make that basic point, as Silicon Valley, Washington DC and the MSM either were not taught it, or skipped class that day! The USA is about openness, self-reliance and fierce individualism and NOT about the group collective! I know of many self-proclaimed Conservatives who get this one wrong, too, but Liberals have really gone over the edge and are trying to corral thought, not broaden it!
Is this all about midterms? OR is something BIG coming down the pike?
Facebook = CIA 👀 Orwellian social engineering. ZIO-zuck is ready to meet his maker$