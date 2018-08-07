Cryptos Tumble As SEC Delays Another Bitcoin ETF Decision

After a noisy day, cryptos tumbled right as the US equity market closed today following reports that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed a decision on another proposed bitcoin ETF, pushing its final determination to September 30th 2018.
The entire crypto space was immediately hit lower...
As CoinDesk notes, the choice to punt forward a final decision also comes days after SEC commissioners completed a review on a proposed bitcoin ETF from investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, whose multi-year effort was dashed after a majority of the SEC's commissioners backed up the agency's original March 2017 decision.
And this second delay has pushed Bitcoin back below $7,000 once again...
Comments
Another day, another tumble in the fake-money-speculative-investment-currency-ledger-thing
SEC? that's still a thing? Musk is running his mouth on twitter and playing investors like a bunch of fools
In reply to 1st~ by inhibi
If your coin moves on Bitcoin (BTC) news...... it's a shitcoin.
In reply to SEC? that's still a thing?… by ted41776
stop forking up my thread man. BCH! BCH! BCH!
In reply to If your coin moves on… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
Bitcoin ETF approval has been delayed.........better dump my bcash.
In reply to stop forking up my thread… by Cryptopithicus Homme
Zerohedgies and Krugman... 2 Bitcoin haters together in true love.
In reply to Bitcoin ETF approval has… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
This is getting ridiculous... noob traders
A delay is good news... it implies serious consideration by SEC
So far it's the only ETF that hasn't been flat out denied...
In reply to Zerohedgies and Krugman... 2… by Cryptopithicus Homme
Who cares? We don't need their SEC or their stupid ETFs. It's just a lazy goof baby boomer's way to buy Bitcoin. Like most of the people here who say they "own" some Bitcoin... I suspect all they really have is a Coinbase login.
In reply to This is getting ridiculous by Yellow_Snow
Another day of crypto walking up the stairs and getting thrown out the window down.
Thank GOD for futures and all the other assorted bankster garbage.
In reply to Who cares? We don't need… by Cryptopithicus Homme
Bitcoin gets thrown out the window but it's like Maxi Pads... It has wings.
ALWAYS BITCOIN.
In reply to Another day of crypto… by pods
I disagree. I think they've found a way to keep crypto prices from climbing - endless speculation about an ETF that they just revisit each quarter and agree to push off.
It's a charade. We'll see how long they can use it to keep the price down.
In reply to This is getting ridiculous by Yellow_Snow
The SEC is not to blame...
The problem is foolish fearful traders are not reading the news carefully...
First they misread the Wilki twins ETF, which was already denied, get denied again... thinking it was this one. (read my post on that)
This is the one that counts...
It will be very bullish when approved... no denying that
In reply to I disagree. I think they've… by CJgipper
Burn baby burn...
Disco Inferno:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A_sY2rjxq6M
In reply to It will be very bullish when… by Yellow_Snow
Capital mis-allocation and mal-investment can take many surprising forms, especially when one considers the scale of the money printing...
In reply to 1st~ by inhibi
Bitcoin IS real money.
In reply to Capital mis-allocation and… by LawsofPhysics
When why has the Bitcoin price plunged -65% this year ???
Digital gold my ass!
In reply to Bitcoin IS real money. by Cryptopithicus Homme
Nobody gives AF. How is your boss Jerome doing? How much does he pay per post here?
In reply to When why has the Bitcoin… by lester1
Are you a frustrated HODL'er ?
In reply to Nobody gives AF. How is… by Cryptopithicus Homme
I've been in Bitcoin since $16. Why the fuck would I care about this non-move?
In reply to Are you a frustrated HODL'er… by lester1
Crypto=scam!
It is a control mechanism for .gov, you all have been duped.
LOL - looks like to board got torn in half on this one. A knee slapper indeed!
In reply to I've been in Bitcoin since … by Cryptopithicus Homme
Funny how none of you fuck-nuggets object to your boss giving you Federal Reserve Notes?
In reply to Crypto=scam! by Free This
Not saying it is a bad investment currently, but wait until they ban cash. Your every move will be tracked. And.....then it's gone!
Fiat is sure not the answer either. Our fiat is backed by the MIC as it is.
There will be a better way, I sure don't have the answers though.
In reply to Funny how none of you fuck… by Cryptopithicus Homme
Dumbass. Bitcoin and Crypto already tracks all your moves.
The only value in these cryptos is price speculation.
In reply to Not saying it is a bad… by Free This
LOL, so you agree and call me a dumbass? Brilliant, good thinking there chum!
In reply to Dumbass. Bitcoin and Crypto… by slightlyskeptical
Fonestar, we all object to that, but out of the frying pan and into the fire.
How about using some of your crypto wealth to build an infrastructure that TPTB don't control
to run crypto's ?About $35tn should do it.
Chop chop,sooner you start the sooner you will have a real alternative.
In reply to Funny how none of you fuck… by Cryptopithicus Homme
Well you might object to it but I am still going to rant and rave and spew verbal diarrhea everywhere here because me.
In reply to Fonestar, we all object to… by Winston Churchill
Just like old times then.Your constant drivel made me ignore BTC as a speculation item,all it is, but making
money on fools is what its about.Tulips.bitcoin,Fla swampland.....
In reply to Well you might object to it… by Cryptopithicus Homme
Yeah yeah YEAH do you see now? Me the raging fool genius? I kept you guys out of the greatest investment in history!
I Columbo'd you!!
In reply to Just like old times then… by Winston Churchill
Free This = Dumb Cunt
In reply to Crypto=scam! by Free This
This stupid fuck lives on this board spewing bullshit what the fuck. Do you have any life to speak of whatsoever?
In reply to Crypto=scam! by Free This
May I ask, what are you doing here?
I am running my business as I type, you?
What have you to offer but slagging me off? ZERO
In reply to This stupid fuck lives on… by let freedom ring
I have never met anybody running a business that had any free time to post to a board around the clock. You run no business, unless your getting paid to post here is that it??????????
In reply to May I ask, what are you… by Free This
I have never met anybody running a business that had any free time to post to a board around the clock. You run no business, unless your getting paid to post here is that it??????????
In reply to May I ask, what are you… by Free This
Well then, now you can say you have! Ain't that a scream honey! Admit it, you and bunch of people who post here are jealous little bitches.
Suck it!
In reply to I have never met anybody… by GoHillary2016
you are a paid troll it is as plain as day. Try to incite civil war in the USA. It ain't happening! Who is paying you or are you afraid to say?
In reply to Well then, now you can say… by Free This
You don't know anything, all you know about is slinging shit at someone you know NOTHING about, dumbass!
In reply to you are a paid troll it is… by GoHillary2016
You do a very good job of slinging shit yourself there Mr. Business man that isn't very busy at all.
In reply to You don't know anything, all… by Free This
LOL, and what do you do for a living loser? Fry cook? Waiter? or ditch digger? or a criminal trader on Wall st?
In reply to You do a very good job of… by Long Live The Donald
so you look down your nose at fry Cooks? ditch Diggers? Waiters? Of course you do.
In reply to LOL, and what do you do for… by Free This
No, you said that, I am asking...what do you do for a living? Other than posting here too? Along with the hypocrites goshitlery, shitlerytrumpkin and the rest?
In reply to so you look down your nose… by Long Live The Donald
Is this Losers Anonymous board? How did this loser get in?
In reply to Well then, now you can say… by Free This
Easy, I applied for a username, just like you did loser? so fry cook then right? or head dishwasher?
In reply to Is this Losers Anonymous… by Long Live The Donald
If people like you can make a profit in any business this country is really screwed
In reply to May I ask, what are you… by Free This
Shit For Brains? Your still trying to make a difference by posting to ZH 24/7? Holy shit are you fucking stupid.
In reply to Crypto=scam! by Free This
Jealousy will get you nowhere sister...keep slamming the keyboard!
I think most of the posters here are posers and asshats.
How do you like me now ZH? Honesty is a bitch ain't it?
Down vote away bitchezzzzz
In reply to Shit For Brains? Your still… by GoHillary2016
You don't really like ZeroHedge do you?
In reply to Jealousy will get you… by Free This
What's it you ya? I don't like people like you, if that is what you mean, correct.
In reply to You don't really like… by GoHillary2016
HAHAHAHA you are such a fucking wanker.....
In reply to What's it you ya? by Free This
You are here all day following me around like a turd bucket all day, I will ask you, what do you do for a living sister? Other than slinging shit?
That's right all the line right on up from me are shills, crony's and fucktwits. The are losers and all they can do is sling their putrid shit at me.
Long live AR-15's, so I will be able to defend myself from these useless eaters!!!!
In reply to HAHAHAHA you are such a… by GoHillary2016
Yeah, you are a regular tmosley fucktard kinda investment genius.
In reply to I've been in Bitcoin since … by Cryptopithicus Homme