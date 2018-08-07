Cryptos Tumble As SEC Delays Another Bitcoin ETF Decision

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/07/2018 - 16:13

After a noisy day, cryptos tumbled right as the US equity market closed today following reports that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed a decision on another proposed bitcoin ETF, pushing its final determination to September 30th 2018.

The entire crypto space was immediately hit lower...

As CoinDesk notes,  the choice to punt forward a final decision also comes days after SEC commissioners completed a review on a proposed bitcoin ETF from investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, whose multi-year effort was dashed after a majority of the SEC's commissioners backed up the agency's original March 2017 decision.

And this second delay has pushed Bitcoin back below $7,000 once again...

Yellow_Snow CJgipper Tue, 08/07/2018 - 17:13

The SEC is not to blame... 

The problem is foolish fearful traders are not reading the news carefully...

First they misread the Wilki twins ETF, which was already denied, get denied again...  thinking it was this one.  (read my post on that)

This is the one that counts...

It will be very bullish when approved... no denying that

Free This GoHillary2016 Tue, 08/07/2018 - 17:07

You are here all day following me around like a turd bucket all day, I will ask you, what do you do for a living sister? Other than slinging shit?

 

That's right all the line right on up from me are shills, crony's and fucktwits. The are losers and all they can do is sling their putrid shit at me.

Long live AR-15's, so I will be able to defend myself from these useless eaters!!!!