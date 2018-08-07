Global Stocks Pop, Bonds Drop As PBOC Slows Great Fall Of China

Elon Musk...
China's verbal intervention overnight juiced yuan higher...
And sent Chinese stocks ripping...
European stocks followed through...
And US stocks opened gap higher with all eyes watching for new record highs for the S&P... (NOTE that stocks really didn't go anywhere after the initial burst)...
As usual, futures show the panic bid at the US cash open...
S&P was unable to manage new record highs (for now)...
Of course, Elon Musk grabbed all the headlines - after news of a Saudi stake was then dwarfed by Musk's tweet about the biggest MBO ever - TSLA share halted at 209pmET and reopened at 345pmET higher...
But was unable to reach $389.61 - the previous record high
Additionally, TSLA bonds rallied (against expectations) thanks to their CoC clause...
A weak 3Y auction did not help today as bond yields pushed higher (all around 2-3bps higher on the week)...
But 10Y Yield remains below 3.00% for now...
The Dollar ended the day lower despite another trend reversal intraday...
The Lira bounced today but it was not too compelling...
But EM did not escape as Brazilian Real tumbled...
Cryptos jumped on the day (aside from Ripple) but remain lower from Friday's close...
Commodities edged higher but WTI leads the week
However, amid all this chaos, Gold remains relatively stable in Yuan terms...
Comments
The next month will be fascinating. Bull vs Bears battling on if the S&P will hit new all time highs. Count me on the side this thing rolls over before we hit new highs. Or maybe it's just whatever the algos and Fed Put desire...
Today everyone was obsessed with the Hollywood actor Elon Musk and the pump and dump scheme called TSLA.
Nobody is obsessed about hunting down and killing the bankers who have robbed us of trillions since 2008.
To the moon, Alice!
Muck Fusk committed a huge crime and just lost his company. This is the day he destroyed the failing company with a multi-billion dollar crime that will cost every penny he and the company can cough up. The $1.3 billion loss is just those doing direct shorts. It does not count the derivatives and other losses that he casually incurred.
Just wait until November and after...enjoy the time of relative peace now!
Thanks to the Fed! Leverage ratio for small cap non-financials is near all-time highs! Spread btn large & small caps is at record levels.
Blast of Truth SpeakOut Zerohedge Poll:
Will it be 1929?
Will it be like lehman?
C) 2x 3x Lehman
It will be like NO other time in HISTORY! There is no x factor on what is screaming down the tracks at us!
400,000,000 guns! Nuf said!
Miners dumped! and then dumped some moar!
They can't hold it down forever!
In reply to Miners dumped! and then… by Ward of the Squid
$1,000,000.00 BITCOIN COMING SOON.
655 DAYS.
Bitcoin Block Reward Halving Countdown.
Just a friendly reminder for the NEWBS.
When you sell your bitcoin, you are selling it to a whale, or even worse, A BANKSTER.
Never before in the world of finance has a predetermined event of this magnitude happened. It could be the GREATEST FINANCIAL EVENT EVER TO TAKE PLACE.
Don't sell your bitcoin cheap.
HODL MOON LAMBO
JC
Musk's next announcement will be Tesla's hostile take-over of Apple, in order to integrate the I-Phone into it's new SUV
SPY lowest volume since the retarded half day after Thanksgiving.