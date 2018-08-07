London Is The World's Airbnb Capital

10 years ago, in early August 2008, the website Airbedandbreakfast.com went online, marking the birth of Airbnb.
Back then the three founders, Brian Cheky, Joe Gebbia and Nathan Blecharczyk wanted to help short-term travelers find affordable accommodation and provide renters with an opportunity to make an extra buck by renting out spare rooms or even just the namesake airbed on the floor. However, as Statista's Felix Richter notes, little did they know that 10 years later their little venture would be one of the hottest private companies in the world, valued at nearly $30 billion.
Over the years, Airbnb has developed into much more than what it was originally meant to be. These days you can rent millions of houses, apartments and rooms on the platform. For many young travelers is has become the favorite if not the only way to find accommodation when travelling.
Luckily for Airbnb, its rise coincided with a steep increase in city tourism. In cities such as London, Paris or New York, where hotel rooms are often hard to find and/or expensive, Airbnb has become an affordable and popular way to experience cities in a less touristy way.
The following chart, based on data from AirDNA, shows which cities are particularly popular on Airbnb.
You will find more infographics at Statista
While the platform has been opposed by the hotel industry pretty much from the start, it has also drawn a fair amount of criticism from residents of popular city trip destinations for exacerbating the shortage of affordable housing in many areas.
A criticism that doesn’t seem entirely unfair, considering the number of objects listed in some cities.
Comments
And now the muslim immigrants will take it over.
Don't forget the piles of shit ahead.
If only Brits could put a sail big enough on that thing and get out of Europe quite literally... with their moslem garbage... I know I'm a dreamer...
Now a $30B valuation for a phone application is definitely overkill. Doesn't the fed have any other welfare recipient/lottery winner to send their welfare to?
In reply to And now the muslim… by Manipuflation
Whiny socialist losers will try to say that you don’t have the right to rent out your property, because they don’t believe in private property - the view your house and your possessions as "community" assets.
never mind that your capital or labor went into buying/building that house, they will still try to push the failed obama "you didn’t build that" meme.
In reply to Don't forget the piles of… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
It's all ONE SICK, PATHETIC SPAMMER!!!
•• roea.rita (above)
•• Adolfsteinbergovitch (above)
•• 07564111 (above)
•• MoreSun (whacked)
•• Free This (coming soon, in all his 7th grade glory - JACKASS as new icon!)
....and all the while, the pathetic little SPAMMER sits in his leaky, moldy, smelly single wide in Western New York, surrounded by garbage and dirty clothes, trying to find his dick amidst rolls of fat, talking to his ACTION FIGURES and wondering where his life went.
It's all ONE SICK, PATHETIC LIDDLE SPAMMER!!!
In reply to W by stacking12321
Why so expensive?!
In reply to It's all ONE SICK, PATHETIC… by lock-stick
dude, you got issues you need to work out. work them out somewhere else, eh..when your posts are worse than the posts you’re complaining about, you lost, ok?
In reply to It's all ONE SICK, PATHETIC… by lock-stick
CairBNB
In reply to And now the muslim… by Manipuflation
Airbnd does far more harm than good.
It should be banned globally asap.
In reply to And now the muslim… by Manipuflation
Does a rental in London come with complimentary acid resistant clothing and stab proof vests?
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
►►► http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to Does a rental in London come… by Oldguy05
Does your job implies getting chained in a basement in front of a couple of webcams?
In reply to I get paid over $90 per hour… by roea.rita
Airbnb is shit.
Recently, after I placed a booking through them in NYC, I sent an urgent email after I missed their call on my mobile phone from them and their phone numbers were either engaged or no longer working.
Here is the response I got to my support request on 19 July 2018:
Thanks for your email
We’ve received your support request, and someone from our team will be in touch soon.
In the meantime, one of these articles from our Help Center might help get you an instant answer to your question.
----------------------------
OK that was sent to the URGENT response section three weeks ago.
I am STILL waiting for a reply!
I will never use Airbnb again
I paid well over 130 quid for a run down hotel room in Russell Square you couldn't swing a cat in with a community bathroom way back in 1998 God only knows what hotels cost there now if your not there at your employers expense B and B is about the only way to go,pity there is a need for a good service along these lines
In reply to Airbnb is shit. Recently,… by silverstud
Interesting, I paid more "quid" to stay in the dilapidated old Intourist hotel in Rostov. WOW, what a shithole. It's the worst hotel that I have ever stayed in and it cost by far the most even to this day of all I have ever stayed in. You had to go buy your own water and toilet paper and forget any food or service. Then you had the mobsters running the prostitution ring in the lobby and the casinos across the street. It's been demolished since but I still never want to go back to that city. Perhaps it has changed now but I doubt it. If you are not from there then don't go there. That's the real Russia.
In reply to I paid well over 130 quid… by khnum
London...AirBombs'nBeheadings