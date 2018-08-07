No Peace In Strengthening Iran Sanctions

President Trump is out of options. So are his main vectors of information, the Israeli Firsters in his cabinet and family. Israel, the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have lost the Syrian War and the ramifications of that are immense.
Because by losing this war the U.S. has been revealed as a paper tiger incapable of imposing its will on a world which is rapidly recoiling from its dominance.
Syria was the first time someone stood up and said, “No more.” Putin’s dramatic intervention in Syria was supported by all the same people in Trump’s crosshairs today: China, Iran and Hezbollah. Eventually, Turkey realized the U.S. could not be trusted, so they are targeted for economic destruction as well.
So, today’s impositions of new sanctions on Iran, the same playbook that Trump used against North Korea, is the only logical step on the path to the U.S. leaving the region.
Yes, you heard me, leaving the region.
Peak Stupidity
At a time when the optics are all about the U.S. acting in the most mad way imaginable, the reality is that intense bullying like this only comes from weakness. Trump has no other cards to play.
In October of 2015 I wrote in my then Newsletter for Newsmax:
Syria is the U.S.’ Waterloo. And this failure, along with the Fed’s indecision, creates
a clear moment of transition from one possible future to another. It marks the beginning of the Age of Russian Diplomacy and puts a period on post-Soviet Union
turmoil.
Since then I’ve described Putin’s intervention in Syria as the moment the peak of the U.S.’s ability to project power was revealed to the world.
Trump, this morning, thinks he’s going to make a liar out of me. The problem is that this move could be seen two years ago when he became the nominee of the Republican Party.
And, as such, preparations are in place to mitigate the worst of these sanctions. These sanctions, it cannot be over-stated enough, are the result of the Bill Browder Operationto give government the power to sanction individuals and companies not just countries via the Magnitsky Act and its sequel.
Putin didn’t have Magnitsky killed, Browder did. Because Magnitsky was the most likely person, as one of Browder’s accountants, who could out Browder for who he was and what he’d done.
The purpose of these sanctions is to ratchet up the level of financial control on global business by bypassing governments and go directly to the bottom line of the people who have the most to lose. To get them to do the bidding of those with power at the expense of those they perceive as having none.
But, as I pointed out on last night’s live stream, why does anyone think that Iran’s government is going to fall because the rial is in free fall when Venezuelans, who are literally starving to death, haven’t overthrown theirs?
The Response to Idiocracy
This morning Iran finally took off the controls on the rial. This is the right thing to do. The Iranian people have to stop using the dollar. It will be the moment of their true liberation from a corrupt system designed to keep them exactly where they are.
There is no way to fight this directly for Iran. They will have to de-dollarize and quickly. Because, if they sue for peace and are admitted back into the world of the dollar they will be its slave.
Because at any moment, Trump can just do this again whenever his whims suit him. The price for that will be losing control of their government, businesses and natural resources.
The same choice Browder et.al. put in front of Boris Yeltsin back in 1999.
And since Trump is operating under information mostly gleaned from Israeli sources or those with Israeli dual-citizenship (most of Trump’s cabinet), then what do you think his perception of reality is?
I’ve told you for months Trump has a blind spot about Iran. It will be his downfall as he loses another round of Big Stick Diplomacy. Yes, loses.
Back in April, Trump tried to disrupt the Aluminum market by instituting, over night with zero warning, crippling sanctions on Rusal, the Russian state aluminum company, which supplies 15% of the world’s aluminum.
The disruption to the markets was so severe the Treasury Department had to pull them back and give everyone six months to get in line. I’m sure Goldman made a few billion on the trade.
Now China is creating yuan-futures contracts for industrial metals to mitigate the effects of those sanctions when they go into effect later this year.
And this morning the Chinese petroyuan futures contract is limit up on the Shanghai exchange. It will be tomorrow as well. Iran will get paid for its oil. China will continue de-valuing the Yuan to protect emerging markets.
That was the dry-run for today, just like Trump bombing Al-Shairat in 2017 over a ‘beautiful piece of chocolate cake’ was. That bombing was a message to Iran and North Korea that Trump isn’t Obama.
Which is nonsense because Obama bombed millions, drone-struck U.S. citizens and put crippling sanctions on whoever his masters told him to.
As Putin says, “Presidents change, policy does not.”
The problem for Trump is that none of that worked. The Koreans pushed the U.S. to the bargaining table. Kim had a nuke. The U.S. only negotiates when it’s losing.
The peace process was led by Korea’s leadership and Trump had to go along for the signing ceremony.
Good for him.
Strength Through Peace
Trump’s tweet this morning is the essence of the authoritarian mindset and the height of hubris. And hubris is the downfall of every would-be-Emperor.
The Iran sanctions have officially been cast. These are the most biting sanctions ever imposed, and in November they ratchet up to yet another level. Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States. I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2018
Great Donald, why don’t you act like that’s what you truly want? North Korea was easy, the Koreans made it easy for you. But, Iran is a different animal. It’s too close to the powerful people who pull your strings and yank your chain.
I’ve said before, when you go nuclear there is no going back. So, now stating to the world that anyone doing business with Iran will be cut off completely from the U.S. will hurt everyone, especially Americans.
So, Trump is going to bar Americans from buying iPhones because Apple sold a single iPhone today in Tehran?
That’s what this statement implies.
So, who blinks here? China? The U.S. economy cannot substitute domestic goods for Chinese.
But, Trump thinks 4% GDP growth, an artifact of changes in tax policy and last year’s weak dollar, will win him the day going into the mid-terms while being tough on Iran, the bogeyman, for his base.
It won’t. He’ll win the mid-terms and that’s a good thing. But, Iran will survive this. If they were going to cave in they would have done so weeks ago.
Rouhani would have met with Trump.
Sanctions like this either work in the first 15 days or they never achieve their goal. Just ask the Saudis about Qatar, the most recent example.
Or let’s discuss Cuba, North Korea?
Sanctions are an act of war. Trump thinks he’s leading a holy crusade for World Peace via a policy of ‘Peace Through Strength.’ When the sad truth is that it is countries like Iran, North Korea and Russia that have embodied this principle.
North Korea built a nuclear missile capable of devastation with Iran’s help. No one is denying this. But, look what that weapon achieved? An end to an unnecessarily frozen conflict for nearly 70 years.
Now it’s Iran’s turn to go through the motions of surviving Trump’s bravado over the same ‘weapon.’
Putin has elevated Russian Diplomacy and military competence to a level unchallenged in the world today. It’s the reason Trump is not threatening Iran with invasion. Putin’s military superiority ensures a cost on the U.S. that is not tolerable to Americans.
Pride Goeth …
The bluff here is that Iran has to cave if Trump unites the world behind him; a man who has alienated nearly every other world leader.
So, the real question is why? What’s the end-game here? Trump knows he can’t win this financial war of attrition but he still has to wage it.
There are no good answers to this question because all of them are equally plausible:
- Trump is purposefully pushing countries away to let them exit NATO (Turkey, Germany)
- Trump is beholden to Zionist leadership embedded deep in the U.S. government and has little real negotiating room
- Trump is delusional and believes he won against North Korea
- Trump is working towards the multi-polar world counter-intuitively while being bound down by Deep State/Shadow Government forces he can’t control.
The only interpretation of Trump’s behavior I dismiss out of hand is the Left’s argument that he’s both incompetent and corrupt. He knows what he’s doing. Whether he will achieve his goals is a different story.
Lastly, never forget that Trump may be all of the things I’ve accused him of today and still wind up with World Peace, in spite of himself.
Don’t worry, he won’t miss the opportunity to take the credit. While we all breathe a huge sigh of relief if is does.
Comments
In reply to z by nmewn
I love the smell of propaganda-palm in the morning.
Smells like ... Vic'try!
Regards,
Cooter
In reply to Done with teenage by Richard Chesler
Yeah, its getting pretty fucked up.
In reply to Done with teenage by Richard Chesler
In reply to Yeah, its getting pretty… by nmewn
Just SHTF advice
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9RYWLp0HoII
I know I am a real hard ass and don't mince words. I am trying to help. Times are going to get tough, it may not end up with bullets and so on, but things are going to change for all of us, all over the world.
In reply to Yeah, its getting pretty… by nmewn
See you around nm, I won't be coming here nomore.
In reply to Yeah, its getting pretty… by nmewn
Sorry to you leave, your posts were sane.
In reply to See you around nm, I won't… by Richard Chesler
you reliably make propagandistic claims - without any evidence - on Iran because you are a dissembling Zionist puke.
Meanwhile if you have evidence Iran has diverted uranium or has a nuclear wealons program why don’t you stop posting here for a bit and inform the CIA and Israelis.
In reply to Yeah, its getting pretty… by nmewn
In reply to z by nmewn
as einstein said, "doing the same thing over & over again expecting different results is what a stable genius would do."
Replace stable for orange.
In reply to as einstein said, "doing the… by JBL
His Cabinet's a Big Tell, as Neocon Swamp as there's ever been.
This leaves us up shit creek without anyone to Save us bar ourselves. Gulp! lol
In reply to Replace stable for orange. by The central planners
Making israel great again
EVERYTHING wrong with nations such as ours, the US, and England, France, Germany, Sweden is caused by (((THEM)).
The terrible thing, folks, is that it is TRUE.
Yet how many people know it?
This is all a plan, not a random event. Read this brief review and you will know the players AND their game:
Cherchez le Juif: A review of Kevin MacDonald's The Culture of Critique
How Charles Lindbergh went OVERNIGHT from Hero to Pariah PDF
The US is and has been working to undermine the duly elected government of Iran.
That is an act of war. The ASSASSINATIONS of a number of Iranian scientists who were doing research on nuclear power, no CONDEMNATION by the USA, they let Israel get away with that, and WE pay for it all.
The website is run and owned by former State Department employees:
The cost of Israel to the American taxpayer in 2003 $3 TRILLION!
But don't feel so bad your taxpayer dollars have gone to such good use:
You can buy ASSAULT ON THE LIBERTY by James Ennes here: https://ostarapublications.com/
He was the officer on the bridge at the time of the attack.
"Author and former crew member James M. Ennes theorized, in the epilogue of his book Assault on the Liberty, that the motive was to prevent the ship's crew from monitoring radio traffic that might reveal Israel being the aggressor in its impending invasion of Syria, which the White House opposed."
When Israel Attacked America: Remembering the USS Liberty, June 8, 1967 (article date: June 8, 2018)
The new book is also available at: https://ostarapublications.com/product/erasing-the-liberty/
One of (((THEM))) the other day said the Qur'an hated Jews and Christians and called for their genocide. A fellow said he didn't think so and was going to look into it. It piqued my curiosity as well and I did look it up:
"Strongest among men in enmity to the believers wilt thou find the Jews and Pagans; and nearest among them in love to the believers wilt thou find those who say, "We are Christians": because amongst these are men devoted to learning and men who have renounced the world, and they are not arrogant. 005.082
In reply to Making israel great again by The central planners
Please give us a break. Iran is unstable internally and the so called "leaders" are having difficulty from being overthrown. Of course it helps for dictators to have all the guns (think North Korea, Venezuela, Hitlers Germany, Stalin's Russia, etc.) The easiest way to have Iran become a democracy is to send the people a couple million rifles, ammo and some MRE's. It has been said that upwards of 70% of the Iranian people want to get rid of the muslim "leaders".
it has been said by whom?
In reply to Please give us a break. by Lie_Detector
Reports on some news sites.
In reply to it has been said by whom? by I Am Jack's Ma…
Ah, so now you believe the fake news.
From reports on the ground, from friends, the US has managed to galvanize the Iranians against them
and behind the mullahs.But they're Iranians so what could they possibly know ?
I'm sure the western MSM knows better.
In reply to Reports on some news sites. by Lie_Detector
who the F is this jackass? one if the dumbest things posted on ZH ever. Who gives a flyin' F what this D-bag thinks or says??? And to post it on ZH? worthless
This armchair QB needs to just sit back and STFU and watch as Trump forces more scumbags to crumble under the pressure.
Don't any of these people every learn??? Does he think Hitlery still won the election too??? lol
and just wait until the 20 redacted pages are declassified and thousands of criminal indictments are unsealed.
Once the rest of the world sees how Trump (and very good friends) have taken down the cabal the rest are all going to drop to their knees. No reason to let up now. He's going to chop off the heads and ends this shit world wide.
Game over then, bitchez. Get that popcorn ready for the big show coming soon. :)
What is the Orange Jackass going to do if the sanctions don't work? Send the US Armed Goyim Forces in like W Bush did in Iraq?
In reply to who the F is this jackass? … by Save_America1st
treasonous o-shit bag gave Iran at least a couple billion in cash before he fled D.C. like the treasonous bitch that he is. Iran has enough to get by on with that as the sanctions sink in. Fuck them.
Why would you doubt what Trump is doing? He's systematically dismantling the corrupt, treasonous deep-state and world-wide cabal. He's tearing them to shreds every fucking day.
Why would the author of this ridiculous article or anyone else even doubt what Trump and his crew are doing at this point? They've been completely annihilating these fuck-tards at every step and with every move since well before the 2016 election, and the treasonous cabal, treasonous media, treasonous scumbag non-entertainment industry pedophile scumbags have been getting their asses kicked every day since.
There is no doubt that Trump has near total control at this point and is destroying these scumbags world-wide.
Just chill. Trust the plan. It's all gonna come to light soon enough, and hey...you don't have to like it. But too fuckin' bad. The scum of the Earth who have been systematically destroying life on this planet for centuries are going to get eviscerated when this is all said and done.
And if you wanna be on the other side of it...fine by me...fine by us. We'll all know who the traitors are in the end. Those who were just ignorant dopes will get a pass. But you dopes better use this time wisely to wake the fuck up and get with the program and get with what's right. We won't hold it against ya for being late to it if ya just figure shit out and wake the fuck up.
In reply to What is the Orange Jackass… by Juggernaut x2
Get the hell out of the middle east and may the best team win,a team no doubt that will still take US dollars for oil.
"... Berlin began to see Islam as politically significant." https://www.dw.com/en/how-nazis-courted-the-islamic-world-during-wwii/a… Doom 2019! Next!
Now that muslims have (almost) taken over the country by the "immigration" invasion.
In reply to "... Berlin began to see… by BankSurfyMan
President Trump had nothing to do with the mess Obama/Hillary made.
That's right. They are both invisibly twisting his arm.
In reply to President Trump had nothing… by Tachyon5321
Sanctions are the soft power of Regime Change but as devastating as WMD's, if not worsererererer.
Must have been that Saudi Orb & Sword shindig in Riyadh that hypnotized him.
In reply to That's right. They are both… by chunga
That may be but he sure isn't changing much. For a bunch of people that like to shout "Don't Tread On Me", Trumptards sure like it when we meddle in other countries' business.
In reply to President Trump had nothing… by Tachyon5321
In reply to President Trump had nothing… by Tachyon5321
Worst article ever.
The author needs to seek immediate medical attention to get his head surgically removed from his ass.
In reply to Worst article ever. by Miss Expectations
China will not lose face. Turkey will not bow down.
How could he be out of options when he hasn't even launched 100 cruse missiles to blow up an abandoned warehouse next to nowhere near anyone who could get hurt.
Admitting that you're down to sanctions is like announcing in a singles bar that you have a one-inch dick...Guess who's NOT going home with one of the hot babes....
Trump supporters, don’t worry about him. He is a billionaire and his wish came true “He is the Best President ever, with his best Generals!”. You guys have to worry about your own pockets and families.
Hates Trump for some reason, I have a feeling its about Gold! Trump did not start the Middle East problems. I see him trying to fix it and what ever fixes it, fine.!!!
It is easy to forget that there was no peace in the world before the advent of free markets. Since Americans opt for top down socialism, a shooting war is a real possibility.
http://quillian.net/blog/tariffs-inflation-to-bury-the-federal-debt/