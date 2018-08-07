Pat Buchanan: Are Globalists Plotting A Counter-Revolution?

Authored by Patrick Buchanan via Buchanan.org,
On meeting with the EU’s Jean-Claude Juncker last month, Donald Trump tweeted: “Both the U.S. and the E.U. drop all Tariffs, Barriers and Subsidies! That would finally be Free Market and Fair Trade.”
Did Larry Kudlow somehow get access to Trump’s phone?
We know not. But, on hearing this, Steve Forbes, Stephen Moore and Arthur Laffer broke into the “Hallelujah” chorus of Handel’s “Messiah.”
“Amen,” they thundered in The New York Times.
Trump should declare “total trade disarmament” to be national policy and make free trade his “legacy” to America. Such a proclamation, they wrote, would assure Trump the “moral high ground” in the global debate and transform him from “evil disrupter of international commerce to potential savior.”
For free trade is always and ever a “win-win for trading partners.”
To read the Times op-ed is to appreciate that what we are dealing with here is an ideology, a political religion, a creed, a cult.
For consider the fruits of free trade policy during the last 25 years: the frozen wages of U.S. workers, $12 trillion in U.S. trade deficits, 55,000 factories lost, 6 million manufacturing jobs gone, China surpassing the U.S in manufacturing, all causing a backlash that pushed a political novice to the Republican nomination and into the presidency.
To maintain a belief in the superiority of free trade to economic patriotism, in the face of such results, is to recognize that this belief system is impervious to contradictory proof.
Still, the enduring enthusiasm of free trade zealots is not the only sign that GOP globalists, having learned nothing and forgotten nothing, are looking to a post-Trump era to resurrect their repudiated dogmas.
In USA Today, Jeffrey Miron, director of economic studies at the libertarian flagship think tank Cato Institute, wrote last week:
“The solution to America’s immigrant problems is open borders. … Open borders means no walls, fences, screenings at airports, ICE … deportations, detention centers or immigration courts.”
And what would happen after we declare open borders?
“Immigrants will not flood into America. … Crime will not skyrocket. … Even if values and culture change, so what? … Who says America’s current values — some of them deeply evil — are the right ones?”
Bottom line for Cato’s Miron: If we throw open America’s borders and invite the world to come in and to remake who we are as a nation, “Think about the money we could save and make.”
This is truly economics uber alles, economy before country.
Other open borders and free trade true believers have begun speaking out. Billionaire industrialist Charles Koch, a megadonor to the GOP, has just lashed out at Trump as “divisive” and denounced the “rise in protectionism.”
Nations, organizations and individuals, said Koch, “are doing whatever they can to close themselves off from the new, hold onto the past and prevent change.”
He added, “This is a natural tendency, but it is a destructive one.”
In a pair of tweets, Trump fired back:
“The globalist Koch Brothers, who have become a total joke in real Republican circles, are against Strong Borders and Powerful Trade. I never sought their support because I don’t need their money or bad ideas. I made them richer.
“Their network is highly overrated, I have beaten them at every turn. They want to protect their companies outside the U.S. from being taxed, I’m for America First and the American Worker — a puppet for no one. Two nice guys with bad ideas. Make America Great Again!”
The billionaire Koch brothers, Charles and David, are threatening to have their network, Americans for Prosperity, withhold funding from GOP candidates who echo Trump on immigration and trade.
The open borders, free trade ideology of the Kochs, the Cato Institute, and such supply-siders as Moore, Forbes and Laffer, have deep roots in the Republican Party establishment.
Milton Friedman was of this school, as was the longtime editorial page editor of The Wall Street Journal, Bob Bartley, who for years pushed for a constitutional amendment declaring, “There shall be open borders.”
Bartley, somewhat prematurely, predicted that the nation-state was “finished” in the New World Order. Yet, today, as tribalism and nationalism are making a comeback, it looks more like the transnational “New World Order” that may be headed for the dumpster.
As long as Trump is in the White House and the party base is so viscerally behind him and his America First agenda, a renunciation of tariffs or a return to globalism is dead.
But what happens after Trump? Who and what comes next?
Republican recidivism — a return to the rejected open borders, free trade agenda of the Bush Republicans — would ignite a firestorm of protest that would tear the party of Trump apart.
Yet, while these ideas have lost Middle America, they are alive and well among the establishment elites of both parties, who have also not given up on a foreign policy of using America’s economic and military power to attempt to convert mankind to democracy.
Comments
I get the feeling that something even bigger is coming down the pike. Maybe the powers that be are getting ready to pull the pin on the world economy. The last thing they want is for Donald Trump to be proven successful in his economic strategy.
Trump has made free trade a viable option by creating a system where regulatory burden continuously declines.
By the time we finish these trade wars with terms that are acceptable to us, we will once again be highly competitive, even on the cheap plastic shit.
In reply to I get the feeling that… by Everybodys All…
" The billionaire Koch brothers, Charles and David, are threatening to have their network, Americans for Prosperity, withhold funding from GOP candidates who echo Trump on immigration and trad"
More billionaires wanting to be king..? Wow, this country really is owned by the moneyed interests. The working public is toast...
Maybe the French were right in their revolution.
In reply to Trump has made free trade a… by tmosley
★I've made $70,000 so far this year working 0nline and I am a full time college student and just working for 2 to 3 hours a day I've made such great m0ney.I am genuinely thankful to and my administrator, It's' really user friendly and I'm just so happy that I found out about it.
====http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to " by gmrpeabody
Pat, just because you might think you yourself care about the American Worker, The 16 Cucks Trump beat do not. All "system tools"
In reply to ★I've made $70,000… by ssk81646
you'll be dead tmosley. ;)
In reply to Trump has made free trade a… by tmosley
This.
Strong borders are needed, BECAUSE the State hands out free candy to layabouts
Trade restrictions are needed BECAUSE the State strangles local businesses with taxation and regulation
Abolish welfare, medical regulation (INCLUDING the absurd training requirements), environmental regulation, and cut taxation right back to the bone and THEN we can have open borders and free trade.
In reply to Trump has made free trade a… by tmosley
Did you know the FDA has made intravenous vitamin C impossible to obtain in the US? You can pump all manner of toxic pharmas, tainted blood and plasma and other assorted poisons into the American bloodstream, but they DON'T want you to receive one of the most effective cancer CURES. Most of us have to travel to Tijuana for that.
In reply to This. Strong borders are… by Lockesmith
If we stay with the plan, someday we can make our own socks again.
In reply to I get the feeling that… by Everybodys All…
Endgame Baby, stock up on Lead
Pfft... why worry? They have everyone in their pocket and still couldn't organise a BJ in a brothel. You give them too much credit, these aren't evil geniuses, they're low effort fuckwits, at best.
In reply to Endgame Baby, stock up on… by Shadow1275
They can't be trusted.
Neither do they trust anyone.
Having grabbed everything didn't give them anything.
The first ones are becoming the last ones.
In reply to Pfft... why worry? They… by medium giraffe
One simple statement ingrained in the flab filled skulls of everyone pushing for open borders.
BIRDS OF A FEATHER FLOCK TOGETHER.
This is all you need to know where open borders are the norm.
In reply to They can't be trusted. … by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Free Trade is World Communism
Free trade only works among equals!
Oh shit, you've lost your vagina hat again and forgotten you meds. Here's a puppy to play with while the world stops and tends to your needs.
Moron.
In reply to Free Trade is world communism by Arne Saknussemm
Just move away from the mirror...you'll be fine
In reply to Oh shit, you've lost your… by Last of the Mi…
open borders, and near unlimited access to a welfare state does not work.
nothing is free. forcing existing Americans to pay for the health care, education, housing and infrastructure for immigrant parasites does not work in any model. It is nowhere close to a "libertarian" ideal.
get rid of the free stuff paradise that we have become...and then I'll come back to the negotiating table on immigration.
by the way...the whole issue of "immigration" has really become an issue about a merger between Mexico and the US. Opening up that border, would become a gateway for the world. Why is Trump the only one in Washington that understands this?
In reply to Free Trade is world communism by Arne Saknussemm
That is frightening coming from the CATO Institute
Another good one Pat. How about that constitution thingy that protects individual rights, unalienable rights, the rights of the individual, and fair treatment for all. It is the destruction of the constitution that is the globalist revolution or as Hillary likes to say "the resistance".
To deny the assault on the rule of law within the US is to divert attention from the absolute destruction of our society that globalists seek as their holy grail.
The new, living constitution, utopia and "every need and want free" is always just around the corner with a bit larger government and a bit smaller set of freedoms. It's tyranny Pat. Call it what it is and quit manipulating terminology for the sake of softening the blow.
And to the benefit of whom?
"the resistance"
I suggest some High Voltage for the resistance
In reply to Another good one Pat. How… by Last of the Mi…
Neoliberalism was just one huge debt fuelled boom, which was replicated across the UK, the US, the Euro-zone, Japan and China.
At 25.30 mins we can see the super imposed the debt-to-GDP ratios.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vAStZJCKmbU&list=PLmtuEaMvhDZZQLxg24CAiFgZYldtoCR-R&index=6
The damage is done.
The economics of the neoliberal era had a fundamental flaw.
The 1920s roared with debt based consumption and speculation until it all tipped over into the debt deflation of the Great Depression. No one realised the problems that were building up in the economy as they used an economics that doesn’t look at private debt, neoclassical economics.
Same economics, same problem, globally.
Too bad Patty didn't beat out Bush and Clinton.
China and India would each allow 100 million people to go to the US. A legal invasion to destroy the US.
There’s no doubt that the Republican Party will become a permanent minority if it listens to these assholes. They truly are more concerned with maintaining the status qu than what’s good for America. But All they need to do is write a few more checks and the Democratic Party elites will gladly turn their own party over to Wall Street. Actually, that already happened.
The problem is the US has lost citizenry-control. A shadow-government along with media operatives work unseen to manipulate sentiment and events in-line with an overall globalist, world-government objective (Neo-Marxism). The so-called elites behind the curtain are after total control which is why we will continue toward totalitarian dictatorship. It will not be a one-man show nor will it be readily recognizable as such, rather there will be a secretive Cabal of select ultra-wealthy liberals who will negotiate with each other as to which levers to pull and valves to turn in order to "guide" culture and civilization. But the tightknit Cabal has more work to do to infiltrate deeper into US (and world) government. The EU's Parliament is a proto-type test to tweak how they must proceed. As the Cabal coalesces their power, more draconian rulership will become apparent. The noose will tighten slowly so as to be un-noticeable and unstoppable. Certain events are planned that will cause citizenry to demand totalitarianism (for safety reasons). For the Cabal, it'll be like taking candy from a baby. This, in a nutshell, is the outline of how the US (and Western civilization) loses its democracy.
either you are a nationalist or you are NOT! look at euro land to see how it works out!!
not what i want. head choppers givin me an alternative-convert or chop chop...
The swamp is trying for the coup....will the people stand for it?
yes they will ;) but rather than standing they will gladly kneel and bend over.
In reply to The swamp is trying for the… by venturen
Is this a trick question?
In reply to The swamp is trying for the… by venturen
Dem's in congress speculating on taking over the internet. Mark Warner is the author.
https://www.axios.com/mark-warner-google-facebook-regulation-policy-pap…
It's all coordinated, the MSM, the tech co's, all the lobbiests on K-street.
Let's stop the blue wave, patriots.
It is time to TAX wealth not income....the rich...don't have income just changes in wealth...which like Buffet, Bezos, Bloomberg, Gates, Zuke....they never actually need to realize. Tax changes in wealth...along with income...then you will start to see a level playing field.
There really shouldn't be free trade. Tariffs should be some number between 10 to 20 percent. Governments need to raise money, and there is no need to be shipping stuff just to save a few pennies. That said, trade routes should always be kept open and there should be adjustments to the number of 10 to 20 to help countries get out of a rut and also for national security reasons. No country should be an island and no country should be like an infant for too long.
"...consider the fruits of free trade policy during the last 25 years..."
The point is that THAT is not "free trade," you idiot. Globalists just incorrectly call it that intentionally. HERE is what it is:
The Myth of Modern “Global Markets”
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/08/16/the-myth-of-modern-glob…
Understanding how trillions of trade dollars influence geopolitical policy we begin to understand the three-decade global financial construct they seek to protect.
That is, global financial exploitation of national markets. FOUR BASIC ELEMENTS:
♦Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national outputs and industries of developed industrial western nations.
♦The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks.
♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).
♦With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.
No doubt. Of course. Absolutely. 100%
Tariffs are always great as long as someone else pays for them. Since the tariffs go to the treasury what is the projected total amount based upon the most optimistic assumptions???? ;-)
WHat a load of rubbish. MR.Buchanan surely must know that Washington is Israeli occupied territory and could care less if the US citizen’s perspective of democracy was spread anywhere. I think he (Trump) is doing this because the Jews fear the EU pulling apart and the destruction of NATO. THEY need NATO for their Oded Yinon plan to work.
WHat a load of rubbish. MR.Buchanan surely must know that Washington is Israeli occupied territory and could care less if the US citizen’s perspective of democracy was spread anywhere. I think he (Trump) is doing this because the Jews fear the EU pulling apart and the destruction of NATO. THEY need NATO for their Oded Yinon plan to work.
'Free' trade, open borders and zero tariffs is what they want meatheads. It is the 21st century version of slavery. The whole thing is driven by the plantation owners aka multinational corporations.
Anyone advocating any of this is a globalist or in the pay of the oligarchs.
Pat must suffer from some kind of cognitive dissonance. There is no free trade, nor there was before Trump. In a world of flexible exchange rates and central banking backed-inflationary credit trade wars are the status quo. He willfully ignores all the effects of credit inflation, unsound money, tax structures, subsidies and last but not least the reserve status of the fiat dollar which basically turned the US in a huge nothing-for-something economy relative to its imports.
"Republican recidivism" is exactly the issue. What happens after Trump?
We are fucked. Plain and simple.
These lying scumbags know nothing about free and fair trade, their definition is Orwellian "War is Peace etc.....", they have made all their money out of there being "rigged world trade"!!!
Ha ha. I don't even know why people still can't get what Trump is doing. Trump calls for the end of all tariffs is his way of calling bullshit on China, EU and the other pussy hats. Will never happen, but they got woked!
Those fuckers were the ones calling for "globalism!", "free trade!" -- but maintain high tariff barriers against US goods. The minute Trumps says "lets all have no tariffs and purely free trade" they SHIT their pants. EU's Junker capitulated to Trump to negotiate selective tariffs, not get rid of all barriers.
Merkel /Junker got woke. China hit the snooze button but they're wokening. Can't Stump the Trump...
Thanks, Pat. Perfect Timing!
Long wordy agreements are something besides "free trade". What most politicians involved want are bones to exchange for votes.