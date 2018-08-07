Prince Alwaleed Buys A 2.3% SNAP Stake, As Snapchat Users Shrink For The First Time Ever

Having spent an extended period of time as a "guest" in the Riyadh Ritz Carlton in late 2017, when he was "shaken out" for an unknown amount by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a "crackdown on corruption", before reaching an amicable if unknown settlement, Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal is once again back on the investing scene, and two days after he announced that he had spent $266.7 million to buy shares in French music streaming service Deezer through his Kingdom Holding Company and Rotana Group, moments ago the Saudi Prince - and Twitter investor - announced that he had purchased a 2.3% stake in Snapchat for $250MM at an average cost of $11/share.
إستثمرت ٩٥٠ مليون ريال سعودي لاتمام صفقة شراء حصة بنسبة ٢,٣٪ في شركة سناب شاتhttps://t.co/XXOgEvEB2W— الوليد بن طلال (@Alwaleed_Talal) August 7, 2018
I invested $250 Million to acquire 2.3% stake in @Snapchat companyhttps://t.co/bdAMGVw3DI pic.twitter.com/jBIiAfqy7t
From the press release:
HRH Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz AlSaud acquired 2.3% of “Class A” shares in Snapchat, in a deal worth SAR 950 Million ($ 250 Million) through his Highness’ Private Office. This investment was built up and finalized on 25/05/2018 with an approximate average cost of $11 per share, which positions HRH Prince Alwaleed as a significant individual shareholder in this social media company. His investment in Snapchat is a continuation of HRH’s strategy to invest in new technologies and rounds out an already robust portfolio in some of today’s leading global technology companies, including Twitter, JD.com and Lyft.
HRH Prince Alwaleed met with Mr. Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snapchat, and Mr. Imran Khan, Chief Strategy Officer of Snapchat in 2015, when both visited Riyadh to explore future investment and business opportunities.
“Snapchat is one of the most innovative social media platforms in the world and we believe it has only just begun to scratch the surface of its true potential and we are blessed to be part of it,” says Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal.
The announcement came just as SNAP reported that it became only the latest social-media company to post disappointing user growth in the second-quarter after sluggish numbers from Facebook and Twitter. The company reported that its number of daily active users fell by 2% to about 188 million, below the 193 million analyst estimate, and marked the first time the company has lost daily users since the company was founded in 2011.
According to CEO Evan Spiegel, the decline "was primarily driven by a slightly lower frequency of use among our user base due to the disruption caused by our redesign," although he added that "we feel that we have now addressed the biggest frustrations we’ve heard."
Meanwhile, just like all the other "growth" companies, SNAP's cash burning ways accelerated, and the company reported a net loss of $353 million, or 27 cents a share, beating analyst estimates of 31 cents, and compared with a loss of 36 cents a share a year ago. The company's loss rose even as revenue grew 44% from the year ago period to $262.3 million, also beating estimates of $250MM.
The company also reported that its Q2 EBITDA was a negative ($169) million, a modest improvement from the ($194)MM a year ago.
SNAP also burned $234MM in free cash flow, more than the $229MM it burned a year ago.
The company guided to Q3 revenue of between $265 million and $290 million, resulting in growth of between 27% and 39% compared to Q3 2017; the midpoint of the guidance was well below the Wall Street estimate of $289.9 million. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be between $(185) million and $(160) million, compared to $(179) million in Q3 2017.
And in further trouble for the company, Vice's Motherboard reported that "some" of the Snapchat iOS source code leaked earlier this year, which the company has confirmed.
Snap asked Github to remove data with a copyright act request after it appeared there: "An iOS update in May exposed a small amount of our source code and we were able to identify the mistake and rectify it immediately," a Snap spokesperson told Motherboard in an email
“We discovered that some of this code had been posted online and it has been subsequently removed" the company said, adding that "this did not compromise our application and had no impact on our community."
Even so, Vice reports that some researchers are still trading the data privately.
Despite the user growth decline and the miss on guidance, the stock is higher for now, probably as a result of the Alwaleed investment.
Comments
KSA money is unearned, and therefore not smart.
the smart money says Snapchat is going the way of pets.com soon. It will be shocking if Snap is not dissolved before the end of 2019, or sooner.
watch this space.
Another bullshit app and time waster! The house of fraud can have all, they will lose their asses too!
In reply to KSA money is unearned, and… by TheSilentMajority
china's takedown of infowars.com made me a volunteer activist
In reply to Another bullshit app and… by Free This
We are all Alex Jones. Can't listen to him a lot. His infantile screaming -like Max Kaiser's- tends to annoy me. But still... he's a much better source of info than fake news mainstream media outlets -which I've ignored for years now.
In reply to china's takedown of infowars… by ted41776
After swinging from his ankles for a week at the Riyadh Ritz Carlton, a guy can to anything.
In reply to We are all Alex Jones. by Ahmeexnal
I heard he's getting back with Daryl and they are gonna start touring again.
Watch out boy she'll chew you up...........
In reply to After swinging from his… by Pinto Currency
Odds this idiot is the one buying TSLA?
In reply to I heard he's getting back… by pods
this guy is worth $17.5 billion. the tsla deal would be $70 bill plus almost $10 bill in acquired debt. Then he will lose another $5 bill/yr. Taking tsla private at anything over $50/sh is ludicrous.
In reply to Odds this idiot is the one… by tmosley
First Tesla and now Snapchat...who knew the Saudis were hipsters?
In reply to We are all Alex Jones. by Ahmeexnal
With his foto, he better choose instagram
In reply to First Tesla and now Snapchat… by ParkAveFlasher
80% of Alex Jones news is 100% credible backed by the power of three through sources from what I've witnessed listening and watching him... That being said, the pro trump angle was pretty distracting for me the last couple of years BUT!!! I respect anyone's opinions opposed to mine unlike the cunt leftists
In reply to We are all Alex Jones. by Ahmeexnal
this man child is like a little rich kid who's blowing his inheritance on daytrading ventures. Can't wait for these Johnny come lately's to go bust!
In reply to china's takedown of infowars… by ted41776
When the House of Saud implodes they will flee to every corner of the earth and you will be up to your ass in Ex-Saudi Princes (pun intended).
In reply to Another bullshit app and… by Free This
I'll sharpen my headsman's axe then.
In reply to When the House of Saud… by taketheredpill
Main corners will be London and Marbella.
In reply to When the House of Saud… by taketheredpill
LOL, good, I will have a target rich enviro!!
In reply to When the House of Saud… by taketheredpill
Snapchat and Tesla.
In reply to Another bullshit app and… by Free This
Praise the Lord, Fredo is back.
With some billions shorted, he starts a creative phase.
In reply to KSA money is unearned, and… by TheSilentMajority
The Prince is the investing what J. Bruce Ismay was to shipping last century.
In reply to KSA money is unearned, and… by TheSilentMajority
Projecting one's personal values upon the market is a losing strategy.
In reply to KSA money is unearned, and… by TheSilentMajority
.
What is it with you kneegrow...you post something and then replace it with period every time? Douche bag!
In reply to Great, now we get these… by USofAzzDownWeGo
finally the clone matured?
I am taking SNAP private 420$/share, fund secured from the prince
Prince just learned there is an app where kids send a bunch of pictures of themselves to each other. New feature will be developed for the prince. wink. wink.
Spinoff - SnapGoat
In reply to Prince just learned there is… by Muroluvmi
LOL
In reply to Spinoff - SnapGoat by Oldguy05
I weel ban all Qatarians!
We are all in the ghutrah but some of us are looking at the stars...bikini pics...on snap
This cat still has dough? Though all the coins got shaken out of his pockets.
Must have had a few stashed under his turban.
In reply to This cat still has dough?… by Logic Plague
Lmao, Would love to see the black water interrogation video.
In reply to Must have had a few stashed… by Oldguy05
If you don't cough it up I'll get my sister Betsy to "common core" you! - Erik Prince
In reply to Lmao, would love to see the… by Logic Plague
.
Still allowing the 911 terrorists and Wahhabi headchoppers to buy?
He probably bought it all the way down from the February [20.75] high.
One has to wonder when he will be invited back to Ryiadh Ritz for another shake down?
SNAP 13.12 0.07 0.54% : Snap Inc.
did MBS advance him the financing?
Saudis....not that bright. And...they don't know how to work.
He's trolling for underage pussy.
Prostitution isn't for everyone.
Things must be getting boring in the house of Saud......
Go sprinkle a few million for the fun of it...
Add a little wahhabism to the company and rename it snapneck...
Or some arab scruples and then name it snatchcheck.....
If I were him, I'd take delivery on a few hundred tonnes of silver.