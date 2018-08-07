US Credit Card Debt Shrinks For Only Second Time Since 2013 As Student, Auto Loans Hit All Time High

One month after a near record surge in consumer credit driven by a spike in credit card debt, the US consumer went into mini hibernation to start the summer, when total consumer credit rose by just $10.2 billion, far below the $15 billion estimate, bringing the consumer credit - both revolving and non-revolving - total to $3.908 trillion.
And while non-revolving credit, i.e. student and auto loans, maintained its monthly ascent in line with the historical trend, growing by $10.4 trillion, the surprise was the unexpected shrinkage in revolving, or credit card debt, which declined by $185 million in June; this was only the second drop in US credit card debt since 2013, with March of 2018 the only other recent decline.
And while the shrinkage in credit card debt will prompt some questions about the resilience of the US consumer as the US economy entered the summer, the recent dramatic upward revision to personal savings notwithstanding, one place where there were no surprises, was in the total amount of student and auto loans: here we got the latest quarterly update for Q2 and, as expected, both numbers hit fresh all time highs, with a record $1.532 trillion in student loans outstanding, an increase of $8 billion in the quarter, auto debt also hit a new all time high of $1.131 trillion, an increase of $18 billion in the quarter.
Comments
Probably due to "charge-offs". /s
must be those new loans that let you "buy a house" by bundling your student debt in with a mortgage that actually gives you money instead of requiring a down payment
then just foreclose on the house and let the banks eat your student loan debt. who says you can't get out of student loans? just have to get more creative with your finances
In reply to Probably due to "charge… by Yen Cross
I think your Billions and Trillions are a bit mixed up in the intro.
In reply to must be those new loans that… by ted41776
The American Dream- built on a pile of debt
Disgusting.
What's up with all the "trillions"?
haha, I was going to say something but it's too hot out today, and figured Tyler might be hungover from all the boring volume>less market action.
Being a writer for Z/H reminds me of Bob Uecker playing that role as sports announcer in the movie 'Major League' with Charlie Sheen.
In reply to What's up with all the … by hmmmstrange
The 1920s roared with debt based consumption and speculation until it all tipped over into the debt deflation of the Great Depression.
No one realised the problems that were building up in the economy as they used an economics that doesn’t look at private debt, neoclassical economics.
Look familiar?
https://cdn.opendemocracy.net/neweconomics/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2017/04/Screen-Shot-2017-04-21-at-13.52.41.png
1929 and 2008 are called Minsky moments.
In reply to The 1920s roared with debt… by Batman11
They stopped accepting Visa for Liposuction.
Will be revised later to +$15 Quadrillion (if we are playing fast and loose with the illion suffix)