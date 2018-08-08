43% Of Republicans Want To Give Trump Power To Shut Down News Outlets: Poll

Authored by Jessica Corbett via CommonDreams.org,
In the age of “media-bashing enthusiast” President Donald Trump - who regularly declares critical journalists and outlets “fake news” and “the enemy of the American people” - at least 43 percent of Republican respondents to a new survey said they believe “the president should have the authority to close news outlets engaged in bad behavior.”
The Ipsos poll (pdf), first reported by The Daily Beast‘s Sam Stein, also found that nearly half of Republicans agree with one of the president’s most common claims: that “the news media is the enemy of the American people.” As Stein notes, “members of the press, as well as top officials at some of the nation’s leading publications, have objected to the phrase, arguing that it is both wildly inaccurate and deeply dangerous.”
Earlier this year - following Trump’s so-called Fake News Awards—Reporters San Frontières, the international watchdog that ranks global press freedom, downgraded the United States, citing the president’s hostility and raising alarm that his behavior could have negatives repercussions the world over. As the group’s leader put it, “The unleashing of hatred towards journalists is one of the worst threats to democracies.”
This new poll’s findings, as Stein writes, “present a sobering picture for the fourth estate, with respondents showing diminished trust in the media and increased support for punitive measures against its members,” and “illustrate the extent to which Trump’s anti-press drumbeat has shaped public opinion about the role the media plays in covering his administration.”
Although the numbers were highest - and thus, most “disturbing“ - for self-identified Republicans, “swaths of self-identified Democrats and Independents supported anti-press positions as well.” Twelve percent of Democrats and 21 percent of Independents also said they believe the president should be able to shutter news outlets, while 12 percent of Democrats and 26 percent of Independents agreed with Trump’s position that the media is the enemy of the people.
Additionally, 72 percent of those polled - 85 percent of Republicans and 63 percent of Democrats - think it should be easier to sue reporters for libel allegations.
Despite these “nuts” and “terrifying” takeaways - which left many readers concluding that “the war that Trump is constantly waging on the media and the truth is bearing some major fruit,” and “43 percent of Republicans want a dictator instead of a president who follows the Constitution” - there were a few silver linings:
-
57 percent think “news and reporters are necessary to keep the Trump administration honest”;
-
68 percent agreed that “reporters should be protected from pressure from government or big business interests”; and
-
85 percent claimed they still believe that “freedom of the press is essential for American democracy.”
And though Stein’s report on the survey sparked concerns, The Huffington Post‘s Ariel Edwards-Levy pointed out in a series of tweets that while an anti-media stance seems to have gained popularity under the Trump presidency, American support for the idea of the president closing down publications is not necessarily new:
In 1979, 22% of Americans agreed that "the President has a right to close down a newspaper that prints stories that he feels are biased or inaccurate." So, not really, no. pic.twitter.com/inxHzNIsxk— Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) August 7, 2018
But there's always going to be a minority of the public that is kinda fuzzy on the First Amendment, and that's not solely a product of the Trump Administration.— Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) August 7, 2018
What? Why?
right on schedule.............
"It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen."
In reply to What? Why? by Manipuflation
“The unleashing of hatred towards journalists is one of the worst threats to democracies.”
I disagree.
Government secrecy and journalists being owned and controlled by rogue intel agencies are a bigger threat.
Trump is correct and the hatred is justified. They ARE the enemy of the people.
In reply to right on schedule… by Ophiuchus
Unleashing implies that the hatred was already there to be unleashed. It is justified.
In reply to “The unleashing of hatred… by bowie28
I am conflicted. But I am trying out an idea.
In reply to right on schedule… by Ophiuchus
I think it should be easier to sue politicians for lying.
In reply to What? Why? by Manipuflation
left or right...2 heads of the same beast.
In reply to I think it should be… by BennyBoy
Biggest fake news of the past century and Hillary fell for it hook line and sinker!
In 2010, when she was Secretary of State and in Buenos Aires, Hillary Clinton made the mistake of calling for the UK and Argentina talk about the sovereignty of the Falklands.
If she'd been a bit more clued up she wouldn't have fallen for that mythical Malvinas' baloney and realized that Argentina has never legally owned the Falklands:
Falklands- Never Belonged to Argentina: (single page)
https://www.academia.edu/31111843/Falklands_Never_Belonged_to_Argentina
The Argentinians even tried to get the US to invoke the Monroe Doctrine and failed...
Bob, Youzzzzz zzzzz zzzzz
zzzzz zzzzz zzzzzz
zzzz
In reply to Biggest fake news of the… by BritBob
I still like BritBob.
In reply to Bob, Youzzzzz zzzzz … by PrivetHedge
Buy some S400's stick 'em down there and Bobs your uncle...
In reply to Biggest fake news of the… by BritBob
Tyrants don't like criticism.
The "fake news" meme is a lie. its a distraction.
Trump is the only one that knows what the truth is apparently.
And the Alinsky Nuuuz thinks they can doctor it, massage it, selectively omit it and are the only ones who are have a right to deliver it.
Like your avatar having a 90% chance of winning ;-)
In reply to Trump is the only one that… by GoHillary2016
I read that as:
"43% Of Republicans Want To Give Israel Power To Shut Down News Outlets"
Because I've noticed he jumps to obey every one of Bibi's suggestions, from bombing Syria to sanctioning Iran. I guess the pharisee jews don't care if their men in CNN etc. or their man Trump shuts down the alternative media.
Why attack the messenger? What about the underlying issue?
Your First Amendment is the issue, the deep state wants it gone.
In reply to Why attack the messenger?… by otschelnik
“news outlets engaged in bad behavior”
You mean, “news outlets” engaged in endless CIA and government propaganda.
There, fixed it for you...
Bullsh*t. Polls are fake and can be framed to demonstrate any narrative the pollster wants.
The US is increasingly looking like a chavy version of Nazi Germany with backwards armament. Maybe the orange furer should grow a mustache, it would be a nice touch.
We shall see about the republicans. I managed to do a sort of backdoor endorsement that THEY did for my skewl bored run. I totally avoided them. I really don't like them much. I don't give a fuck what they think. They keep calling me every fucking day. I don't answer.
I did call back the one woman, a supposed conservative, who wanted to meet me. Why? She sounded like she couldn't balance a checkbook. But she has a last name that everyone knows here. I don't have that in this state because my last name is unique to Minnesota.
I am up against some serious campaign money. I did some boots on the grounds campaigning but not a lot. I just want to get through the primary. Who really wants to do this shit? Pray that I lose!
CNN is no longer a news outlet anymore than Alex Jones. Just because they speak about current events doesn't mean that somebody can get on TV and claim an election is illegitimate calling it whitelash. Here is an "all race all the time" undermining America's democracy and assaulting election results based on race. Then you have the NYT's and their creature again: Sarah Jeong.
https://www.cnn.com/2016/11/11/us/obama-trump-white-backlash/index.html
I hope we get to the point where drug dealers and criminals get what they deserve, illegal aliens go to FUCKING JAIL! And finally the press who really has been begging for the blow-back receives what they deserve. I see no redeeming value to these news organizations in the age of the internet and think that they are monopolies that should be destroyed for anti-trust and that their commentators held liable for hate speech.
I'm tired of the racist bullshit from bullhorns of Antifa!
I would observe any intelligent American taxpayer knows the media is corrupt, with dependency on the criminal establishment of corporations and government entities. It is time to level the playing field with the media to expose the nature and extent of their corrupt agenda......