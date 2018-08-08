Bill Gross' Fund Assets Plunge 50% In Just 5 Months

Ever since his acrimonious departure from Pimco in September 2014 (not to mention his messy divorce), former bond king Bill Gross has had a very difficult time rebuilding his reputation - and AUM - and after a series of dismal wrong way bets in the bond market, Bill Gross' Janus Henderson Global Unconstrained fund has seen harrowing redemptions which one month ago we reported that just in the first half of the year, amounted to $580 million as a result of the worst performance of his peer group in that period, as the unconstrained fund slumped 6.3% this year through June.
As we noted at the time, June was the fourth straight month of withdrawals for Gross’s bond fund and with AUM tumbling from over $2 billion at the start of the year to just $1.48 billion in June, a quarter of Gross' AUM has been withdrawn by anxious investors in just the past 6 months alone.
This is because Gross’s unconstrained fund - which unlike a traditional bond fund significant liberty in what to invert and relies on derivatives and options-based strategies to boost returns - was ranked dead last in first-half performance among 44 peers in its Bloomberg category.
Fast forward one month when Bloomberg reports that just months after its AUM hit an all time high of just over $2.2 billion in early 2018, investors pulled money from Bill Gross’s bond fund for the fifth consecutive month in July, reducing its assets under management to the lowest since November 2014. Last month, the Janus Henderson Global Unconstrained Bond Fund suffered more than $200 million in redemptions, which brought its assets to $1.25 billion, or nearly one half of its all-time high AUM of $2.24 billion reached back in February.
According to Bloomberg calculations, the disappointing July performance has brought Gross' losses to 7% YTD - "one of the toughest slumps in a storied career that dates to 1971, when he co-founded Pacific Investment Management."
The reason for the continued slump: a misplaced bet that rates on U.S. Treasuries and German bunds would converge, a position the fund later scaled back.
"The strategy has been to be short the German bund and long U.S. Treasuries," Gross explained his underperformance to Bloomberg TV on June 1. "That was the basis for the bad day and the bad trade." However, with 10Y yields refusing to move higher amid fears of a broader trade war, record Treasury shorts - such as Gross - have continued to get pummeled by the relentless flattening of the yield curve.
As losses at the Gross fund continue to mount and with 50% of the AUM now gone, some have wondered if it is time for the storied bond investor to call it a career.
Meanwhile, somewhere Jeff Gundlach - whose DoubleLine fund has also seen its share of pain in 2018 - is smiling.
Remind me again what he did to piss off the Jews? Because apparently they stopped feeding him the inside info.
Sucks to be on the outside like the rest of us, huh Bill?
Gross built his career on fundamental analysis.
Post-2008 he's forced to stumble around blind like the rest of us.
now may be a good time to employ his strategy.
Its getting harder to find alternate "investments" to stocks that are legal.
They are smiling at PIMCO
Bill, what is your opinion of The Exchange Stabilization Fund and Federal Reserve NOW?
That's a Gross loss.
I expect his fund manager said to him: 'That's a loss, Gross' and then ran out laughing hysterically with intermediate sobbing LOL
guy had really excellent timing to get into bond trading right after interest rates peaked and started down. Can anybody on here tell me: how do you make money in bonds when cyclical rates are heading up?
Sell them short.
He shorted bunds and went long treasuries. Oppps!!
it's gonna be hilarious if bill's ex has anything to do with this.
yeah, i know, as a guy, i shouldn't take the wife's side in a divorce. but it's bill gross.
GOOD
Pissed off ex-wifey really did get half of everything.
No, it wasn't a 50% loss, it was a 6.3% loss that resulted in him losing a quarter of his investors. Read it again.
Again would imply they read it in the first place
Wasn't Arne Saknussemm the guy who attempted to journey to the center of the earth?
Still its just as bad. He ranked last in category and effectively has blown himself up. Another hard left libbie trying to out do gartman.
keeping my mouth shut
my mining stocks are worse
...and Gross is RIIICCCHHHH
You forgot. Why mine for riches when you can just print them?
oops...
I see the problem already: " liberty in what to invert" You should never invest in a fund that inverts.
I wish he would publish all his investment outlooks going all the way back the 1980s. He's a real sharp guy with a lot of insight.
He is a pioneer in many ways. One of the first to integrate risk-neutral pricing methods into the "horse-trading" Milken process. He hired a lot of smart people that revolutionized the fixed income industry way before it was popular.
This guy strikes me as a poser. Seems to me that his best years were at PIMCO being supported by real bond traders.