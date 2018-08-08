China Taunts The US: "We Will Survive Your Trade War"

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
China is taunting the United States over the tension increasing trade war. Chinese authorities have warned through state media that they will survive the trade war with the US.
As tariffs are added and prices go up on goods and services to combat increasing government regulation of the economy, China insists it can handle a trade war with the US. Of course, they can; since American consumers are going to be ones footing the bill for this horrific idea.
The declaration of a survival of the trade war appears to be in response to the Chinese government’s announcement on Friday, that a list of possible tariffs could affect imported goods.The tariffs range from 5% to 25% on $60 billion worth of U.S. agricultural, metal, and chemical goods. The tariffs would go into effect if the U.S. makes good on its threat to raise tariffs to 25% on some $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.
The next day, President Donald Trump said the U.S. still has the upper hand in the trade war, but according to most financial and economic experts, Trump is wrong.
“China has to defend its right to development, and we don’t fear sacrificing short-term interests,” The Global Times wrote in an editorial.
“The U.S. is trying to conclude the trade disputes swiftly, but China is prepared for a protracted war...
In future, the U.S. economy will depend more on the Chinese market than the other way around...
China has time to fight to the end. Time will prove that the US eventually makes a fool of itself."
But the editorial also highlighted China’s rationality and said its people do not want a trade war.
Well, the American people don’t want a trade war either, and frankly, they can’t afford it. The Chinese actually have savings on hand to spend in case of emergency. The same cannot be said about the average American. Most Americans live paycheck to paycheck; meaning any increase in the cost of goods or services could be detrimental.
But according to Fortune, $1 million a year in imports, Bloomberg the list of almost 6,000 items that China unveiled Friday may be meant more to “save face” than as a direct tit-for-tat, as 500 of the listed items aren’t traded in the first place and another 2,000 see less than reported. Meanwhile, the American side has played down the trade war’s impacts on its own economy, with President Trump claiming without evidence that U.S. Steel would open several new steel millsdue to U.S. tariffs on foreign steel.
So far, the trade giants (the US and China) are in the midst of stop-and-go trade negotiations. China has also complained to the World Trade Organization about the U.S. tariffs. Such disputes are common: the U.S. and China had a total of 32 on-going disputes last month, and the U.S. and EU had 52.
Fuck ‘em.
Ask Diane Fienstien about it, she must know more than the rest of us.
any wagers on whether or not it is a political play to not go on the offensive until after the midterms or are they simply not planning to go on the offensive at all? i'm not talking about tariffs or more bullshit investigations, i'm talking about the counter-purge
Of course China will survive. Their government might not, but that’s probably for the best, anyway.
They're on the offensive right now, have been for over a year. Flooding the US with dirt cheap to make Fentanyl, hooking and killing everything in its' path.
The Chinese will never forget the Opium Occupation. Mao chose Jewish Soviet Communism - and their money - to overthrow the then-current Opium Occupation Group head puppet.
It served its' purpose, with Xi now firmly in charge of a 'Communist' nation that doesn't resemble Leninist/Stalinist Communism at all. It's actually the perfect example of sustained National Socialism.
They steal our intellectual property, buy our military hardware from Israel and Lord knows who else, provide our 'capitalist leaders' with cheap and more and more well-educated labor, buy gold with their profits and flood the US with cheap powdered death.
Overall, from an outside perspective they're doing a hell of a job and are very successful at all of it. I don't know how much longer it can last, but - and I would love to have some expert input on this - I think they are using the Hjalmar Schacht School of National Banking and it will probably last longer than the Western privately-run Central Banking model.
All the Chinese have to do is dump their dollar treasuries and use the gold they've accumulated to establish a value-based world currency.
Of course, by then, the (((fleas))) that caused this to happen will all have leapt from their Western Hemisphere cur to more turgid Eastern veins.
The maverick is doing a great job of galvanizing the world against the US.
Exactly.
The American Consumer is, coincidentally enough, the American worker as well. And the American Worker has been taking it in the ass for 3+ decades. Bring on the higher prices.
We will come out of the trade war more self-reliant and stronger. As your agents, like Dianne Feinstein are exposed, will you?
...by starving their people
They survived world war 2 also,
After Japan raped them.
When I was a kid, any time I saw the Chinese on TV, they were all riding bikes. Thanks to Nixon they were able to join the first world. They need to simmer down.
The cost of a trade war with China is minimal compared to the cost of letting China abuse our trade relationship, artificially devalue its currency, and steal our technology. We will win this trade war against China if we don't back down.
The hidden benefit is precisely the result that the US will not be more dependent on China in the future.
There is absolutely zero evidence that a wealthy society is based on running it like a huge WalMart with everyday low prices as the only criterion for success.
Most truly wealth-creating nations do not. Only consumer nations do and eventually they end up eating their own seed corn.
China has no right to STEAL technology and trade secrets
and
China has no right to force tech transfers as price to open up shop in China
THAT'S JUST WRONG - It's criminal
Yeah, they can’t do that to our pledges!
Only Israel can do that to our pledges!
Of course they say that, because they are all puppets of China. Looks like US indexes are doing much better than China right now.... winning:
https://stockcharts.com/freecharts/perf.php?MCHI,spy
Seriously Xi, just start dumping treasuries already, the orange pig is asking for a monumental kick in the balls.
If dumping treasuries would do them a bit of good they’d have done it already. Do you think they bought them as some sort of grand favor to the US?
lmao
I've got the feeling that there are lots of retarded Keynesian economists in the Chinese government.
Chinese leaders sound alot like leaders from Iran and Baghdad Bob
What are they going to do?......
Double the quality of their knockoff products?......
That will show us.....
Sure, sure. Put your money where your mouth is and sell ALL your U.S. assets or shut the fuck up!
you trump people are fuckin morons.
We are done with buying from China and the 95 million unemployed that it has given us.
I'm sick of buying stuff from Chinamart.
China needs to sell their crap to us more than we need to buy it! I don't know if this will turn out well for them.