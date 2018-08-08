First Monsanto-Roundup Cancer Trial Goes To Jury In San Francisco

In a historic first, a California Jury is now deliberating whether Monsanto's Roundup weed killer gave a school groundskeeper terminal cancer, after lawyers for both sides delivered their closing arguments on Tuesday.
Groundskeeper Dewayne Johnson is one of more than 5,000 plaintiffs across the United States who claim Monsanto’s glyphosate-containing herbicides, including the widely-used Roundup, cause cancer. His case, the first to go to trial, began in San Francisco’s Superior Court of California four weeks ago. -Reuters
On Tuesday, Johnson's attorney Brent Wisner urged jurors to hold Monsanto liable and slap them with a verdict that would "actually change the world" - after arguing that Monsanto knew about glyphosate's risks of cancer, but decided to ignore and bury the information.
Monsanto is a unit of Bayer AG following a $62.5 billion takeover by the German multinational conglomerate. Monsanto's attorneys deny the allegations and refuted expert testimony relied on by Johnson and others as unreliable, claiming it does not satisfy any scientific or legal requirements.
“The message of 40 years of scientific studies is clear: this cancer is not caused by glyphosate,” said George Lombardi, attorney for Monsanto.
In September, 2017 the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) concluded that glyphosates were not likely carcinogenic to humans, based on a decades-long assessment. In 2015, the World Health Organization (WHO)'s cancer arm issued an opposite statement - warning that glyphosate was "probably carcinogenic to humans."
If Monsanto is found liable, the jury can tack on punitive damages on top of more than $39 million in compensatory damages demanded by Johnson.
Johnson’s case, filed in 2016, was fast-tracked for trial due to the severe state of his non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer of the lymph system that he alleges was caused by Roundup and Ranger Pro, another Monsanto glyphosate herbicide. Johnson’s doctors said he is unlikely to live past 2020.
A former pest control manager for a California county school system, Johnson, 46, applied the weed killer up to 30 times per year. -Reuters
Johnson's case isn't part of the consolidated proceedings in Missouri, Delaware or California state court, where most of the cases are pending. It's also separate from a federal multidistrict litigation waiting to be heard by US District Judge Vance Chhabria of San Francisco - who allowed hundreds of Roundup lawsuits to proceed to trial after ruling that there was sufficient evidence for a jury to hear the cases despite calling a plaintiff's expert opinions "shaky."
Documents released in August of 2017 led to questions over Monsanto's efforts to influence the news media and scientific research and revealed internal debate over the safety of its highest-profile product, the weed killer Roundup.
As the New York Times noted last year, new internal emails, among other things, reveal ethical objections from former employees to "ghost writing" research studies that were pawned off as 'independent' analyses.
The documents underscore the lengths to which the agrochemical company goes to protect its image. Documents show that Henry I. Miller, an academic and a vocal proponent of genetically modified crops, asked Monsanto to draft an article for him that largely mirrored one that appeared under his name on Forbes’s website in 2015. Mr. Miller could not be reached for comment.
A similar issue appeared in academic research. An academic involved in writing research funded by Monsanto, John Acquavella, a former Monsanto employee, appeared to express discomfort with the process, writing in a 2015 email to a Monsanto executive, “I can’t be part of deceptive authorship on a presentation or publication.” He also said of the way the company was trying to present the authorship: “We call that ghost writing and it is unethical.”
The newly disclosed emails also reveal internal discussions which cast some doubt over whether internal scientists actually believed in the company's external messaging that Roundup was, in fact, safe.
“If somebody came to me and said they wanted to test Roundup I know how I would react — with serious concern."
And, here's more:
The documents also show that a debate outside Monsanto about the relative safety of glyphosate and Roundup, which contains other chemicals, was also taking place within the company.
In a 2002 email, a Monsanto executive said, “What I’ve been hearing from you is that this continues to be the case with these studies — Glyphosate is O.K. but the formulated product (and thus the surfactant) does the damage.”
In a 2003 email, a different Monsanto executive tells others, “You cannot say that Roundup is not a carcinogen … we have not done the necessary testing on the formulation to make that statement.”
Not surprisingly, Monsanto's lawyers have argued that the comments above have simply been taken out of context...
Monsanto said it was outraged by the documents’ release by a law firm involved in the litigation.
“There is a standing confidentiality order that they violated,” said Scott Partridge, vice president of global strategy for Monsanto. He said that while “you can’t unring a bell,” Monsanto would seek penalties on the firm.
“What you’re seeing are some cherry-picked things that can be made to look bad,” Mr. Partridge said. “But the substance and the science are not affected by this.”
...you know, because the phrase, “we call that ghost writing and it is unethical," can be interpreted in so many different ways.
For those who missed it, below is our note on similar revelations that came to light back in March 2017.
If we had a dime for every kooky, left-wing theory we've heard alleging some vast corporate conspiracy to exploit the treasures of the earth, destroy the environment and poison people with unknown carcinogens all while buying off politicians to cover their tracks, we would be rich. The problem, of course, is that sometimes the kooky conspiracy theories prove to be completely accurate.
Lets take the case of the $60 billion ag-chemicals powerhouse, Monsanto, and their controversial herbicide, Roundup as an example. For those who aren't familiar, Roundup Ready is Monsanto’s blockbuster weedkiller, credited with transforming U.S. agriculture, with a majority of farm production now using genetically modified seeds resistant to the chemical.
For years the company has assured farmers that their weed killing product was absolutely safe to use. As proof, Monsanto touted the approval of the chemical by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
That said, newly unsealed court documents released earlier today seemingly reveal a startling effort on the part of both Monsanto and the EPA to work in concert to kill and/or discredit independent, albeit inconvenient, cancer research conducted by the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC)....more on this later.
But, before we get into the competing studies, here is a brief look at the 'extensive' work that Monsanto and the EPA did prior to originally declaring Roundup safe for use (hint: not much). As the excerpt below reveals, the EPA effectively declared Roundup safe for use without even conducting tests on the actual formulation, but instead relying on industry research on just one of the product's active ingredients.
"EPA's minimal standards do not require human health data submissions related to the formulated product - here, Roundup. Instead, EPA regulations require only studies and data that relate to the active ingredient, which in the case of Roundup is glyphosate. As a result, the body of scientific literature EPA has reviewed is not only primarily provided by the industry, but it also only considers one part of the chemical ingredients that make up Roundup."
Meanwhile, if that's not enough for you, Donna Farmer, Monsanto's lead toxicologist, even admitted in her deposition that she "cannot say that Roundup does not cause cancer" because "[w]e [Monsanto] have not done the carcinogenicity studies with Roundup."
And just in case you're the super skeptical type, here is Farmer's actual email, from back in 2009, which seems pretty clear:
"you cannot say that Roundup does not cause cancer..we have not done carcinogenicity studies with "Roundup".
And while the revelations above are quite damning by themselves, this is where things get really interesting.
In early 2015, once it became clear that the World Health Organization's IARC was working on their own independent study of Roundup, Monsanto immediately launched their own efforts to preemptively discredit any results that might be deemed 'inconvenient'.
That said, Monsanto, the $60 billion behemoth, couldn't possibly afford the $250,000 bill that would come with conducting a legitimate scientific study led by accredited scientists. Instead, they decided to "ghost-write" key sections of their report themselves and plotted to then have the independent scientists just "sign their names so to speak."
"A less expensive/more palatable approach might be to involve experts only for the areas of contention, epidemiology and possibly MOA (depending on what comes out of the IARC meeting), and we ghost-write the Exposure Tox & Genetox sections...but we would be keeping the cost down by us doing the writing and they would just edit & sign their names so to speak."
Finally, when all else fails, you call in those "special favors" in Washington D.C. that you've paid handsomely for over the years.
And that's where Jess Rowland, the EPA's Deputy Division Director for the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention and chair of the Agency's Cancer Assessment Review Committee, comes in to assure you that he's fully exploiting his role as the "chair of the CARC" to kill any potentially damaging research..."if I can kill this I should get a medal."
A city with shit on the streets and used heroin needles where little kids can step on them in parks is worried about weed killer.
F'in awesome and ironic.
.. A trial in 'Frisco against a chemical company? They don't stand a chance; there aren't 12 people in the whole city unbiased against Monsanto.
In reply to A city with shit on the… by johngaltfla
But wait. Monsanto isn't an American company any more!
Its German and as BP found out to its cost, its open season on non US companies in the US courts.
In reply to .. by truthseeker47
Right, John, so that makes it even more likely the jury will find against Bayer, a German company. We all know how nasty those German chemical companies were. Next, they better sue Bayer for inventing acetylsalicylic acid! (which Bayer gave the trade name Aspirin).
In reply to But wait. Monsanto isn't… by JohninMK
That's my expectation. No doubt some feel quite strongly about that.
In reply to Right, John, so that makes… by truthseeker47
This trial is something the stupid fucks of Antifa should be getting behind. They could intimidate the jury and libtard judge into going against Monsanto and the world would thank them.
Dipshits!
The oceans are not dying from man made global warming, libtard morons. It’s man made poison that is killing them.
Studies Link Monsanto’s Glyphosate to Ocean Death
https://www.trinfinity8.com/studies-link-monsantos-glyphosate-to-ocean-…
What Do We Really Know About Roundup Weed Killer?
https://news.nationalgeographic.com/2015/04/150422-glyphosate-roundup-h…
In reply to My expectation. by JohninMK
Typical Frisco court trial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bOSdtsJg_LU
In reply to x by macholatte
good thing my folks arent on the jury, they think a freckle is the beginning of cancer.
In reply to Typical Frisco court trial:… by eforce
And I think you are a simple moron.
In reply to good thing my folks arent on… by 1 Alabama
"But wait. Monsanto isn't an American company any more!"
TOTALLY irrelevant. Widespread use of Roundup remains intact all across the US.
The EPA has been thoroughly corrupted by big corporations like Monsanto. We've known that for years. They, as supposed advocates for the environment, have NO merit upon which to stand.
It doesn't take much to realize how poisonous Round-Up threatens both us and all living creatures. It, along with Dow Chemical and other such companies have killed billions of bees using these chemicals. Since when does the average human who consumes fruits/vegetables remain immune from these poisons?
Get rid of Monsanto, Dow Chemical, and all other corporations in the field who make billions each year while slowly killing US citizens.
In reply to But wait. Monsanto isn't… by JohninMK
It is relevant as juries are probably more inclined to screw non US companies than the good ol' American ones.
Even though it was the latter that is the actual cause of this impending ecological disaster.
In reply to "But wait. Monsanto isn't an… by Rubicon727
Round up, is a nicotinoide (sp) chemical,,, It kills all plants with nicotine, a harmful, cancer causing chemical,,,, My cig pack tells me so,,, So this nic. chemical plant killer, and its plant ready seed counterpart, are not going to give me cancer,,, BULLSHIT,,,
In reply to It is relevant as juries are… by JohninMK
Well said, Rubicon.
In reply to "But wait. Monsanto isn't an… by Rubicon727
You don't have to be biased to understand that Glysophate is a carcinogenic.
You are an idiot.
In reply to .. by truthseeker47
well if you dip cigarettes in roundup and smoke em you get high as fuck. I heard from some kids on the street.
In reply to A city with shit on the… by johngaltfla
Smoke roundup? Darwin will fix that. Note to Monsanto/Bayer: Better add "Do Not Smoke This Product" to the warnings label.
In reply to well if you dip cigarettes… by silverserfer
Well whatever you do, don't mix that shit with a tide-pod chaser..
In reply to Smoke roundup? Darwin will… by truthseeker47
i got some packets of dessicant i'll swap with 'ya.
In reply to Well whatever you do, don't… by Theta_Burn
Smoking roundup would be dumb dude. You dip your joint in it and then you have to let it dry then you smoke the joint dude, don't be smoking no roundup that would be bad.
In reply to Smoke roundup? Darwin will… by truthseeker47
Way back in the day, at a party,,, I did see a couple of nerd type party goers get high off a bag of cat nip,,,
In reply to Smoking roundup would be… by No Time for Fishing
You are a great contributor to the discussion with your asinine comments.
Thanks!
In reply to well if you dip cigarettes… by silverserfer
What Monsanto is doing to the planet through hybridization of food seeds, and the eradication of beneficial insects is way bigger than piles of shit and needles..
In reply to A city with shit on the… by johngaltfla
"Bees? We don't need no stinkin' bees!"
- a movie I saw somewhere
In reply to What Monsanto is doing to… by Theta_Burn
"What Monsanto is doing to the planet through hybridization of food seeds, and the eradication of beneficial insects is way bigger than piles of shit and needles.."
No kidding.
Thank God there still are people with sense on ZH.
In reply to What Monsanto is doing to… by Theta_Burn
So, as long as there's shit and needles in the street, who cares if people die of cancer?
The real lunacy is that most of the Roundup that we consume is not for weed killing, at all. It is very commonly sprayed on crops up to three days before harvest because it acts as a desiccant, helping crops dry faster.
Yep. We are eating Roundup. Wheat, the "staff of life" is hardly edible any more.
Along with wheat and oats, glyphosate is used to desiccate a wide range of other crops including lentils, peas, non-GMO soybeans, corn, flax, rye, triticale, buckwheat, millet, canola, sugar beets and potatoes.
This is not what Roundup was approved for.
In reply to A city with shit on the… by johngaltfla
True dat. It helps with scheduling crop harvesting machinery/personnel and wear and tear on the machinery itself. It's also sprayed on everything going up the conveyors so the bugs don't eat it during storage/transport.
We are all fish swimmng in a chemical/radiologic fish bowl.
In reply to So, as long as there's shit… by SPONGE
Its unfortunate that stupid assholes like you are allowed to advertise your ignorance.
Glysophate is carcinogenic, end of story.
The city is not on trial you dummy, Monsanto/Bayer are the defendants.
Your idiotic prejudices clearly illustrate the paucity of your intellect.
In reply to A city with shit on the… by johngaltfla
You do realize that your eating and drinking ‘RoundUp’ with almost every meal ? It’s poison for the plants and it’s poison for people. Poison!! Wake up people before you and your children are utterly toxic.
In reply to A city with shit on the… by johngaltfla
I care not where truth originates. Or are you suggesting that it's a bad thing to be revealing Roundup to be as horrible as has been claimed because thats how you came across.
In reply to A city with shit on the… by johngaltfla
Yeah, well, I just sprayed roundup in my eyes and I am pgdut65ihfhechi32455*=6$gdn,.....
There isn't any way to "prove" whether Roundup caused a specific individual to have cancer or not. There are those who have hatred for Roundup, but theirs is predominantly an emotional play. Roundup may indeed be more toxic to humans than was believed when it was approved, but there is no evidence that it will cause cancer in a specific individual. The groundskeeper may have simply been lucky with bad genes, or maybe living in a city with drugs and human feces all over creation has risks too. He probably stepped on several heroin needles over the years, and that has substantial risk for all sorts of things.
This trial will be bereft of science and laden with emotion.
Round-Up gave 100% of the rats cancer:
https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=roundup+rat+experiment&FORM=HDRSC2
Yes, it's hard to prove where most cancers come from, but the science is sound.
In reply to There isn't any way to … by Utopia Planitia
Gosh golly gee - Utopia is a toxicology scientist, and has spoken the definitive truth.
I loves me an internet expert.
When money and Big Corporate is involved, people are just collateral damage.
Ask all the Vietnam vets who were exposed to Agent Orange how consistent their consequences to exposure are.
But, all dot Gov and business have to do is lawyer up, and drag out justice with cubic dollars until the plaintiffs all fucking die off.
Way cheaper to buy delayed justice than it is to admit guilt and responsibility for killing people.
Hey, U.P. - prove me wrong - use Roundup as an after shower cologne for a few years just to show us how wrong we are, and how morally correct Monsanto is.
P.S. go fuck yourself with a Roundup Ready GMO wheat seed enema.
In reply to There isn't any way to … by Utopia Planitia
Hear you man. The real problem with "...but there is no evidence that it will cause cancer in a specific individual." is given by Monsanto's own personnel - they didn't test it. So they have no roadblock for that big gaping hole that the lawsuit bus is driving through.
In reply to Gosh golly gee - Utopia is a… by SILVERGEDDON
Seriously, when I ask if you live under a rock, do you?
We have seen 5000 linked cases of individuals who actually got cancer & were exposed to high level. Coincidence?
We have an exec refusing to drink roundup after claiming it is safe enough to drink. Coincidence?
We have Monsanto paying researchers to show how Roundup ISNT a carcinogen (remind you of anything similar). Coincidence?
We have internal emails of Monsanto execs claiming that really nothing has proven glyphosate isnt a carcinogen. Coincidence?
We have independent researchers who have already concluded that glyphosate is indeed a carcinogen that remains in your body forever. Rats and mice had tumours after being exposed to the chemical. Another coincidence?
The WHO registered it as a 2A carcinogen. They discounted studies that were funded by Monsanto or its sister divisions, so when you read how the WHO 'cherry-picked data' from US media nonetheless, just remember you are talking about 'data' that was funded by Monsanto. AKA corporate-financed BS.
And even if it doesnt cause cancer, or does in low rates or in individuals with genetic predisposition, glyphosate is made in such volume and used so widely that it has basically contaminated most aquifers around the world. A random swipe on a sidewalk tested positive for glyphosate in 10 US cities. That is, it's in 'areas far away from agriculture'. Samples of soil taken from nature preserves in Yosemite and other parks tested positive for glyphosate.
Do you really want a chemical created to kill plant matter floating in your bloodstream? In the meat you eat? You think that is a positive way of the future? You want your kids to be born with glyphosate in their bloodstream too right? Might not cause cancer for 10 years, but what about a lifetime? You want to roll that dice?
Give us a biodegradable pesticide, one that doesnt sit in cells like arsenic, and everyone will be happy. The EU already does that. Why does monsanto have to do differently? Oh that's right: they spent billions genetically engineering plants to be resistant to glyphosate, and they dont want to have to do that again. Well tough titties. You don't get to poison everyone for your own profits.
In reply to There isn't any way to … by Utopia Planitia
Monsanto will win.
Monsanto winning strategy...
Step 1- Pay off clerk for jury pool list. Step 2- Research pool to see who needs money. Step 3- Win!
In reply to Monsanto will win. by ThrowAwayYourTV
A friend of mine flew Agent Orange missions in Vietnam. They took a mortar in the chemical tank and it blew chemicals all over the cockpit. He told me a couple of times that, if he died in the future, it was likely the exposure to glyphosate.
He died at age 55 only a few years after retirement, of some fast moving cancer.
RIP. Another 'Nam casualty, for nothing. Well, the oil at the bottom of the South China Sea...
In reply to A friend of mine flew Agent… by OCnStiggs
Agent Orange or 2,4,5-T plus 2,4-D is not Roundup and was used by us Brits in Malaya before the US in Vietnam.
It was developed in the 1940s and seems to be far more toxic than Roundup and was phased out. Mind you it may have been phased out due to the less developed scientific support system back then, nudge nudge.
In reply to RIP. Another 'Nam casualty,… by Not Too Important
That was Agent Orange.
Killed my dad, fast moving brain cancer. 6 weeks and he was gone.
In reply to A friend of mine flew Agent… by OCnStiggs
When people spray Roundup instead of using a Weed Wacker maybe they deserve to get cancer?
im still not sure why anyone would use Round Up! Vinegar works as a weed killer and its not made by a company that has produced chemical weapons that have killed innocent people! Monsanto should be viewed as just a great a threat as ISIS. Monsanto has literally killed more people than ISIS, Taliban, and Al Qaeda combined
As a total weed killer, salty water is pretty good as well.
In reply to im still not sure why anyone… by Idiocracy's Not Sure
You people sticking up for Monsanto need to have your head examined. Try living in Iowa where Farmers die daily from cancer. They have been poisoning humans for decades, and if you did your homework you would know that this was the same company contracted with the military where the military sprayed agent orange in Vietnam, and Mitt Romney rebranded the company as Monsanto. I hope they get sued out of existence.
Not many sticking up for Monsanto here.
In reply to You people sticking up for… by Liberty_Sojourner
The first few posts were kind of dismissing this. Today, we eat roundup in all of our food. The world (at least the U.S.) is upside down.
In reply to Not many, if any, sticking… by JohninMK
DeWayne Johnson has cancer and is suing Monsanto? Wow, The Rock really looks like shit in these pictures ...
If you got cancer from Roundup, you would sue them too.
In reply to DeWayne Johnson has cancer… by Mind the GAAP
Drink up!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ovKw6YjqSfM