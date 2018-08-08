Fundstrat's Tom Lee: Bitcoin Misery Index Signal Crypto "Isn't Broken"

Bitcoin (BTC) “isn't broken” if it’s holding at the current price and volatility levels, Fundstrat’s Tom Lee said to CNBC's "Fast Money" on August 6.

In the interview, the Wall Street bull referred to the current indicators of Fundstrat’s recently launched Bitcoin Misery Index (BMI), which aims to inform investors of how “miserable” holders of the currency are based on its price and volatility.

According to Lee, when the index is below 27, it shows that future returns are very good, while if it surpasses 68 percent, it is “time to sell Bitcoin.”

Pointing at the index’s current number of 39, Lee concluded that the momentum is “recovering,” noting

"Bitcoin isn't broken if it's holding at these levels. I think people are afraid it is going to go back down to $6,000 and never come back from those bear markets.”

Fundstrat’s head of research also pointed out the current levels of Bitcoin dominance on the crypto markets, which has surged up to around 48 percent over the past several weeks after dropping to as low as 37 percent in July.  

As Lee explained, the fact that major cryptocurrency keeps gaining momentum in terms of market share is “actually showing the market is reacting to what's been taking place."

Lee also pointed at the recent biggest news in the industry, such as the Intercontinental Exchange’s (ICE) announcement of developing a new global digital assets platform, as well as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SECstating that Bitcoin is not a security.

On Aug. 3, ICE, the operator of 23 leading global exchanges including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), announced its plans to build an integrated digital assets platform to enable customers, merchants, and institutional clients to buy, sell, store, and spend digital assets on a “seamless global network.”

In the beginning of July, Lee repeated his stance that Bitcoin could reach anywhere between $22,000 to $25,000 by the end of 2018. Earlier this summer, on June 27, Lee had predicted that the BTC downtrend that took place in June would be reversed if Bitcoin could push through a resistance point of $6,300 to $6,400.

wetwipe lock-stick Wed, 08/08/2018 - 12:28 Permalink

In the last run up I bought from $200 up to $3000 averaging around $700.

 

This time I'm going to buy up to $10,000 and hope to average at $8,000.

 

IMO BTC < $10,000 is a absolute steal.

 

There are too many wildcards around at the minute to not be holding some BTC and some physical PM's as well.

 

Last tip... anyone owning or running a business... Buy at least 1 BTC and put in to cold storage, then in the event of a banking collapse you'll still be able to pay employees and suppliers and where as 90% of your competitors will collapse due to their credit lines being frozen and restrictions on cash, you'll still be able to operate.

-WetWipe

wetwipe Cryptopithicus Homme Wed, 08/08/2018 - 12:57 Permalink

Have ran a full node for years now... Also ran a monero node for a while, but stopped and now run a GridCoin node instead.

 

All on Lubuntu, a stripped down linux flavour. Any spare capacity on the server is used to mine GridCoin via Boinc (just for shits and giggles).

 

BTW did I teach my self how to do all this or did I learn it at some institution (not of the higher learning variety)?

 

-WetWipe

Cryptopithicus Homme wetwipe Wed, 08/08/2018 - 13:11 Permalink

"Do not buy food, clothing, toilet paper, vehicles, computers, electronics, bicycles, soap, shampoo, toothpaste, chairs, tables, furniture, houses, electricity, oil, gas or anything.  None of it is "REAL". None of those things have intrinsic value molecules inside.  Only buy Gold, Silver and Lead."

Thank-you for your compliance,

The Zerohedge Metalhead Association

Bunga Bunga P Rankmug Wed, 08/08/2018 - 13:23 Permalink

That opinion inverts cause and effect. Economic activity is created by funding aka credit creation through private banks and money creation through central banks. If you create money at a faster pace then the economy grows faster and vice versa. A constant supply or slow growth (Bitcoin supply still grows the next 100 years) still allows moderate economic growth not counting effects of increasing productivity (especially when banks are replaced by machines). Economic growth from todays level is simply unsustainable, even if we got a clean source of energy, it would destroy our habitat in 200 ... 500 years completely. Economists seem to lack the basic understanding of math and physics (high school level) or they ignore it because the sold their soul.  

Son of Captain Nemo Wed, 08/08/2018 - 12:26 Permalink

"$atoshi $croto/$BUTTCOIN “isn't broken” if it’s holding at the current price and volatility levels"...

Translation: Holding at the current price Jerome and $tevie $et it AT!...

Hey Tom just one more thing.  When Russia, Iran and China bring back all those North American mining servers from Canada earlier this year (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-05/bitcoin-miners-migrate-china-…) Call me!... Cause then I will be interested in it's investment potential which means all 3 of those Central Banks will be re-engineering the NSA/U.S. Treasury's encryption standard(s) and backing it with PHYZ Au and Ag that it currently doesn't have right now!

Quinvarius Wed, 08/08/2018 - 12:26 Permalink

That entire last little mini pop was based on the promise of an ETF.  The ETF was not approved.  It isn't going to hold.  Look for 4k coming up next.

Grandad Grumps Wed, 08/08/2018 - 12:26 Permalink

Isn’t the way the market frauds have traditionally worked is they they hit a high and then depend on suckers to buy it on the way down. It then never recovers to its previous high.

MusicIsYou Wed, 08/08/2018 - 12:37 Permalink

