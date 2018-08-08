Fundstrat's Tom Lee: Bitcoin Misery Index Signal Crypto "Isn't Broken"

Authored by Helen Partz via CoinTelegraph.com,
Bitcoin (BTC) “isn't broken” if it’s holding at the current price and volatility levels, Fundstrat’s Tom Lee said to CNBC's "Fast Money" on August 6.
In the interview, the Wall Street bull referred to the current indicators of Fundstrat’s recently launched Bitcoin Misery Index (BMI), which aims to inform investors of how “miserable” holders of the currency are based on its price and volatility.
According to Lee, when the index is below 27, it shows that future returns are very good, while if it surpasses 68 percent, it is “time to sell Bitcoin.”
Pointing at the index’s current number of 39, Lee concluded that the momentum is “recovering,” noting
"Bitcoin isn't broken if it's holding at these levels. I think people are afraid it is going to go back down to $6,000 and never come back from those bear markets.”
Fundstrat’s head of research also pointed out the current levels of Bitcoin dominance on the crypto markets, which has surged up to around 48 percent over the past several weeks after dropping to as low as 37 percent in July.
As Lee explained, the fact that major cryptocurrency keeps gaining momentum in terms of market share is “actually showing the market is reacting to what's been taking place."
Lee also pointed at the recent biggest news in the industry, such as the Intercontinental Exchange’s (ICE) announcement of developing a new global digital assets platform, as well as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) stating that Bitcoin is not a security.
On Aug. 3, ICE, the operator of 23 leading global exchanges including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), announced its plans to build an integrated digital assets platform to enable customers, merchants, and institutional clients to buy, sell, store, and spend digital assets on a “seamless global network.”
In the beginning of July, Lee repeated his stance that Bitcoin could reach anywhere between $22,000 to $25,000 by the end of 2018. Earlier this summer, on June 27, Lee had predicted that the BTC downtrend that took place in June would be reversed if Bitcoin could push through a resistance point of $6,300 to $6,400.
Holding? Is that what bitcoin is doing?
In reply to Holding? by dietrolldietroll
In the last run up I bought from $200 up to $3000 averaging around $700.
This time I'm going to buy up to $10,000 and hope to average at $8,000.
IMO BTC < $10,000 is a absolute steal.
There are too many wildcards around at the minute to not be holding some BTC and some physical PM's as well.
Last tip... anyone owning or running a business... Buy at least 1 BTC and put in to cold storage, then in the event of a banking collapse you'll still be able to pay employees and suppliers and where as 90% of your competitors will collapse due to their credit lines being frozen and restrictions on cash, you'll still be able to operate.
-WetWipe
In reply to , by lock-stick
When I was young, they actually had institutions for people like yourself.
Standard Disclaimer: ...and I'm not talking about those of "higher learning".
In reply to In the last run up I bought… by wetwipe
A lot of the BTC people I've spoken to haven't even downloaded a wallet or used BTC.
They opened a Coinbase account and now they're cheering, "go team!!"
In reply to When I was young, they… by cheech_wizard
Have ran a full node for years now... Also ran a monero node for a while, but stopped and now run a GridCoin node instead.
All on Lubuntu, a stripped down linux flavour. Any spare capacity on the server is used to mine GridCoin via Boinc (just for shits and giggles).
BTW did I teach my self how to do all this or did I learn it at some institution (not of the higher learning variety)?
-WetWipe
In reply to A lot of the BTC by Cryptopithicus Homme
Bitcoin is only "broken" to the long-of-tooth, near death-bed ridden, jealous, loser, anti-science, no-coiners. Bitcoin is REAL money. You can not get away from the fact no matter how feeble-minded you are. So...
BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers.
In reply to Have ran a full node for… by wetwipe
I've heard of subliminal advertising but superliminal... does that work???? Oh well I'll give it a go.....
BUY SOME BITCOIN YOU FUCKING LOSERS!!!
In reply to Bitcoin is only "broken" to… by Coinista
"Do not buy food, clothing, toilet paper, vehicles, computers, electronics, bicycles, soap, shampoo, toothpaste, chairs, tables, furniture, houses, electricity, oil, gas or anything. None of it is "REAL". None of those things have intrinsic value molecules inside. Only buy Gold, Silver and Lead."
Thank-you for your compliance,
The Zerohedge Metalhead Association
In reply to BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers. I've… by wetwipe
BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers.
In reply to A lot of the BTC by Cryptopithicus Homme
My current mined bitcoin holdings are worth $0.62 in U.S. fiat.
You cheerleaders need to step up your game. It was up to $0.75 for a while there.
So now you can't claim I haven't done your first 2 requirements.
Standard Disclaimer: The smell of baghodlers is indeed powerful here on ZH.
In reply to A lot of the BTC by Cryptopithicus Homme
Don't worry - Cryptopathetic Homo will be along to save the day any minute now.
He channels Satoshi, and Fonestar, so the nefarious master plan is not news to him.
In reply to , by lock-stick
You are a jealous lying faggot who has no chance of achieving Satoshi Consciousness.
In reply to Don't worry - Cryptopathetic… by SILVERGEDDON
Read chapter 22, The Bitcoin Flaw, of Gilder's new book, Life Afer Google.
http://manonthemargin.com/notes-on-the-bitcoin-standard-ii/
In reply to Holding? by dietrolldietroll
In reply to Read chapter 22, The Bitcoin… by P Rankmug
Hey rita, I'm from the social service and I'm here to help you. Did you know that it's a felony to put children to work? I hope you're not doing any activity of sexual nature with them, and I hope the parents know their whereabouts, right?
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by roea.rita
That opinion inverts cause and effect. Economic activity is created by funding aka credit creation through private banks and money creation through central banks. If you create money at a faster pace then the economy grows faster and vice versa. A constant supply or slow growth (Bitcoin supply still grows the next 100 years) still allows moderate economic growth not counting effects of increasing productivity (especially when banks are replaced by machines). Economic growth from todays level is simply unsustainable, even if we got a clean source of energy, it would destroy our habitat in 200 ... 500 years completely. Economists seem to lack the basic understanding of math and physics (high school level) or they ignore it because the sold their soul.
In reply to Read chapter 22, The Bitcoin… by P Rankmug
yep, this is just a dump from the CBs but they can not dump it forever, eventually they will have to buy more BTC to dump it again like they always do
In reply to Holding? by dietrolldietroll
In reply to ,m, by lock-stick
Unlike the rest of you, I see it as an honor to be on his list. Doing the right thing exposing Israhell for what it is - EVIL. I hope he would move me up the list, though. Hate being near the bottom!
In reply to stupid lying faggot. by Cryptopithicus Homme
Hodlers extraordinaire.
Bear market not over, so enjoy.
I'll meet you at the bottom to buy back your cheap coins for nothing. Ha.
Bitcoin will always hold at it's value...of zero. Value is not what some "market" says it is...that's price...a temporary eddy in the second law of thermodynamics
Tulips actually had more value
It is the ultimate control tool...all you have ever worked for could be turned off with the flick of a switch if it becomes our currency...
Tom Lee is a fraud just like Bitcoin.
And gold and silver are a real market ...ok noted.
In reply to Tom Lee is a fraud just like… by lester1
If it ain't HARD AND SHINY BULLION, it's ALL bullshit.
*Notional paper or derivatives and the sub-human filth that trade in them should be made extinct.
In reply to And gold and silver are a… by Bill of Rights
....and 'fast money'.
In reply to Tom Lee is a fraud just like… by lester1
We may be witnessing Bitcoin's very own Dennis Gartman.
In reply to Tom Lee is a fraud just like… by lester1
Is he still "vigorously" defending 8000? ....oh, wait....
"$atoshi $croto/$BUTTCOIN “isn't broken” if it’s holding at the current price and volatility levels"...
Translation: Holding at the current price Jerome and $tevie $et it AT!...
Hey Tom just one more thing. When Russia, Iran and China bring back all those North American mining servers from Canada earlier this year (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-05/bitcoin-miners-migrate-china-…) Call me!... Cause then I will be interested in it's investment potential which means all 3 of those Central Banks will be re-engineering the NSA/U.S. Treasury's encryption standard(s) and backing it with PHYZ Au and Ag that it currently doesn't have right now!
That entire last little mini pop was based on the promise of an ETF. The ETF was not approved. It isn't going to hold. Look for 4k coming up next.
Great I'll buy a few more ..
In reply to That entire last little mini… by Quinvarius
Isn’t the way the market frauds have traditionally worked is they they hit a high and then depend on suckers to buy it on the way down. It then never recovers to its previous high.
No Bitcoin isnt broken.......just the fiat currency in which they are denominated
Bitcoin IS fiat. PURE FIAT. There is absolutely ZERO inherent value in a Bitcoin.
In reply to No Bitcoin isnt broken… by the baldrick
USD IS fiat. PURE FIAT. There is absolutely ZERO inherent value in a USD.
And you have the extra "benefit" of borrowing USD from your masters, unlike Bitcoin.
In reply to Bitcoin IS fiat. PURE FIAT… by RedBaron616
As i clearly said.its valued in Fiat and that is its only issue, are far as a one world gov goes its the perfect unfudgable database where no one escapes their debasement at will.
In reply to Bitcoin IS fiat. PURE FIAT… by RedBaron616
Apparently, Tyler has some Bitcoin, so he pumps the market, hoping for a greater idiot to dump the goods on.
I can't fault anyone trying to escape the current monetary system.
In reply to Apparently, Tyler has some… by RedBaron616
If these are the Great Boom Times I wonder what’s in store for us during the Terrible Bust Times?
Nothing GOOD will ever come of this glorified debit card unsecured non-legal tender digital wannabe fantasy currency era.
In reply to If these are the Great Boom… by moonmac
dogs and cats... sleeping together.
In reply to If these are the Great Boom… by moonmac
Let me tell you something there suicidal Kamikaze, Bitcoin was created by Kamikazes. Translation: suicidal maniacs. Bitcoin isn't going anywhere because it was created by an individual willing to fly a Japanese Zero into the side of a ship. Let me tell you something buddy, when you create something, you had better make damn sure you know yourself, or you just may be on a suicide mission. Bitcoin will be like the Japanese Zero, accomplishing nothing, and in fact if you stood on the symbol "zero" and walked around the zero, you would be right back where you began. What a stupid name for an airplane. And not only was your airplane stupid, your race is stupid, that's probably why you're well on your way to extinction.
My guess it is not broken because he has not got rid of his possessions yet
