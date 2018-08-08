"It's Overvalued": Musk Approached SoftBank About Tesla Investment, Talks Then Fell Apart

With everyone desperate to discover just who is funding this debacle of an LBO/MBO, Bloomberg is reporting that Musk and Masayoshi Son held talks last year about SoftBank investing in Tesla, including potentially taking the electric carmaker private - but talks broke down over disagreements on control.
Son and Musk met in April 2017 to discuss an investment in Tesla, the people said.
The talks touched on taking Tesla private, but failed to progress due to disagreements over ownership. Musk proposed a structure that would have given him disproportionate control over the company through stock with super-voting rights, one person said.
There are no active talks between the companies now, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations.
There was more bad news: the FT adds that "people close to SoftBank tell the FT that the fund considers Tesla to be overvalued and there are no indications it wants to invest."
And then there is the new trade war world to consider:
Even if it did want to add Tesla to its stable, SoftBank may face an obstacle in the form of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (Cfius), given its close links to China and record of previous hold-ups on other deals.
Investors are unsure whether to be excited (Softbank 'were' interested) or troubled (talks are over).
Perhaps more worryingly for Tesla shareholders, The FT reports that Softback is said to see Tesla as overvalued.
And so, the hunt for the mystery "funding source" of Musk's buyout continues...
"Most of the obvious funding sources for Tesla’s take-private transaction are foreign-based," Toni Sacconaghi, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., wrote in a note. "We imagine the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. would likely object to any foreign investor buying a significant portion of a distinctively American manufacturer such as Tesla"
And for now, TSLA bonds ain't buying it...
Comments
I guess it's ok for billionaires to engage in blatant stock price manipulation
Softbank is also extremely stupid money. Amazed they didn't buy into this.
In reply to I guess it's ok for… by Al Huxley
And so the downward spiral continues...
Watch, just how quickly this trainwreck picks up steam.
In reply to Softbank is also extremely… by tmosley
and accelerates........
In reply to And so the downward spiral… by El Oregonian
...up to 140mph, veering towards the concrete barrier, stuck on autopilot...
In reply to and accelerates........ by gatorengineer
Really? Overvalued? What was your first clue? The fact that they build cars that burst into flames? Well what do you know!
Musk is very good with the shuck n jive and dodging big issues but in the end it'll all fall into a pile no matter what he does because yes, it's fundamentally overvalued because it builds junk product.
Tesla is just another pump n (eventually) dump situation
In reply to ...up to 140mph, veering… by ParkAveFlasher
So another roman candle incident then ? Be a shame if some folks got incinerated ..
In reply to ...up to 140mph, veering… by ParkAveFlasher
much like tesla tent city cars...
In reply to And so the downward spiral… by El Oregonian
Well it sure is a slow motion trainwreck right now. I feel like a picture is emerging wherein Elon Musk shares a cell with Bernie Madoff.
In reply to And so the downward spiral… by El Oregonian
+1 Money down the rabbit hole most of the time with those guys.
In reply to Softbank is also extremely… by tmosley
'Yep, Elon Musk is serious about taking Tesla private for $420 a share'
https://bgr.com/2018/08/07/tesla-going-private-yup-apparently-so/
"420, 4:20, or 4/20 (pronounced four-twenty) is a code-term in cannabis culture that refers to the consumption of cannabis, especially smoking cannabis around the time 4:20 p.m. (or 16:20 in 24-hour notation) and smoking cannabis in celebration on the date April 20 (which is 4/20 in U.S. form)."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/420_(cannabis_culture)
Tesla has a market cap of $52.42 billion dollars, and all the CEO can do is make drug jokes.
I hope those shareholder lawsuits get every bit of whatever is left when Musk is done trashing the joint. All the senior people with an ounce of sense are gone. Who's left to pull this disaster together? The 'JV' team?
In reply to +1 Money down the rabbit… by Stan Smith
>all the CEO can do is make drug jokes.
4/20 is Hitler's birthday.
Maybe Elon is some kind of Nazi.
In reply to 'Yep, Elon Musk is serious… by Not Too Important
Actually, no. SoftBank was one of the few early stage investors in Alibaba. I was at a VC conference with Jack Ma in 2000, out of 300+ VCs, none invested except SoftBank from that conference.
In reply to Softbank is also extremely… by tmosley
Softbank are also pretty smart to avoid catching the anchor of the Titanic AKA Tesla.
In reply to Actually, no. SoftBank was… by TradingTroll
It's all ONE SICK, PATHETIC SPAMMER!!!
•• PrivetHedge
•• Free This (SOON COME, in all his 7th grade glory - JACKASS as new icon!)
•• roea.rita ("I SUCK DICK ON THE INTERNET FOR LAND ROVERS!")
•• Adolfsteinbergovitch ("I TORMENT THE WOMAN WHO SUCKS DICK!")
•• lisa.roy39 ("I SUCK DICK ON THE INTERNET FOR LAND ROVERS!")
•• Leakanthrophy (PORN for Jesus!)
•• Cryptopithicus Homme (bitcoin spammer - imaginary "friend")
•• 07564111 ("I PRETEND I DON'T KNOW ANY OF THEM!")
•• MoreSun (whacked, OH SO WHACKED!!)
•• Africoman
•• Sanctificado
•• beemasters
•• Cheolli
•• bobcatz
dozens and dozens and dozens of banned log-on's -- more than seven years!
....and all the while, the pathetic little SPAMMER sits in his leaky, moldy, smelly single wide in Western New York, surrounded by garbage and dirty clothes, trying to find his dick amidst rolls of fat, talking to his ACTION FIGURES and wondering where his life went.
It's all ONE SICK, PATHETIC LIDDLE SPAMMER!!!
In reply to Softbank are also pretty… by PrivetHedge
They also bought Sprint and are trying to merge with T-Mobile. I love T-Mobile. Stay away, Softbank! Not to mention that going from 4 to 3 major cell carriers will be the effective end of competition.
In reply to Actually, no. SoftBank was… by TradingTroll
Tesla is an IQ test. softbank saves itself on this one.
In reply to Softbank is also extremely… by tmosley
I don't know why you got down voted for that comment. It was very accurate.
In reply to Softbank is also extremely… by tmosley
Musk uses twitter to run PUBLIC pump and dump schemes, SEC does nothing
why are those whose job it is to protect us from enemies foreign and domestic standing down?
In reply to I guess it's ok for… by Al Huxley
He's in the club we aint.....
In reply to Musk uses twitter to run… by ted41776
+1000
Elon should be in the big house doing a nickel and a dime for this, but probably won't do any time.
In reply to He's in the club we aint..... by gatorengineer
'But now the shorts step into the ring. Musk looks confident. They approach each other, and OOOOH! Look at that hard downercut! Musk stumbles back. That must have hurt. His corner is nervous. They don't know how much more punishment he can take. The shorts step in again...the smirk is off his face... '
In reply to He's in the club we aint..... by gatorengineer
Did you say the SEC?
'Peter Strzok's wife was promoted to SEC director hours after FBI found Hillary emails on Weiner's laptop'
"Hours after the FBI found classified Hillary Clinton emails on Anthony Weiner's laptop, the wife of the FBI agent running the high-profile probe was promoted to a powerful position in the Securities and Exchange Commission, FBI sources said.
This case keeps getting worse for the FBI and embattled agent Peter Strzok, the lead investigator on the Clinton probe. His wife Melissa Hodgman was promoted to deputy director of SEC's Enforcement Division literally hours after Strzok and FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe were debriefed about the Clinton emails found on Weiner's computer."
https://www.sott.net/article/371308-Peter-Strzoks-wife-was-promoted-to-…
In reply to Musk uses twitter to run… by ted41776
the SEC has never done their job as a watchdog agency. They'll let corporations profit billions off of illegal practices and then in a pre-determined move, fine them $50 mill for those criminal actions. It's just a small tax on the cost of fucking people over. The SEC is a figurehead, bullshit organization that is in the back pockets of corporations. The next time Frankenstein's monster really gets the townspeople outraged, it won't be pitchforks in their hands.
In reply to Musk uses twitter to run… by ted41776
SEC fines= chump change
In reply to the SEC has never done their… by Snaffew
Two sets of laws. One for libtards and one for everyone else.
In reply to I guess it's ok for… by Al Huxley
NO - one for the billionaires and one for everyone else. This has nothing to do with 'Red team Blue team'. You're deluded if you think they're actually 2 different teams.
In reply to Two sets of laws. One for… by konadog
If what Musk said yesterday is just talk to burn shorts and get the company out of bond trouble, then it amounts to blatant market manipulation and grand larceny---on both ends---longs and shorts. $Billions in theft deserves decades in prison. The petty crimes committed in this country land tens of thousands into sentences much longer than any wall street crimes ever do. The disparity of punishment in this country between the rich and poor who perpetrate crimes is a crime against the poorer and darker American citizens. The justice system in this country is FUBAR. Fuck Musk with a big, black rubber dildo. He'll probably still have that same smirk on his face regardless.
In reply to I guess it's ok for… by Al Huxley
But can you remember when anyone ever got punished for this?
In reply to If what Musk said yesterday… by Snaffew
no, you are correct...it is accepted practice and the SEC imposes a user tax on these corporations occasionally in the form of a small fine to keep the townspeople happy. On extremely rare circumstances, some mid level douchebag takes the fall, goes to a federal camp for 18 months, and keeps his stock options for when he gets out.
In reply to blatant market manipulation… by PrivetHedge
It's all ONE SICK, PATHETIC SPAMMER!!!
•• PrivetHedge
•• Free This (SOON COME, in all his 7th grade glory - JACKASS as new icon!)
•• roea.rita ("I SUCK DICK ON THE INTERNET FOR LAND ROVERS!")
•• Adolfsteinbergovitch ("I TORMENT THE WOMAN WHO SUCKS DICK!")
•• lisa.roy39 ("I SUCK DICK ON THE INTERNET FOR LAND ROVERS!")
•• Leakanthrophy (PORN for Jesus!)
•• Cryptopithicus Homme (bitcoin spammer - imaginary "friend")
•• 07564111 ("I PRETEND I DON'T KNOW ANY OF THEM!")
•• MoreSun (whacked, OH SO WHACKED!!)
•• Africoman
•• Sanctificado
•• beemasters
•• Cheolli
•• bobcatz
dozens and dozens and dozens of banned log-on's -- more than seven years!
....and all the while, the pathetic little SPAMMER sits in his leaky, moldy, smelly single wide in Western New York, surrounded by garbage and dirty clothes, trying to find his dick amidst rolls of fat, talking to his ACTION FIGURES and wondering where his life went.
It's all ONE SICK, PATHETIC LIDDLE SPAMMER!!!
In reply to no, you are correct...it is… by Snaffew
I mean Jon Corzine is still walking around and Trump supporters like to say ridiculous things about 45,000 sealed indictments which they've never seen, of course.
Hillary in an orange prison jumpsuit? No, she's good people according to Donald OranJ Drumph.
In reply to blatant market manipulation… by PrivetHedge
Trump is a globalist psyop to flush out patriots - enemies of the globalists.
The 45,000 indictments will be used to send patriots to FEMA camps. Others patriots will be dealt with according to the Disposition Matrix https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Disposition_Matrix
In reply to I mean Jon Corzine is still… by Uchtdorf
Didn’t Elon recently add to his position? I don’t see how he squirms out of this one except the SEC doesn’t do anything to “players” only low level crimes and occasionally a Congressman.
In reply to I guess it's ok for… by Al Huxley
Musk sells death.
What a shit show.
Rockets, tents, camels, flamethrowers, it literally has it all.
In reply to g by SloMoe
Wait... you mean Musk is just a modern day P.T Barnum? nooooo..... surely not..
At least P.T. sold you a ticket for entertainment, and delivered.
Leon Mush is nothing more than a con-man. That sells rolling toasters, and cheap flame throwers.
.
In reply to Wait... you mean Musk is… by Impoverished P…
https://mobile.twitter.com/markbspiegel/status/1027228535948234753 - Musk has a offshore entity to trade options. Clearly insider trading.
Good link.
In reply to https://mobile.twitter.com… by TLT
If USA would be a country of justice, then Elon would be in a jail, after reading your link. Every policeman, also without being an investment expert, would have courage to take him hop. It is like a crime scene and he holds the knife in his hand.
In reply to https://mobile.twitter.com… by TLT
The fraud of tesla just keeps giving.
If you are short cover.
This is going to be a bloodbath if you don't.
Here lies Tesla
RIP
Died August 8, 2018
Tesla will become a niche brand when and one of the big auto companies decides having it in it's stable is worth it. Otherwise, it's going to go away.
It should have stuck to being a rich boys toy car instead of trying to mainstream. Elon's supposed genius was not working that day apparently. Oh well.
TSLA currently has the same mkt cap as GM. You think they’ll pick this “niche” up to double, almost triple their market cap? Riiiiiiiiiight.
In reply to Tesla will become a niche… by Stan Smith
Stan Smith - Exactly!, take out the model 3 completely from the equation and Tesla is turning a profit and stays a healthy "boutique" car company. I guess Musk is so smart - he's stupid??
In reply to Tesla will become a niche… by Stan Smith
No shit sherlock...
No shtt Sherlock, Son! There, fixed it for you. LOL
In reply to "It's Overvalued" No shit… by forofofo