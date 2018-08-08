Nasdaq Bounces But Dollar, Ruble, Cryptos, China, Tesla, Italy, & Crude Crumble

Just because it makes me laugh...
The Great Fall Of China continues...
European stocks limped lower on the day...
But US Stocks miraculously bounced at the cash open once again...but ended ugly with only Nasdaq holding gains...
S&P and Nasdaq remain shy of their record highs... (nasdaq up 7 days in a row - longest streak since March)
FANGs held their gains...
Tesla bonds gave up yesterday's exuberant gains... and the stocks dropped over 2% as Softback talks have failed and headlines that the SEC is investigating Musk hit...
Treasury yields went absolutely nowhere today - not something we can remember seeing...
But yields remain 2-3bps higher on the week...
Italian bonds tumbled (price) as Di Maio threatened Brussels with more of the same tough tactics in budget negotiations...
Another intraday reversal for the dollar index which ended lower...
Offshore Yuan was relatively well behaved, hugging the fix but ending very modestly weaker...
For once the Turkish Lira was calm (only falling 1%) as Turks met US officials in Washington, but Argentina's Peso started to plunge again... (ARG Bond yields spiked 25bps to over 9% and MERVAL dropped over 4%)
And the Russian Ruble tumbled most since April to its weakest since Nov 2016 (election)...
But the move of the day goes to the Loonie which plunged on headlines that the Saudis would be dumping Canadian assets (as retaliation for poking their nose in the kingdom's business), but then decided that this was great news and the canadian dollar exploded higher...WTF!
No wonder they call it the loonie.
But cryptocurrencies were crushed again...
PMs and copper managed modest gains as the dollar limped but crude was crushed...
WTI has now traded in a narrow $3 range for just under a month...
Finally, we note that gold is now at its cheapest relative to stocks in 11 years...
Comments
Did any bankers go to prison or get shot today?
Nothing new under the sun!
No, but inflatable catchers have been parked under all banker high rise windows......
Just in case......
You absolutely have to watch this video in.5 speed then take it down to .25 speed. You will laugh for 30 minutes. That dude does one HELLA FACE PLANT> LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL.
Bankers going to prison? I think not...
My index finger is getting buff from scrolling all the graphics...
Housing Bubble 2.0: Red Flags Popping Up All At Once. Feels Like This May Finally Be The “Big One”.
I made a bundle of CVS rode it from $26 all the way to 110...
In reply to CVSI up again today and… by lester1
More manipulated bullshit ... same shit different day.
Markets are total, total bullshit.
It is the 21st centuries' Potemkin Village.
NO LIFE JACKETS. If the boat had flipped over...fucked.
If you are trapped under a boat a life jacket will keep you there
In reply to NO LIFE JACKETS. If the… by taketheredpill
better than being on the bottom.
In reply to If you are trapped under a… by Arne Saknussemm
like a barnacle? or you mean Davey Jones'
Video is hilarious...it's like a metaphor for Central Bank monetary policy
In reply to better than being on the… by CJgipper
Agreed. Going to write my MP and suggest banning killer life-jackets on all power craft.
Thanks for the heads up...
In reply to If you are trapped under a… by Arne Saknussemm
Should we put them on a Missouri Duck boat?......
In reply to NO LIFE JACKETS. If the… by taketheredpill
WHAT???
the Dow Jones Propaganda Index finished down????
gotta be those damn Russians again...
DEATH TO THE MONEYCHANGERS.
Worth watching Kaiser.
In reply to WHAT??? the Dow Jones… by Kaiser Sousa
I bet 100 year Martian bonds at 2% would suck in half the wealth on the planet.....
Billions in buybacks and they cant give the S&P5000 a little shove to push it to all time highs?
They gotta make it look legit
In reply to Billions in buybacks and… by Iconoclast422
Today looked like a failed effort at organized support. The NAZDAQ bounced? It looks like the NAZDAQ was the only index to respond to support? So tomorrow we get more guns and more ammunition. http://quillian.net/blog/the-announcement/
Play that real slow and you can see the gold and silver bars flying over the side. Bummer, know how that feels.
Driver's sunglasses snap off his head when he hits the deck
In reply to Play that real slow and you… by Being Free
That boat video......
Are all ballheaded men stupid dumb jerk dickheads or what.......
Some people should not drive motorcycles also.....
CAD Recovery on no news so maybe FX hedging on Corporate issuance? AT&T did a $2 Billion C$ issue so maybe they hedged FX last week and took it off today?