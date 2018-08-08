New York City Votes On Significant Uber Restrictions, Minimum Wage For Drivers

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/08/2018 - 12:40

The New York City Council is voting on Wednesday on a series of measures which would significantly harm ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft, after a handful of bills were formally presented to the City Council last Wednesday

The bills, supported by Mayor Bill de Blasio and Council Speaker Corey Johnson, are widely expected to pass - and include a one-year cap on new taxis while the city studies the booming industry. The legislation would also allow New York City to set a minimum pay rate for drivers. 

“This legislative package we believe will bring fairness to an industry experiencing an upheaval,” Speaker Corey Johnson told The Wall Street Journal. “We think it will reduce congestion and help drivers.”

In June, we noted the epidemic of New York cab driver suicides, as lifelong drivers have watched their retirements vanish as the value of a once-coveted taxi medallion has cratered, and the ultra-competitive ride-sharing services have kept driver wages low.

In the past five years, sale prices of taxi medallions, a license to pick up street hails in Manhattan, have plummeted from more than $1 million to less than $200,000. -WSJ

In May, taxi driver Yu Mein Chow, a 56-year-old immigrant living in Queens, was found dead - floating down the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge. Seven years ago, Chow financed a $700,000 taxi medallion that allowed him to operate a cab throughout the city. Shortly after, he realized with the introduction of ridesharing apps that his ability to service the debt was unsustainable; only instead of declaring bankruptcy, he chose to end his life.

The ride-hailing companies argue that their businesses add value to the community. 

“City Council’s proposals would bring us back to an era of struggling to get a ride, particularly for those in communities of color and outer boroughs,” said Lyft spokesman Adrian Durbin, who urged council members to delay the vote so that drivers and riders could have more time to comment.

“A 12-month pause on new for-hire vehicle licenses will leave New Yorkers stranded while doing nothing to prevent congestion, fix the subways, and help struggling taxi medallion owners,” said a spokeswoman for Uber. 

Following an unsuccessful 2015 bid by de Blasio to cap ride-hailing companies in 2015, the services have ballooned in popularity throughout the city. As the Journal notes, "At that time, there were 25,000 ride-hailing vehicles on the streets, according to the Taxi and Limousine Commission. Today, there are more than 80,000 such vehicles. They dwarf the roughly 30,000 livery and traditional black cars, 13,587 yellow taxis and 2,300 green taxis."

Uber and Lyft have also been blamed for adding to New York's notorious road congestion. 

Bhairavi Desai, executive director of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, said Wednesday’s vote “sends a message of hope and solidarity to a workforce that has struggled in isolation for too long.”

Ride-hailing companies say they provide a service to people traditionally neglected by the taxi industry, such as those in the outer boroughs and people of color who are sometimes avoided by cabdrivers. They add that they also provide an alternative for commuters who are regularly let down by the city’s subway and bus systems.

Lead sponsor of the minimum wage bill, Councilman Brad Lander, appeared at a Tuesday rally in support of the legislation, saying that the package of bills "puts New York City on a path to sensible regulation of for-hire vehicles." 

hedgeless_horseman z0na8an0z Wed, 08/08/2018 - 12:48 Permalink

 

We cannot possible allow competition to drive down prices for the public!  That would be Un-American!

“This legislative package we believe will bring fairness to an industry experiencing an upheaval,” Speaker Corey Johnson told The Wall Street Journal.

Who could have possibly foreseen this type of anti-dog-eat-dog legislation in the transportation sector?

The Anti-dog-eat-dog Rule is passed by the National Alliance of Railroads in section 145, allegedly to prevent "destructive competition" between railroads. The rule gives the Alliance the authority to forbid competition between railroads in certain parts of the country. 

I am Hank Rearden's complete lack of surprise.  

beemasters SilverRhino Wed, 08/08/2018 - 13:05 Permalink

"In May, taxi driver Yu Mein Chow, a 56-year-old immigrant living in Queens, was found dead - floating down the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge. Seven years ago, Chow financed a $700,000 taxi medallion that allowed him to operate a cab throughout the city. Shortly after, he realized with the introduction of ridesharing apps that his ability to service the debt was unsustainable; only instead of declaring bankruptcy, he chose to end his life."

So instead of blaming the cost of taxi medallion, they blame Uber? Interesting....but not as interesting as blaming "Russia hack" for Democrats' misdeeds, though.

847328_3527 hedgeless_horseman Wed, 08/08/2018 - 13:19 Permalink

Shameful the Democrats will not allow competition. But, in keeping with their socialist philosophy, they want total control of private companies---i.e., stuff that don't belong to them.

Bad, bad Demorats!

When I was overseas I used Uber and Grab and they were 20-30% cheaper then the local cabs. Uber was much better then grab esp since Grab may keep you dangling and simply not show up or cancel.

+8 for Uber

On the other hand, Air B&B was dismal in my experience. Won't use them again.

Canadian Dirtlump lock-stick Wed, 08/08/2018 - 12:43 Permalink

shitty laws to protect people from shitty laws which have hurt people thanks to other shitty laws long since on the book which hurt many others all lobbied by many groups over the years who care about their bottom line and aren't above spending some money to fuck the rest of us..

 

Crooked Corporatism at it's finest.

bowie28 Canadian Dirtlump Wed, 08/08/2018 - 13:02 Permalink

Exactly.  Try getting a cab in NYC during rush hour or any time it's raining.  If you're lucky enough to find an available cab it's most likely filthy and has no AC and a driver who hasn't showered in weeks. 

Along comes a new service that is better and cheaper and instead of improving their service to compete the cab cartel runs to gov to shut down their competitors.  Sucks that you went into debt to buy a medallion from the gov mafia and now it's worth a fraction of what you paid but that's life.  Don't expect everyone else to suffer for your loss.

Not surprising at all though.  Since Deblasio came in there has been a steady increase of garbage, homeless, and drug addicts all over the streets.  Rather than fix that he's going to try to shut down a service that was desperately needed and actually improved life for the citizens.

 

Buckaroo Banzai lock-stick Wed, 08/08/2018 - 12:44 Permalink

In related news, an inspection of taxi medallion title transfer records indicated that a certain Mr. Shlomo Shekelstein accumulated thousands of medallions during the recent unfortunate price downturn.

Mr. Shekelstein, a well-known supporter of Mayor DeBlasio, could not be found to comment on the recent regulatory developments regarding Uber.

Dr. Engali Wed, 08/08/2018 - 12:45 Permalink

This is Jack’s total lack of concern for taxi drivers who treat you like shit, show up late if at all, take the longest route possible to your destination, and then fuck you with an overpriced fair. You can’t stop progress bitchez!

zak718 Wed, 08/08/2018 - 12:47 Permalink

Please dont send me back to the 20 year old yellow cab with no AC. I havent vomitted out the back window from the smell of curry in years. 

Kreditanstalt Wed, 08/08/2018 - 12:48 Permalink

Bullshit headline.  This isn't "New York votes"...it's some damn government deciding how much to impose on the serf residents and how to protect vested interests...

SilverRhino Wed, 08/08/2018 - 12:51 Permalink

So they crash Michael Cohen's taxi medallion business with tax investigations and then pass this two days later.    Fuck, that city is corrupt as hell.   

Pollygotacracker Wed, 08/08/2018 - 12:52 Permalink

Lyft and Uber create air pollution. Jam the streets with cars day and night. This country would be a lot better if real jobs were available. Cripe. I'd drive a transit bus before driving a cab. At least you get health insurance, a decent wage, and a defined benefit pension. Cab drivers are dumb.

poland spring Wed, 08/08/2018 - 12:55 Permalink

Financed $700k to drive a taxi.  Uhh, probably wasn't a stellar student in math class.  

BUT, who financed it for him????  Hate to say it, but would have been better to put that money into the FANGs during that time.

Black Crescent Wed, 08/08/2018 - 13:01 Permalink

What about truck haulage drivers, middle management bean counters, coupon clippers

on Wall St and burger flippers in Burger King ... !?

AI and automation is dispensing with swathes of employment in most sectors.

Its superfluous trying to establish a Minimum Wage for a job that has become obsolete, due to technology.

A bit like trying to introduce paid paternity leave for farriers or positive discrimination for alchemists!

 

A prescient political culture would notice the writing on the wall and begin the conversation about about

a Universal Basic Income (UBI).  But not America, ofcourse.

Her clocks are, firmly, stuck in 1981 ... !

 