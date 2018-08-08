New York City Votes On Significant Uber Restrictions, Minimum Wage For Drivers

The New York City Council is voting on Wednesday on a series of measures which would significantly harm ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft, after a handful of bills were formally presented to the City Council last Wednesday.
The bills, supported by Mayor Bill de Blasio and Council Speaker Corey Johnson, are widely expected to pass - and include a one-year cap on new taxis while the city studies the booming industry. The legislation would also allow New York City to set a minimum pay rate for drivers.
“This legislative package we believe will bring fairness to an industry experiencing an upheaval,” Speaker Corey Johnson told The Wall Street Journal. “We think it will reduce congestion and help drivers.”
In June, we noted the epidemic of New York cab driver suicides, as lifelong drivers have watched their retirements vanish as the value of a once-coveted taxi medallion has cratered, and the ultra-competitive ride-sharing services have kept driver wages low.
In the past five years, sale prices of taxi medallions, a license to pick up street hails in Manhattan, have plummeted from more than $1 million to less than $200,000. -WSJ
In May, taxi driver Yu Mein Chow, a 56-year-old immigrant living in Queens, was found dead - floating down the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge. Seven years ago, Chow financed a $700,000 taxi medallion that allowed him to operate a cab throughout the city. Shortly after, he realized with the introduction of ridesharing apps that his ability to service the debt was unsustainable; only instead of declaring bankruptcy, he chose to end his life.
The ride-hailing companies argue that their businesses add value to the community.
“City Council’s proposals would bring us back to an era of struggling to get a ride, particularly for those in communities of color and outer boroughs,” said Lyft spokesman Adrian Durbin, who urged council members to delay the vote so that drivers and riders could have more time to comment.
“A 12-month pause on new for-hire vehicle licenses will leave New Yorkers stranded while doing nothing to prevent congestion, fix the subways, and help struggling taxi medallion owners,” said a spokeswoman for Uber.
Following an unsuccessful 2015 bid by de Blasio to cap ride-hailing companies in 2015, the services have ballooned in popularity throughout the city. As the Journal notes, "At that time, there were 25,000 ride-hailing vehicles on the streets, according to the Taxi and Limousine Commission. Today, there are more than 80,000 such vehicles. They dwarf the roughly 30,000 livery and traditional black cars, 13,587 yellow taxis and 2,300 green taxis."
Uber and Lyft have also been blamed for adding to New York's notorious road congestion.
Bhairavi Desai, executive director of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, said Wednesday’s vote “sends a message of hope and solidarity to a workforce that has struggled in isolation for too long.”
Ride-hailing companies say they provide a service to people traditionally neglected by the taxi industry, such as those in the outer boroughs and people of color who are sometimes avoided by cabdrivers. They add that they also provide an alternative for commuters who are regularly let down by the city’s subway and bus systems.
Lead sponsor of the minimum wage bill, Councilman Brad Lander, appeared at a Tuesday rally in support of the legislation, saying that the package of bills "puts New York City on a path to sensible regulation of for-hire vehicles."
Comments
We cannot possible allow competition to drive down prices for the public! That would be Un-American!
Who could have possibly foreseen this type of anti-dog-eat-dog legislation in the transportation sector?
I am Hank Rearden's complete lack of surprise.
So they crash Michael Cohen's taxi medallion business with tax investigations and then pass this two days later. Fuck, that city is corrupt as hell.
In reply to Anti dog eat dog. by hedgeless_horseman
Just another example of the heavy hand of .gov when it sees its revenue threatened. Clearly, Uber would fail if its drivers did not make enough money to pay the overhead (maintenance, insurance, taxes & fuel) plus something extra to buy food for the drivers and tickets to "the game".
Corruption!
It's what's for breakfast.
In reply to So they crash Michael Cohen… by SilverRhino
Make the Uber drivers buy a medallion, too.
Same price.
That'll fix this traffic-congesting Uber nonsense in a hurry.
In reply to x by macholatte
"In May, taxi driver Yu Mein Chow, a 56-year-old immigrant living in Queens, was found dead - floating down the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge. Seven years ago, Chow financed a $700,000 taxi medallion that allowed him to operate a cab throughout the city. Shortly after, he realized with the introduction of ridesharing apps that his ability to service the debt was unsustainable; only instead of declaring bankruptcy, he chose to end his life."
So instead of blaming the cost of taxi medallion, they blame Uber? Interesting....but not as interesting as blaming "Russia hack" for Democrats' misdeeds, though.
In reply to So they crash Michael Cohen… by SilverRhino
There is a reason usury is a sin.
Debt kills.
How many poor immigrants, like Chow, must die before we ban these high-capacity money lenders?
In reply to "In May, taxi driver Yu Mein… by beemasters
Shameful the Democrats will not allow competition. But, in keeping with their socialist philosophy, they want total control of private companies---i.e., stuff that don't belong to them.
Bad, bad Demorats!
When I was overseas I used Uber and Grab and they were 20-30% cheaper then the local cabs. Uber was much better then grab esp since Grab may keep you dangling and simply not show up or cancel.
+8 for Uber
On the other hand, Air B&B was dismal in my experience. Won't use them again.
In reply to Seven years ago, Chow… by hedgeless_horseman
Minimum wage while they are driving with a customer in the car, or minimum wage while they are waiting for the next customer? How will the gov make "fair" level platform accounting for the different vehicles and their operating costs?
In reply to Anti dog eat dog. by hedgeless_horseman
Uber and Lyft have also been blamed for adding to New York's notorious road congestion.
Because they take up 4X the space of a cab?
Lol. Desperation.
Shit, our scam on taxi medallions is drying up...We gotta do something!
In reply to Minimum wage while they are… by RAT005
shitty laws to protect people from shitty laws which have hurt people thanks to other shitty laws long since on the book which hurt many others all lobbied by many groups over the years who care about their bottom line and aren't above spending some money to fuck the rest of us..
Crooked Corporatism at it's finest.
In reply to .m. by lock-stick
Exactly. Try getting a cab in NYC during rush hour or any time it's raining. If you're lucky enough to find an available cab it's most likely filthy and has no AC and a driver who hasn't showered in weeks.
Along comes a new service that is better and cheaper and instead of improving their service to compete the cab cartel runs to gov to shut down their competitors. Sucks that you went into debt to buy a medallion from the gov mafia and now it's worth a fraction of what you paid but that's life. Don't expect everyone else to suffer for your loss.
Not surprising at all though. Since Deblasio came in there has been a steady increase of garbage, homeless, and drug addicts all over the streets. Rather than fix that he's going to try to shut down a service that was desperately needed and actually improved life for the citizens.
In reply to shitty laws to protect… by Canadian Dirtlump
True.
But NYC sucks anyway so I don;t care what they do. I skip any meeting and/or conference held there. Dismal dirty city.
In reply to exactly. try getting a cab… by bowie28
In related news, an inspection of taxi medallion title transfer records indicated that a certain Mr. Shlomo Shekelstein accumulated thousands of medallions during the recent unfortunate price downturn.
Mr. Shekelstein, a well-known supporter of Mayor DeBlasio, could not be found to comment on the recent regulatory developments regarding Uber.
In reply to .m. by lock-stick
is schlomo the pseudo-name for michael cohen? he and his wifey have 32 of them suckers. bet he paid full price.
In reply to In related news, an… by Buckaroo Banzai
Yawn...it's not like you are even correct in half of it
In reply to .m. by lock-stick
sup.
anyone who agrees to live in the yankee cesspool of filth and disgust
deserves to work for nothing
In reply to .m. by lock-stick
In reply to .m. by lock-stick
Let's you and me vote to increase your costs.
The liberal / progressive / democrat way: we want fairness and you will pay for it.
In reply to Let's you and me vote to… by Truth Eater
Look guys, he morphed into a white chick now.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by roea.rita
LOL! The true "minimum wage" is in fact zero motherfucker.
In other words, medallion holders coughed up enough dough to bribe these pol's.
With a name like Yu Mein Chow...his business was always destined to be taken away...
Too soon?
This is Jack’s total lack of concern for taxi drivers who treat you like shit, show up late if at all, take the longest route possible to your destination, and then fuck you with an overpriced fair. You can’t stop progress bitchez!
Sort of like legislating to save beta from vhs,markets change products come and go,if you cant adapt Im afraid thats tough luck.
In reply to This is Jack’s total lack of… by Dr. Engali
Sounds like you just described the yewish Uber in Vienna.
Fuck Ueber and Shlomos, who run it.
In reply to This is Jack’s total lack of… by Dr. Engali
Who the hell would pay 700k to drive a taxi?
The medallion allows you to have as many taxis as you want. It is the taxi companies that buy the medallion, not the individual drivers.
In reply to Who the hell would pay 700k… by 3-fingered_chemist
what you say is true. howeva, individuals do buy a medallion to drive their own taxi.
OT
watching the yankees via YES, the advertisement is all so one sided politically. the owner of YES must be de blasio's and cuomo's brother.
In reply to The medallion allows you to… by Singelguy
Please dont send me back to the 20 year old yellow cab with no AC. I havent vomitted out the back window from the smell of curry in years.
They know what is best for you. Do as they tell you and accept their generous and caring help.
In reply to Please dont send me back to… by zak718
Bullshit headline. This isn't "New York votes"...it's some damn government deciding how much to impose on the serf residents and how to protect vested interests...
That fucking Trump!
He's ruining everything (that the progressive cancers want to foist on the sheeple)!!!
In reply to That fucking Trump! by HilteryTrumpkin
So they crash Michael Cohen's taxi medallion business with tax investigations and then pass this two days later. Fuck, that city is corrupt as hell.
Wonder how much the taxi industry paid for this.
Lyft and Uber create air pollution. Jam the streets with cars day and night. This country would be a lot better if real jobs were available. Cripe. I'd drive a transit bus before driving a cab. At least you get health insurance, a decent wage, and a defined benefit pension. Cab drivers are dumb.
We need a union.
Financed $700k to drive a taxi. Uhh, probably wasn't a stellar student in math class.
BUT, who financed it for him???? Hate to say it, but would have been better to put that money into the FANGs during that time.
If Uber or Lyft just paid me minimum wage I would not do it. $10 an hour to ruin my car. What am I missing
Minimum wage in NY is set to increase to $15/hr next year....
Oh good: "Fairness". Now watch the NY government vultures fuck up the entire thing at the bidding of union donors.
What about truck haulage drivers, middle management bean counters, coupon clippers
on Wall St and burger flippers in Burger King ... !?
AI and automation is dispensing with swathes of employment in most sectors.
Its superfluous trying to establish a Minimum Wage for a job that has become obsolete, due to technology.
A bit like trying to introduce paid paternity leave for farriers or positive discrimination for alchemists!
A prescient political culture would notice the writing on the wall and begin the conversation about about
a Universal Basic Income (UBI). But not America, ofcourse.
Her clocks are, firmly, stuck in 1981 ... !
Does anti-fossil anti-nuclear anti-energy Governor Cuomo know about these fossil fuel burning taxis in NYC?
Why again did it ever cost $1M to drive a car around the city, for money? Oh yeah, grease. Gotta grease the machine.