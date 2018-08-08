Pfizer Faces Shrinking Sales, Stiff Competition From India As Viagra Patent Expires

Getting a chemically-induced erection is about to become much cheaper, as pharmaceutical giant Pfizer's patent on its blockbuster erectile dysfunction (ED) drug, Viagra, expires in April 2020.
Approximately one in ten adult males will suffer from ED on a long-term basis, with many more suffering the occasional "letdown." Moreover, recreational Viagra use - including mixing the drug with others such as ecstasy, has been on the rise.
Genuine Viagra costs around $65 per pill in the US, while Pfizer struck a deal with Teva Pharmaceuticals in 2007 for a half-price generic version. That said, it's about to get much cheaper to get it up.
India rises to the occasion
Looking to cash in on the patent expiration are several companies located in India, reports the Hindustan Times.
Seven Indian companies have already secured the required permissions. They are among 15 companies worldwide that have been granted approval by US health watchdog the Food and Drug Administration, to produce sildenafil citrate, the formulation patented as Viagra.
The Indian companies in the fray to sell the blue pill are Rubicon Research, Hetero Drugs, Macleods Pharma, Dr.Reddy’s, Aurobindo Pharma, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Ajanta Pharma.
Could spark massive price crash in the US
The Indian companies are working on strategies that could bring down the price of Viagra in the US market by almost 99 per cent. -Hindustan Times
Mumbai-based Macleods Pharmaceuticals, for example, sells a generic version of Viagra for .85c/tablet. Another, Ajanta Pharma, a $1.6 billion publicly-listed firm, sells its own version in India for .47 cents each.
Pfizer's global sales from Viagra alone was $1.685 billion in 2014, according to Transparency Market Research, while the gobal market for ED drugs was valued at $4.35 billion in 2016.
"Lower pricing is the only way to gain preference. Hence, a price war is certain," said Macleods Pharma VP Niteesh Srivastava, who admitted that Indian competition will likely spark fierce competition. “While lesser known or relatively smaller firms will be able to crash prices due to less overhead expenditures, pharma giants will already have a better hold on the pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) in the US to reach the desired negotiations,” he added.
“It is an opportunity for Indian drug makers to cash in on their R&D and pricing strength and get into the US market for Viagra, which has largely been cartel led so far due to patent and policy regulation,” said Sougat Chatterjee, president of TFPL, a global research consulting firm, reports the Times.
That said, it may not be a walk in the park, as Indian firms will need to contend with rising FDA license fees to around $160,000 USD for the fiscal year 2018, up from roughly $65,000.
“With such investments to gain approvals, every player will come on the ground with a surprise strategy to reap long-term results,” Srivastav said.
Indian firms are also hoping the FDA will follow the United Kingdom's decision to allow Viagra to be sold over the counter without a prescription.
“Many among these seven companies have been waiting to get into the US OTC market considering its sheer volume. Now, they are likely to have the opportunity,” Chatterjee said.
Next steps
In anticipation of entry into the US market, Indian manufacturers will begin establishing relationships with pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) in the United States - which are "primarily responsible for developing and maintaining the formulary, contracting with pharmacies, negotiating discounts and rebates with drug manufacturers, and processing and paying prescription drug claims," according to the American Pharmacists Association.
In 2016, PBMs managed pharmacy benefits for 26.6 crore Americans. “These PBMs operate inside of integrated healthcare systems as part of retail pharmacies, and as part of insurance companies. The success of Indian firms will depend on their relationship and networking with these pharmacy chains,” said Ashok Madan, executive director, Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association, a lobby representing over 1,000 pharma companies in India.
Most of the companies, however, remained tight-lipped about their plans. While Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories said its spokesperson is traveling, emails sent to Cadila Healthcare, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Rubicon Research did not elicit a response. -Hindustan Times
“We had just two US approvals until 2014. In 2016, we had nine new approvals. We are upping our ante to expand the business in the US. Whenever a drug loses a patent, it is a big opportunity. However, we are still working on the strategies," said an official from Ajanta Pharma on condition of anonymity.
Whatever the case and however many hurdles India's pharmaceutical industry needs to jump through - suffice to say, it's going to be a lot cheaper to get your boner on in the next few years.
Comments
I can afford to have a boner now.
If you didn't eat the shitty industrial food they manufacture you wouldn't need toxic chemicals in your system to get aroused since this is a natural function of the human body. Incredible ain't it?
In reply to I can afford to have a boner… by cankles' server
My dick is ALWAYS hard.
And it Will Not succumb to being beat into submission.
HELP!
In reply to If you didn't eat the shitty… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
I quit my job and now I got Dollars 12145 BACK month by operating web site. How? I work-over internet! My old work was making me miserable,I can say my life is terribly changed for the better! Check it currently out what i do.. go to this site home media tech and more tab for more detail many thanks .
s
◕✾Good Luck◕✾ http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to What do I do about my 4 hour… by GoFuqYourself
I quit my job and now I got Dollars 12145 BACK month by operating web site. How? I work-over internet! My old work was making me miserable,I can say my life is terribly changed for the better! Check it currently out what i do.. go to this site home media tech and more tab for more detail many thanks .
s
◕✾Good Luck◕✾ http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to What do I do about my 4 hour… by GoFuqYourself
India needs to learn to make birth control water and condoms, not viagara.
In reply to I can afford to have a boner… by cankles' server
The side effects include:
The most common side effects of VIAGRA: headache; flushing; upset stomach; abnormal vision, such as changes in color vision
(such as having a blue color tinge) and blurred vision; stuffy or runny nose; back pain; muscle pain; nausea; dizziness; rash.
From the legal department of Pfizer.
In reply to The side effects include: … by Manipuflation
One the best claims I heard from my younger days was from a guy I know who went "hogging" at the tavern and I was not there but it came up a day later. The other boyz were giving him shit the next day and he said "I don't think she was as big as everyone says she was". It's a classic quote.
In reply to From the legal department of… by SoDamnMad
Reminds me of when, back in the 80s, I moved to a small town in Mendocino County and started working the swing shift at a factory there. We got out at 12:30am and had enough time to get to the local bar and have a drink before closing.
The guys I worked with and I roll into the bar to find it stocked with some of the husky local cowgirls out on a tear. As we hurriedly downed our first drink one of the guys leans over to me and, looking down the bar at the ladies whispers,
"You don't so much want to kiss them and grope them as rope them and brand them".
I laughed like hell.
In reply to One the best claims I heard… by Manipuflation
Lesson #1 in life> Don't get sick<
Eat your veggies, have a positive attitude, and get plenty of exercise.
I made a pact with God when I was 19. Now I'm ready to be a good Father.
I didn't know you were married(or not) Yen. Are you serious? You/she will have a child?
In reply to Lesson #1 in life> Don't… by Yen Cross
Been close a few times.
Should be a Father, but the girl killed our kid behind my back. [abortion]
I owned businesses and expensive cars in my 20-30's. I was attracted to highly intelligent Women.
Thankfully, I've taken very good care of myself, and built a nice quiet empire.
I just want a nice Woman, that has ambition, but also some wisdom.
35-40ish and over all the drama.
In reply to I didn't know you were… by Manipuflation
That's hard on Pfizer...they'll be facing stiff competition
So THAT'S WHY I get Junk Sales Calls for ED Rx from the SubContinent all Fracking Day Long...
Everyone run out and get your shingles vaccine and the pneumonia #1 and #2 vaccine. Culling the herd.
India is already overpopulated.
the headline tyler must be back on duty.
The best combination is half a Viagra with half of an antidepressant every morning. Apparently if you don't get a fuck you don't give a fuck.
Pfizer used to be riser, but now faces flacidity.
Pfizer Corp. (NYSE: PFE) is making the announcement today that Viagra will soon be available in liquid form and will be marketed by Pepsi Cola (Pepsi Bottling Group NYSE: PBG) as a power beverage suitable for use as-is, or as a mixer, under the name "Mount And Do".
Pepsi's proposed ad campaign suggests, "It will now be possible for a man to literally pour himself a stiff one."
Healthy males don't need this shit. I'm healthy...
Watch "Little Pink House"; the true case about eminent domain involving Pfizer. Super good movie. If you aren't familiar with the case, i don't want to give it away. Watch the trailer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUptZEZdT-M