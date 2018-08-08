Trump's Lawyers Reject Mueller Interview Terms, Counter With New Offer

Lawyers for President Trump on Wednesday rejected special counsel Robert Mueller's terms for an interview in the Russia investigation, countering with an offer that would significantly narrow the scope of what DOJ investigators can ask, reports the New York Times, which confirmed the response with Trump's personal attorney, Jay Sekulow.
Rudy Giuliani, Trump's lead attorney on the matter, pointed to copious documents the White House has already provided Mueller's team, and said "We’re restating what we have been saying for months: It is time for the Office of Special Counsel to conclude its inquiry without further delay."
The letter marked the latest back and forth in the eight months of negotiations between Mr. Trump’s lawyers and the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III. Last week, Mr. Mueller proposed a slightly altered format to the expansive interview he wants to conduct with the president.
Mr. Trump’s lawyers did not reject an interview outright but included the narrower counteroffer, one person familiar with the response said. However, the person said that Mr. Trump’s lawyers did not want him answering questions about whether he obstructed justice.
The response indicated how far apart the two sides remain. -NYT
If Trump ultimately declines to be interviewed, the special counsel could take the extraordinary step of subpoenaing the sitting president to testify before a grand jury. As the Times notes, Bill Clinton has been the only president to have been subpoenaed while in office - while he eventually agreed to a voluntary interview in order to avoid a prolonged battle in court.
Trump's attorneys are concerned that Mueller is setting a "perjury trap" - although Trump has said several times that he believes he can convince the special counsel that he is innocent, and has pushed his lawyers to continue to negotiate. By placing the ball back in Mueller's court once again, however, Trump's team risks Mueller concluding that they are negotiating in bad faith - with the likely result being a subpoena.
Law enforcement officials who have worked with Mr. Mueller, a longtime federal prosecutor and the head of the F.B.I. from 2001 to 2013, believe that he will try to use every tool he has to get the president to answer questions and that he will probably subpoena him to testify if he does not agree to be questioned voluntarily. -NYT
That said, some of Trump's legal team believes that Mueller wouldn't risk subpoenaing Trump, only to lose a court battle that could undermine the investigation's credibility with the public. The President's attorneys have threatened to right any subpoena - a battle which could eventually be decided by the Supreme Court.
All for show.
FBI is in open insurrection against the elected government of the United States. Terminate with prejudice.
In reply to All for show. by VWAndy
They seem to be in self destruct mode....
Can't happen soon enough.
In reply to FBI is in open insurrection… by SilverRhino
He Won't interview ... What a fucking Surprise ...?
In reply to They seem to be in self… by Ban KKiller
Never talk to the police.
https://youtu.be/d-7o9xYp7eE
In reply to d by BaBaBouy
They can subpoena you, but they can't make you say a damn word. Why answer anything? It's obvious this isn't about justice if there ever was such a thing. Fuck them.
Where is the justice for Americans who watched their country be invaded by the tens of millions? Where is the justice for all the people banned from speaking their political views? Where is the justice for the Trump voters who were gunned down in Las Vegas??? If that's justice, the FBI can shove justice up their assholes and burn in hell. 🔥
In reply to Never talk to the police. by css1971
MT content?
In reply to T by Gaius Frakkin'…
If Trump says anything and someone else interviewed contradicts it (even if they lied) then there you have it, a perjury charge against the President.
In reply to MT content? by El Oregonian
WTF is Trump talking to Mueller about?
Shut this shit-show down and start PROSECUTING all of the folks that REALLY did something wrong...AND ADMITTED TO IT ON TV!
Hillary:
1. Yes, I set up a rouge mail server to conduct State business.
2. Yes, I transmitted "sensitive information" through that server.
3. Yes, I destroyed the evidence on that server.
Jesus! Sessions can't even convict people that publicly admit to the crime?
Imagine you and I doing this...and the head of the FBI says, "they didn't mean any harm" and the DOJ just sweeps it under the rug...yeah, fucking right....the INSTANT what we did was known, we'd be in jail awaiting trial and we wouldn't see daylight again for a decade or more.
In reply to If Trump says anything and… by JimmyJones
Everything I say Mr. Mueller, can and will be used against you in a court of law.
In reply to ggg by FireBrander
Repeat after me ... Conny can never, will never, sit down for an interview ... he can't remember the lies told yesterday
Never intended to be interviewed, and never will be interviewed ... but he's done nothing wrong so he's nothing to be afraid of, of course he tells you he wants to sit down for an interview ... bc he thinks you're an idiot
In reply to Everything I say Mr… by 1 Alabama
Release Creamsicle Combover's tax returns!
In reply to Repeat after me ... by Freeze These
Once again you have provoked a knee-jerk negative response in my mind to your comment. Thank you. Keep up the good work.
In reply to Repeat after me ... by Freeze These
Trump should give NO interview to Mueller, period. FBI interviews have historically been used as a form of entrapment.
In reply to Everything I say Mr… by 1 Alabama
Yes, liars tend to get entrapped by their web of deceit.
In reply to Trump should give NO… by El Vaquero
October will be fun.
In reply to T by Gaius Frakkin'…
Wont be any different than August or September. The Calliope has plenty of steam, and those suffering from TDS will have progressed in their disease the the shit show will continue.
When will the common Trumper realize this is all just a very poorly staged show for the masses?
In reply to If Trump says anything and… by JimmyJones
Its a hard thing to admit you got played. Not everyone can handle it. Ego is a two edged sword.
In reply to Wont be any different than… by gatorengineer
I think when this goes past the midterms with no change and no progress on the Scotus nomination, Huber investigation, or Rosenstein contempt of congress charges, many will come to their senses..... At least I hope.
In reply to Its a hard thing to admit… by VWAndy
Im likin that stall and barter thing more and more.
Oh how I would love to see some of these tools actually trying to do real work. Its like when everyone is trash talking before the big game starts. I do my trash talkin during the game and back it up with my play.
In reply to I think when this goes past… by gatorengineer
One thing you have to understand about the FBI or any other federal "law enforcement" officer. They don't give a flying fuck about guilt, innocence, right or wrong. The only thing they care about is submission. If you do not cooperate they will grind you to dust and will happily give immunity to the guilty to do it. They need Jefferson's tree.
In reply to T by Gaius Frakkin'…
Dunno why Trump hasn't already announced a blanket pardon for everything anyone that's worked for him has ever done. This whole government is such a sham, just piss on the dumpster fire, and be done with it. Dare them to impeach. If Andrew Jackson couldn't be successfully impeached, neither will Trump. I'm just tired of hearing about this investigation to nowhere. Even if Cohen and Manafort are guilty of every single accusation, they aren't any worse than half the congress anyway. Just do like they did with Rangel and Feinstein, vote on a resolution that says "you guys were very naughty, so don't do that anymore", and be done with it.
In reply to d by BaBaBouy
Never underestimate the willful treasonous nature of the State...
More accurately, the criminal players within the State...
In reply to d by BaBaBouy
You are a pathetic eunuch with a taste for well-hung dinges.
No surprise.
In reply to d by BaBaBouy
Any lawyer would say not even to respond this this trap.
He has to be doing this for show, as if not it shows a scary non-understanding of what Mueller is attempting. It's a perjury trap as there is no collusion.
In reply to FBI is in open insurrection… by SilverRhino
The Criminal FBI, DOJ & CIA are the epitome of what are defined as Crime Syndicate’s.
In reply to FBI is in open insurrection… by SilverRhino
Part of the stall tactic/gamesmanship leading to the mid terms. Trump will start to dribble out redacted documents showing the corruption in the Justice Dept and FBI. Stay tuned and stock up on the popcorn.
Looking forward to the "October Surprise 2018 Edition".
In reply to FBI is in open insurrection… by SilverRhino
and on that day Monkies will fly out of my ass..... No chance of that happening, but if you gotta believe in something sure....
In reply to Part of the stall tactic… by Ghost of PartysOver
Daydream Believer, by the Monkees, comes to mind.
I can see Donnyboi as the homecoming queen, his quaffness covered in highly flammable 'product.'
In reply to and on that day Monkies will… by gatorengineer
if you want to set a perjury trap for trump, all you have to do is ask 1 fucking question. about anything.
In reply to FBI is in open insurrection… by SilverRhino
A prehuman's (aka snorkelers) guide to life: 1) Always keep a thesaurus & diary of your favorite limmmericks on-hand, 2) When in doubt, project your own insecurities. 3) Create multiple online identities so as to magnify your own self-importance on forum threads, 4) It’s always preferable to choose self-loathing over self-achievement, 5) If you get cancer after decades of lifestyle mismanagement, do nothing & let it consume you, ….If you follow these five simple rules, and you’re still not a happy-productive person, let the prehuman-snorkeler-troll know & he’ll craft you a cute, personalized poem as consolation.
In reply to if you want to set a perjury… by sickofthepunx
That's the point of the cartoon above. Dolt.
In reply to if you want to set a perjury… by sickofthepunx
I know it is a big bitter pill to swallow, but every element of the Federal Government has been in open insurrection against the US Constitution for over a hundred years.
Examples include
-Amendments never properly ratified
-Federal Reserve
-Congress illegally delegating powers it does and does not have
-Judicial not held accountable by the Congress
-Executive not held accountable to the Congress
-Congress not held accountable by the Executive
In reply to FBI is in open insurrection… by SilverRhino
That may be true but then again, the President is making it easy for them to do so and how so?
Before elaborating, let me "congratulate" the Republican winner of the Ohio special election. It is pertinent to inform that it wasn't a victory simply because it shouldn't be that close, not at all! The victory is not due to the President either, and it cost gargantuan amount of spiritual energy to secure. The victory belongs to PROVIDENCE! It was gifted to prevent the derailing of the project to MAGA! Folks need to acknowledge that!
In addition, it is crucial to inform the President to stop drinking his own koolaid, and learn to share credit with his political generals for while rank and file troops, ably commanded, can prevent defeat, only generals, sufficiently motivated, can secure victory! So far, the President has failed to consider the concerns of his political generals, believing in his own invincibility, that won't end pleasantly if he doesn't recalibrate his strategy!
Next, Ohio was a shot across the bow of the Republicans, next time won't be, if care is abandoned without contemplation. We cannot continue to fritter energy fighting fires, when we ought to be conserving said energy for the existential November 2018 battle. Concisely, it's wise for the President to understand there's something worse than impeachment, and that something, is failure! The Base by itself, can't hold on to congress, energy will be required from the "silent majority" otherwise known as the unaffiliated!
It's time to recalibrate away from battling the MSM, and re pivot to informing Americans of what's being achieved, and planned for their welfare, as well as uniting the USA for a common cause, to MAGA. Enough of the constant bombast, it might sell with the base but then again, that's preaching to the choir. What's needed is a unifying message for the skeptical unaffiliated, and Democrats disgusted with the DNC apparatchiks.
Regarding foreign policy, enough of the constant unmitigated chaos, it's weakening America! If ideologues don't understand that, they need to be replaced with adults! The project Mr President, in case you've forgotten, is Make America Great Again, not Make America Defanged, and Dishonored!
I've had to interrupt my meditations just to share this message, I won't do it again until the harvest and if folks are not willing to restore the Republic, then there's no point in fighting to do so, after all, neither manipulation, or coercion is permitted in doing so!
The Republic is at stake, time to get serious!...
In reply to FBI is in open insurrection… by SilverRhino
Trump the Apricot Toddler
Full of resentments, insecurities and obsessions.
Blunder, inattention and miscomprehension.
Hopelessly hollow.
America is caught in a backwards-ass tractor beam.
In reply to All for show. by VWAndy
Ya lost me with this one.
In reply to The Apricot Toddler by Prehuman Insight
He's a troll, formerly known as Deep (Butt) Snorkeler. He's a chronic masturbator (which he calls 'surfing') and is the only one who thinks his poems are 'witty' and cute.
In reply to Ya lost me with this one. by VWAndy
His posts are far more entertaining than the usual sexually frustrated, misogynistic, antisemitic, racist kool aid farts that normally populate ZH.
It's refreshing to read a post that isn't based on a RightFart blast from Bannon or Anal Jones that posits vast conspiracies just because they have faith they exist rather than offer cogent arguments based on proof.
Take your reply for example- banality unleashed in an exhibition of shameless ignorance.
In reply to He's a troll, formerly known… by z0na8an0z
Senile ramblings
In reply to The Apricot Toddler by Prehuman Insight
Wow, you really ring the bell on full out asshattery! Kudos!
In reply to The Apricot Toddler by Prehuman Insight
Trick question, were we more lawless under those that committed the crimes or under those that know about them and in the face of overwhelmingly obvious evidence fail to do anything about said crimes?
In reply to Wow, you really ring the… by GunnyG
It has to be All for Show, considering Executive Privileged, Separation of Powers, and Enumerated Powers of the Executive. There is no legal standing or jurisdiction for the Mueller special counsel to go after Trump directly for ANYTHING. Not according to the Constitution which still ostensibly governs the USA.
That the MSM (including "muh conservative" outlets) colludes to hide or obfuscate these facts is the big story that not many in even the alternative media (consisting mostly of dissident blogs) are addressing.
Empire of Lies. The same actors that brought down the Soviet Union are doing a sequel here in the United States.
In reply to All for show. by VWAndy
Of course it's for show. Mueller and all his FBI/DOJ cronies are so dirty and conflicted in this Trump could end it any time he wants. All he has to do is declassify documents related to Uranium 1, FISA, IG Report, or a thousand other obvious crimes.
IMO Trump is just stalling and letting this drag on to get closer to the midterms before he shuts it down and exposes the evidence that shows who the true criminals are. There is no other logical reason for him to allow it to go on this long.
In reply to It has to be considering… by Blue Steel 309
He's going after that critical block of super forgetful voters. I hope the reds wait until the day before*.
* with the caveat they might never get to it if they get too busy.
In reply to Of course it's for show. … by bowie28
"There is no other logical reason for him to allow it to go on this long."
Try Occam's Razor..... He is in on it...
In reply to Of course it's for show. … by bowie28
You're wasting your time on this crew - they prefer 'alternative logic' to go with their 'alternative facts.'
In reply to "There is no other logical… by gatorengineer
It must be since now, by any measure this whole Russian debacle is proven to be concocted and 100% bullshit from the get-go.
I don't see why Trump would give Mueller the fucking time of day.
In reply to All for show. by VWAndy
A bit of formal logic would land Mueller in jail.
Let Mueller interview him on a live feed. Ka fucking Boom!
In reply to It must be since now, by… by Duc888
You mean Mueller would be visiting Trump in jail?
MAGA = Mueller Ain't Going Away
In reply to A bit of formal logic would… by VWAndy
To protect the pedophile psychopathic elite.
In reply to All for show. by VWAndy