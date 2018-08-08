Trump's Lawyers Reject Mueller Interview Terms, Counter With New Offer

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/08/2018 - 13:56

Lawyers for President Trump on Wednesday rejected special counsel Robert Mueller's terms for an interview in the Russia investigation, countering with an offer that would significantly narrow the scope of what DOJ investigators can ask, reports the New York Timeswhich confirmed the response with Trump's personal attorney, Jay Sekulow. 

Rudy Giuliani, Trump's lead attorney on the matter, pointed to copious documents the White House has already provided Mueller's team, and said "We’re restating what we have been saying for months: It is time for the Office of Special Counsel to conclude its inquiry without further delay."

The letter marked the latest back and forth in the eight months of negotiations between Mr. Trump’s lawyers and the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III. Last week, Mr. Mueller proposed a slightly altered format to the expansive interview he wants to conduct with the president.

Mr. Trump’s lawyers did not reject an interview outright but included the narrower counteroffer, one person familiar with the response said. However, the person said that Mr. Trump’s lawyers did not want him answering questions about whether he obstructed justice.

The response indicated how far apart the two sides remain. -NYT

If Trump ultimately declines to be interviewed, the special counsel could take the extraordinary step of subpoenaing the sitting president to testify before a grand jury. As the Times notes, Bill Clinton has been the only president to have been subpoenaed while in office - while he eventually agreed to a voluntary interview in order to avoid a prolonged battle in court. 

Trump's attorneys are concerned that Mueller is setting a "perjury trap" - although Trump has said several times that he believes he can convince the special counsel that he is innocent, and has pushed his lawyers to continue to negotiate. By placing the ball back in Mueller's court once again, however, Trump's team risks Mueller concluding that they are negotiating in bad faith - with the likely result being a subpoena. 

Law enforcement officials who have worked with Mr. Mueller, a longtime federal prosecutor and the head of the F.B.I. from 2001 to 2013, believe that he will try to use every tool he has to get the president to answer questions and that he will probably subpoena him to testify if he does not agree to be questioned voluntarily. -NYT

That said, some of Trump's legal team believes that Mueller wouldn't risk subpoenaing Trump, only to lose a court battle that could undermine the investigation's credibility with the public. The President's attorneys have threatened to right any subpoena - a battle which could eventually be decided by the Supreme Court.  

Gaius Frakkin'… css1971 Wed, 08/08/2018 - 14:14 Permalink

They can subpoena you, but they can't make you say a damn word. Why answer anything? It's obvious this isn't about justice if there ever was such a thing. Fuck them.

Where is the justice for Americans who watched their country be invaded by the tens of millions? Where is the justice for all the people banned from speaking their political views? Where is the justice for the Trump voters who were gunned down in Las Vegas??? If that's justice, the FBI can shove justice up their assholes and burn in hell. 🔥

FireBrander JimmyJones Wed, 08/08/2018 - 14:22 Permalink

WTF is Trump talking to Mueller about?

Shut this shit-show down and start PROSECUTING all of the folks that REALLY did something wrong...AND ADMITTED TO IT ON TV!

Hillary:

1. Yes, I set up a rouge mail server to conduct State business.

2. Yes, I transmitted "sensitive information" through that server.

3. Yes, I destroyed the evidence on that server.

Jesus! Sessions can't even convict people that publicly admit to the crime?

Imagine you and I doing this...and the head of the FBI says, "they didn't mean any harm" and the DOJ just sweeps it under the rug...yeah, fucking right....the INSTANT what we did was known, we'd be in jail awaiting trial and we wouldn't see daylight again for a decade or more.

Freeze These 1 Alabama Wed, 08/08/2018 - 14:31 Permalink

Repeat after me ... Conny can never, will never, sit down for an interview ... he can't remember the lies told yesterday

 

Never intended to be interviewed, and never will be interviewed ... but he's done nothing wrong so he's nothing to be afraid of, of course he tells you he wants to sit down for an interview ... bc he thinks you're an idiot

Abaco Gaius Frakkin'… Wed, 08/08/2018 - 14:22 Permalink

One thing you have to understand about the FBI or any other federal "law enforcement" officer.  They don't give a flying fuck about guilt, innocence, right or wrong.  The only thing they care about is submission. If you do not cooperate they will grind you to dust and will happily give immunity to the guilty to do it. They need Jefferson's tree.

 

jin187 BaBaBouy Wed, 08/08/2018 - 14:11 Permalink

Dunno why Trump hasn't already announced a blanket pardon for everything anyone that's worked for him has ever done.  This whole government is such a sham, just piss on the dumpster fire, and be done with it.  Dare them to impeach.  If Andrew Jackson couldn't be successfully impeached, neither will Trump.  I'm just tired of hearing about this investigation to nowhere.  Even if Cohen and Manafort are guilty of every single accusation, they aren't any worse than half the congress anyway.  Just do like they did with Rangel and Feinstein, vote on a resolution that says "you guys were very naughty, so don't do that anymore", and be done with it.

z0na8an0z sickofthepunx Wed, 08/08/2018 - 14:09 Permalink

A prehuman's (aka snorkelers) guide to life: 1) Always keep a thesaurus & diary of your favorite limmmericks on-hand, 2) When in doubt, project your own insecurities. 3) Create multiple online identities so as to magnify your own self-importance on forum threads, 4) It’s always preferable to choose self-loathing over self-achievement,  5) If you get cancer after decades of lifestyle mismanagement, do nothing & let it consume you, ….If you follow these five simple rules, and you’re still not a happy-productive person, let the prehuman-snorkeler-troll know & he’ll craft you a cute, personalized poem as consolation.

Blue Steel 309 SilverRhino Wed, 08/08/2018 - 14:08 Permalink

I know it is a big bitter pill to swallow, but every element of the Federal Government has been in open insurrection against the US Constitution for over a hundred years.

 

Examples include

-Amendments never properly ratified

-Federal Reserve

-Congress illegally delegating powers it does and does not have

-Judicial not held accountable by the Congress

-Executive not held accountable to the Congress

-Congress not held accountable by the Executive

 

Scipio Africanuz SilverRhino Wed, 08/08/2018 - 14:45 Permalink

That may be true but then again, the President is making it easy for them to do so and how so?

Before elaborating, let me "congratulate" the Republican winner of the Ohio special election. It is pertinent to inform that it wasn't a victory simply because it shouldn't be that close, not at all! The victory is not due to the President either, and it cost gargantuan amount of spiritual energy to secure. The victory belongs to PROVIDENCE! It was gifted to prevent the derailing of the project to MAGA! Folks need to acknowledge that!

In addition, it is crucial to inform the President to stop drinking his own koolaid, and learn to share credit with his political generals for while rank and file troops, ably commanded, can prevent defeat, only generals, sufficiently motivated, can secure victory! So far, the President has failed to consider the concerns of his political generals, believing in his own invincibility, that won't end pleasantly if he doesn't recalibrate his strategy!

Next, Ohio was a shot across the bow of the Republicans, next time won't be, if care is abandoned without contemplation. We cannot continue to fritter energy fighting fires, when we ought to be conserving said energy for the existential November 2018 battle. Concisely, it's wise for the President to understand there's something worse than impeachment, and that something, is failure! The Base by itself, can't hold on to congress, energy will be required from the "silent majority" otherwise known as the unaffiliated!

It's time to recalibrate away from battling the MSM, and re pivot to informing Americans of what's being achieved, and planned for their welfare, as well as uniting the USA for a common cause, to MAGA. Enough of the constant bombast, it might sell with the base but then again, that's preaching to the choir. What's needed is a unifying message for the skeptical unaffiliated, and Democrats disgusted with the DNC apparatchiks.

Regarding foreign policy, enough of the constant unmitigated chaos, it's weakening America! If ideologues don't understand that, they need to be replaced with adults! The project Mr President, in case you've forgotten, is Make America Great Again, not Make America Defanged, and Dishonored!

I've had to interrupt my meditations just to share this message, I won't do it again until the harvest and if folks are not willing to restore the Republic, then there's no point in fighting to do so, after all, neither manipulation, or coercion is permitted in doing so!

The Republic is at stake, time to get serious!...

Insurrector z0na8an0z Wed, 08/08/2018 - 14:57 Permalink

His posts are far more entertaining than the usual sexually frustrated, misogynistic, antisemitic, racist kool aid farts that normally populate ZH. 

It's refreshing to read a post that isn't based on a RightFart blast from Bannon or Anal Jones that posits vast conspiracies just because they have faith they exist rather than offer cogent arguments based on proof.

Take your reply for example- banality unleashed in an exhibition of shameless ignorance.

Blue Steel 309 VWAndy Wed, 08/08/2018 - 14:03 Permalink

It has to be All for Show, considering Executive Privileged, Separation of Powers, and Enumerated Powers of the Executive. There is no legal standing or jurisdiction for the Mueller special counsel to go after Trump directly for ANYTHING. Not according to the Constitution which still ostensibly governs the USA.

That the MSM (including "muh conservative" outlets) colludes to hide or obfuscate these facts is the big story that not many in even the alternative media (consisting mostly of dissident blogs) are addressing.

Empire of Lies. The same actors that brought down the Soviet Union are doing a sequel here in the United States.

bowie28 Blue Steel 309 Wed, 08/08/2018 - 14:14 Permalink

Of course it's for show.  Mueller and all his FBI/DOJ cronies are so dirty and conflicted in this Trump could end it any time he wants.  All he has to do is declassify documents related to Uranium 1, FISA, IG Report, or a thousand other obvious crimes. 

IMO Trump is just stalling and letting this drag on to get closer to the midterms before he shuts it down and exposes the evidence that shows who the true criminals are.  There is no other logical reason for him to allow it to go on this long.

 

 

 