US Senate Calls On Julian Assange To Testify

Julian Assange has been asked to testify before the US Senate Intelligence Committee as part of their Russia investigation, according to a letter signed by Senators Richard Burr (R-NC) and Mark Warner (D-VA) posted by the official WikiLeaks Twitter account.
The letter, delivered to Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, reads in part "As part of the inquiry, the Committee requests that you make yourself available for a closed interview with bipartisan Committee staff at a mutually agreeable time and location."
BREAKING: US Senate Intelligence Committee calls editor @JulianAssange to testify. Letter delivered via US embassy in London. WikiLeaks' legal team say they are "considering the offer but testimony must conform to a high ethical standard". Also: https://t.co/pPf0GTjTlp pic.twitter.com/TrDKkCKVBx— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) August 8, 2018
Wikileaks' says their legal team is "considering the offer but testimony must conform to a high ethical standard," after which the whistleblower organization added a tweet linking to a list of 10 Democratic Senators who demanded in late June that Assange's asylum be revoked in violation of international law:
Of note: https://t.co/pAFas2fgKn— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) August 8, 2018
WikiLeaks also tweeted a link to a Human Rights Watch article: "UK Should Reject Extraditing Julian Assange to US," which reads in part:
It has been six years since Julian Assange, founder of Wikileaks, fled to the Ecuadorean Embassy in London to seek asylum from possible extradition to the United States to face indictment under the US Espionage Act.
At the time, Assange, an Australian national, was wanted by Sweden for questioning over sexual offense allegations. Assange had also broken the terms of his UK bail. Since then, he has become even more controversial, having published US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails and internal emails from Democratic Party officials.
While some admire and others despise Assange, no one should be prosecuted under the antiquated Espionage Act for publishing leaked government documents. That 1917 statute was designed to punish people who leaked secrets to a foreign government, not to the media, and allows no defense or mitigation of punishment on the basis that public interest served by some leaks may outweigh any harm to national security.
The US grand jury investigation of Assange under the Espionage Act was apparently based on his publishing the leaks for which Chelsea Manning, a former US army soldier, was convicted. Her sentence was commuted. -HRW.org
Assange has been holed up in the embassy since 2012 for jumping UK bail on a Swedish arrest warrant for an alleged rape. In May, Swedish prosecutors decided to discontinue their investigation into the claims, which Assange denies and has never been formally chaged with.
“Chief Prosecutor Marianne Ny has today decided to discontinue the preliminary investigation regarding suspected rape concerning Julian Assange,” the prosecutor's office said in a statement, as quoted by Reuters.
Last August, Congressman Dana Rohrabacher travelled to London with journalist Charles Johnson for a meeting with Assange, after which Rohrabacher said the WikiLeaks founder offered "firsthand" information proving that the Trump campaign did not collude with Russia, and which would refute the Russian hacking theory.
After Trump denied knowledge of the potential deal, Rohrabacher raged at Trump's Chief of Staff, John Kelly, for constructing a "wall" around President Trump by "people who do not want to expose this fraud."
And in January of 2017, Julian Assange's legal team approached Clinton-linked D.C. lobbyist Adam Waldman to reach out and see if anyone in the Trump administration would negotiate with the WikiLeaks founder - only to have James Comey kill the deal.
Waldman, who acted as an intermediary from 2009 - 2011 between Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska and the FBI, worked for Assange pro bono. Assange's bargaining chip was a massive trove of CIA technical documents known as "Vault 7," which detailed the agency's massive cyber-warfare arsenal.
After Assange's team made contact, Waldman reached out to Bruce Ohr - a DOJ official who would later be demoted in December, 2017 for failing to disclose secret meetings with Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson. Bruce's wife, Nellie Ohr was hired by Fusion GPS as part of an ongoing anti-Trump effort. Fusion also produced the 35-page "Steele Dossier," written by former MI6 spy Christopher Steele.
Waldman and Ohr would meet in person on Feb. 3, 2017 in Washington, while Waldman and Assange met three times in London.
After Assange made clear that he would be open to redactions at most to protect the names of exposed officials, Ohr took Assange's offer up the chain of command at the DOJ - which by and large held Assange in contempt.
Although the intelligence community reviled Assange for the damage his past releases caused, officials “understood any visibility into his thinking, any opportunity to negotiate any redactions, was in the national security interest and worth taking,” says a senior official involved at the time. -The Hill
After Assange's request was run up the flag pole, Senator Warner was issued a "stand-down" order by Comey.
“He told me he had just talked with Comey and that, while the government was appreciative of my efforts, my instructions were to stand down, to end the discussions with Assange,” Waldman told The Hill.
Comments
Got my popcorn!
"Step into my parlor" said the spider to the fly
In reply to Got my popcorn! by eatthebanksters
In most ways Assange is already in a very expensive prison,
If only the elite wanted to arrest Hillary for her crimes with such focused effert.
In reply to "Step into my parlor" said… by dirty fingernails
Oh nooooo not our Russian puppet savior!
In reply to k by are we there yet
This is much more resembling the Cantina band from star wars, than classical Kabuki theater.....
So this is how they are staging it for the Seth Rich story to break.... Not sure I get the stage craft angle here.
In reply to Oh nooooo not our savior! by Freeze These
Fuck all the congress clowns.
In reply to This is much more resembling… by gatorengineer
So Assange has his own
Mr Bigglesworth....cool.
In reply to Fuck all the congress clowns. by ne-tiger
two words = Petro-Dolla! The US reserve must stand so the hegemony continues!
The fiat system in the US was setup to fund the Vietnam War and continues to this day. Nixon was a sneaky one, closed the gold window!
Now look at our DEBT - it is out of control, and we are all gonna fry for it one day. Then there is the illegal Fed, making sure the pain is not too severe! One day it is going to spiral out of control and there will be capitulation!
The king dolla will die a slow death, but the world is awash with it, pumping through the veins of every CB! There will be much pain, until a new paradigm evolves. Tiny nation states all over the world - the squid will lose control at that point!
Now the communist left want to go full retard!
Think local. This game of thrones has to end!
I love America, I hate our .gov!!!!!!! They have become control freaks - Patriot Act, NDAA, Obamacare and the rest!
My family were the first settlers! But I am no more American than any other fine citizen here.
Equal justice under the law, and we have become a lawless nation of tyrants and serfs!
A law for thee and a law for me! That has to end!!!!
I lived through a civil war and it was bloody, I barely escaped that country but with a bag of clothes, had to leave everything behind!
We had 30 people outside of our home chanting they were gonna chop our heads off and throw them into the sea. I have seen much death and destruction, it was not pretty!
Social Democrats caused it, just like they are going to cause it here! Mark my words.
Antifa is but one organization, but there are many others in the shadows, and they will all marry up one day, then boom...everyone will be confronted with danger!
I hope for peace and harmony, but the left, and even some on the right, are intent on changing the system from the Constitution to outright communism.
You can take what I say or not, I have experienced it, and will bring it up to warn others, and I will stand against it, cause there is no way I let them take the Constitution down without a fight!
I am not running anywhere now!
Julian should never come here, he will be hanged by the corrupt US Corp! Spying on everyone to maintain control!
EDIT - all these down arrows will not stop me people! You think I am full of shit, but just wait and see! I bet the everyday German, Russian, Chinese citizen in their days prior to their horror felt the same way! Complacent and smug in their security. Carry on, I will eat the down arrows and gross mischaracterization of me all day, month and year long!
In reply to So Assange has his own Mr… by IridiumRebel
Lies Lies and more Lies.
In reply to two words = Petro-Dolla! The… by Free This
I speak the truth sister! Nothing more, nothing less! I don't mince words either. Take it or leave it.
Where is your rebuttal, other than your Alinsky attack dog mode meant to isolate and degrade me!
You have no argument so you and your attack dogs try to pull me into your attack mode, I will not do it any more!
I feel like a dumbass falling for your tactics, now my name is mud here! So be it, I fell for your trap.
In reply to Lies Lies and more Lies. by GoHillary2016
You don' t have much of any argument either fella. Get over your self.
In reply to I speak the truth sister!… by Free This
The Senate Intel Committee is filled with a bunch of never-trump people that have been on the side of the Mueller investigation since day one... This would be a white wash... Let me know if he agrees to testify before the House Intel Committee and I might get a tingle up my leg...
In reply to You don' t have much of any… by Long Live The Donald
Umm, when is Mueller going to testify about the wrongful charges he brought against the man accused of the anthrax scare and the millions the government had to pay out to correct his FU?
Anyone. . . Anyone. . . Bueller?
In reply to The Senate Intel Committee… by Keyser
It's all ONE SICK, PATHETIC SPAMMER!!!
•• Free This (ABOVE, in all his 7th grade glory - JACKASS as new icon!)
•• roea.rita ("I SUCK DICK ON THE INTERNET FOR LAND ROVERS!")
•• Adolfsteinbergovitch ("I TORMENT THE WOMAN WHO SUCKS DICK!")
•• 07564111 ("I PRETEND I DON'T KNOW ANY OF THEM!")
•• MoreSun (whacked, OH SO WHACKED!!)
•• Africoman
•• Sanctificado
•• beemasters
•• PrivetHedge
•• Cheolli
•• bobcatz
dozens and dozens and dozens of banned log-on's -- more than seven years!
....and all the while, the pathetic little SPAMMER sits in his leaky, moldy, smelly single wide in Western New York, surrounded by garbage and dirty clothes, trying to find his dick amidst rolls of fat, talking to his ACTION FIGURES and wondering where his life went.
It's all ONE SICK, PATHETIC LIDDLE SPAMMER!!!
In reply to Umm, when is Mueller going… by Last of the Mi…
Long Live The Donald
GoHillary2016
MikeMilkensGhost
HillaryTrumpkin
HillaryPoppins
Mittens is god
Pee Tardy
These are all the same Interchangeable SockPuppet
I don't know what Lock-Stick is.
In reply to You don' t have much of any… by Long Live The Donald
Aye, Trump is slowing the full retard down, but he is one man against a sea of tyrants.
Yes, those names you post are pure Alinsky evil attack dogs, and they follow me around to make me look the fool. It is ok, I stand a free man, and bow to no other, or gov't - ours has gone rogue!
In reply to Long Live The Donald… by Got The Wrong No
Full of Shiticus Speaks
In reply to Aye, Trump is slowing the… by Free This
You don't know the future any better than anybody else her. Stop pretending that you do you arrogant fuck!
In reply to Aye, Trump is slowing the… by Free This
You don't know the future any better than anybody else her. Stop pretending that you do you arrogant fuck!
In reply to Aye, Trump is slowing the… by Free This
Will you be posting lists of all the duplicate accounts here so everybody can keep them all straight? Mr know Nothing!
In reply to Long Live The Donald… by Got The Wrong No
The obvious ones like yourself , Moron.
In reply to Will you be posting lists of… by HilteryTrumpkin
Lock-Stick works to CLEAR ZH of this serial spammer!!!
In reply to Long Live The Donald… by Got The Wrong No
Why don't you include GoHillary2016 and that crew. That's what makes me suspect of you.
In reply to Lock-Stick works to CLEAR ZH… by lock-stick
Most people are just smarter than you are.
In reply to I speak the truth sister!… by Free This
Don't feel bad Shit for brains bumbling idiot traps are hard to spot....HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
In reply to I speak the truth sister!… by Free This
You will attack again it is all you have in your pathetic life.
In reply to I speak the truth sister!… by Free This
Always blaming somebody else for your own short comings aren't you monkey boy?
In reply to I speak the truth sister!… by Free This
Your only experience is from sitting in front of a computer monitor all day watching conspiracy videos and masturbating. That is as close to civil war and knowledge of Social Democrats you will ever get. You are nothing.
In reply to two words = Petro-Dolla! The… by Free This
It's all ONE SICK, PATHETIC SPAMMER!!!
•• Free This (ABOVE, in all his 7th grade glory - JACKASS as HIS new icon!)
•• roea.rita ("I SUCK DICK ON THE INTERNET FOR LAND ROVERS!")
•• Adolfsteinbergovitch ("I TORMENT THE WOMAN WHO SUCKS DICK!")
•• 07564111 ("I PRETEND I DON'T KNOW ANY OF THEM!")
•• MoreSun (whacked, OH SO WHACKED!!)
....and all the while, the pathetic little SPAMMER sits in his leaky, moldy, smelly single wide in Western New York, surrounded by garbage and dirty clothes, trying to find his dick amidst rolls of fat, talking to his ACTION FIGURES and wondering where his life went.
It's all ONE SICK, PATHETIC LIDDLE SPAMMER!!!
In reply to Your only experience is from… by PeeTardy
So tiger, if you wanna fuck all the congress clowns, including California senator Dianne F, an 80 something year old preserved and very rich fossil-witch, be my guest - I doubt you would have the stomach for it.
In reply to Fuck all the congress clowns. by ne-tiger
OK, let's say we meet in the Ecuadorian Embassy in Knightsbridge. Oops, I forgot, Assange isn't allowed any visitors..
In reply to This is much more resembling… by gatorengineer
if I were assange I would demand a public forum.............I can dream.
In reply to Oh nooooo not our savior! by Freeze These
Seth Rich
In reply to Oh nooooo not our savior! by Freeze These
That's that kooky conspiracy theory the KKK is pushing right?
I was told that'd expose the deep state years ago ... seems to be going well
In reply to Seth Rich by Got The Wrong No
KKK - The Dems not so little hidden secret.
In reply to That's that kooky conspiracy… by Freeze These
So your feckless cunt still isn't President. Got anything else today?
In reply to Oh nooooo not our savior! by Freeze These
Seth Rich
In reply to Oh nooooo not our savior! by Freeze These
Fuck off stupid cunt you've.already proved your net worth on this forum and that would be zero.
In reply to Oh nooooo not our savior! by Freeze These
Don't talk negatively about the jew boy; the PCR fan boys have their specific tastes in homosexuals.. .🙄
He uttered to the wrong person. lol
In reply to Oh nooooo not our savior! by Freeze These
If they want this done in an "ethical" manner they should do it before an open public meeting and not in secret. They should grant him immunity from prosecution on these issues and bring him to the US all expenses paid.
In reply to "Step into my parlor" said… by dirty fingernails
Will the real Julian Assange please stand up? I will bet he does not appear before a live audience. Glad I did not have to eat a Pamwhich.
In reply to Got my popcorn! by eatthebanksters
> "Glad I did not have to eat a Pamwhich "
A Pamwich, you say?
Not suitable for work or children!
https://youtu.be/di3vhELi6P0
Enjoy! Or maybe not. I LMFAO.
In reply to Will the real Julian Assange… by apocalypticbrother
Putincorn
In reply to Got my popcorn! by eatthebanksters
He should take them up on this offer.
The Ecuadorian government is proving just as maliable as every other South American government under enough US pressure.
If he stays anything could happen to him.
It will be very difficult for the Mr. "I love Wikileaks" Potus to explain his prosecution when he lets clowns like Mueller run wild and free.
Leave Julian. They cannot memory hole you like Seth Richards. Unless. ..
In reply to Got my popcorn! by eatthebanksters
Where are Hillary’s servers?
In reply to Got my popcorn! by eatthebanksters
Why hasn't Comey been indicted/ Clinton? Huma? Mills? Pedopodesta? Ohr? Strzok?....
ROTFL
Toss it in the circular file, Julian.
In reply to Where are Hillary’s servers? by Badsamm
The lines are drawn. No amount of evidence or testimony is going to change anyone's conclusions at this point. Especially these asshole democrats and rhinos who are likely guilty of committing subversion if not treason to begin with in this whole Russian collusion charade of an investigation.
In reply to Got my popcorn! by eatthebanksters
Do not testify, never, ever and stop answering any questions. Keep lips zipped. This is what's coming next to usa (small caps deliberate).
Australia Adopts Presumption of Guilt Denying Any Presumption of Innocence Rejecting All Principles of a Free Society
In reply to Got my popcorn! by eatthebanksters
The ONLY reason Assange and Snowden exist ?
Because the Zio/US wants to criminalize the TRUTH !!!
You are being played !!
In reply to Got my popcorn! by eatthebanksters
You fucking dingbats. Rohrabacher brought a deal to the WH over a year ago I believe.
All of you frauds, including the maverick outsider, pretended you never heard of it.
This suggests to me Assange is probably dead.